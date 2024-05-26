If You’re Frugal And Tired Of Over-Hyped TikTok Products, Here Are 42 Things Under $30 With Photographic Proof They Work

1. A viral bagel guillotine because sure, you *could* just use a knife to slice your bagels, but this is quicker, easier, safer (especially for kids!) and ensures your slices are perfectly even (not jagged) every time, which makes spreading your toppings on easier, too.
Check out this viral TikTok (with over 40 million views!) to see how the bagel guillotine works.
Promising review: "I purchased this mainly for when family is visiting to make breakfast time easier and fun. Not everyone can put a good slice on a bagel. And some of my family members frighten me when wielding a knife. The single stroke guillotine is perfect! It’s sturdy and a beautiful addition on my counter. Careful when cleaning. That blade is sharp!" —Staci T
Get it from Amazon for $20.60+ (available in four colors).
2. A pack of two Venus Visage teeth whitening pens, minty fresh without the weird aftertaste and completely painless — no discomfort for sensitive teeth and gums! But most importantly, it leaves your teeth noticeably whiter, and at a fraction of the cost of the dentist (and Crest Whitestrips).
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a pack of two pens from Amazon for $18.95.
3. A bottle of First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub made with 10% AHA to decongest skin and whisk away dry, rough bumps, helping your "strawberry" or "chicken" skin (as keratosis pilaris is sometimes called) feel and look much smoother.
It's both cruelty-free and vegan.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Lana
Get it from Amazon for $11.97+ (available in four sizes and a two-pack).
4. Plus, a Korean microdermabrasion mitt to experience the full-body exfoliating treatment of your *life* without a trip to a pricey spa. It'll buff away dry, dead skin to reveal the smooth skin underneath, and it'll help your moisturizers sink in better for long-lasting softness.
Note: It shouldn't be used on your face, but your arms, legs, and the rest of your body are fair game!
Promising review: "I've seen gloves like these on TikTok and I was skeptical to say the least. I have strawberry skin on my legs, so I've tried a lot of 'miracle' exfoliators and figured these were another one. I grabbed them thinking it was worth a shot, but prepared to be disappointed. Boy was I wrong. The second your skin is soft enough (15–20 minutes soaking in water) these gloves will peel you like a fruit. So much dead skin will come off you will question if you've been washing yourself wrong your whole life. My legs look and feel like I've never had strawberry skin in my life and that alone continues to blow my mind. Worth the hype." —Farrell
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available as a pair).
5. A ChomChom pet hair roller if your cat or dog loves to sprawl out on your furniture and leave a thick layer of hair behind. The ChomChom roller doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
Check it out on TikTok!
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in black and white).
6. And a carpet scratch stopper in case your cat has a fixation on the carpet under your door, which isn't just waking you up at night — it's causing damage that might force you to kiss your security deposit goodbye if you rent. It slides right underneath your door so that when they go to scratch, their claws won't find anything to grip onto, eliminating the habit for good.
Check out how easy it is to set up in this TikTok!
KittySmart is a small business that invented the CarPet Scratch Stopper so scratched carpet would never be a concern, hoping to reduce declawing in cats.
Promising review: "My kitten used to be obsessed with scratching the carpet at door entry. Slipped this right in and the problem no longer exists. Now she rests on top of it. The clear plastic isn’t an eyesore either." —Rita Serrano
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in five sizes).
7. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel here to save the day and rid your feet of those old, thick calluses that have been there for YEARS. It's a simple process of applying, waiting, and rinsing it off — then marveling at how your once-hardened feet could ever look and feel this baby soft.
Just presoak feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I saw this product on Tiktok. My feet were sort of rough and I used it as directed — after four applications my feet are baby smooth. Now I didn’t soak my feet properly the first three times, but the fourth time i did and it made a big difference. Some did get on my skin but it didn’t burn." —Coresa
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. And a foot peel mask that conditions and repairs dry, flaky feet with an all-over treatment. Sit somewhere where you can be comfy for about an hour, wrap these masks around your feet, then watch them peel over the next week or two, revealing new, ultra-soft skin below! It's disgusting, but oh-so satisfying.
It's suggested that after you use the peel, you soak your feet in warm water for 10 minutes once a day for optimal results!
Promising review: "Alrighty. I saw this on TikTok and HAD to try it. This is honest, I wasn't expecting the results or the process. It's definitely a commitment. First thing I'll say is to follow the directions... All of them. It says to soak feet daily for several days after to maximize results. If you shower/bathe daily that counts as long as your feet get good and soft. Second: RESIST THE URGE TO PICK AND PEEL WHEN IT STARTS. Don't do it. It will come of by itself. Third: expect to have gnarly peeling from day 3–14. Definitely not the time to be showing off the feet. But seriously, these things are great! My feet have never been softer." — Brandi Castro
Get it from Amazon for $16.25+ (available in four scents).
9. Cult-favorite Brazilian Bum Bum body cream designed to tighten and smooth skin with its fast-absorbing formula that includes caffeine-rich guarana as the star ingredient, *plus* nourishing cupuacu butter, coconut oil, and acai oil to hydrate and support skin elasticity. And it smells soooo heavenly, you might end up using it as perfume too!
Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it." —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $22.
10. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper that'll make you feel so powerful as you slice, chop, and julienne veggies (including those dreaded onions that make your eyes water) with ease. Its built-in storage container below keeps everything in one place until you're ready to add them to your meal!
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.97 (available in three colors and other styles).
11. A 42-pack of foam curling rods to make curling your hair *so* easy. All you have to do is wrap your hair around the rods into your desired shape and size, then lay down for your nightly snooze. You'll wake up with gorgeous curls — no expensive curlers or gadgets needed.
Reviewers with everything from stick-straight to type 4c curls swear by these!
Promising review: "I haven’t put curlers in my hair in YEARS. Saw this on TikTok. Thought it would be great, especially because I’m so lazy when it comes to styling my hair. Dried my hair about 60%–70%, put curlers in, slept on them (not uncomfortable to sleep in), and voilà — hair is curled and ready to go in the a.m." —lapiper21
Get a 42-pack from Amazon for $9.99.
12. Or a RobeCurls heatless hair curler covered in satin to help lock in moisture and reduce frizz and split ends. Rather than using different individual rods, your hair gets wrapped around this single long rod, kind of like a headband. The next morning you'll wake up to gorgeous ringlets, letting you fly through your morning routine faster.
Emikeni is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools. This rod is designed to work with all hair types, with tutorials included on their site!
Promising review: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in. Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!" —Katie Oswalt
Get it from Amazon for $19.99. You'll get two free satin scrunchies too.