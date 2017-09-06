 back to top
21 Tweets You'll Only Get If "Toy Story 3" Emotionally Destroyed You

"Toy Story 3 is on soon. I won't cry. I won't cry."

Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

1.

Hello Yes, I am a grown adult woman crying at the incinerator scene in Toy Story 3 What of it?
Josie @josie_ord

Hello Yes, I am a grown adult woman crying at the incinerator scene in Toy Story 3 What of it?

2.

seungjun: i am not a crybaby! youjin: toy story 3? seungjun: they were holding hands in a furnace!
knk texts @keunakeuntexts

seungjun: i am not a crybaby! youjin: toy story 3? seungjun: they were holding hands in a furnace!

3.

How is Toy Story 3 for kids? The furnace scene is fucking heartbreaking.
Cal ✌ @callumhartill

How is Toy Story 3 for kids? The furnace scene is fucking heartbreaking.

4.

Sorry but if you don't at least tear up at the end of Toy Story 3 are you even human
Natalie @NattalieeS

Sorry but if you don't at least tear up at the end of Toy Story 3 are you even human

5.

I just thought of that part in Toy Story 3 where they're about to die and I almost started crying in the car. Fuck you Pixar.
Anthony @AtmaWeapon81

I just thought of that part in Toy Story 3 where they're about to die and I almost started crying in the car. Fuck you Pixar.

6.

Toy Story 3 is heavy on a hangover
John Gibbons @johngibbonsblog

Toy Story 3 is heavy on a hangover

7.

I feel like the end of Toy Story 3 represented the end of my childhood and now i'm not okay
Claire @NiallersCharm

I feel like the end of Toy Story 3 represented the end of my childhood and now i'm not okay

8.

i am making an oath to myself to never watch toy story 3 again bc i have a breakdown EVERY time
molly♍️⚡️ @molalicecut

i am making an oath to myself to never watch toy story 3 again bc i have a breakdown EVERY time

9.

If that end scene in Toy Story 3 doesn't make you cry, you're dead inside.
You can call me Al. @2492Bambi

If that end scene in Toy Story 3 doesn't make you cry, you're dead inside.

10.

Toy Story 3 is on soon. I won't cry. I won't cry. I am a strong, emotionally balanced, independent, well-adjusted person.
Tormund GiantsBAE @SiGallagher

Toy Story 3 is on soon. I won't cry. I won't cry. I am a strong, emotionally balanced, independent, well-adjusted person.

11.

You a pure serial killer if you don't shed some tears when the toys are holding hands in the furnace in Toy Story 3
Victor Dukes @VictorDukes23

You a pure serial killer if you don't shed some tears when the toys are holding hands in the furnace in Toy Story 3

12.

Thought I'd watch Toy Story 3 on BBC here but decided to not have a complete and utter emotional breakdown instead
Dan Taplin @iamdantaplin

Thought I'd watch Toy Story 3 on BBC here but decided to not have a complete and utter emotional breakdown instead

13.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @JoeyRyanOnline

14.

I remember seeing Toy Story 3 with my lil sis. My grownass was crying more than she was when the toys were holding hands in that furnace
Victor Dukes @VictorDukes23

I remember seeing Toy Story 3 with my lil sis. My grownass was crying more than she was when the toys were holding hands in that furnace

15.

There are 'scenes of mild peril' and then there's the furnace finale to Toy Story 3. JESUS.
James Roberts @jroberts332

There are 'scenes of mild peril' and then there's the furnace finale to Toy Story 3. JESUS.

16.

YOU'RE LYING IF YOU SAY THIS SCENE FROM TOY STORY 3 DIDN'T BREAK YOUR HEART 💔😭
jodie. ϟ*ೃ @ImaGleekBaby

YOU'RE LYING IF YOU SAY THIS SCENE FROM TOY STORY 3 DIDN'T BREAK YOUR HEART 💔😭

17.

Just turned on the tv to find toy story 3 on at that really sad bit, you know the bit that almost crushes childhood dreams! Emotions😧😮😱😭😳
Sean Scott @Sean_Creeper

Just turned on the tv to find toy story 3 on at that really sad bit, you know the bit that almost crushes childhood dreams! Emotions😧😮😱😭😳

18.

I'm tipsy at a gay bar that's playing Toy Story 3 on several large tvs.
Biznis Kitty @RyChavis

I'm tipsy at a gay bar that's playing Toy Story 3 on several large tvs.

19.

#UnpopularOpinion The end of Toy Story 3 is far more sad than the beginning of Up
Jo Jo Milograno @Jojomilo28

#UnpopularOpinion The end of Toy Story 3 is far more sad than the beginning of Up

20.

You remember at the end of Toy Story 3 when Andy packs up all his things and leaves for college? That's how life feels rn
Morgan S-C @morgan_sc1

You remember at the end of Toy Story 3 when Andy packs up all his things and leaves for college? That's how life feels rn

21.

Watching toy story 3 is an ordeal I can only stand once every like... 2 to 3 years
Zaira Alejandra @amnezeeac

Watching toy story 3 is an ordeal I can only stand once every like... 2 to 3 years

