21 Massive Things J.K. Rowling Has Revealed About "Harry Potter" On Twitter

When she revealed her second favorite Harry Potter character: 2. When she confirmed that Hermione wasn't necessarily white: J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling Canon: brown eyes, frizzy hair and very clever. White skin was never specified. Rowling loves black Hermione 😘 https://t.co/5fKX4InjTH 10:41 AM - 21 Dec 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. When she said this about Snape: J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling Snape is all grey. You can't make him a saint: he was vindictive & bullying. You can't make him a devil: he died to save the wizarding world 09:43 AM - 27 Nov 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. When she shared this sorting news: J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling Have just heard that James S Potter has been Sorted (to nobody's surprise) into Gryffindor. Teddy Lupin (Head Boy, Hufflepuff) disappointed. 06:18 PM - 01 Sep 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. When she explained why Harry named his son after Snape: J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling In honouring Snape, Harry hoped in his heart that he too would be forgiven. The deaths at the Battle of Hogwarts would haunt Harry forever. 09:54 AM - 27 Nov 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. When she revealed that there are Jewish wizards at Hogwarts: J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling .@benjaminroffman Anthony Goldstein, Ravenclaw, Jewish wizard. 08:06 PM - 16 Dec 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. When she apologized for Lupin's death... J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling Once again, it's the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts so, as promised, I shall apologise for a death. This year: Remus Lupin. 07:29 AM - 02 May 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. ...and revealed she hadn't planned on that until Order of the Phoenix... J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling In the interests of total honesty I'd also like to confess that I didn't decide to kill Lupin until I wrote Order if the Phoenix. 07:32 AM - 02 May 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. ...and thinking of poor Teddy is the only thing that made her cry. J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling Arthur lived, so Lupin had to die. I'm sorry. I didn't enjoy doing it. The only time my editor ever saw me cry was over the fate of Teddy. 😢 07:37 AM - 02 May 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. When she gave some more insight into Snape's character... J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling Snape didn't die for 'ideals'. He died in an attempt to expiate his own guilt. He could have broken cover at any time to save himself 1/2 04:31 PM - 27 Nov 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling but he chose not to tell Voldemort that the latter was making a fatal error in targeting Harry. Snape's silence ensured Harry's victory. 2/2 04:32 PM - 27 Nov 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. ...and finally apologized for killing him too. J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover* 11:10 AM - 02 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. When she revealed we're all mispronouncing Voldemort: 13. When she confirmed there's no tuition fee at Hogwarts: J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling @emmalineonline1 @micnews There's no tuition fee! The Ministry of Magic covers the cost of all magical education! 06:59 PM - 17 Jul 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. When she explained why Hagrid doesn't have a Patronus: 15. When she shared the one Harry Potter fan theory that holds up... 16. ...and the one that definitely doesn't: 17. When she revealed Ron's Patronus: J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling .@juliannedapdap Ron's Patronus is a Jack Russell, which was our last dog. 09:33 AM - 01 May 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. When she celebrated Hufflepuff Pride: J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling Sorry I missed Hufflepuff Pride, but I love Hufflepuffs. My family comprises 2 Hufflepuffs, 2 Gryffindors and 1 Slytherin. #nowitorlearning 01:05 PM - 21 Mar 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite 19. When she had some serious regret: J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling It's the 16th anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts. I'm having a moment's silence over my keyboard. I hated killing some of those people. 09:10 AM - 02 May 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite 20. When she beautifully reminded us we all went to Hogwarts... J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling .@m_abs All these people saying they never got their Hogwarts letter: you got the letter. You went to Hogwarts. We were all there together. 08:26 AM - 07 Jun 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 21. ...and, finally, when she explained just how much Harry Potter has changed her life. J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling 20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you. #HarryPotter20 10:27 AM - 26 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite