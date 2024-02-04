Update Your Denim Collection For The New Year: 29 Pairs Of Jeans That *Aren't* Skinny

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Baggy boyfriend jeans in case you're ready to embrace the trendier wide-leg style. These have a slouchy fit that'll look so cute with cropped sweaters, tucked-in tanks, and more.
These jeans aren't stretchy, so be sure to consult the size chart for the specific style you want!
Promising review: "I had been looking all over the place for wide-legged jeans that fit! They are usually either too tight and uncomfortable in the hip area, too tight in the calf area, or way too long! OMG when I received these they were absolutely fantastic! They were everything I wanted in a pair of jeans! The fit was perfect and so comfortable and the length was spot on… and I love the wider leg because I love to wear boots with a heel and these are amazing! They also look fantastic with just a pair or casual flip flops! I would recommend these to everyone!" —Lori
Get them from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes XS—XL and in 18 washes).
2. Some colorful patchwork jeans that honestly have more personality than I do. With the all-over patchwork design and intentional fraying, they'll be the star of any 'fit — throw on a basic tank or tee and you're good to go.
Promising review: "10 STARS!!! These jeans are SUPER cute and they fit perfectly!!! The waistband conforms to your shape so no belt needed. The spandex is good. Will be ordering the black and green ones as well." —Johnson
Get them from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes 0–16 and in 10 patchwork colors).
3. Ultra high-rise Levi's jeans you can reach for all year long, whether you dress them up with heels or keep things casual with your favorite sneaks.
Promising review: "My favorite jeans of all time. High waisted Levi’s are so comfy, so high quality, so adorable…my daughter stole mine and I had to buy another pair. She is 27, I am 49. These jeans rock a multitude of generations and body types. The dark wash is my favorite and they are a thick denim, cool button fly and not much stretch. Levi’s will never go out of style." —patrice hedrick
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes 25-32 and 16 styles).
4. Or Levi's Wedgie straight jeans designed to wrap snugly around the hips and thighs for a ~cheeky~ fit that'll really enhance your 🍑 . They're also high-rise (though not ultra high rise like the ones above) and straight leg for a balanced look.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman says, "If you told me I could only wear one pair of jeans for the rest of my life, I would hands-down choose my Levi’s Wedgie fit jeans — no other pair comes close. These jeans tick all my boxes: They cup my butt nicely so it doesn’t look like a flat pancake, they hit at the perfect spot on my ankle whereas most jeans are too long on my weirdly short legs, and they don’t lose their shape over time — no matter how many weeks I go without washing them (don’t judge me, OK?) I own several pairs and am guilty of buying them when they’re on sale, regardless of whether I actually need a new pair. Who am I kidding, I always need a new pair!"
Get them from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes 24-32, plus sizes 16–24, and 15 colors).
5. Wide-leg cow-print jeans to add some fun to your wardrobe and awaken the cowgirl within you. Can I get a "yee-haw"?
Promising review: "These pants are literally everything I hoped they'd be and more. The quality is top notch! Was afraid the pattern would be like, ironed on, but that's not the case! It's actually dyed and looks great in person. Perfect length to add boots, and love the high waist." —Maggie
Get them from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes XXS–XL and in 23 styles).
6. A pair of high-waisted bell-bottoms because this '70s-inspired shape will make you feel so 🔥. Reviewers describe them as feeling "hand-tailored" and "made to mold" to their shape, and your butt will be living its best life.
Promising review: "Oh. My. Gosh. These jeans are incredibly, incredibly amazing. I have a very hourglass shape, and I've looked, and looked, and looked for high-waisted bell-bottoms or flares that would fit me for about two months and had no success...until I found these. Not only did these jeans button with absolutely zero fuss, they slid up my legs and over my thighs like they were hand tailored to me. I have every intention of buying several pairs the next time I get paid!" —Kami
Get them from Amazon for $31.85+ (available in sizes 1–15, XL–3XL, and in 13 colors).
7. Rolled-cuff Lee boyfriend jeans boasting over 10,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, with reviewers praising their fit and comfort. Slightly cropped at the bottom with frayed cuffs, these'll let you show off your favorite ankle booties, sandals, and more.
Promising review: "I have a hard time finding jeans that are truly comfortable on me. These are Lee jeans; that should be enough said. However, the fit on me is perfect. They move with me. Not stiff at all, very comfortable, and not confining. I carry all my weight in my hips and thighs, and to find jeans that allow me to move comfortably is a win-win!! I am a size 16, and I bought my normal size. This is my second pair, and I am sure I will buy more." —Allison94
Get them from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 6–18 and five washes).
