39 TikTok Home Products That’ll Help You Transform Your Space On A Budget

1. Peel-and-stick faux-gel tile backsplash to add some ~flavor~ to your bathroom or kitchen wall — a relatively cheap afternoon project in place of a hefty investment requiring professionals. It's waterproof and heat-resistant!
Promising review: "This is a must-buy! I have a small kitchen in my apartment. I brought three. If it's too many, you can return them. It makes a whole difference. I wish I knew about this a year ago. Thanks TikTok!" —Jenece Brown
2. An affordable and surprisingly chic entryway shoe organizer featuring two flip-out drawers that can store up to 12 pairs of shoes (so you stop tripping over that pile by the front door when you're running late to work). Plus, you can make it a one-stop shop for other essentials like your car keys and dog leashes — and place cute decor on top!
Check out an unboxing and get a closer look at it on TikTok! Of course, you could also position two of these side by side if you have the space.
These feature interior shelves that can be adjusted or removed, depending on the type and size of shoes you want to store. The graphic above (and on the listing) shows what shoe sizes can be accommodated!
Promising review: "Obsessed with this cabinet. The quality is great for the price and it’s so stylish and doesn’t take up much space for the storage it provides! I added little hooks on the side to be able to hang dog leashes. The only con would be if you have large feet you aren’t going to be able to fit as many pairs of shoes in. My size 10s fit just right, but my husbands shoes sometimes have to go sideways so can only fit 1–3 pairs in the bottom drawer. But still better than on the floor!" —Nancy
3. A protective sofa cover because if you're a pet parent, you know the struggle of keeping your couch clean, but most covers are such an eyesore. This one comes in beautiful shades and a bunch of sizes to fit your sofa; plus, it's comfy, non-slip, scratch-resistant, *and* machine-washable!
Adding this to my wishlist ASAP because two cats and a dark blue velvet sofa? NOT a good mix.
Get a closer look at it on TikTok! Be sure to pay close attention to the measurements before buying — they're presented in both centimeters and inches.
Promising review: "Although it seemed to take forever to ship and arrive, it is absolutely worth the wait. It is so soft, fits so perfectly on my couch, doesn’t move when I sit on it or when the dog jumps up, and looks nice too! I am extremely satisfied with this purchase and I hope it helps my couch to last a long time. I will update after awhile to be sure it holds up. PSA: Read the measurement description before you order.
"After one month, zero regrets! It has been worth every penny. The couch cover is a fraction of the cost of my couch, so I think it’s been very worth it to help keep the fabric on my couch intact. I washed on delicate and tumble dried it on low by itself. Held up great. Again, I love it! Worth the wait and the cost." —sgur
4. Plus, a ChomChom pet hair remover (with both TikTok hype and over 134,000 5-star ratings) to further help get your pet hair situation under control. No more ripping off lint roller sheets that fill up with hair instantly — just roll this thing across your furniture, blankets, or other hair-filled things, and the fur and lint will get pulled up into it for easy dumping afterward.
See it in action on TikTok!
I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
5. And a fabric shaver that'll rescue your poor couch, chairs, pillows, and other fabric-covered items that are starting to pill (especially if you have cats who love to use their claws on them). This will shave off the unsightly loose ends to bring your fabric pieces back to life.
And it works on sweaters and clothes, too, of course!
Promising review: "Tiktok made me buy this. I saw a furniture flipper say this is the only one of these that she uses due to the fact that it doesn’t put holes in the items she uses it on. Love it. 10/10. I’ve been using it on my couch but will definitely be using it on clothes in the future." —Sara
6. A bottle of Therapy Premium Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish, a plant-based cleaner that'll get your stainless steel looking brand new. Goodbye smudges, dust, dirt, and oil — hello, clean surfaces and a lovely lavender scent.
You'll also get a large microfiber cloth with the bottle.
My former colleague Brittany Ross says, "I don't know what kind of fairy dust this plant-based spray is hiding inside, but it made my mucked-up fridge sparkle within a MINUTE! I was skeptical when I first sprayed it onto my fridge because it took a second for the streaks to start fading, but lo and behold, there was *zero* residue left behind after a super brief wipe sesh. Once I saw how downright dazzling my fridge looked, I decided to put it to the ~real~ test — my filthy dishwasher. Again, a minute of buffing with a microfiber towel was enough to make it look like a brand new appliance, and it worked wonders on the greasy stainless steel edges of my oven, too."
