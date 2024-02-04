45 Useful Things You May Want To Buy, Considering They Have 10,000+ 5-Star Ratings

1. A wildly popular set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are super reliable and won't break the bank. These bbs have — no joke — over 230,000 (!!) 5-star ratings on Amazon from reviewers who consider them a fantastic AirPods alternative for their low price, great sound, waterproof + sweatproof design, and solid battery life (over 10 hours on a single charge).
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of playtime when you're on the go — it'll fully recharge the earbuds in less than two hours.
It's not all Amazon/TikTok hype — BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly swears by these too: "I was able to wear mine comfortably under my bucket hat while I slept on a very rocky bus ride from the Snæfellsnes Peninsula in Iceland. And while I was out exploring, the charging case easily fit in my coat pocket. I'm forever throwing it into my less-spacious denim jacket pocket while I'm on the go. I also use these on the reg in my everyday life to listen to Spotify and podcasts, and even talk on the phone. I have to charge them about once a week and always keep them in my coat pocket."
Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six colors).
2. A tube of Essence Lash Princess mascara, beloved for its ability to give you bold, dramatic lashes while also separating them to prevent clumping — and, most of all, for its $5 price tag!
2024: The year we stop spending over $10 on mascara.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. A soft, reliable pair of high-waisted leggings for your everyday wardrobe, from working from home to running errands and more! These start at just $15, and once you skim the reviews raving about their buttery softness and comfy fit (no rolling or sliding down), you'll be tempted to snag them in multiple colors.
Promising review: "Holy crap, these leggings are amazing. Without exaggeration, they are the most comfortable item of clothing I've ever put on my body. I'm 5'10" and I often find 'one size' to be too short, but these fit down to my ankle. The best part is, the top doesn't roll and they don't slide down. Keeping in mind I'm wearing them during winter, they also didn't make me sweat. I didn't want to take them off. I need to order a billion pairs, including a few to wear to bed." —Avery T
Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in one size fits most for straight and plus-sizes and in three styles, including one with pockets, and 27 colors).
4. A zero-effort, once-a-week Wet & Forget cleaner that works on soap scum without any scrubbing or wiping needed. All you have to do is shower and then spray this on afterward — it'll handle all the grime and residue from there.
Promising review: "I was never able to find a product to clean the shower without a great deal of scrubbing and work. This product works great! All it takes is a spray down of the surrounding shower after I shower. I just leave it on and after several hours, it’s clean! No scrubbing or hard work! It really works! I just rinse it before the next shower and it's sparkling! I highly recommend this product!" —Gary Wolford
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two scents, a two-pack, and in a refill size).
5. A compact cutlery organizer cleverly designed to maximize your drawer space with stacked, angled compartments that take up waaay less space than the typical wide, flat organizers. Considering how many times a day you open this drawer, you'll be able to appreciate this space-efficient organization on the reg.
See this "life-changing" drawer organizer on TikTok!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart has used the cutlery organizer to make her kitchen feel more organized: "Just got this, and it has freed up SO much space in our cutlery drawer that we can now store teas, small Tupperware, etc. vs. before it was just a mess of utensils."
Promising review: "I had never seen this before I bought it, and holy crap it changed my life. So. Much. Room. There is so much room left in my drawer now that I moved stuff from another drawer and I have an entirely empty drawer in my kitchen now. Now only HALF the drawer is silverware and the other half is spatulas and cooking utensils. It is great. It also seems very sturdy. Highly recommend." —van31050
Get it from Amazon for $9.60+ (available in two colors).
6. A pack of Miracle-Gro plant food spikes if your leafy green friends keep dying or aren't showing much growth despite your diligent watering. Just plop these into the soil, and they'll feed each plant with essential nutrients they need to ~thrive~ for up to two months!
Promising review: "Must have for all houseplants! It's the best plant food! I use these for all of my houseplants — I have around 30 or so. Super easy to use and works perfectly for all my plants. Definitely worth the buy!" —Kala Haley
Get a pack of 24 from Amazon for $4.47 (also available in a pack of 48).
7. A bottle of Howard Products wood polish and conditioner made with beeswax and orange oil if you've noticed your wood surfaces looking a little dull and dry lately. With this, you can polish your furniture, cabinets, doors, and more to restore their luster — and avoid the cost of having them professionally refinished.
