35 TikTok Products If You're Embracing Being A Little "Extra" In 2024

1. A spa-esque towel warmer so you always have a steaming hot towel at the ready when you get out of the shower to warm you right up. Your body won't even have the CHANCE to get cold.
It can fit up to two oversized bath towels and heats up in just one minute, with a built-in auto-off feature for safety. You can throw your PJs in here too to warm them up before bed! This particular towel warmer also comes in some adorable colors, like light blue and pink.
Get a closer look at it on TikTok!
Promising review: "So, I am one of those people who usually runs colder than most. I get out of the shower, and am usually FREEZING even with a towel wrapped around me. THIS CHANGED THE GAME!! I put my towel in before my shower (I like 15–20 minutes to heat it), and when I pull it out, it is warm throughout the entire towel and if I leave the lid off after pulling out my towel (I've turned off the machine at this point) the residual heat helps to heat the room. Since I have gotten this towel warmer, I have recommended it to almost every person in my family. I LOVE IT!! So worth it!! Update: The husband has also taken to using it for every shower. STILL so in love!" —Sara
Get it from Amazon for $106.99+ (available in five colors).
2. A gold candle snuffer that's beautiful, functional, and a little ~extra~ all at the same time. With this, you can extinguish your candles without having to blow them out (which potentially spreads embers and wax), and it'll look SO pretty sitting on your mantle or coffee table.
You can see it used near the end of this TikTok!
Promising review: "This snuffer does the job. I bought it to snuff out my tea candles so that I'm not blowing wax everywhere. It works perfectly. I like the weight and it looks very pretty sitting on the mantle. The price is perfect also." —Mary Lesane
"This is a candle must-have! I used to blow my candles out but sometimes I get nervous I’ll blow ember all over the place, no good. But this helps snuffing out the candles." —Jennifer Frances Castro
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
3. A gorgeous coffee mug in a sunflower coaster because, as one TikToker puts it, if it's not in a pretty cup I don't want it. But seriously, it'll just make your daily coffee or tea ritual feel even more special.
Check out an unboxing of a few of the colors on TikTok.
Promising review: "I bought this completely on a whim, and it was totally worth it. Adorable cup, a lot bigger than I expected it to be! I haven't put anything in it yet, so I can't say whether or not it stains, but it's still very cute regardless." —AEL
Get it from Amazon for $22.98+ (available in five colors).
4. A roomy 10-liter FaceTory beauty fridge for stashing your serums, sheet masks, jade rollers, and other skincare products that'll feel extra refreshing after being chilled. It has removable shelves so you can customize the space to fit your products, and there's a handle at the top for easy transport! What better excuse to spend a little extra time pampering your skin in 2024? 😌
Skincare fridges have been popular for years now, and there are many brands you'll see pop up across TikTok — check out our roundup of the best skincare fridges for more options at different price points! And you can watch an unboxing on TikTok.
Promising review: "I’ve had my FaceTory fridge for nearly a month now and I absolutely love it! It fits perfectly on my vanity and holds a LOT of products! I keep all of my facial mists, masks, and some serums and moisturizers in it. Also, I love keeping my rose quartz facial roller in it because it feels so amazing to roll on my face when it’s cold. I’ve also found the fridge to be super quiet so no issues with noise. I’d definitely recommend it for anyone who loves skincare or if you just want to treat yourself!" —Jillian L.
Get it from FaceTory for $95 (originally $100).
5. And a refreshing ice roller you can keep in your fridge or freezer, then take out as needed to give your face a chilled massage and reduce puffiness and under-eye circles. Basically, you can start your day feeling like you just got a pricey facial.
Stick it in the freezer, apply your favorite moisturizer on your face, and then sweep the roller all over. Reviewers also swear by this migraines and cooling down on hot days, so it's multitalented.
Watch how it's used by one reviewer to address morning eye puffiness on TikTok!
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this product. I wasn't sure how it was much different than rolling any other frozen thing on your body. I'm beyond pleasantly surprised. I've used it for sinus pain, migraines, swollen neck glands, under-eye circles/bags, inflamed acne, TMJ pain, etc. Not to mention, when I used it on my face, it leaves my skin feeling tight and wakes me up in the mornings. It also stays cold for forever but never sweats or leaves water behind. It's like magic. I also bought one for my mom who suffers from nerve damage in her arms and legs. I think it'll really help when she has bad pain days." —Jessica McRee
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors, including bundles with two types of rollers).
6. A foaming hand soap that isn't your average hand soap, oh no. No, what is does is pump soap in the shape of a cute lil' paw (!!), basically guaranteeing you a boost of serotonin every time you go to wash your hands. It also pumps up vertically into your hand when you push down on the top, so you only need one hand to use it!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord uses this fun, floral soap and says, "Not only is it super hydrating for my hands (LOL @ constantly hand-washing now and forever!), but the yuzu scent is also just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap."
