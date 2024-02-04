45 Useful Things You May Want To Buy, Considering They Have 10,000+ 5-Star Ratings

These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of playtime when you're on the go — it'll fully recharge the earbuds in less than two hours.

It's not all Amazon/TikTok hype — BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly swears by these too: "I was able to wear mine comfortably under my bucket hat while I slept on a very rocky bus ride from the Snæfellsnes Peninsula in Iceland. And while I was out exploring, the charging case easily fit in my coat pocket. I'm forever throwing it into my less-spacious denim jacket pocket while I'm on the go. I also use these on the reg in my everyday life to listen to Spotify and podcasts, and even talk on the phone. I have to charge them about once a week and always keep them in my coat pocket."

Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six colors).