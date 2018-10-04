"The Bachelor" Australia Is Finally Over, Here Are The Best Tweets Of The Season

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link 1. Ira Snave Ooky Spooky Kooky @IraSnave If you combined all the male characters in Puberty Blues, you get Nick Cummins. #theprojecttv #thebachelorau 09:25 AM - 15 Aug 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. Sean Cullen @SeanyCullen He looks like Ailsa but speaks like Alf #TheBachelorAu #thebachelor #nickcummins 09:41 AM - 15 Aug 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. Tiff @thats3quickmafs *Been to Bali once* #TheBachelorAU 09:59 AM - 15 Aug 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. Ashley Spencer @AshleyySpencer Cass: We haven’t hooked up!!!!!!!!!! Everyone else on #TheBachelorAU: 10:22 AM - 15 Aug 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. Sass Neill @beyourbird Nick is looking for someone Happy Likes being outside Has a lot of love to give That’s literally a golden retriever #TheBachelorAU 10:42 AM - 15 Aug 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. evie zzzz @yeevz_ nick cummins 😍😍😍#TheBachelorAu 10:00 AM - 16 Aug 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. bradley johnston @bradjohnston_ badgelor just said “live laugh love” and i can hear the collective screams from kmart mums around australia #TheBachelorAU 10:04 AM - 16 Aug 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. Jo Thornely @jothornely Nick Cummins looks how Lynx smells. #TheBachelorAU 10:33 AM - 16 Aug 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. Amy Price @amyprice21 You can pinpoint the moment badgie knows there’s no going back #TheBachelorAU 10:43 AM - 16 Aug 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. Jenna Clarke @jennamclarke Cat, Romy and Alisha are the moles from Porpoise Spit #TheBachelorAU 11:05 AM - 16 Aug 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. CMH @claremaree The beginning of a relationship is like using your phone voice as a personality #TheBachelorAU 09:51 AM - 22 Aug 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. bradley johnston @bradjohnston_ YOU CAN’T SIT WITH US #TheBachelorAU 10:57 AM - 22 Aug 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. Kevin Horton @SC_Kev7 Cat: Slags off everyone *gets called out on it* Also Cat: #TheBachelorAU 11:04 AM - 22 Aug 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. Lucky Pillows @lperil My friend Budd is really talented #TheBachelorAU 10:09 AM - 23 Aug 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. Tali Aualiitia @taliaualiitia Cat trying to convince Nick she’s not there to promote her jewellery business #TheBachelorAU 10:35 AM - 29 Aug 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. Jessica Lynch @jesskalynch breaking the fourth wall like #TheBachelorAU 09:47 AM - 30 Aug 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. 🕸️✧･ﾟJeZzA ･ﾟ✧🕸️ @jennifershore_ #TheBachelorAU Romy: “I hate the whole throwing people under the bus” Also Romy: 10:11 AM - 30 Aug 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. Sonzerely Yours @Sonzerely_Yours Romy: *aggressively forces kiss* Romy: *tells everyone how great the terrible one-person kiss was* Romy: *sneaks into swag presumably without invitation* Romy: ... Romy: Cass is desperate #TheBachelorAU 10:34 AM - 30 Aug 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 19. Jules LeFevre @jules_lefevre When you realise Nick bears an uncanny resemblance to the Dad from Round The Twist. #TheBachelorAU 09:48 AM - 05 Sep 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 20. kate 🌻 @hardboiledkate When I inevitably become a bachelor contestant I'm going to tell them I'm deathly afraid of eating green curry and being on the ground #TheBachelorAu 09:48 AM - 19 Sep 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 21. Batch Bitch Podcast @batchbitchpod yes guy sebastian you sassy bitch #TheBachelorAU 10:14 AM - 19 Sep 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 22. Mother Christmas @beginaus That’s 3 dead conversations. Crickets*. Perhaps it’s Nick who is boring. 