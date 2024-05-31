If You Tend To Make Overly Ambitious To-Do Lists, These 39 Products Might Help You Save Some Time

1. A hair thinner and cutter so you don't have to squeeze in frequent salon appointments. People swear by this little tool for everything from trimming bangs and maintaining short haircuts to styling wigs.
The razor has two edges, a fine-tooth one for thin hair textures and a wider one for thicker hair textures. (FWIW, people also use this on their pets as a quick grooming solution!)
Promising review: "I recently got a pixie haircut, I was hesitant to get one based on the fact that I'd have to get frequent haircuts, the cost of which would add up quickly. I did some research on YouTube and found some videos using the Tinkle Hair Cutter to trim hair in between salon visits. I LOVE this thing! It is easy to give a little trim or a drastic cut, both of which I have done since getting the Tinkle cutter. I was very nervous to try it fearing that I might mess up my hair so I just did a little bit first, but it was easy and only takes off small amounts of hair at a time.
"Remember, I have a pixie cut — if you have long hair it will cut that off! Basically all you have to do is comb your hair in the direction it grows until you're satisfied with the cut. Seven months post pixie haircut and I have only been to the salon once to have a reshaping done of my hair. I will say that when the cutter feels like it's 'pulling' your hair, it's time to get new razors. I still prefer my pixie cut to be pretty short and assuming I would have to go to the salon once a month for upkeep I have saved $210 since having my hair cut. TOTALLY WORTH IT!" —brandi in louisiana
Get it from Amazon for $4.50.
2. A silicone baking mat you can use with your sheet pans to make cleanup a breeze afterward. It'll still crisp up your veggies, chicken wings, and cookies nicely while keeping your sheet pans grease- and scorch-free, and pops right into the dishwasher afterward for easy cleaning.
Promising review: "I had grown tired of replacing cheap 'nonstick' baking pans, so I read some reviews and the pros all seem to recommend natural aluminum baking pans without a nonstick surface and then using a silicone baking mat like this for your nonstick needs. Between the aluminum sheet and these mats, I spent way more than I ever had on a baking sheet and the prospect of making cookies on a silicone mat seemed a bit unnatural to me, but I was happy to see that after a few bakes, not only do these work wonderfully well, they leave no plastic aftertaste on the cookies. As advertised, they are very easy to clean and, with a good sheet, do an awesome job at baking evenly without burning. I am sure I will eventually buy more of these, but for now, this two-pack was good enough for us." —Michael J. Eckman
Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.99.
3. A compact under-desk electric treadmill for when you have approximately 100+ items on your to-do list, and somehow have to pencil in "exercise" too?? Enter: this multitasking game changer that TikTok is *obsessed* with. It has an LED display that shows basic metrics like time, speed, and distance; a quiet motor (so you can focus on the work in front of you); and Bluetooth capability so you could even play music or a podcast through it.
See it in action in this TikTok! Its speed range is 0.5–6mph and its weight capacity is 220 pounds.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome. I'm a small, not technical person and managed to haul this thing up two flights of stairs (slowly), unbox, turn on and even connect my phone to the Bluetooth in it. No assembly. Simple instructions. Distance and time measurements seem to be accurate, but the 'calories' might be missing a decimal point. No squealing or groaning under my walking. Not too loud. Slides right under my bed. Didn't need to adjust the belt, though the tool to do so is included. Packaging says to oil every 30 hours. The remote is needed to make the treadmill function. It is extremely cheap — like dollar store cheap. I hope the company has a remote replacement for if/when the remote bites it. Even still, I would 100% buy this again. Great treadmill!" —Crowells
Get it from Amazon for $289.99+ (available in four colors).
4. A zero-effort, once-a-week Wet & Forget cleaner that works on soap scum without any scrubbing or wiping needed. All you have to do is shower and then spray this on afterward — it'll handle all the grime and residue from there so that "clean the shower" bullet point on your to-do list takes less than 10 seconds to cross off.
Promising review: "This product was everything I wanted to clean the shower walls and base. I followed the instructions and waited longer than 24 hours due to my busy schedule. The results were fantastic. Cleaning the shower is no longer a chore." —LaCatarinaGrande
Get it from Amazon for $19.89 (available in two scents, a two-pack, and in a refill size).
5. And a toilet-cleaning gel to cross "clean the toilet" off your list while you're at it — at least for now, because yes, you still need to pick up that toilet brush from time to time, but this'll help prevent those shameful yellow rings from forming inside and give it a fresh smell.
Promising review: "What can I say? This smells great and helps deodorize the water closet. It helps sanitize and keeps the bowl clean after every flush...and I can't be the only one who's satisfied when I click, press, and release the little jewel-looking gel tab onto the inside of a sparkling-clean bowl!" —Gino
Get a pack of 12 gel stamps and a dispenser from Amazon for $24.99.
6. A L’Oreal Paris rinse-out lamellar water treatment that'll transform your hair in just eight seconds (!) to leave your hair shiny, silky, and ultra-hydrated, no matter your hair type! (And take it from me: These results last for DAYS.) Psst — they might reach for Redken at your local salon, but this has the same ingredients as that brand's lamellar treatment for way less.
