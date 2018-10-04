 back to top

"The Bachelor" Australia Is Finally Over, Here Are The Best Tweets Of The Season

"Nick Cummins looks how Lynx smells."

Posted on
Jenna Guillaume
Jenna Guillaume
Editor-at-Large, BuzzFeed Australia

1.

If you combined all the male characters in Puberty Blues, you get Nick Cummins. #theprojecttv #thebachelorau
Ira Snave Ooky Spooky Kooky @IraSnave

If you combined all the male characters in Puberty Blues, you get Nick Cummins. #theprojecttv #thebachelorau

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

He looks like Ailsa but speaks like Alf #TheBachelorAu #thebachelor #nickcummins
Sean Cullen @SeanyCullen

He looks like Ailsa but speaks like Alf #TheBachelorAu #thebachelor #nickcummins

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

*Been to Bali once* #TheBachelorAU
Tiff @thats3quickmafs

*Been to Bali once* #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

Cass: We haven’t hooked up!!!!!!!!!! Everyone else on #TheBachelorAU:
Ashley Spencer @AshleyySpencer

Cass: We haven’t hooked up!!!!!!!!!! Everyone else on #TheBachelorAU:

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

Nick is looking for someone Happy Likes being outside Has a lot of love to give That’s literally a golden retriever #TheBachelorAU
Sass Neill @beyourbird

Nick is looking for someone Happy Likes being outside Has a lot of love to give That’s literally a golden retriever #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

nick cummins 😍😍😍#TheBachelorAu
evie zzzz @yeevz_

nick cummins 😍😍😍#TheBachelorAu

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

badgelor just said “live laugh love” and i can hear the collective screams from kmart mums around australia #TheBachelorAU
bradley johnston @bradjohnston_

badgelor just said “live laugh love” and i can hear the collective screams from kmart mums around australia #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

Nick Cummins looks how Lynx smells. #TheBachelorAU
Jo Thornely @jothornely

Nick Cummins looks how Lynx smells. #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

You can pinpoint the moment badgie knows there’s no going back #TheBachelorAU
Amy Price @amyprice21

You can pinpoint the moment badgie knows there’s no going back #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

Cat, Romy and Alisha are the moles from Porpoise Spit #TheBachelorAU
Jenna Clarke @jennamclarke

Cat, Romy and Alisha are the moles from Porpoise Spit #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

The beginning of a relationship is like using your phone voice as a personality #TheBachelorAU
CMH @claremaree

The beginning of a relationship is like using your phone voice as a personality #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

YOU CAN’T SIT WITH US #TheBachelorAU
bradley johnston @bradjohnston_

YOU CAN’T SIT WITH US #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

Cat: Slags off everyone *gets called out on it* Also Cat: #TheBachelorAU
Kevin Horton @SC_Kev7

Cat: Slags off everyone *gets called out on it* Also Cat: #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

My friend Budd is really talented #TheBachelorAU
Lucky Pillows @lperil

My friend Budd is really talented #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

Cat trying to convince Nick she’s not there to promote her jewellery business #TheBachelorAU
Tali Aualiitia @taliaualiitia

Cat trying to convince Nick she’s not there to promote her jewellery business #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

breaking the fourth wall like #TheBachelorAU
Jessica Lynch @jesskalynch

breaking the fourth wall like #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

#TheBachelorAU Romy: “I hate the whole throwing people under the bus” Also Romy:
🕸️✧･ﾟJeZzA ･ﾟ✧🕸️ @jennifershore_

#TheBachelorAU Romy: “I hate the whole throwing people under the bus” Also Romy:

Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

Romy: *aggressively forces kiss* Romy: *tells everyone how great the terrible one-person kiss was* Romy: *sneaks into swag presumably without invitation* Romy: ... Romy: Cass is desperate #TheBachelorAU
Sonzerely Yours @Sonzerely_Yours

Romy: *aggressively forces kiss* Romy: *tells everyone how great the terrible one-person kiss was* Romy: *sneaks into swag presumably without invitation* Romy: ... Romy: Cass is desperate #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

19.

When you realise Nick bears an uncanny resemblance to the Dad from Round The Twist. #TheBachelorAU
Jules LeFevre @jules_lefevre

When you realise Nick bears an uncanny resemblance to the Dad from Round The Twist. #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

20.

When I inevitably become a bachelor contestant I'm going to tell them I'm deathly afraid of eating green curry and being on the ground #TheBachelorAu
kate 🌻 @hardboiledkate

When I inevitably become a bachelor contestant I'm going to tell them I'm deathly afraid of eating green curry and being on the ground #TheBachelorAu

Reply Retweet Favorite

21.

yes guy sebastian you sassy bitch #TheBachelorAU
Batch Bitch Podcast @batchbitchpod

yes guy sebastian you sassy bitch #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

22.

That’s 3 dead conversations. Crickets*. Perhaps it’s Nick who is boring. 🤔#TheBachelorAU
Mother Christmas @beginaus

That’s 3 dead conversations. Crickets*. Perhaps it’s Nick who is boring. 🤔#TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

23.

I just googled what an actual honey badger looks like and I’m fucking terrified. #TheBachelorAU
Chelsea McLaughlin @chelseamnz

I just googled what an actual honey badger looks like and I’m fucking terrified. #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

24.

Contestants talk about 'hometowns' like Glee talks about 'regionals' #TheBachelorAU
Naomi Higgins @nomstrositi

Contestants talk about 'hometowns' like Glee talks about 'regionals' #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

25.

They should have called this season The Bachelor: Sports #TheBachelorAU
Hero @hierohero1

They should have called this season The Bachelor: Sports #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

26.

Imagine waking up next to Nick and him being all “bloody struth stone the flamin crows up at the crack of sparrows you beauty too bloody right might make some damper and boil up the billy aye she’ll be right hooroo” #TheBachelorAU
Sarah @_SarahKAnderson

Imagine waking up next to Nick and him being all “bloody struth stone the flamin crows up at the crack of sparrows you beauty too bloody right might make some damper and boil up the billy aye she’ll be right hooroo” #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

27.

Nick is a clown. Imagine living with that guy? Talking about taxes with him? Trying to have an adult conversation where he didn’t forcefully inject ocker one liners at every stage? #TheBachelorAU
Zoe Moon @MissZoeLaLa

Nick is a clown. Imagine living with that guy? Talking about taxes with him? Trying to have an adult conversation where he didn’t forcefully inject ocker one liners at every stage? #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

28.

You’re kissing @nckcmmns.. he carries you to bed - lays you down, grabs your throat, leans down to whisper in your ear and says some dumb shit like “ᴵᵐᵃ ᵍᵘⁿⁿᵃ ᶠˡᵒᵒᵈ ʸᵒᵘʳ ᵍᵒʳᵍᵉ ˡᶦᵏᵉ ᶦᵗ’ˢ ᵇˡᵒᵒᵈʸ ʷᵉᵗ ˢᵉᵃˢᵒⁿ ᵃᵗ ᵗʰᵉ ᴷᶦᵐᵇᵉʳˡᵉy” #TheBachelorAU
Michael Beveridge @mickyb273

You’re kissing @nckcmmns.. he carries you to bed - lays you down, grabs your throat, leans down to whisper in your ear and says some dumb shit like “ᴵᵐᵃ ᵍᵘⁿⁿᵃ ᶠˡᵒᵒᵈ ʸᵒᵘʳ ᵍᵒʳᵍᵉ ˡᶦᵏᵉ ᶦᵗ’ˢ ᵇˡᵒᵒᵈʸ ʷᵉᵗ ˢᵉᵃˢᵒⁿ ᵃᵗ ᵗʰᵉ ᴷᶦᵐᵇᵉʳˡᵉy” #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

29.

