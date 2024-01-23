32 Skincare Products Reviewers In Their 30s Swear By

1. Paula's Choice 2% BHA liquid exfoliant with salicylic acid and smoothing green tea extract so you can say goodbye to blackheads, enlarged pores, and redness. It exfoliates dead skill cells on your face to leave it ultra-smooth, and it's gentle enough for daily use!
Promising review: "Literally the only thing that has worked on my acne-prone skin in my 30s. I have had more acne flareups in my 30s and post-babies than I did as a teenager. It’s never been bad enough to need Accutane but bad enough that it was noticeable and somewhat constant. Tried several products from my dermatologist and finally tried this and my skin is FINALLY under control. My pores are smaller, my skin is smoother and it just feels cleaner and tighter overall. Highly highly recommend!" —M. Schanz
2. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a hydrating holy grail for many people with dry, sensitive skin. It's effective on all skin types, and reviewers report seeing improvement after just a few uses! Acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines are about to meet their match.
Promising review: "I have been using six different products from Cosrx and they never fail to deliver. I have a dry/sensitive skin type and this product was a great addition to my skincare routine, it keeps my skin very well hydrated all day, I like that it is not scented. I apply it after using a toner and/or vitamin C serum and let it sit on my skin for at least five minutes before applying moisturizer. I'm in my mid-30s. After a week of using it I have definitely seen an improvement with my fine lines, and my skin is also smoother. I highly recommend this product." —Jo
3. A trio of serums letting you incorporate three powerhouse ingredients — retinol, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid — into your routine without breaking the bank. Together, they'll bring a noticeable difference to your skin, including a brighter tone, reduction of fine lines, and a smoother, plumper feel.
Promising review: "I'm in my mid-30s and realized it was time to step up my skincare game. I always looked younger than my age, but recently that's worn off a bit and makeup remover wipes and argan oil at night weren't cutting it. I happened across this trio and, for the price, thought I'd give it a try. My skin feels AMAZING!!! This trio is worth every penny. I don't even feel like I have to wear makeup all the time anymore and when I do, it goes on so much smoother. This is definitely going to be part of my routine for years to come!" —Caitlin
4. A polar bear-shaped hydrating eye balm to bring the cooling relief your dark, puffy undereyes are craving (because none of us are getting enough sleep, let's be real). This K-beauty essential contains Icelandic glacial water that nourishes and strengthens the skin barrier as well as minimizes the appearance of fine lines and crow's feet.
Promising review: "This hydrating eye stick does wonders for my puffy eyes in the morning. It smells amazing and it glides on so smooth my husband even started to use it. We’re in our mid-30s now and need all the help we can get and I would absolutely recommend this product. I have purchased it a number of times now." —Alexis Rheanna
5. Cult-favorite Brazilian Bum Bum body cream designed to tighten and smooth skin with its fast-absorbing formula that includes caffeine-rich guarana as the star ingredient, *plus* nourishing cupuacu butter, coconut oil, and acai oil to hydrate and support skin elasticity. And it smells soooo heavenly, you might end up using it as perfume too!
Promising review: "For demographic purposes: Female, 33 years old. I've only been using this for four days and can see a slight difference in the appearance of my cellulite. I have a deep dimple in my left butt cheek and I can already tell that it's shrinking and smoothing out. I've used very expensive creams, oils and lotions but after four days I already see more results with this product. To make it even better, the scent is amazing! I use it all over because it makes my skin so soft even the next day." —ChelseaK
6. LilyAna Naturals eye cream to brighten and firm undereye skin to reduce puffiness, fine lines, and bags, but it doesn't stop there — this potent cream also nourishes the delicate area with restorative ingredients like rosehip seed oil, organic hibiscus flower extracts, and vitamin E.
Promising review: "I know this stuff works because I'm almost 32, my toddler still has sleep issues, and over the past few weeks several people have been surprised to hear that I'm over 30. This time last year I had bags under my eyes and dark circles. All the women in my family have dark circles. This is the only eye cream I've used that has helped significantly lessen the darkness under my eyes and get rid of the puffiness. I give this to all of my new mom friends because it really WORKS! I love how it feels to. It doesn't leave a sticky feel after and actually absorbs into your skin." —Christa 63
7. Blume's Meltdown acne oil, aka a skincare holy grail for its gentle, effective acne-fighting formula. It not only works to reduce acne but also helps fade acne scars, calm redness, *and* basically tells future breakouts, "Nope, not allowed here." 🙅♀️ Use it for spot treatments *or* mix it with your moisturizer for all-over coverage!
