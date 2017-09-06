21 Tweets You'll Only Get If "Toy Story 3" Emotionally Destroyed You

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy 1. Josie @josie_ord Hello Yes, I am a grown adult woman crying at the incinerator scene in Toy Story 3 What of it? 05:20 PM - 03 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. knk texts @keunakeuntexts seungjun: i am not a crybaby! youjin: toy story 3? seungjun: they were holding hands in a furnace! 07:05 PM - 19 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. Cal ✌ @callumhartill How is Toy Story 3 for kids? The furnace scene is fucking heartbreaking. 05:18 PM - 03 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. Natalie @NattalieeS Sorry but if you don't at least tear up at the end of Toy Story 3 are you even human 05:30 PM - 03 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. Anthony @AtmaWeapon81 I just thought of that part in Toy Story 3 where they're about to die and I almost started crying in the car. Fuck you Pixar. 08:30 PM - 26 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. John Gibbons @johngibbonsblog Toy Story 3 is heavy on a hangover 04:57 PM - 03 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. Claire @NiallersCharm I feel like the end of Toy Story 3 represented the end of my childhood and now i'm not okay 05:25 PM - 03 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. molly♍️⚡️ @molalicecut i am making an oath to myself to never watch toy story 3 again bc i have a breakdown EVERY time 05:22 PM - 03 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. You can call me Al. @2492Bambi If that end scene in Toy Story 3 doesn't make you cry, you're dead inside. 04:49 PM - 03 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. Tormund GiantsBAE @SiGallagher Toy Story 3 is on soon. I won't cry. I won't cry. I am a strong, emotionally balanced, independent, well-adjusted person. 03:44 PM - 03 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. Victor Dukes @VictorDukes23 You a pure serial killer if you don't shed some tears when the toys are holding hands in the furnace in Toy Story 3 05:05 AM - 30 Dec 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. Dan Taplin @iamdantaplin Thought I'd watch Toy Story 3 on BBC here but decided to not have a complete and utter emotional breakdown instead 04:21 PM - 03 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. Twitter / Via Twitter: @JoeyRyanOnline 14. Victor Dukes @VictorDukes23 I remember seeing Toy Story 3 with my lil sis. My grownass was crying more than she was when the toys were holding hands in that furnace 04:10 AM - 20 Feb 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. James Roberts @jroberts332 There are 'scenes of mild peril' and then there's the furnace finale to Toy Story 3. JESUS. 07:42 PM - 24 Dec 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. jodie. ϟ*ೃ @ImaGleekBaby YOU'RE LYING IF YOU SAY THIS SCENE FROM TOY STORY 3 DIDN'T BREAK YOUR HEART 💔😭 06:14 PM - 03 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. Sean Scott @Sean_Creeper Just turned on the tv to find toy story 3 on at that really sad bit, you know the bit that almost crushes childhood dreams! Emotions😧😮😱😭😳 05:23 PM - 03 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. Biznis Kitty @RyChavis I'm tipsy at a gay bar that's playing Toy Story 3 on several large tvs. 12:37 AM - 25 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 19. Jo Jo Milograno @Jojomilo28 #UnpopularOpinion The end of Toy Story 3 is far more sad than the beginning of Up 10:57 PM - 24 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 20. Morgan S-C @morgan_sc1 You remember at the end of Toy Story 3 when Andy packs up all his things and leaves for college? That's how life feels rn 11:45 PM - 24 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 21. Zaira Alejandra @amnezeeac Watching toy story 3 is an ordeal I can only stand once every like... 2 to 3 years 09:39 PM - 25 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite