Just 33 Things People On TikTok Said They Have Zero Regrets Buying

See it in action on TikTok!

The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above (on the left) literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.

Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it, and I have absolutely no regrets. My cat is a shedder, and she has no boundaries, so she sleeps anywhere and gets fur everywhere. Lint rollers worked great, but I had to use multiple sheets at a time to get the job done and constantly buy refills. The paddle-type lint rollers were okay, but difficult to clean. This is so easy to use and cleans itself. It picks up fur with just a couple of passes, and it’s one of the best things I ever bought on Amazon. If you have a pet, you need this." —Dorene

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three colors).