Blume is a POC-owned small biz cofounded by sisters Taran and Bunny, who wanted to create a line of transparent, eco-conscious self-care products that destigmatize and de-mystify the shame-centered talk around periods and puberty.
Promising review: "I have had adult acne for 15 years. Painful cystic acne. Major redness and melasma. I’ve been embarrassed of my skin for as long as I can remember, spending a small fortune on various serums, creams, spot treatments, washes. Nothing worked. I would spend so much of my day applying layers of foundation and concealer because I was mortified of my skin. I’m turning 38 and was just too dang old to be dealing with this nonsense. I found Blume Meltdown Oil on a FB ad. My pores that were so big and prominent and shrinking daily. Pesky blackheads are virtually gone, the redness on my face is calmed drastically, and my huge, painful, cystic acne on my forehead, cheeks, chin and neck are G-O-N-E. Even the wrinkles on the sides of my eyes (crows feet) are practically gone, and I used to have serious, deep grooves in my forehead and now they are subtle lines. It’s wild." —J&V
8. A 36-pack of Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers to keep any unexpected zits from ruining your plans. Stick one on before bed or during the day — either way, it'll get to work drawing out all that nasty gunk clogging your pores, leaving you with noticeably flatter skin in 6–8 hours. It'll prevent any picking at the area too!
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of The Mighty Patch. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, which has evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strip Mighty Patches, and more!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says, "I've tried various (countless 😅) pimple patches in the past and Mighty Patch definitely takes the cake. I stick it on and honestly forget that it's even there. The adhesive is strong, so it stays on during my tossing and turning at night, but I often wear it during the day, too! I work from home, and it's not noticeable during my video calls, which I truly, truly appreciate." For more deets, check out her full Mighty Patch review!
Promising review: "These are fantastic. I’m 39 and still occasionally get pimples — where were these when I was a teenager!?!? Put one on before bed and the redness, tenderness, and swelling is gone in the morning. Removal is not painful like a bandaid. Definitely recommend." —Rhile77
9. Or colorful star-shaped patches because why should teens have all the fun things? These'll keep you from picking and work to reduce redness and swelling while also letting you rock cute little stars on your face — because life's too short to care what others think.
Starface is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free skincare products.
Promising reviews: "I’m 32 and occasionally break out. It definitely sucks out pimple gunk without having to pop them and it reduces redness. It doesn’t always work in one night, sometimes it takes a few nights of sleeping with them on, but they do work well enough for me to keep using them." —Whamshell
"Me and my fiance are both in our 40s, but still get a zit on occasion.🤷♂️ So, we tried them and both of us were astonished by the results. It doesn't magically disappear zits lol, but it does reduce the size of them as well as drying them out over night. Great product for a reasonable price." —Ctown
10. Cult-favorite Bio-Oil that's ultra-effective at fading scars and stretch marks, reducing redness, and evening out skin tone. It's packed with vitamins A and E, chamomile, lavender, and other natural oils for anti-inflammatory and skin-smoothing benefits, and it smells like an expensive spa treatment!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord uses this on the reg: "FWIW re: scars, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago, and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I love how it makes my skin look and feel. I initially purchased this to even out my skin tone and help with stretch marks on my chest. Now I primarily use it as a nighttime moisture on my face, neck, and chest and twice daily on rough areas like my knees and elbows which it has helped tremendously. I also use it under my makeup and sometimes mix a few drops with my BB cream or foundation for a dewy look. I would seriously bathe in this stuff if I could! I've got my coworker and acne-prone boyfriend using it too. ABOUT ME: Mid-30s with normal to combination skin." —PB Hunny
11. An oddly satisfying foot file to gently remove dead skin buildup and calluses on the heels of your feet and leave them so smooth, you won't be able to stop touching them. You can use it on dry or wet skin!
Promising review: "Oh. My. GOODNESS. Literally buy this right now. Like right now. I don’t have cracked feet. I’m a 30-year-old, my heels and feet just get really dry from time to time. I had a file that I bought at Target, and it snapped while using it. I went online and read the reviews, purchased it and got it today. This thing is a GAME CHANGER. It literally shreds the dead skin off effortlessly and I had to sweep my floor because there was so much dead skin that came off. I can’t stop touching my feet. I love this thing. You also can use it when your feet are dry if you want to, which is what I did. I’m so excited to use this product whenever I need it now. You won’t regret it!!!!" —jmatthews
12. And a foot peel mask that conditions and repairs dry, flaky feet with an all-over treatment. Sit somewhere where you can be comfy for about an hour, wrap these masks around your feet, then watch them peel over the next week or two, revealing new, ultra-soft skin below! It's disgusting, but oh-so satisfying.
