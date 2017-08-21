 go to content
Everybody Is Making The Same "Twilight" Joke About The Eclipse And It's Funny AF

"I'm not ready for the eclipse...I haven't even seen New Moon!"

Jen Abidor
1.

It's really beautiful that tomorrow the world is going to come together, set aside our differences, and watch the Twilight Saga: Eclipse
kai @GrandmaKai

2.

Why is everyone freaking out about eclipse...twilight, new moon ,and breaking dawn deserve to be talked about too...please consider this
goob @GabrielleMcKeon

3.

Not to spoil the eclipse for y'all but Bella chooses Edward lol
oovoo javer @ziamalso

4.

i stared at the eclipse for two hours last time and i didn't go blind. explain that, obama.
Zach Heltzel @zachheltzel

5.

why y'all talking about Eclipse so much, everyone agrees it was the worst in the series...nothing compared to breaking dawn or twilight
jacob @jacobhopkinz

6.

Guys, I'm not ready for the eclipse. I haven't even seen New Moon!
Evan DeSimone @Smorgasboredom

7.

@soyamacchiato @Tolerance *me blocking out the team jacob haters with my eclipse shades*
maddie mooney @cash_mooneyy

8.

I like that Eclipse gum did more for the Twilight movie Eclipse then an actual Solar Eclipse.
Jim Gisriel @JimmFORCE

9.

nature was so shook by Stephanie Meyer's hit novel Eclipse (2007) that she's holding an actual eclipse to celebrate it's 10th anniversary
delaney witten @duhhIaney

10.

wait twilight came our YEARS AGO ppl why are u STILL talking about eclipse smh
cass @realcasserollin

11.

Breaks my heart that somewhere out there today, a girl named Bella will choose an Edward over a Jacob. #twilight #eclipse
Matt Eckman @matt_eckman

12.

You cannot read while wearing eclipse glasses. Which means they protect your eyes from any Stephenie Meyer book, not just Eclipse.
🎥 Chris 🎞 @filmbuffcw

13.

Nothing but respect for MY eclipse
Jen Abidor @abidorable

(Yes, I fucking did it too.)

14.

Eclipse came out ten years ago this month. What an honor to Stephanie Meyer that as a nation we choose to reread it… https://t.co/heTvYf4uCm
Erik Hanberg @erikhanberg

15.

Just realized I can commemorate this eclipse by rereading Eclipse.
Rainbow Rowell @rainbowrowell

16.

does any1 kno if they gunna be showing the twilight saga: eclipse all day tomorrow. just trying to plan in advance thx
jake @jakepinckes

17.

Wow I can't believe we have a whole day tomorrow dedicated to Eclipse, the 3rd installment of the hit Twilight Saga by Stephanie Meyer
Sarah @sarahcuda_5

18.

Real excited to watch 2010's blockbuster hit The Twilight Saga: Eclipse with my friends and family today.
Kenneth Shepard @shepardcdr

19.

It's not even 9am and I've already seen 20 tweets about the eclipse, Bella, and Edward
Scuba Steve @steveypay832

