 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Trending
TVAndMovies

17 Perfect "Riverdale" Costumes That Totally Won Halloween

Even Cheryl Blossom would approve!

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Cheryl Blossom and Archie at Pop's:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jackieoproblems

2. Ronnie and her Archiekins:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ashleigh

3. This ridiculously adorable Jughead:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sarahmacon_
ADVERTISEMENT

4. B & V all ready for game day:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @riverdale_wifu

5. Jason and Cheryl Blossom looking amazingly creepy:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @bearmom

6. Betty as a Southside Serpent:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @maddywaller

7. Bughead being adorable:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @natasha_tennyson

8. The River Vixens:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chris_loma
ADVERTISEMENT

9. Juggie cheating on Betty with Josie:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mouseinsneakers

10. Cheryl Blossom and her syrup:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @bettergraces

11. Bughead after River Vixens practice:

Twitter / Via Twitter: @Randa_Cheyenne

12. Archie and Jughead in their *elements*...

Twitter / Via Twitter: @jessterGinger

13. The gang in their throwback looks:

Riverdale / Via Twitter: @AndyyFabulous
ADVERTISEMENT

14. Cheryl at Sweetwater River:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @micayla_barker

15. Veronica and the cutest Archie ever:

Twitter / Via Twitter: @emilyimdorf

16. The whole squad...

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @melinda

17. ...and one more time, for good measure:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ayshalikethecontinent

And, yes, I did it too with the B to my V.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kristinshayharris

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With TVAndMovies

ADVERTISEMENT

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss