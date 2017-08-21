Everybody Is Making The Same "Twilight" Joke About The Eclipse And It's Funny AF

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy 1. kai @GrandmaKai It's really beautiful that tomorrow the world is going to come together, set aside our differences, and watch the Twilight Saga: Eclipse 08:13 PM - 20 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. goob @GabrielleMcKeon Why is everyone freaking out about eclipse...twilight, new moon ,and breaking dawn deserve to be talked about too...please consider this 11:24 PM - 18 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. oovoo javer @ziamalso Not to spoil the eclipse for y'all but Bella chooses Edward lol 06:55 PM - 20 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. Zach Heltzel @zachheltzel i stared at the eclipse for two hours last time and i didn't go blind. explain that, obama. 06:38 AM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. jacob @jacobhopkinz why y'all talking about Eclipse so much, everyone agrees it was the worst in the series...nothing compared to breaking dawn or twilight 03:48 AM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. Evan DeSimone @Smorgasboredom Guys, I'm not ready for the eclipse. I haven't even seen New Moon! 11:11 AM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. maddie mooney @cash_mooneyy @soyamacchiato @Tolerance *me blocking out the team jacob haters with my eclipse shades* 05:38 AM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. Jim Gisriel @JimmFORCE I like that Eclipse gum did more for the Twilight movie Eclipse then an actual Solar Eclipse. 01:53 PM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. delaney witten @duhhIaney nature was so shook by Stephanie Meyer's hit novel Eclipse (2007) that she's holding an actual eclipse to celebrate it's 10th anniversary 01:37 AM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. cass @realcasserollin wait twilight came our YEARS AGO ppl why are u STILL talking about eclipse smh 01:06 AM - 20 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. Matt Eckman @matt_eckman Breaks my heart that somewhere out there today, a girl named Bella will choose an Edward over a Jacob. #twilight #eclipse 12:07 PM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. 🎥 Chris 🎞 @filmbuffcw You cannot read while wearing eclipse glasses. Which means they protect your eyes from any Stephenie Meyer book, not just Eclipse. 01:39 PM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. Jen Abidor @abidorable Nothing but respect for MY eclipse 01:30 PM - 19 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite (Yes, I fucking did it too.) 14. Erik Hanberg @erikhanberg Eclipse came out ten years ago this month. What an honor to Stephanie Meyer that as a nation we choose to reread it… https://t.co/heTvYf4uCm 12:41 PM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. Rainbow Rowell @rainbowrowell Just realized I can commemorate this eclipse by rereading Eclipse. 03:46 AM - 12 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. jake @jakepinckes does any1 kno if they gunna be showing the twilight saga: eclipse all day tomorrow. just trying to plan in advance thx 03:29 PM - 20 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. Sarah @sarahcuda_5 Wow I can't believe we have a whole day tomorrow dedicated to Eclipse, the 3rd installment of the hit Twilight Saga by Stephanie Meyer 04:30 PM - 20 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. Kenneth Shepard @shepardcdr Real excited to watch 2010's blockbuster hit The Twilight Saga: Eclipse with my friends and family today. 01:55 PM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 19. Scuba Steve @steveypay832 It's not even 9am and I've already seen 20 tweets about the eclipse, Bella, and Edward 12:41 PM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Promoted by News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments