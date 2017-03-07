18 Of The Most Badass Women In Australian History

1. Catherine Helen Spence (1825-1910)

Let me tell you about Catherine Helen Spence. This badass was a poet, journalist, and novelist. She had two guys propose to her and was like, “nah, I don’t need you hey”.* She dedicated her life to supporting and improving the lives of women, children and minorities. She campaigned against the institutionalisation of children and raised THREE families of orphans herself. And on top of all that she somehow found time to become Australia’s first female political candidate.

*May or may not be an actual quote.