8. Madewell's curvy vintage jeans, which have been ~reengineered~ for hourglass shapes. That just means they have a narrower waist, a longer rise to accomodate le booty, and extra room at the hips and thighs (god bless you, Madewell).
Promising review: "It took a MINUTE but Madewell has finally made the perfect-fitting curvy jeans. I sized down one size to a 16 as these stretch with wear. I’m the first to admit I was skeptical of the new 'plus' jeans but I’ve been proven wrong. I haven’t had a pair of jeans fit this perfectly in years. AND I was able to try these on in the store and purchase them unlike in the past when the plus size items were online only, this made me feel like a customer that actually mattered rather than a demographic they’re just trying to hit. Buy these jeans, feel great, get all the compliments." —BCrowe
Get them from Madewell for $29.99+ (originally $128; available in standard sizes 23–34, plus sizes 14W–28W, and select petite and tall sizes). Check out other styles and colors here!
9. Or Abercrombie's ultra high-rise straight jeans that come in so many sizes and colors, someone really should give them a gold star or something. Alexa, play "Feeling Myself" by Nicki Minaj, because that's how you'll be feeling in this comfy pair that's designed with curves in mind.
Abercrombie's Curve Love fit means these have an additional 2 inches through the hip and thigh area, which helps prevent waist gapping.
Promising review: "Worth the hype. I finally bought these after months of complimenting other girls on their jeans and every time they said they were from Abercrombie. I couldn't mentally justify the price. Let me tell you — they are well worth it. They are the [best-looking] jeans I've ever owned. They are extremely stiff at first but they break in. I purchased the same size I wear in Abercrombie's dress pants and they fit perfect. Highly recommend." —Graciecat
Get them from Abercrombie & Fitch for $53.40 (available in sizes 23–37, including extra short, short, regular, long, and extra long lengths, plus 35 colors and washes).
10. Distressed jean joggers, aka the best of both worlds when you need to put on "real pants" but also don't wanna take off your sweats. The elastic drawstring waist and relaxed fit of these will keep you as comfy as your favorite PJs, and they're easily dressed up for running errands or meeting friends.
Promising review: "I ordered size 16 and oh boy what a fit. I was on cloud nine after wearing as they were so comfortable, and my first distressed jeans. I wear them very regularly and they're as good as new. The comfort is like next level and very decent distress, and looks very nice after pairing with white tee. The pull up feature is to die for. I'm very happy with the material used, fit and appearance of the fabric. Go for it if you want comfort and style. Really a must in every wardrobe." —Mallika Bansal
Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 4–18 and 16 colors).
11. Or mid-rise cargo joggers with a "cool" factor that doesn't sacrifice one ounce of comfort. Throw on your fave chunky sneakers and racerback tank and you're ready for that casual hang.
Get them from Boohoo for $22 (originally $38, available in sizes 12–20).
12. Fashionable wide-leg jeans letting you embrace the Y2K aesthetic, whether it's a fun print like hearts or butterflies, or a bold color like pink.
13. High-rise flared jeans that come in classic denim shades as well as fun colors like "apricot brandy" (yum). They're designed to stretch comfortably while hugging your curves — gorgeous silhouette, here we come.
Promising review: "I put these on and my jaw literally dropped. These are everything. Super stretchy and comfortable. Perfectly high-waisted and [cute] as heck. I have a short torso and long legs and flares are always too short; not these! They’re perfect with a heel. My usual FP jean size 25 was IT." —filiadeluna
Get them from Free People for $98 (available in sizes 24–33 and 13 colors; some colors have very limited sizing). These come in a corduroy style too!
14. Or some distressed flares for a truly dramatic vibe that I'm here for. These bell-bottoms have intentional fraying at the bottom, and you can also get them in different colors without the butterfly decals if you like — either way, these are cute as heck!
Promising review: "Being a plus size 16, it can be very difficult to find jeans that are comfortable and stretchy. I was hesitant to buy, because I didn’t see anyone with a similar shape to mine. These jeans are perfect! Comfy, trendy, and they stretch well. Will be purchasing more colors." —Daquan Edmonds
Get them from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 14 styles and colors).
15. High-waist ripped, baggy jeans that'll have you looking effortlessly cool and feeling ridiculously comfy thanks to the roomy fit.
Promising review: "If you're on the hunt for an essential pair of durable black ripped jeans, you literally came to the right page. I've had these jeans [for almost 10 months] and let me say they've survived everything and are still alive. I ordered a size up so XL because I wanted a larger kind of baggy look, but if you order your regular size they'll fit perfectly. Purchase them now — they'll add, in every perfect way, to your essential wardrobe." —Andres R Lopez
Get them from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 12 colors, with different levels of distressing).