“Brooke is going to win! She’s so perfect” - Everyone. #thebachelorau
TheSurvivor/BachelorGuy @HDBorland

“Brooke is going to win! She’s so perfect” - Everyone. #thebachelorau

Reply Retweet Favorite

30.

Nick just wants to be a bachelor forever #TheBachelorAU
jennybr5 @jennybr5

Nick just wants to be a bachelor forever #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

31.

Any of the girls: do you vaguely like me as a person? Nick: *random Aussie slang* alright you good sort #TheBachelorAU
TheRealRQ @imogenrq

Any of the girls: do you vaguely like me as a person? Nick: *random Aussie slang* alright you good sort #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

32.

Australia: the country that doesn't bat an eyelid over having 6 prime ministers in the last 8 years but is shook to it's core when front runner Brooke leaves the #TheBachelorAU 😂😂😂 https://t.co/DP807nGdcb
Jesse Hanley @jessethanley

Australia: the country that doesn't bat an eyelid over having 6 prime ministers in the last 8 years but is shook to it's core when front runner Brooke leaves the #TheBachelorAU 😂😂😂 https://t.co/DP807nGdcb

Reply Retweet Favorite

33.

#TheBachelorAU
dubes @crank_pot

#TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

34.

Nick’s brain when the girls are sharing their feelings #TheBachelorAU
Annie Clark @anniefitness

Nick’s brain when the girls are sharing their feelings #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

35.

So The Bachelor doesn't want to be The Bachelor? Kind of goes against the whole idea of the show. #TheBachelorAU
Richard James @richjamesuk

So The Bachelor doesn't want to be The Bachelor? Kind of goes against the whole idea of the show. #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

36.

Brit making it to the final two is the biggest thing to happen for Port Macquarie since the Kmart opened #TheBachelorAU
Alex McKinnon @mckinnon_a

Brit making it to the final two is the biggest thing to happen for Port Macquarie since the Kmart opened #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

37.

the producers @ nick when he says he’s not ready for a relationship: #TheBachelorAU
johanna @hcndstied

the producers @ nick when he says he’s not ready for a relationship: #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

38.

this entire season can be summed up with “full credit to the girls” tbh #thebachelorAU
Alex Bruce-Smith @alexbrucesmith

this entire season can be summed up with “full credit to the girls” tbh #thebachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

39.

Britt: well that was a waste of time Sophie: are you fucking kidding me Two sentences that sum up reactions right there. #TheBachelorAU https://t.co/myBAKObJm7
Nehad @nehadk

Britt: well that was a waste of time Sophie: are you fucking kidding me Two sentences that sum up reactions right there. #TheBachelorAU https://t.co/myBAKObJm7

Reply Retweet Favorite

40.

you: love is dead, screw this show me: time to apply some Blistex, drive my Hyundai to the airport and fly with Aircalin to New Caledonia where I’ll spend all my time washing my hair with Tresemmé!!!!!! 🙏🏼 #TheBachelorAU
Gina Rushton @ginarush

you: love is dead, screw this show me: time to apply some Blistex, drive my Hyundai to the airport and fly with Aircalin to New Caledonia where I’ll spend all my time washing my hair with Tresemmé!!!!!! 🙏🏼 #TheBachelorAU

Reply Retweet Favorite

41.

THE HONEY BADGER HAS DONE NOTHING BUT TEACH US AUSSIE RHYMING SLANG FOR 8 WEEKS #TheBachelorAU.
Christie Whelan @Christie_Whelan

THE HONEY BADGER HAS DONE NOTHING BUT TEACH US AUSSIE RHYMING SLANG FOR 8 WEEKS #TheBachelorAU.

Reply Retweet Favorite

42.

And, as is #TheBachelorAU tradition, the girls realise that the real treasure was the friendships they made along the way.
Michael Beveridge @mickyb273

And, as is #TheBachelorAU tradition, the girls realise that the real treasure was the friendships they made along the way.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Connect With Australia

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App