TVAndMovies

It's Been 9 Years Since "Camp Rock" Came Out, So Here's What The Cast Looks Like Now

Talk about a Jonas Brother GLOW UP!

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

Demi Lovato as Mitchie Torres

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for WE

Rockin' Fact: Demi Lovato says Disney asked her to fix her gap tooth before filming the movie — she did it and it's a choice she regrets to this day.

Joe Jonas as Shane Gray

Disney Channel
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Rockin' Fact: In a Reddit AMA, Joe Jonas admitted that his Camp Rock days make him cringe now. "1-10 rating of how embarrassing Camp Rock is to me now, 10 being the most and 1 being the least, I'm going to give it a solid 8," he said.

Nick Jonas as Nate

Disney Channel
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Rockin' Fact: Nick Jonas recently revealed that he'd be down to do an "R-Rated" version of Camp Rock. Joe and Demi are also on board.

Kevin Jonas as Jason

Disney Channel
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Rockin' Fact: Kevin taught himself how to play the guitar one day when he was bored.

Meaghan Jette Martin as Tess Tyler

Disney Channel
instagram.com

Rockin' Fact: One of Meaghan's earliest acting roles was a guest spot on The Suite Life With Zack and Cody.

Alyson Stoner as Caitlyn

Disney Channel
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Fun Fact: Alyson had a big break as a dancer in Missy Elliott's music videos as a kid, and a few years ago she filmed a tribute video for Missy. Oh, and she has an awesome YouTube channel.

Anna Maria Perez de Tagle as Ella

Disney Channel
Angela Weiss / Getty Images for BritWeek

Rockin' Fact: Anna Maria may look familiar to Disney fans — she played bully Ashley Dewitt on several episodes of Hannah Montana.

Roshon Fegan as Sander

Disney Channel
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Rockin' Fact: Roshon is still super-close with Zendaya, who played his on-screen sister in Shake It Up.

Jasmine Richards as Peggy

Disney Channel
Terry Rice / Getty Images

Rockin' Fact: Peggy wore a total of 14 headbands over the course of the movie.

Maria Canals-Barrera as Connie Torres

Disney Channel
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for The Salvation Army

Rockin' Fact: Maria played Theresa Russo on Wizards of Waverly place so she technically played both Demi Lovato AND Selena Gomez's mom at the same time.

