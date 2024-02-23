34 Space-Saving Products That'll Free Up Way More Room In Your Home

1. Floating bookshelves if you've run out of space on your bookshelves and need to address that growing pile of books on the floor. These clever shelves make it look like the books are floating there in place, and they'll double as decor you'll want to just stand back and admire every time you walk by.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has these! "I love my floating bookshelves because they save a lot of space and since I colorized them, they look like fun decor in my room. It definitely helps me get excited about reading more since they're so cute and visible. The shelves were also super easy to hang and, as you can see, they're very sturdy."
Promising review: "Super chic way of organizing our many books and keeping them off windowsills and other non-book surfaces. This was a great solution and we didn’t have to buy ANOTHER furniture piece — win!" —EmGeeBond
Get them from Amazon for $16.99+ (available individually or in a set of three, and two sizes).
2. Vacuum-sealed bags that'll transform your closet from an ever-teetering avalanche of stuff into an organized stack with room to spare. Watching the air get sucked out the bags will be *almost* as satisfying as when you see all the extra space in your closet that's somehow magically appeared out of nowhere.
People love these as a packing tool when traveling over a long period too!
Promising review: "These things are HUGE. I was able to fit a comforter and a sheet set in one. In another I packed all of our summer stuff: swimsuits, coverups, and like 10 beach towels. They haven't lost any suction yet and they've allowed us a LOT more space in our hall closet. I think next time I'll buy one size smaller." —Sarah Wuest
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in sizes small–jumbo and packs of 10 and 15).
3. A two-sided tea stand to get rid of the mountain of open tea boxes currently occupying a cabinet in your kitchen. It takes up a fraction of the space and makes it easier to find the exact blend you're craving for your daily brew.
You can choose between 80-bag or 120-bag stands with 8 or 12 removable bins, respectively. Also, many reviewers split this in two to mount them all the way vertically as a DIY solution!
BTW, YouCopia is a woman-owned small business.
Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But, as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half of jumbled tea boxes that I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes).
4. Some adjustable mug organizers that'll literally double the amount of coffee mugs you can easily store in a cabinet, since these let you neatly and safely stack them on top of each other.
BTW, this product comes from small biz Elypro!
Promising review: "I came across these in an Amazon review on TikTok and I just had to have them for my mugs. I have a lot of mugs, but no space. I didn’t want a hanging mechanism for the mugs; I just needed a way to stack them. This is such a great product to help stack mugs. They’re easily adjustable for any size mug. They don’t topple over, they’re very sturdy. One of the best space savers I have in the kitchen!" —Magdalynn Tibbetts
Get a set of six (to organize 12 mugs) from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
5. A stackable can dispensing rack to accommodate your Diet Coke and La Croix obsession without losing an entire shelf in your fridge to rows of cans.
Promising review: "We purchased two of these stackable racks for our beverage refrigerator. They are quite sturdy and well made. Together, they hold 24 cans, 12 in each rack. The cans roll easily from the top of the rack down to the bottom where they sit in a little cradle waiting to be used. You pull out a can and another rolls into its place. Really beats rooting around in the refrigerator knocking over other cans and bottles, cartons of milk and what have you." —Nancy Pearson
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $24.87 (available in four colors and another style for tall cans).
6. A game-changing hanging wall organizer you can hang in your home office for organizing all your papers (currently scattered across your desk and cluttering up drawers) into color-coded sections — the folders are slightly transparent so you can see what's inside.
Each folder can hold up to 25 sheets and the whole thing can be collapsed and secured with the attached cord for easy transport — which is *so* convenient if you're working a hybrid office-WFH schedule. It even comes with blank stickers for labeling the tabs. (Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on this organizer for more deets on how helpful it is!)
Promising review: "It’s very nice and organized, I love it. I needed to make room on my desk and this helped a lot. I was gonna use hooks to hang it up but after feeling the weight of it with all the papers in it (plus my cats eyeing it curiously), I decided to use nails instead. Holds up well so far and I hang my ID badge from it to grab on my way out hehe. I like the size and that it doesn’t take up a lot of space. Very happy with it, was excitedly waiting for it." —Elizabeth Lopez Corrales
Get it from Amazon for $9.10+ (available in four colors).
7. A convenient and kid-friendly cereal dispenser that'll finally let you convert the mess of cereal boxes currently crammed into your pantry into a sleek storage solution that's easily accessible *and* lets you see at a glance how much is left. Each container holds an entire family-size box of cereal!
Check out this cereal dispenser on TikTok!
Promising review: "We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenle
Get it from Amazon for $32.99. And here's one that has three containers for storage!