Promising review: "Used this on 30-year-old wooden kitchen cabinets. These cabinets have not been regularly oiled and cleaned with wood cleaner and the ones beneath the sink suffer from the inevitable water damage associated with that location. In an effort to spruce them up a bit without resorting to the expense of new cabinets, I thought to try this product because of all the rave reviews as well as convincing photos. Initially, when you put the product on, it looks significantly better. I was skeptical about how it would look after I wiped it off. When I did, however, there was very little to remove. The wood must’ve been extremely dry because it did absorb quite a bit. I slopped a lot on there too. The resulting finish looked richer and deeper than before. It’s already substantially improved the look and the worn areas are no longer noticeable. It’s clearly worth considering if you have an older wooden piece with a finish you’d like to quickly and easily improve yourself or if you have a similar situation with your cabinets." —Shopper X
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
8. A set of two cooling pillows if sleeping on the "cool side" is something you like to do. No more flipping your pillow over constantly — reviewers say these keep you cool all night long, and they're filled with a plush gel fiber that provides just the right amount of support. If you've ever wish you could bring those fancy hotel pillows home with you...now you can.
Promising review: "These had great reviews but I was still a bit skeptical. I'm a bit of a pillow snob. These pillows — these amazing, heavenly pillows — are now my favorite part of going to bed. Soft but firm. How does that work? It gives support for me to sleep slightly propped up but I sink into this comfortable personal cloud. Soft, but firm. My head isn't sinking through the pillow to rest on my mattress, but I feel comfortably enveloped. Now mind you, I have one very cheap Walmart pillow behind it so I'm not against my headboard, but even still. Heaven. I bought two but think that would be too much fluff so now my husband and I each have one. Buy them. Add to cart. Buy now with one click. Stop the research. You've found the pillows you were looking for." —Marissa Urey
Get them from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in queen and king).
These are our budget pick for best pillow, btw!
9. An adorable fish-shaped humidifier tank cleaner that'll be your sidekick in the fight against dry, irritating air, since it'll play a big role in the upkeep of your trusty humidifier by preventing buildup of gross slime inside. Plus, you know, you'll get to watch it "swim" around inside like a pet fish (one that's impossible to kill, phew).
10. A ChomChom pet hair roller if your pet loves to sprawl out on your furniture and leave a thick layer of hair behind. The ChomChom roller doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
See it in action on TikTok!
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above (on the left) literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
11. A fume-free oven cleaner you can put to the test on the greasiest oven door covered in *layers* of caked-on spills and stains — if cleaning products could talk, this one would say, "Pssh, let me at it." Not only will it penetrate through all the grease and gunk so you can unearth your clean, shiny oven underneath; it also won't subject you to any harsh fumes or lye, only a light lemony scent.
Promising review: "I’ve tried scrubbing my oven with a baking soda paste but it barely did anything to clean my oven. I had years of baked on grease from baking lasagnas and roasting chickens in my oven that looked like they were seriously here to stay. That is, until I tried this amazing product. I sprayed my oven and left it overnight. The next morning — all of the grease stains just simply wiped off with a paper towel! It was that EASY. I’m pretty sensitive to fumes too and this did not bother me at all. Definitely a new staple in my kitchen." —CupCake
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
12. Plus, a silicone baking mat for using with your sheet pans to make cleanup a breeze afterward. It'll still crisp up your veggies, chicken wings, and cookies nicely while keeping your sheet pans grease- and scorch-free, and pops right into the dishwasher afterward for easy cleaning.
Promising review: "I had grown tired of replacing cheap 'nonstick' baking pans, so I read some reviews and the pros all seem to recommend natural aluminum baking pans without a nonstick surface and then using a silicone baking mat like this for your nonstick needs. Between the aluminum sheet and these mats, I spent way more than I ever had on a baking sheet and the prospect of making cookies on a silicone mat seemed a bit unnatural to me, but I was happy to see that after a few bakes, not only do these work wonderfully well, they leave no plastic aftertaste on the cookies. As advertised, they are very easy to clean and, with a good sheet, do an awesome job at baking evenly without burning. I am sure I will eventually buy more of these, but for now, this two-pack was good enough for us." —Michael J. Eckman
Get a set of two from Amazon for $16.13.
13. A Korean microdermabrasion mitt to give yourself the full-body exfoliating treatment of your *life* without a trip to a pricey spa. It'll buff away dry, dead skin to reveal the smooth skin underneath, *and* it'll help your moisturizers sink in better for long-lasting softness.
Note: It shouldn't be used on your face, but your arms, legs, and the rest of your body are fair game!
Promising review: "I love these mitts so much. I wish I found them sooner! For me, brushes and loofas don’t give me enough exfoliation, and they fall apart and get gross too fast. These mitts are perfect. Also, they are way more cost effective and easier to use than a sugar scrub type product. I feel like these mitts will last a long time, and they’re easy to clean and have a loop so you can hang them to dry in your shower. I keep one at my place and one at my boyfriend's. They are a little rough, so it’s not something you want to use more than twice per week, and use gentle motions in sensitive areas. My skin is so smooth after I use these, and it’s helped me get rid of ingrown hairs on my bikini line. Just make sure to moisturize after using! I’m excited to use it for when I apply fake tan in the summer months." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (also available as a pair).