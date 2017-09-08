 back to top
TVAndMovies

21 Tweets For Anyone Who's Ready For "Hocus Pocus" Season

"I swear it's like I see one leaf change and I turn into Winnie Sanderson..."

Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
1.

Hocus Pocus, fall scented candles and chill.
PrettyInPink @kcatwalk1

2.

I swear it's like I see one leaf change and I turn into Winnie Sanderson
daryan thompson 🌻 @daryanthompson

3.

Watching Hocus Pocus. We've been safe from the Sanderson Sisters for 24 YEARS. None of you virgins better light that candle this Halloween.
Tomos Wilding @TomWilding

4.

All this time i thought the cat on Hocus Pocus was named Zachary Binx, not Thackary 😂 I just thought the witches had a lisp 😂😂
Jessica Gonzalez @Jess_gonzo96

5.

Two characters I identified with most with as a kid: Thackary Binx and Casper. a CAT and a GHOST. nbd
e. oliver whitney @CinemaBite

6.

Hocus Pocus is the story of a boy getting roasted by a ghost cat, supernatural beings, an entire community and a candle for being a virgin.
Vanessa Gritton @nesgritton

7.

ummm either the sky is on fire or a virgin lit the black flame candle 5 months early
Mi @alwaysyoumiya

8.

People I side with more as I age: 1. Sharpay Evans 2. The Sanderson Sisters
Gwen Claire @gwennieclaire

9.

fate gave me a black haired friend and and ginger friend solely for us to be the Sanderson Sisters for Halloween
Sar @SarahDroesch

10.

When his tinder profile reads "still eligible to light the black flame candle" 😂😂🔥#hesakeeper #hocuspocus
Cecilia Cruz ♊ @ceciliacruz851

11.

12.

Now that summer is almost over, it's time to bring this back
FREDDY @FreddyAmazin

13.

My parents don't know who the Sanderson sisters are. Currently disowning them.
Chelsea Forehand @c4hand21

14.

If a black cat crosses your path this month, it's not bad luck. He's keeping virgins away from black flame candles. #Binx #HocusPocus
Jason Marsden @JasonMarsden

(Note: He's the voice of Thackary Binx!)

15.

16.

I'M READY TO GO TO AN APPLE ORCHARD AND DRINK HOT CIDER AND EAT CINNAMON DOUGHNUTS AND GO HAUNTED HOUSING AND WATCH HOCUS POCUS I LOVE FALL
Leah @leah_toltesi

17.

At this point I'll believe anything about the eclipse - 1st one in 2,000 years? Neat. Will bring back the Sanderson sisters? Spooki.
Reece Ristau @reecereports

18.

i need a bf to go to haunted houses with, watch Hocus Pocus, carve pumpkins, and make cute halloween cookies with me so hmu :)
baby b @broganbds

19.

To do list: - go to college - find a career - light the black flame candle - buy a house - restore the heart of Te Fiti
Eric Mearls @Coffee_Lovinn

20.

Virginity only matters if you’re lighting the black flame candle to summon witches
lilith🖤 @toofuckingradd

21.

if u don't fw the movie hocus pocus, u real life weird and i can't associate with u
mountain drew @BretDrew