8. A tall, clear makeup organizer so you can pull your stash of products out of that cluttered drawer or bag and organize them vertically, a much more space-efficient *and* aesthetically pleasing solution that'll help you fly through your makeup routine even faster.
This makeup organizer is super popular with reviewers and comes in a bunch of different variations, depending on how many drawers you need (including ones just for stacking, if you want to make it extra tall). It comes in cute colors as well! If you end up making a taller storage case like the one pictured above, you can secure it to the wall with Command strips like the reviewer did for extra stability.
Promising review: "This is hands-down one of the best makeup and organization related purchases I have ever made. I bought this about two years ago and it is still in perfect condition. I cleaned it today so I thought I would show y'all what can fit in there (pictured above). I use a shot glass for my eyeshadow brushes because it's easier to grab them. They fit in there too though, as well as the palette. I actually just ordered another one of these, with the three larger bottom drawers and am eagerly awaiting it!" —Cody D
Get it on Amazon for $15.85 (available in two colors and options for stacking as shown above, including pink flat drawers, clear flat drawers, and a larger set of clear flat drawers).
9. Some adjustable shelves to house both your office supplies and decor and help you tidy up that cluttered desk. It's instant organization that you get to appreciate visually every single day, and the adjustability means you can always switch up your setup to keep things fresh!
The shelves come in two separate parts that can be arranged close together or spread further apart, depending on what you need! Some reviewers even picked up several of these to build a bigger shelving unit on their desk, as pictured above.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this shelving. I’ve been working from home since the pandemic hit and I went from a huge office to a nook in the corner of our sitting room with no shelving or filing cabinets. The clutter on my desk was driving me wild. Finally found what I was looking for: a place for my little knickknacks and pictures and my notepads/mail/important papers. Building it was pretty easy, although I did need to turn a piece around, but took less than 15 minutes to put together. Makes my organizing heart happy." —bdeleone
Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in seven colors).
10. Clear shelf dividers for separating piles of clothes in your closet so everything doesn't just become one big jumble. It lets you stack things more efficiently, looks neater, and will help you find what you need much more quickly.
Promising review: "Love these acrylic shelf dividers! They make my closet look so neat and organized. I used them to divide shelves that hold my folded workout tops. I used a folding helper tool like the ones retail stores use, which gives my folded clothes a uniform width/look, and by using two dividers on each shelf, I can fit three stacks perfectly on my 30-inch wide shelves. I am ordering more to add to my shelves with sweaters!" —Aimee Lonergan
Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes and in various packs).
11. A Roll Keeper organizer to utilize the back of your bedroom or closet door for storing and organizing your prized T-shirt collection. It's neat, space-efficient, and *actually* helps you find that vintage band tee you're in the mood to wear without tearing through your entire closet and drawers.
The Roll Keeper is a woman-owned small business from Kelso, Washington! And if you need help learning how to load and unload the Roll Keeper, you can watch this handy video.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Mal Mower says, "Before getting this I was driving myself up the wall with my bad folding habits. I basically shoved all my shirts into the storage drawers under my bed, because I have a teeny-tiny closet in a small apartment (the picture above gives you a solid idea of how small it is). This has given me a massive amount of clothing storage I didn't have before. The quality is stellar and Traci is 10/10 the most thoughtful person I've purchased an Etsy product from!"
Get it from The Roll Keeper on Etsy for $17.99 (available in two colors).
12. And slim, compact storage bins so you can fully utilize that hidden extra space under the bed, couch, or in your closet. Perfect for storing winter clothes, kids' toys, shoes, blankets, and more, these bins keep things tidy, *and* their transparent top makes it easy to find what you're looking for at a glance!
Promising review: "This item is pricier than the other options, but if you want something that will do the job and last, stop looking and just purchase this. There are plastic structures built into the sides, and plastic bases that you can easily pop in and out, so you feel comfortable stacking them even if one may not be full. These things fit quite a few of my bulkiest jackets and then some. I'm very pleased with this product!" —Iona C.
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors and a slimmer size).
13. A set of two invisible floating shelves if you don't have a bathroom cupboard, or simply need more space for all your toiletries. This'll let you display them neatly without them cluttering up your counter (shoutout to those NYC bathrooms with approximately one inch of space on each side of the sink).
These are narrower than most, so they don't add much bulk to your wall. You could also set these up inside a shower, as there are actually discreet drainage holes on each side.
Promising review: "I wanted a very simple look to hold all my skincare products. I have a tiny bathroom so I figured a couple of small shelves would look best. This was the perfect buy! I fit all my skincare products between the two shelves and now my bathroom is clutter-free! They are super sturdy and easy to install." —Cecily
Get a set of two from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two sizes and an option with ends).