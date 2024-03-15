Just 33 Things People On TikTok Said They Have Zero Regrets Buying

1. A Dash mini maker — it's perfect if you live alone and don't need to cook in bulk, live in a small home/dorm and need to save space, or have kids and need something simple to operate. This small electric griddle heats up in minutes to cook everything from eggs and sausage to pancakes (one at a time), grilled cheese, cookies, and more.
See the Dash mini maker on TikTok where it's used to cook a breakfast of sausage and eggs.
Promising review: "I honestly purchased this because I saw it used on TikTok for so many different things and I have zero regrets. I absolutely love sandwiches and I find this works really well with any kind of sandwich thins and especially good with corn tortillas. I also use it to make a single egg." —alexandra muns
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in six colors).
2. A ChomChom pet hair roller if your pet loves to sprawl out on your furniture and leave a thick layer of hair behind. The ChomChom roller doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
See it in action on TikTok!
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above (on the left) literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it, and I have absolutely no regrets. My cat is a shedder, and she has no boundaries, so she sleeps anywhere and gets fur everywhere. Lint rollers worked great, but I had to use multiple sheets at a time to get the job done and constantly buy refills. The paddle-type lint rollers were okay, but difficult to clean. This is so easy to use and cleans itself. It picks up fur with just a couple of passes, and it’s one of the best things I ever bought on Amazon. If you have a pet, you need this." —Dorene
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three colors).
3. A Saucemoto dip clip so you never again have to eat your French fries and chicken nuggets plain just because you're driving. With this little gadget, you can pair them with ketchup, BBQ sauce, or honey mustard for their full flavor ~potential~ right out of the drive-thru.
Promising review: "How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase, and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.) Ya know, you end up squeezing the sauce onto the wrapper that's balanced on your lap, and you end up getting some sauce on your steering wheel. OR you try the whole 'wrapper and sauce on the passenger seat and try to dip while watching the road,' which usually doesn't turn out so great." —Pleasure Pamela
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors and in larger packs).
4. Rare Beauty's viral, bestselling liquid blush that makes giving yourself a natural, dewy flush the easiest thing ever: Just add a dot or two on each side of your cheeks, then blend. Nicki was right when she said, "Gotta keep an eye out for Selener" — because this blush is taking the makeup world by storm.
Check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "I hope this never gets discontinued because it will take me forever to go through the bottle, but I love it. The color LOVE is so perfect, and I imagine it will be great on so many skin tones. So pigmented. Honestly, it's really fun to use. It seems overwhelming and like a lot of pigment, but it blends so well. TikTok made me buy it, and I definitely don’t regret it and will probably end up buying other colors." —AlexaX
Get it from Sephora for $23 (available in 14 shades).
5. A compact cutlery organizer cleverly designed to maximize your drawer space with stacked, angled compartments that take up waaay less space than the typical wide, flat organizers. Considering how many times a day you open this drawer, you'll be able to appreciate this space-efficient organization on the reg.
See this "life-changing" drawer organizer on TikTok!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart has used the cutlery organizer to make her kitchen feel more organized: "It has freed up SO much space in our cutlery drawer that we can now store teas, small Tupperware, etc. vs. before it was just a mess of utensils."
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy it and I have no regrets. My utensil drawer is always unorganized. I saw someone post this on TikTok and decided to purchase it. My drawer is so neat! Definitely recommend." —Mrs Smith
"I had never seen this before I bought it, and holy crap it changed my life. So. Much. Room. There is so much room left in my drawer now that I moved stuff from another drawer and I have an entirely empty drawer in my kitchen now. Now only HALF the drawer is silverware and the other half is spatulas and cooking utensils. It is great. It also seems very sturdy. Highly recommend." —van31050
Get it from Amazon for $9.41.
6. Prismatic window film that'll add a little more privacy while letting the sun cast gorgeous rainbows across the room during the day. It gives the coziest stained glass effect at night, and knowing no nosy passerby can peek inside your windows only makes your home feel more like a sanctuary.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it, and I have no regrets. Listen, seeing rainbows in my room in the late afternoon is the only thing giving me serotonin right now. This was easy to apply and looks great, even when no light is coming in. Would 100% recommend." —MW
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
7. An ultra-thin socket cover with an attached power strip — it lays flat against the wall so you can avoid awkwardly bumping into it and actually push your desk, couch, or other furniture up against the wall. It also looks *much* cleaner and is easier to hide while still giving you access to multiple outlets for your devices!
It's one of several purchases one TikToker says they have zero regrets about!
Sleek Socket is a small biz focused on sleek power outlet solutions for the home!
Promising review: "It looks perfect! So clean! I have so many wires for the TV and it looked so ugly. This made everything hidden. So glad I saw this on TikTok! They made me buy, and I don’t regret it!!" —Lissette J Haslam
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in two lengths and multiple styles, including surge protectors and dual power strips).
8. A jar of The Pink Stuff that really *shouldn't* work as well as it does on SO many messes — and yet, the ever-growing hype and countless 5-star ratings for this all-purpose cleaning paste prove otherwise. Put it to the test on that burned pan, stained bathtub, or marked-up wall you've long given up on, and watch it work its magic.
Check out this TikTok where my former colleague Britt Ross uses The Pink Stuff on a dirty sheet pan, pair of white sneakers, and her toaster oven — spoiler, the results are *seriously* impressive. And for another testimonial, peep this TikTok where it's used on the bottom of a burn-stained saucepan!
Promising review: "I bought this item for my flat-top stove because of all the burn marks and white marks I could not get rid of with soap or degreasers. After using this once, I have noticed a big difference. I find it best to rub the paste onto the surface and leave for 5–10 minutes, then scrub it off with a sponge like Scrub Daddy. TikTok made me buy it and I don't regret it!!!" —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
9. A TikTok-famous sunset lamp to drench the room in rosy warm light and make it look like golden hour 24/7. It's perfect for creating a cozy ambiance — or taking the dreamiest selfies.
The distance determines how wide and intense the light is — position it farther away for a softer diffused light, or closer up to focus the colorful beam on a specific spot.
Get a closer look at it on TikTok!
Promising review: "Immediately, out of the box, it makes any room more aesthetically pleasing. It's such a simple but beautiful light to make your room feel cozy. The warm color also adds calm and serenity to your space. I am so satisfied with it, I will be buying another. My space has weird geometric angles, and this light makes them feel even cooler." —-jordan_
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three styles).
10. A Bentgo salad lunch box that makes the age-old problem of soggy lettuce leaves a thing of the past since its upper compartment can hold your dressing and toppings until you're ready to ~combine~ it all into the perfect lunch. People also love it for burrito/taco bowls (can warm up certain ingredients separately!) and any to-go lunch that has multiple ingredients you don't want mixing beforehand.
See it being used to prep a salad lunch on TikTok! Psst: You can get that veggie chopper they're using for $29.99 — it makes prep go even faster!
Promising review: "I really appreciate being able to take salads to work and keep the toppings and dressing separate so that it isn't soggy or pickled by the time I eat it. I also like burrito bowls, so this makes it easier to reheat the rice, beans, and meat while keeping the cheese, salsa, and sour cream cold. They don't recommend the dishwasher in order to maintain the integrity of the seal, but it's a very easy hand wash, and that comes from someone who hates dishes, period. I'm saving money by taking lunch to work, I'm able to control my portion sizes more easily, and it's cute, to boot. 10/10." —Melody
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in eight colors).