TVAndMovies

23 People Who Are Pissed AF About That "Bachelorette" Ending

"She's a lawyer. She knows how to settle."

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

1.

When does Steve Harvey show up to tell us Peter really won? #thebachelorette #thebachelorettefinale #TeamPeter
Amy @psych_amy

When does Steve Harvey show up to tell us Peter really won? #thebachelorette #thebachelorettefinale #TeamPeter

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

Nothing but respect for MY BACHELOR #TheBacheloretteFinale #TeamPeter
sarahblackshear @sarah_blackshea

Nothing but respect for MY BACHELOR #TheBacheloretteFinale #TeamPeter

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

If you've ever wondered what would've happened if Allie married James instead of Noah in The Notebook. Now you know… https://t.co/CIgNzzSP2C
Tallawah @positiviTeee

If you've ever wondered what would've happened if Allie married James instead of Noah in The Notebook. Now you know… https://t.co/CIgNzzSP2C

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

Dude, she just passed up a 5 star meal for a bag of airline peanuts #TheBacheloretteFinale
Erica De @iAmErica90

Dude, she just passed up a 5 star meal for a bag of airline peanuts #TheBacheloretteFinale

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

Noooo! Peter and Rachel were supposed to have gap tooth babies! #TheBacheloretteFinale #TeamPeter
Kathleen O'Dowd @KATodowd

Noooo! Peter and Rachel were supposed to have gap tooth babies! #TheBacheloretteFinale #TeamPeter

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

I've never felt more personally victimized by a breakup and it isn't even my own!!!!!!!!!!!! #TeamPeter #TheBacheloretteFinale
Nicole Pacitti @nicolepacitti_

I've never felt more personally victimized by a breakup and it isn't even my own!!!!!!!!!!!! #TeamPeter #TheBacheloretteFinale

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

#TheBachelorette saying Bryan is the only one she wants to spend her life with after Peter wouldn't propose… https://t.co/WqyQmxaFMC
Kathryn @KatyReedman

#TheBachelorette saying Bryan is the only one she wants to spend her life with after Peter wouldn't propose… https://t.co/WqyQmxaFMC

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

Retweet if you'll be #TeamPeter always and forever #TheBacheloretteFinale
Abri Joseph @loloutloud13

Retweet if you'll be #TeamPeter always and forever #TheBacheloretteFinale

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

WHEN #TeamPeter is trending in the WORLD...you know you done fuqed up!!!!!!! #TheBachelorette
CandiceB @CandiceBridge1

WHEN #TeamPeter is trending in the WORLD...you know you done fuqed up!!!!!!! #TheBachelorette

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

Mood: During the entire season of #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteFinale #TeamPeter
PeterForBachelor @PeterKrausDaily

Mood: During the entire season of #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteFinale #TeamPeter

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

Is she really going to pick this man? #TheBacheloretteFinale
Alyssa 🍍 @Gemini_katt18

Is she really going to pick this man? #TheBacheloretteFinale

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

The fact that Peter has so much respect for the institution of marriage makes him a keeper. #TeamPeter #TheBacheloretteFinale
Melissa N Dieudonne @Melou_Dieudonne

The fact that Peter has so much respect for the institution of marriage makes him a keeper. #TeamPeter #TheBacheloretteFinale

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

I feel like I just wasted 10 weeks of my life for Peter to be treated like crap #TeamPeter
Krista Lee✨ @Krista_lee18

I feel like I just wasted 10 weeks of my life for Peter to be treated like crap #TeamPeter

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

Rachel: "I'm living my best life" *waves hand dramatically and rolls eyes* Just lost sooo much respect for her. #TeamPeter #TheBachlorette
Victoria B @vbfloatin

Rachel: "I'm living my best life" *waves hand dramatically and rolls eyes* Just lost sooo much respect for her. #TeamPeter #TheBachlorette

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

Peter asking himself "what is wrong with me?" Is the most heartbreaking moment of the entire franchise. #TheBacheloretteFinale #TeamPeter
palindrome @JennSkalski

Peter asking himself "what is wrong with me?" Is the most heartbreaking moment of the entire franchise. #TheBacheloretteFinale #TeamPeter

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

That was absolutely heartbreaking. Why couldn't she wait? Why couldn't she give him time! #TheBacheloretteFinale… https://t.co/NMq7NvOq15
Bachelor Fanatic @bachfanatic93

That was absolutely heartbreaking. Why couldn't she wait? Why couldn't she give him time! #TheBacheloretteFinale… https://t.co/NMq7NvOq15

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

She's a lawyer. She knows how to settle. #TeamPeter #TheBacheloretteFinale
Karen Miller ♥ @Karenmil1010

She's a lawyer. She knows how to settle. #TeamPeter #TheBacheloretteFinale

Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

When you order it online vs when it comes #TheBacheloretteFinale
kiki @remixquits

When you order it online vs when it comes #TheBacheloretteFinale

Reply Retweet Favorite

19.

Bryan is what happens when you want everything right now and Peter is what you earn when you have patience. #TheBacheloretteFinale
Katrina @katrina3511

Bryan is what happens when you want everything right now and Peter is what you earn when you have patience. #TheBacheloretteFinale

Reply Retweet Favorite

20.

*flash forward 6 months* #TheBacheloretteFinale
Casey Rackham @CaseyRackham

*flash forward 6 months* #TheBacheloretteFinale

Reply Retweet Favorite

21.

What I say: Hey. What I mean: Peter and Rachel were supposed to end up together &amp; have puppy parties… https://t.co/Fll2XNvHOB
Jenny @jgarcia2691

What I say: Hey. What I mean: Peter and Rachel were supposed to end up together &amp; have puppy parties… https://t.co/Fll2XNvHOB

Reply Retweet Favorite

22.

Rachel's ring is the same shape as the tears she's going to cry when she realizes the mistake she made #TeamPeter #TheBacheloretteFinale
Jordana @_to0tsie

Rachel's ring is the same shape as the tears she's going to cry when she realizes the mistake she made #TeamPeter #TheBacheloretteFinale

Reply Retweet Favorite

23.

Me:Hey Boss it's me, I can't come in today, I'm sick. Boss:What's wrong? Me:The Bachelorette Finale Boss:Say No More #TheBacheloretteFinale
Huge Fat Loser @hugefatloser

Me:Hey Boss it's me, I can't come in today, I'm sick. Boss:What's wrong? Me:The Bachelorette Finale Boss:Say No More #TheBacheloretteFinale

Reply Retweet Favorite

