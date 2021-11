Fox, Channel 4

Spaced is a wonderful British sitcom that started in 1999 and was created by and starred Simon Pegg and Jessica Stevenson, and was directed by Edgar Wright. It's about two twentysomething strangers who pretend to be a couple in order to nab an apartment.

Fox attempted to remake the show for American audiences in 2007, but despite the pilot being filmed, the show was canceled before it aired, partly because of the negative reaction from Wright, Pegg, and Stevenson, who felt Fox had displayed a lack of respect in their attempt to adapt their show.