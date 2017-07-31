Sections

TVAndMovies

21 Massive Things J.K. Rowling Has Revealed About "Harry Potter" On Twitter

We've all been pronouncing Voldemort's name wrong...

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

1. When she revealed her second favorite Harry Potter character:

Twitter: @jk_rowling

2. When she confirmed that Hermione wasn't necessarily white:

Canon: brown eyes, frizzy hair and very clever. White skin was never specified. Rowling loves black Hermione 😘 https://t.co/5fKX4InjTH
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

Canon: brown eyes, frizzy hair and very clever. White skin was never specified. Rowling loves black Hermione 😘 https://t.co/5fKX4InjTH

Reply Retweet Favorite

3. When she said this about Snape:

Snape is all grey. You can't make him a saint: he was vindictive &amp; bullying. You can't make him a devil: he died to save the wizarding world
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

Snape is all grey. You can't make him a saint: he was vindictive &amp; bullying. You can't make him a devil: he died to save the wizarding world

Reply Retweet Favorite

4. When she shared this sorting news:

Have just heard that James S Potter has been Sorted (to nobody's surprise) into Gryffindor. Teddy Lupin (Head Boy, Hufflepuff) disappointed.
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

Have just heard that James S Potter has been Sorted (to nobody's surprise) into Gryffindor. Teddy Lupin (Head Boy, Hufflepuff) disappointed.

Reply Retweet Favorite

5. When she explained why Harry named his son after Snape:

In honouring Snape, Harry hoped in his heart that he too would be forgiven. The deaths at the Battle of Hogwarts would haunt Harry forever.
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

In honouring Snape, Harry hoped in his heart that he too would be forgiven. The deaths at the Battle of Hogwarts would haunt Harry forever.

Reply Retweet Favorite

6. When she revealed that there are Jewish wizards at Hogwarts:

.@benjaminroffman Anthony Goldstein, Ravenclaw, Jewish wizard.
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

.@benjaminroffman Anthony Goldstein, Ravenclaw, Jewish wizard.

Reply Retweet Favorite

7. When she apologized for Lupin's death...

Once again, it's the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts so, as promised, I shall apologise for a death. This year: Remus Lupin.
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

Once again, it's the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts so, as promised, I shall apologise for a death. This year: Remus Lupin.

Reply Retweet Favorite

8. ...and revealed she hadn't planned on that until Order of the Phoenix...

In the interests of total honesty I'd also like to confess that I didn't decide to kill Lupin until I wrote Order if the Phoenix.
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

In the interests of total honesty I'd also like to confess that I didn't decide to kill Lupin until I wrote Order if the Phoenix.

Reply Retweet Favorite

9. ...and thinking of poor Teddy is the only thing that made her cry.

Arthur lived, so Lupin had to die. I'm sorry. I didn't enjoy doing it. The only time my editor ever saw me cry was over the fate of Teddy. 😢
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

Arthur lived, so Lupin had to die. I'm sorry. I didn't enjoy doing it. The only time my editor ever saw me cry was over the fate of Teddy. 😢

Reply Retweet Favorite

10. When she gave some more insight into Snape's character...

Snape didn't die for 'ideals'. He died in an attempt to expiate his own guilt. He could have broken cover at any time to save himself 1/2
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

Snape didn't die for 'ideals'. He died in an attempt to expiate his own guilt. He could have broken cover at any time to save himself 1/2

Reply Retweet Favorite
but he chose not to tell Voldemort that the latter was making a fatal error in targeting Harry. Snape's silence ensured Harry's victory. 2/2
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

but he chose not to tell Voldemort that the latter was making a fatal error in targeting Harry. Snape's silence ensured Harry's victory. 2/2

Reply Retweet Favorite

11. ...and finally apologized for killing him too.

OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover*
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover*

Reply Retweet Favorite

12. When she revealed we're all mispronouncing Voldemort:

Twitter: @jk_rowling

13. When she confirmed there's no tuition fee at Hogwarts:

@emmalineonline1 @micnews There's no tuition fee! The Ministry of Magic covers the cost of all magical education!
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

@emmalineonline1 @micnews There's no tuition fee! The Ministry of Magic covers the cost of all magical education!

Reply Retweet Favorite

14. When she explained why Hagrid doesn't have a Patronus:

Twitter: @jk_rowling

15. When she shared the one Harry Potter fan theory that holds up...

Twitter: @jk_rowling

16. ...and the one that definitely doesn't:

Twitter: @jk_rowling

17. When she revealed Ron's Patronus:

.@juliannedapdap Ron's Patronus is a Jack Russell, which was our last dog.
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

.@juliannedapdap Ron's Patronus is a Jack Russell, which was our last dog.

Reply Retweet Favorite

18. When she celebrated Hufflepuff Pride:

Sorry I missed Hufflepuff Pride, but I love Hufflepuffs. My family comprises 2 Hufflepuffs, 2 Gryffindors and 1 Slytherin. #nowitorlearning
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

Sorry I missed Hufflepuff Pride, but I love Hufflepuffs. My family comprises 2 Hufflepuffs, 2 Gryffindors and 1 Slytherin. #nowitorlearning

Reply Retweet Favorite

19. When she had some serious regret:

It's the 16th anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts. I'm having a moment's silence over my keyboard. I hated killing some of those people.
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

It's the 16th anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts. I'm having a moment's silence over my keyboard. I hated killing some of those people.

Reply Retweet Favorite

20. When she beautifully reminded us we all went to Hogwarts...

.@m_abs All these people saying they never got their Hogwarts letter: you got the letter. You went to Hogwarts. We were all there together.
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

.@m_abs All these people saying they never got their Hogwarts letter: you got the letter. You went to Hogwarts. We were all there together.

Reply Retweet Favorite

21. ...and, finally, when she explained just how much Harry Potter has changed her life.

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you. #HarryPotter20
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you. #HarryPotter20

Reply Retweet Favorite

