TVAndMovies

Only A True "Harry Potter" Fan Can Ace This Screenshot Quiz

Get your wands out!

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Warner Brothers Pictures
    "Chamber of Secrets"
    "Prisoner of Azkaban"
    "Goblet of Fire"

  2. "Half-Blood Prince"
    "Deathly Hallows Part 1"
    "Deathly Hallows Part 2"

  3. Warner Brothers Pictures
    "Sorcerer's Stone"
    "Chamber of Secrets"
    "Goblet of Fire"

  4. Warner Brothers Pictures
    "Order of the Phoenix"
    "Half-Blood Prince"
    "Goblet of Fire"

  5. Warner Brothers Pictures
    "Order of the Phoenix"
    "Half-Blood Prince"
    "Deathly Hallows Part 1"

  6. Warner Brothers Pictures
    "Chamber of Secrets"
    "Prisoner of Azkaban"
    "Goblet of Fire"

  7. Warner Brothers Pictures
    "Half-Blood Prince"
    "Deathly Hallows Part 1"
    "Deathly Hallows Part 2"

  8. Warner Brothers Pictures
    "Sorcerer's Stone"
    "Chamber of Secrets"
    "Prisoner of Azkaban"

  9. Warner Brother Pictures
    "Order of the Phoenix"
    "Half-Blood Prince"
    "Deathly Hallows Part 1"

  10. "Half-Blood Prince"
    "Prisoner of Azkaban"
    "Sorcerer's Stone"

  11. Warner Brothers Pictures
    "Chamber of Secrets"
    "Prisoner of Azkaban"
    "Order of the Phoenix"

  12. Warner Brothers Pictures
    "Goblet of Fire"
    "Half-Blood Prince"
    "Deathly Hallows Part 1"

  13. Warner Brothers Pictures
    "Half-Blood Prince"
    "Deathly Hallows Part 1"
    "Deathly Hallows Part 2"

Someone needs a Harry Potter Weekend...

Did you "Obliviate" all of your movie memories or something? It's time for a marathon ASAP. Luckily, Harry Potter Weekend is like every other weekend on Freeform.

Someone needs a Harry Potter Weekend...
Warner Brothers Pictures/Wattpad
Someone just Avada Kedavra-ed this quiz...

No doubt about it, we've got a Hogwarts expert on our hands. So get down with Dumbledore — you've earned it.

Someone just Avada Kedavra-ed this quiz...
Warner Brothers Pictures/gph.is
