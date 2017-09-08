21 Tweets For Anyone Who's Ready For "Hocus Pocus" Season

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy 1. PrettyInPink @kcatwalk1 Hocus Pocus, fall scented candles and chill. 07:53 PM - 27 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. daryan thompson 🌻 @daryanthompson I swear it's like I see one leaf change and I turn into Winnie Sanderson 08:46 PM - 24 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. Tomos Wilding @TomWilding Watching Hocus Pocus. We've been safe from the Sanderson Sisters for 24 YEARS. None of you virgins better light that candle this Halloween. 06:54 PM - 20 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. Jessica Gonzalez @Jess_gonzo96 All this time i thought the cat on Hocus Pocus was named Zachary Binx, not Thackary 😂 I just thought the witches had a lisp 😂😂 03:01 AM - 01 Nov 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. e. oliver whitney @CinemaBite Two characters I identified with most with as a kid: Thackary Binx and Casper. a CAT and a GHOST. nbd 10:19 PM - 31 Oct 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. Vanessa Gritton @nesgritton Hocus Pocus is the story of a boy getting roasted by a ghost cat, supernatural beings, an entire community and a candle for being a virgin. 05:57 AM - 02 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. Mi @alwaysyoumiya ummm either the sky is on fire or a virgin lit the black flame candle 5 months early 12:38 AM - 08 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. Gwen Claire @gwennieclaire People I side with more as I age: 1. Sharpay Evans 2. The Sanderson Sisters 04:30 AM - 04 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. Sar @SarahDroesch fate gave me a black haired friend and and ginger friend solely for us to be the Sanderson Sisters for Halloween 02:24 AM - 24 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. Cecilia Cruz ♊ @ceciliacruz851 When his tinder profile reads "still eligible to light the black flame candle" 😂😂🔥#hesakeeper #hocuspocus 03:25 AM - 17 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. 12. FREDDY @FreddyAmazin Now that summer is almost over, it's time to bring this back 03:27 AM - 22 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. Chelsea Forehand @c4hand21 My parents don't know who the Sanderson sisters are. Currently disowning them. 02:53 AM - 22 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. Jason Marsden @JasonMarsden If a black cat crosses your path this month, it's not bad luck. He's keeping virgins away from black flame candles. #Binx #HocusPocus 04:08 PM - 21 Oct 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite (Note: He's the voice of Thackary Binx!) 15. 16. Leah @leah_toltesi I'M READY TO GO TO AN APPLE ORCHARD AND DRINK HOT CIDER AND EAT CINNAMON DOUGHNUTS AND GO HAUNTED HOUSING AND WATCH HOCUS POCUS I LOVE FALL 03:00 AM - 03 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. Reece Ristau @reecereports At this point I'll believe anything about the eclipse - 1st one in 2,000 years? Neat. Will bring back the Sanderson sisters? Spooki. 05:29 AM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. baby b @broganbds i need a bf to go to haunted houses with, watch Hocus Pocus, carve pumpkins, and make cute halloween cookies with me so hmu :) 04:34 PM - 04 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 19. Eric Mearls @Coffee_Lovinn To do list: - go to college - find a career - light the black flame candle - buy a house - restore the heart of Te Fiti 11:03 PM - 06 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 20. lilith🖤 @toofuckingradd Virginity only matters if you're lighting the black flame candle to summon witches 09:31 PM - 10 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 21. mountain drew @BretDrew if u don't fw the movie hocus pocus, u real life weird and i can't associate with u 10:54 PM - 02 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 