If You Tend To Make Overly Ambitious To-Do Lists, These 39 Products Might Help You Save Some Time

The razor has two edges, a fine-tooth one for thin hair textures and a wider one for thicker hair textures. (FWIW, people also use this on their pets as a quick grooming solution!)

Promising review: "I recently got a pixie haircut, I was hesitant to get one based on the fact that I'd have to get frequent haircuts, the cost of which would add up quickly. I did some research on YouTube and found some videos using the Tinkle Hair Cutter to trim hair in between salon visits. I LOVE this thing! It is easy to give a little trim or a drastic cut, both of which I have done since getting the Tinkle cutter. I was very nervous to try it fearing that I might mess up my hair so I just did a little bit first, but it was easy and only takes off small amounts of hair at a time.

"Remember, I have a pixie cut — if you have long hair it will cut that off! Basically all you have to do is comb your hair in the direction it grows until you're satisfied with the cut. Seven months post pixie haircut and I have only been to the salon once to have a reshaping done of my hair. I will say that when the cutter feels like it's 'pulling' your hair, it's time to get new razors. I still prefer my pixie cut to be pretty short and assuming I would have to go to the salon once a month for upkeep I have saved $210 since having my hair cut. TOTALLY WORTH IT!" —brandi in louisiana

Get it from Amazon for $4.50.