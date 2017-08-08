23 People Who Are Pissed AF About That "Bachelorette" Ending

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link 1. Amy @psych_amy When does Steve Harvey show up to tell us Peter really won? #thebachelorette #thebachelorettefinale #TeamPeter 02:43 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. sarahblackshear @sarah_blackshea Nothing but respect for MY BACHELOR #TheBacheloretteFinale #TeamPeter 02:44 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. Tallawah @positiviTeee If you've ever wondered what would've happened if Allie married James instead of Noah in The Notebook. Now you know… https://t.co/CIgNzzSP2C 12:37 PM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. Erica De @iAmErica90 Dude, she just passed up a 5 star meal for a bag of airline peanuts #TheBacheloretteFinale 02:28 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. Kathleen O'Dowd @KATodowd Noooo! Peter and Rachel were supposed to have gap tooth babies! #TheBacheloretteFinale #TeamPeter 04:38 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. Nicole Pacitti @nicolepacitti_ I've never felt more personally victimized by a breakup and it isn't even my own!!!!!!!!!!!! #TeamPeter #TheBacheloretteFinale 02:41 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. Kathryn @KatyReedman #TheBachelorette saying Bryan is the only one she wants to spend her life with after Peter wouldn't propose… https://t.co/WqyQmxaFMC 02:35 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. Abri Joseph @loloutloud13 Retweet if you'll be #TeamPeter always and forever #TheBacheloretteFinale 02:22 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. CandiceB @CandiceBridge1 WHEN #TeamPeter is trending in the WORLD...you know you done fuqed up!!!!!!! #TheBachelorette 03:11 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. PeterForBachelor @PeterKrausDaily Mood: During the entire season of #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteFinale #TeamPeter 01:41 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. Alyssa 🍍 @Gemini_katt18 Is she really going to pick this man? #TheBacheloretteFinale 02:26 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. Melissa N Dieudonne @Melou_Dieudonne The fact that Peter has so much respect for the institution of marriage makes him a keeper. #TeamPeter #TheBacheloretteFinale 01:32 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. Krista Lee✨ @Krista_lee18 I feel like I just wasted 10 weeks of my life for Peter to be treated like crap #TeamPeter 02:39 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. Victoria B @vbfloatin Rachel: "I'm living my best life" *waves hand dramatically and rolls eyes* Just lost sooo much respect for her. #TeamPeter #TheBachlorette 02:10 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. palindrome @JennSkalski Peter asking himself "what is wrong with me?" Is the most heartbreaking moment of the entire franchise. #TheBacheloretteFinale #TeamPeter 01:54 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. Bachelor Fanatic @bachfanatic93 That was absolutely heartbreaking. Why couldn't she wait? Why couldn't she give him time! #TheBacheloretteFinale… https://t.co/NMq7NvOq15 01:56 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. Karen Miller ♥ @Karenmil1010 She's a lawyer. She knows how to settle. #TeamPeter #TheBacheloretteFinale 03:27 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. kiki @remixquits When you order it online vs when it comes #TheBacheloretteFinale 02:45 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 19. Katrina @katrina3511 Bryan is what happens when you want everything right now and Peter is what you earn when you have patience. #TheBacheloretteFinale 11:55 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 20. Casey Rackham @CaseyRackham *flash forward 6 months* #TheBacheloretteFinale 07:10 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 21. Jenny @jgarcia2691 What I say: Hey. What I mean: Peter and Rachel were supposed to end up together & have puppy parties… https://t.co/Fll2XNvHOB 11:43 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 22. Jordana @_to0tsie Rachel's ring is the same shape as the tears she's going to cry when she realizes the mistake she made #TeamPeter #TheBacheloretteFinale 05:09 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 23. Huge Fat Loser @hugefatloser Me:Hey Boss it's me, I can't come in today, I'm sick. Boss:What's wrong? 