17 Perfect "Riverdale" Costumes That Totally Won Halloween

1. Cheryl Blossom and Archie at Pop's: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jackieoproblems 2. Ronnie and her Archiekins: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @ashleigh 3. This ridiculously adorable Jughead: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @sarahmacon_ ADVERTISEMENT 4. B & V all ready for game day: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @riverdale_wifu 5. Jason and Cheryl Blossom looking amazingly creepy: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bearmom 6. Betty as a Southside Serpent: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @maddywaller 7. Bughead being adorable: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @natasha_tennyson 8. The River Vixens: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @chris_loma ADVERTISEMENT 9. Juggie cheating on Betty with Josie: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @mouseinsneakers 10. Cheryl Blossom and her syrup: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bettergraces 11. Bughead after River Vixens practice: Twitter / Via Twitter: @Randa_Cheyenne 12. Archie and Jughead in their *elements*... Twitter / Via Twitter: @jessterGinger 13. The gang in their throwback looks: Riverdale / Via Twitter: @AndyyFabulous ADVERTISEMENT 14. Cheryl at Sweetwater River: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @micayla_barker 15. Veronica and the cutest Archie ever: Twitter / Via Twitter: @emilyimdorf 16. The whole squad... View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @melinda 17. ...and one more time, for good measure: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @ayshalikethecontinent And, yes, I did it too with the B to my V. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kristinshayharris