🤔#TheBachelorAU 10:39 AM - 19 Sep 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 23. Chelsea McLaughlin @chelseamnz I just googled what an actual honey badger looks like and I’m fucking terrified. #TheBachelorAU 10:02 AM - 26 Sep 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 24. Naomi Higgins @nomstrositi Contestants talk about 'hometowns' like Glee talks about 'regionals' #TheBachelorAU 09:35 AM - 27 Sep 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 25. Hero @hierohero1 They should have called this season The Bachelor: Sports #TheBachelorAU 10:03 AM - 27 Sep 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 26. Sarah @_SarahKAnderson Imagine waking up next to Nick and him being all “bloody struth stone the flamin crows up at the crack of sparrows you beauty too bloody right might make some damper and boil up the billy aye she’ll be right hooroo” #TheBachelorAU 10:03 AM - 27 Sep 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 27. Zoe Moon @MissZoeLaLa Nick is a clown. Imagine living with that guy? Talking about taxes with him? Trying to have an adult conversation where he didn’t forcefully inject ocker one liners at every stage? #TheBachelorAU 10:33 AM - 27 Sep 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 28. Michael Beveridge @mickyb273 You’re kissing @nckcmmns.. he carries you to bed - lays you down, grabs your throat, leans down to whisper in your ear and says some dumb shit like “ᴵᵐᵃ ᵍᵘⁿⁿᵃ ᶠˡᵒᵒᵈ ʸᵒᵘʳ ᵍᵒʳᵍᵉ ˡᶦᵏᵉ ᶦᵗ’ˢ ᵇˡᵒᵒᵈʸ ʷᵉᵗ ˢᵉᵃˢᵒⁿ ᵃᵗ ᵗʰᵉ ᴷᶦᵐᵇᵉʳˡᵉy” #TheBachelorAU 10:34 AM - 03 Oct 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 29. TheSurvivor/BachelorGuy @HDBorland “Brooke is going to win! She’s so perfect” - Everyone. #thebachelorau 10:35 AM - 03 Oct 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 30. jennybr5 @jennybr5 Nick just wants to be a bachelor forever #TheBachelorAU 10:37 AM - 03 Oct 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 31. TheRealRQ @imogenrq Any of the girls: do you vaguely like me as a person? Nick: *random Aussie slang* alright you good sort #TheBachelorAU 10:43 AM - 03 Oct 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 32. Jesse Hanley @jessethanley Australia: the country that doesn't bat an eyelid over having 6 prime ministers in the last 8 years but is shook to it's core when front runner Brooke leaves the #TheBachelorAU 😂😂😂 https://t.co/DP807nGdcb 02:07 AM - 04 Oct 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 33. dubes @crank_pot #TheBachelorAU 09:41 AM - 04 Oct 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 34. Annie Clark @anniefitness Nick’s brain when the girls are sharing their feelings #TheBachelorAU 10:28 AM - 04 Oct 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 35. Richard James @richjamesuk So The Bachelor doesn't want to be The Bachelor? Kind of goes against the whole idea of the show. #TheBachelorAU 10:43 AM - 04 Oct 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 36. Alex McKinnon @mckinnon_a Brit making it to the final two is the biggest thing to happen for Port Macquarie since the Kmart opened #TheBachelorAU 10:58 AM - 04 Oct 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 37. johanna @hcndstied the producers @ nick when he says he’s not ready for a relationship: #TheBachelorAU 10:57 AM - 04 Oct 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 38. Alex Bruce-Smith @alexbrucesmith this entire season can be summed up with “full credit to the girls” tbh #thebachelorAU 11:01 AM - 04 Oct 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 39. Nehad @nehadk Britt: well that was a waste of time Sophie: are you fucking kidding me Two sentences that sum up reactions right there. #TheBachelorAU https://t.co/myBAKObJm7 11:18 AM - 04 Oct 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 40. Gina Rushton @ginarush you: love is dead, screw this show me: time to apply some Blistex, drive my Hyundai to the airport and fly with Aircalin to New Caledonia where I’ll spend all my time washing my hair with Tresemmé!!!!!! 🙏🏼 #TheBachelorAU 11:09 AM - 04 Oct 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 41. Christie Whelan @Christie_Whelan THE HONEY BADGER HAS DONE NOTHING BUT TEACH US AUSSIE RHYMING SLANG FOR 8 WEEKS #TheBachelorAU. 11:07 AM - 04 Oct 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite 42. Michael Beveridge @mickyb273 And, as is #TheBachelorAU tradition, the girls realise that the real treasure was the friendships they made along the way. 11:11 AM - 04 Oct 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite