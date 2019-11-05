17 Jokes About "A Cinderella Story" For Anyone Still Confused By Austin Ames' Facial-Recognition Skills

1. Childhood Shows @ChildhoodShows *Sam Montgomery wearing her tiny masquerade mask* Austin Ames in A Cinderella Story: https://t.co/1WkMHc0GiL 06:14 PM - 10 Feb 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. Addatude @addatude_ Hilary Duff: *puts on a flimsy mask* Austin Ames: 01:06 AM - 18 Sep 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. caroline ☾ 𓅓🕸 @cshampton13 A Cinderella Story plot hole: He wants to go to Princeton, but can't even spell ribbit? Think again, Austin Ames. 04:02 PM - 12 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. emily ♡’s jarpad @chadsackles yall can support tom holland and noah centineo and ross lynch as the white boys of the month as much as u want BUT remember where u came from. remember ur roots. show respect to ur elders and never forget the original white boy of the month, mr. chad michael murray as austin ames 03:20 AM - 04 Jul 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. lambrini with a dash of blackcurrant @Cheeriihoes Sam got bullied for being a “diner girl” in Cinderella story when Austin worked in a car wash????? 09:09 PM - 09 Oct 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. nicky @tropicocunt a cinderella story starring hilary duff https://t.co/X7zkFLdNES 10:31 PM - 21 Dec 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. Lizzie McGuire @ImLizzieM Hilary Duff typing "LOL" into a flip phone in A Cinderella Story gives me life. 2004 was a simpler time. 01:25 AM - 17 Feb 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. Barbara Scupholm @barbarascupholm A Cinderella Story makes football games in the rain seem cute & fun but in reality they're just cold & sad & Chad Michael Murray's not there 08:33 PM - 03 Oct 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. julia reinstein 🚡 @juliareinstein was Chad Michael Murray's dad in A Cinderella Story part of the college admissions scandal 11:09 PM - 30 Jul 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. Spencer Althouse @SpencerAlthouse okay but how did Austin Ames get into Princeton when he couldn't even figure out that Sam was Cinderella 01:40 PM - 18 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. emi @esneezy923 the scene in Cinderella Story where Austin Ames chooses Sam over football and the drought ends bc it starts raining and ‘Hear You Me’ by Jimmy Eat World is playing is one of the most emotional things i’ve ever seen in my life 03:02 AM - 25 Jun 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. aidan @aidan when sam told austin ames that waiting for him was like waiting for rain in this drought i felt that 08:27 PM - 20 Mar 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. nicole @Iondonstipton no idea whos in the superbowl but I hope austin ames wins <3 03:12 PM - 03 Feb 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. touran @touranbaghi Austin Ames was carved by god himself and you’re lying to yourself if you disagree 10:15 PM - 09 Apr 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. hel @helenapouki still waiting for my Austin Ames to kiss me in the rain dramatically at a football game in front of the whole school 01:34 AM - 21 Oct 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. Danny Pellegrino @DannyPellegrino If Sam’s dad in A Cinderella Story was such a great guy, why tf did he marry Fiona? And he wasn’t responsible enough to update his will after blending families? Trash. 05:51 PM - 21 Jul 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. your fairy godmother 🧚🏼♀️🧚🏼♀️ @luc3wilk0 I need A Cinderella Story 2 like what happens to Sam & Austen???? Do they live happily ever after or does college ruin it all??? I NEED ANSWERS 06:16 PM - 17 Nov 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite