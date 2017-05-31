Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World
TVAndMovies

This Adult "Lion King" Recap Will Make You Laugh And Then Bawl Your Eyes Out

MUFASA DESERVED BETTER.

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

*NANTS INGONYAMA BAGITHI BABAAAAAAA*

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

These sexy lions are so fucking in love that nothing bad is ever going to happen again, I'm so certain of it.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"CHECK OUT THIS SMALL BABY LION EVERYONE."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

TITLE CARD.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

SEXY LION MAN has a name and it's Mufasa. His brother Scar DGAF about Simba's mountain thrusting ceremony and Mufasa is not happy about it.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Where the fuck were u bro?"

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Sry, I was busy eating mice and shit."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"I'm about to show you my damn teeth, Scar, that's how MAD I AM."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"LOOK AT MY TEETH BITCH."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Dude, I totally showed him my teeth."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Anyways, time passes and we fast-forward to the day that Simba finds out he is literally lion royalty.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Everything the light touches is our kingdom."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Even that dark shadowy place?"

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"What the fuck did I JUST say?"

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Simba cannot take the hint that his uncle literally hates him even though he does absolutely nothing to hide it.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Then he goes off to sing a whole song about how much he can't wait for his dad to die.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"WE ARE ALSO VERY EXCITED FOR YOUR DAD TO DIE!"

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Simba continues his streak of shitty behavior and goes to the LITERAL ONE PLACE Mufasa told him not to go.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Don't worry. Mufasa comes through to save him because Mufasa is THE BEST.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Meanwhile, in the eerie green chemical portion of the mountains, Scar is up to no good planning the literal worst thing ever.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Some amount of time has passed (not sure how much) and Scar is doing what he does best — fucking with Simba's head.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Wait here, I promise nothing bad is going to happen."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

SOMETHING. BAD. HAPPENS.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

IT'S A FUCKING STAMPEDE.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Hey Mufasa! Something really bad is happening RN that I totally had nothing to do with! Come quick!"

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"I always come quick. Heh."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"But OMG I can't believe Simba is in grave danger again. It's almost like it's not a coincidence."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Mufasa, the brave hero that he is, dives straight into the middle of the stampede and saves Simba from being crushed.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Then, he manages to get out of the stampede without being crushed...LIKE A BOSS.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Can someone lend me a paw? I literally just jumped into the middle of a stampede and still survived."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Oh good. Scar's here. He'll end up doing the right thing, right? It's his own damn brother.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"FAMILY MEANS SHIT IF U DON'T HAVE POWER."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Got your paws, bro."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"PULL ME UP OR I AM TELLING MOM."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Nah."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

And then Mufasa looks at his brother with so much pain in his eyes it is literally making me tear up just thinking about it. He is SO GOOD and SO PURE and his whole world is shattered because in this moment he's just been betrayed by his BLOOD RELATIVE.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

And he falls...

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

And falls...

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

AND FALLS.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

And Simba realizes what has happened and he's like, "Shit I didn't want you to actually die dad. It was just a catchy I WANT song. They're in ALL the Disney movies!"

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Now it's about to get so painful, but we'll get through this together. Simba's like...maybe dad's just sleeping? This is what people look like when they sleep.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"DAD, YOU'RE JUST SLEEPING RIGHT?"

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"DAD, THIS IS A REALLY MEAN PRANK."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

And then the dark truth sets in, as it always does, and Simba realizes his father is really dead.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

So he curls up next to his dad's lifeless body and it's honestly the most traumatic thing I've ever seen. In this moment we all collectively lost our innocence.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

WHEN SIMBA CRIES WE ALL CRY.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

And just when you think it can't get any worse, fucking SCAR comes and convinces Simba that he's responsible.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

"Go away and never come back."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

So Simba goes away and decides to live life according to Hakuna Matata with Timon and Pumbaa, which I'm pretty sure is code for "smokes a lot of weed."

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

And he turns into basically Mufasa 2.0 over the course of one INSTRUMENTAL BREAK.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

A lot of stuff happens, but he's convinced to return to his home after he sees GHOST MUFASA in the sky. And he realizes that his father will always be alive in spirit and it's so beautiful. It's actually the only thing that makes Mufasa's death just a little less painful.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

HE. IS. SHOOKETH.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Simba goes home, he defeats Scar, bla bla bla. And then we're right back where we started because THIS IS THE CIRCLE OF LIFE, DAMNIT...

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

AND IT MOVES US ALL.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

TITLE CARD AGAIN BECAUSE WHY NOT?

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies