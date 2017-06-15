It's Been 9 Years Since "Camp Rock" Came Out, So Here's What The Cast Looks Like Now

Demi Lovato as Mitchie Torres
Rockin' Fact: Demi Lovato says Disney asked her to fix her gap tooth before filming the movie — she did it and it's a choice she regrets to this day.
Joe Jonas as Shane Gray
Rockin' Fact: In a Reddit AMA, Joe Jonas admitted that his Camp Rock days make him cringe now. "1-10 rating of how embarrassing Camp Rock is to me now, 10 being the most and 1 being the least, I'm going to give it a solid 8," he said.
Nick Jonas as Nate
Rockin' Fact: Nick Jonas recently revealed that he'd be down to do an "R-Rated" version of Camp Rock. Joe and Demi are also on board.
Kevin Jonas as Jason
Rockin' Fact: Kevin taught himself how to play the guitar one day when he was bored.
Meaghan Jette Martin as Tess Tyler
Rockin' Fact: One of Meaghan's earliest acting roles was a guest spot on The Suite Life With Zack and Cody.
Alyson Stoner as Caitlyn
Fun Fact: Alyson had a big break as a dancer in Missy Elliott's music videos as a kid, and a few years ago she filmed a tribute video for Missy. Oh, and she has an awesome YouTube channel.
Anna Maria Perez de Tagle as Ella
Rockin' Fact: Anna Maria may look familiar to Disney fans — she played bully Ashley Dewitt on several episodes of Hannah Montana.
Roshon Fegan as Sander
Rockin' Fact: Roshon is still super-close with Zendaya, who played his on-screen sister in Shake It Up.
Jasmine Richards as Peggy
Rockin' Fact: Peggy wore a total of 14 headbands over the course of the movie.
Maria Canals-Barrera as Connie Torres
Rockin' Fact: Maria played Theresa Russo on Wizards of Waverly place so she technically played both Demi Lovato AND Selena Gomez's mom at the same time.