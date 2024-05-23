Hot Topic
It's been nearly eight years since Moana was first released in theaters, but the movie instantly became a Disney classic. In fact, it was the MOST-streamed movie of 2023, clocking 11.6 BILLION minutes viewed.
Here's everything we know about the highly-anticipated sequel so far:
1. This is the first-ever image released from the movie, and it gives us a look at Moana and Maui (and if you look closely, Pua and Hei Hei among a few others) setting off on their adventure under a sky full of stars. The film is set three years after the events of the original movie.
2. Moana herself, Auli'i Cravalho, is returning to voice the iconic character in the sequel. She shared the news with an exciting video with the caption, "The feeling when you're officially returning to Motunui."
4. Johnson also recently posted that he just wrapped his work as Maui on the film — and shared some of the sweetest pics with his daughter in the studio with him and called her "the greatest motivation."
5. Lin-Manuel Miranda did not return to write the music for Moana 2. Instead, the creative team turned to musicians Barlow & Bear who (somewhat controversially) penned the popular Bridgerton fan musical.
6. Development on the project started in 2020, when it was originally conceived as a TV series for Disney+. By the time of the Feb. 2024 surprise announcement this clearly changed and the rest is history.
7. Finally, plot details are fairly under wraps but here's what we've got so far according to the official logline from Disney. "After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana journeys alongside Maui and a new crew to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."
Sounds exciting! We'll be sure to keep you updated as we continue to hear more about the project.