This lamellar water treatment is probably my favorite beauty purchase of 2024 so far. My hair is thin, fine, color-treated, and prone to frizz, but ever since I started using this every time I wash my hair (about twice a week), my hair has literally never looked and felt better. It makes my hair look and feel silky soft, and once it dries, there's way less frizz (I have started using a Kitsch satin towel wrap for drying my hair, which helps too).
Promising reviews: "Wow! I have waist-length 3c curly color-treated hair that’s usually a nightmare to deal with in the summer and this stuff is a game-changer. My hair is silky, my curls are defined, it dried in like half the usual time…seriously impressed!" —Stavana Jubinsky
"I'm a professional hairstylist and Matrix, Redken, and L’Oreal are all owned by L’Oreal, and each line has a lamellar water in it at different prices. I am here to tell you that they are all the exact same ingredients in different bottles. So buy the cheapest and save yourself some cash. Your hair will love you for it. I love this stuff." —anonymous87
Get it from Amazon for $10.97.
7. A productivity cube, because the thought of tackling that big project you've been putting off? Groan. Breaking it into 5-, 15-, 30-, and 60-minute chunks? Much more manageable — and maybe even fun, if you treat it like a game and try to beat the clock! This little cube helps keep you on task for a set amount of time, beeping and flashing a light when you're done so you can take that much-needed TikTok break.
You set the countdown time, then flip the cube to start the timer! Two AAA batteries are needed.
Check it out in this TikTok office desk tour!
Promising review: "I have ADHD and I have struggled my entire life with staying on task to get even easy mundane things completed. These allow me to break things down into smaller chunks and I have a buddy that comes with me! Yes, I treat my cube timers like my buddies! Listen, it works. My husband asked why I didn't just set a timer on my phone, but somehow that never worked for me. These cube timers are genius and for whatever reason, they work! I also use them to limit my down time scrolling on social media, so I don't get sucked in and lose an entire day!
"I use them so many different ways. Boring thing I don't want to do? Set a timer and work for a set amount of time, that way I know there's an end in sight and I'm not just stuck working forever! (instead of inevitably avoiding said task) Another boring, mundane thing? Set a timer and try to beat the clock! It's a fun game! Taking a break to read email or scroll a bit? Set a timer so I don't fall down an endless rabbit hole and lose four hours! I digress.... Countless uses for these wonderful timers! Just purchase it already!" —Talia P.
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in seven styles).
8. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper that'll make you feel so powerful as you slice, chop, and julienne veggies (including those dreaded onions that make your eyes water) with ease. Its built-in storage container below keeps everything in one place until you're ready to add them to your meal! Prepare to fly through dinner in a fraction of the time.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in three colors and four styles).
9. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer in case you have errands to run but the thought of getting ready? UGH. If you're not a fan of exposing your dark, puffy under-eyes and blemishes to the world, this'll let you cover them in a matter of seconds so you feel put-together enough to hit the post office, grocery store, and the bank all in one trip.
Promising review: "Like some of the other reviewers, I am a bit of a makeup snob, at least partially. I will try pretty much anything as long as it makes sense for my skin type. Tonight I had to run an errand and wanted to just quickly conceal my untouched-work-from-home uneven, dry, eczema-prone, heavily-dark-undereye-circled, 55+ skin. I just looked in the mirror now and am kinda blown away by this new gem! My skin looks flawless...no primer, no tinted moisturizer, no foundation! Just this product! Believe the hype, folks. And yes, Sephora/Ulta/YSL/Estee Lauder/Lancome, etc. ladies, I am talking to you! Run, don't walk!" —Beth
Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 18 shades).
And check out our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer review for more deets!
10. And a waterproof, smudge-proof liquid eyeliner stamp that addresses the bane of every makeup wearer's existence: creating the perfect, symmetrical cat-eye. Now you don't have to spend an hour redoing your wings — this easy-to-use stamp creates the same wing on each side, and no one will even know the difference. 🤫
Promising review: "Amazon makes all things possible, even the perfect winged liner. I’m speechless. I’ve never been able to do winged liner in the 30 years I’ve walked the Earth. This product is amazing, it’s seamless. Literally, it’s foolproof. Not to mention it has great staying power; it’s very dark and it hasn’t smudged all day. I seriously wasn’t expecting to like it this much, you’ve got a customer for life!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three styles and a combo pack).
11. Plus, a set of Lilac St. Original Lashes, which are meant to be worn for up to 10 (!) days — they're way less effort and more budget-friendly than professional lash extensions and have converted many reviewers! These vegan, cruelty-free silk lash fibers have an ultra-thin band, adhere well, and look *super* wispy and natural.
Check out why these are a fave in this TikTok.
Promising review: "Y’all, I have been a loyal Lilac St. customer since they started, and I will never leave them. These are the absolute best quality. I get so many compliments. They are the most natural and most comfortable to wear. I use several times by using makeup remover and water to remove any glue. Seriously will never stray." —Katiew
Get them from Amazon for $12.95 (available in eight styles and four sizes).