Promising review: "This is a miracle worker on stainless. I have tried everything to get my stainless to shine like it should, even the home remedies, which do NOT work — sorry but they don't. This stuff is the best I have tried. I follow a girl on TikTok that recommended it and she has been right 100% on her Amazon recommendations. She nailed it again. You will love this stuff." —Amazonwoman
7. Some marble self-adhesive film to give new life to that old, scratched-up desk, vanity, or bathroom counter by resurfacing it. It's *significantly* cheaper and quicker than a full remodeling, and you're not married to the final result if you change your mind down the road, as it peels off easily without leaving damage.
See it on TikTok!
The film is made from vinyl/PVC film and is water-resistant. To apply, you cut the film to the size you need, remove the backing paper, put it on any dry and flat surface using a D-C-Fix smoother, and it will look as good as new.
Promising review: "Wow!!! I can't believe how much this brightened up our bathroom!! The paper is very thick and seems very durable!! It looks beautiful! It is mostly easy to install. Just takes some patience. I watched videos on how other people did it first before attempting it myself which I think really helped!! Using a blow-dryer to smooth it on helps prevent bubbles from getting caught underneath the paper. This cheap update made such a difference!!!"—Anna F.
8. Or a create-your-own countertop kit that'll transform your outdated countertops with HGTV-level results, minus the cost of involving *actual* professionals.
Promising review: "I hated my stock builder counters, a horrible washed out mustard color. Unfortunately, I didn’t have enough money to get the real marble counters that I covet. I found this product on TikTok and was immediately intrigued! Of course, I had to purchase it. I bought the 2-pack because the per the instructions, I wouldn’t have enough to cover all of my counters. The process took 2 days with the waiting between application, but it was extremely easy to use. I’m giving it 5 stars because of ease of applying, appearance, and the fact that it changes the whole look of my kitchen!" —Amazon Customer
9. A gorgeous dimmable gold LED light to light up your bathroom, vanity, or even wall-mounted artwork without dropping — literally — over $1,000 on RH's linear sconces.
Check it out on TikTok (along with other RH swaps on Amazon).
Promising review: "These lights are spectacular! Amazing materials and build quality. Beautiful lines and design. They look far more expensive than they are. So gorgeous, we are trying to figure out another place to put them in the house." —Cheryl
10. A Bissell SteamShot Deluxe that might become your new cleaning obsession. It warms up in just 30 seconds and uses high-pressure steam to blast away dirt, grime, and bacteria on all sorts of hard surfaces, and comes with 10 attachment for targeting different areas, including out-of-reach nooks and crannies. Whoever said cleaning can't be fun hasn't met this bad boy yet.
You can see more on TikTok, where the creator shows it in action on multiple surfaces using some of the different tools.
Promising reviews: "Cuts through grease like no one's business. Cleans the cracks and crevices of fridges that are impossible without it! You may have to fill it up again to complete the entire fridge but I'm happy with it. Also so many attachments!" —Desiree
"I decided to clean my leather couches because I have two little ones and they were gross. Never in my wildest dreams did I think the nail polish that my oldest child spilt on the couch almost a year ago would come off. THIS TOOK IT OFF EFFORTLESSLY 🥹" —Cassidy
11. And a hard-working jar of The Pink Stuff, an internet-beloved, all-purpose cleaning paste made to tackle stains, dirt, and grime practically anywhere. Put it to the test on that pan, bathtub, or wall you've long given up on and watch this versatile paste work its magic.
This TikTok-famous paste can clean literally ANY mess whether it's in your bathroom, kitchen, basement or anywhere in between.
Check out this TikTok where my former colleague Britt Ross uses The Pink Stuff on a dirty sheet pan, pair of white sneakers, and her toaster oven — spoiler, the results are *seriously* impressive.
Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING. It has helped me clean my doors and baseboards and bring them back to life. I tried cleaning them with Magic Erasers, Dawn super soap, Lysol wipes, and NOTHING compares to this stuff. It's a bit of a process to use it but it's worth it because things will actually be clean. It's non-toxic and smells like a fruity island drink too. I love love love this stuff and will absolutely buy it again." —Kadi Thomas
12. A magnetic dishwasher cover that had me like 🤯 because, well...IDK why it never occurred to me that you could just slap a cute magnetic cover on your dishwasher, but you totally can and it's GENIUS. These durable vinyl covers come in different designs and snap right on for an instant aesthetic upgrade.
You can peep the full TikTok showing how easily these go on. BTW, they're from ReVent Covers, a small biz! They also make custom covers for air vents to make them less of an eyesore, so check those out if you have some unsightly vents in your home.
I like the sleek look of these white ones, but Amazon sells these in a bunch of fun designs too if you're looking to add a pop of color.
