34 Space-Saving Products That'll Free Up Way More Room In Your Home

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has these! "I love my floating bookshelves because they save a lot of space and since I colorized them, they look like fun decor in my room. It definitely helps me get excited about reading more since they're so cute and visible. The shelves were also super easy to hang and, as you can see, they're very sturdy."

Promising review: "Super chic way of organizing our many books and keeping them off windowsills and other non-book surfaces. This was a great solution and we didn’t have to buy ANOTHER furniture piece — win!" —EmGeeBond



Get them from Amazon for $16.99+ (available individually or in a set of three, and two sizes).