Promising review: "If you like cats or dogs or any animal with paws — or you know someone who likes cats or dogs or any animal with paws — this is the perfect thing for you or the perfect gift for them. It's ADORABLE. My sister got this for me as a gift for my half bath, and I've since gotten it for four other people. It's just the cutest little paw that comes out of the pump into your palm (looks identical to the listing pics.) If it smelled bad and didn't even clean your hands, I'd still want it for the novelty. But it does. Smells great. Does the trick. Cuteness wins!" —Marcia
Get it from Amazon for $13.20 (refills also available).
7. An affordable (but bougie-feeling) set of satin pillowcases good for both your hair and skin; plus they stay refreshingly cool so you're not constantly flipping to the other side of the pillow. Satin pillowcases help prevent breakage, frizz, and tangles in your hair, and your skin will feel happier too since these won't dry it out. PLUS, your bed will feel more ~luxurious~ for a fraction of the price that you'd spend on real silk.
These have a hidden zipper so your pillow stays put and doesn't slip out!
Check them out on TikTok.
Promising review: "I really love this pillowcase! Not only is it super cute, but it really does what it's supposed to as far as preserving your hair overnight. As a member of the Natural Hair Community, a satin pillowcase is a MUST and this pillowcase really gets the job done! It really helps to retain the moisture in Black hair and keeps my kinky curly hair from being all over the place when I wake up. That is really beneficial for me because I'm a wild sleeper and having this pillowcase just makes it that much easier to tame my hair because it is not as dry as it would be from a regular pillowcase. I've also had no problems with washing it and it still keeping up. I've thrown it in the regular washer and dryer a couple of times, and it's still durable, satiny, and the color is not washed or faded. I definitely recommend this pillowcase for all hair types, but especially ones in the 3a-4c range." —Morgan123ThatsMe
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.79 (available in 26 colors, three sizes, and in one-packs).
8. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper so you never have to cry over chopping onions again — this'll make you feel so powerful as you slice, chop, and julienne veggies with ease. Its built-in storage container below keeps everything in one place until you're ready to add them to your meal!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.95 (available in three colors).
9. And a TikTok-viral bagel guillotine because sure, you *could* just use a knife to slice your bagels, but this is quicker, easier, safer (especially for kids!), and ensures your slices are perfectly even (not jagged) every time, which makes spreading your toppings on easier, too.
Check out this viral TikTok to see how the bagel guillotine works.
Promising review: "My boyfriend can’t cut bagels. He literally butchers these poor baby bagels all up. I saw this on a TikTok and I was like 'oh we need that.' So I bought it. And it was a good investment. Now we can enjoy nicely sliced bagels that fit in a toaster and aren’t jagged across. Yay bagel slicer!" —Ci DiPalma
Get it from Amazon for $22.54+ (available in four colors).
10. A pair of glowing lightsaber chopsticks that make ordering sushi 10 times more fun. Let a friend borrow the second pair, and you can lightsaber-duel them for the final piece.
Check out a TikTok showing the light saber chopsticks and how they work!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force."
Promising review: "The chopsticks are very durable, and the glow is bright. They're a bit bigger that I expected — but very pleased nonetheless with the product because it serves the purpose and is entertaining for kids, right up to adult Star Wars nerds. It also made the perfect gift for my fellow Star Wars nerds. I've been too busy playing with them rather than using them to eat food — but hopefully that will eventually happen before the batteries need changing." —Anthony
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
11. A luxe stone bath mat designed to absorb water *and* dry quickly — almost like magic — to eliminate moisture buildup and bad smells, a common problem with regular everyday bath mats. No risk of slipping on the wet bathroom floor or feeling that uncomfortable ~moistness~, AND the sleek modern look will add a little extra something to your b-room as well.
This sustainable product is made out of diatomaceous earth and recycled paper! Reviewers say the feel of it under your feet does take some getting used to (especially if you're used to a traditional bath mat), but they attest to how well this thing absorbs water and that the moisture seemingly just disappears afterward.
My boyfriend recently upgraded his bathroom with these, so I've been able to test them out in person. And I have to say, it really is just like how one reviewer described it: like the water is basically being sucked off your feet — and then the mats themselves dry super quickly, almost like magic. They're definitely a bit smaller than I anticipated (my partner ended up getting several and positioning them together) but since they work *so* well at drying your feet, you also don't need a ton of surface area.
Get a closer look at the white version on TikTok!
Promising review: "This is our second Dorai bath stone; we are adding them to all of our bathrooms. This design and usefulness of this product is undisputed. We no longer have water on our floors, reducing the chance of slipping on wet floors. These need to be in every home in the US." —B. Henricks
Get it from Amazon for $90 (available in two colors and patterns, as well as packs).