It's suggested that after you use the peel, you soak your feet in warm water for 10 minutes once a day for optimal results!
Promising review: "This product is amazing! My second time around purchasing it. I’m a male in my 30s and my feet are taking constant abuse from my line of work. My feet were just beat up. Constantly itching. The product didn’t quite fit my large foot but I improvised. By next day it started working its magic. Next few days it was like day and night. It’s an amazing product. I’m usually a skeptic but I recommend this to everyone." —John Van Nguyen
13. A bottle of First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub made with 10% AHA to decongest skin and whisk away dry, rough bumps, helping your "strawberry" or "chicken" skin (as keratosis pilaris is sometimes called) feel and look much smoother.
It's both cruelty-free and vegan.
Promising review: "I’ve only used this scrub three times and I’ve already noticed a huge improvement. I wish I had taken a before photo. I’ve had KP since 6th grade (I’m 30 now). Some doctors told me I just needed sun, some told me it will go away as I get older, all of them insisted that it’s harmless; but, it’s not. It’s hard not to be comfortable in your skin. I don’t think I’ll ever be 100% free of any bumps or discoloration, but I’m so happy with the improvement I’ve seen so far, and I hope everyone has the same reaction to this product because it’s a huge relief." —Rebecca
14. Plus, a Korean microdermabrasion mitt to experience the full-body exfoliating treatment of your *life* without a trip to a pricey spa. It'll buff away dry, dead skin to reveal the smooth skin underneath, and it'll help your moisturizers sink in better for long-lasting softness.
Note: It shouldn't be used on your face, but your arms, legs, and the rest of your body are fair game!
My former colleague Jasmin Sandal vouches for this mitt: "I can attest, this thing is like witchcraft in a mitt. I use this weekly to rid my early-30s skin from dullness and dryness. And I'm not joking, my arms, legs, tummy, bum, literally everywhere this thing graces becomes 10x smoother. It's now part of my routine before I shave — and if you think a razor can give you slick skin...paired with THIS, oh boy, you haven't seen (or felt) anything yet.
"Is it gross to see a week's worth of skin trickle off your body and into the tub with you? Yes. But is it oh-so-satisfying to get a closer shave? You betcha. Oh, and for me, I feel like this has stopped ingrowns in their tracks, too, because it lifts layers of skin before they harden and become more of an ish'. Basically, if you're looking to up your shower time routine, give this a go. Being gentle for the first couple of uses is key, and then once your skin becomes more tolerant, you can increase the pressure you apply. I can't wait for you to see how you and your skin like it!"
15. Live Tinted Hueguard because if there's one product that *needs* to be in your daily skincare routine, it's sunscreen, and this is a darn good one. This mineral sunscreen offers SPF 30, is lightweight and moisturizing, and won't leave that dreadful white cast on your face that has you looking like Casper.
This works for all skin tones to leave your face with a beautiful dewy glow! P.S. This is formulated with 18% zinc oxide (a mineral ingredient that works as a skin protectant and is an FDA-approved sunscreen component that reflects harmful UVs). And yes, bbs, it's clean, vegan, cruelty- and fragrance- free, *and* it's reef safe!
Live Tinted is a South-Asian woman-owned beauty brand founded by beauty blogger and entrepreneur Deepica Mutyala. Her brand is built around diversity and inclusion with phenomenal multitasking products that address skin concerns like hyperpigmentation. Just peep their top-selling color correcting Huestick.
Jasmin says, "I've recently introduced this gem into my skincare routine, and — holy cow — I'm not sure why it took me so long to give it a whirl. Hueguard injects a literal ray of liquid sunshine into my daily regimen because, gold. And it really, truly, leaves zero white cast on my face — plus there's no pilling, either! It blends seamlessly with my complexion, feels ultra hydrating (which is key for my early-30s skin), and is the perfect base layer for makeup."
16. A Revlon volcanic face roller capable of keeping excess oil at bay throughout the day, absorbing shine in seconds without messing up your makeup or requiring you to pack on more powder. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, this clever roller might just be your new holy grail.
The face roller is reusable! Just twist the ring to pop out the stone, then wash it with a mild soap/cleanser and let it air dry after every use.
Promising review: "Oily skin? BUY NOW! I am so extremely oily. Have been dealing with my oily skin since I was in high school and still dealing with my oily skin in my mid-30s. The roller worked better than I could have expected and exceeded my expectations. This is life changing for me!" —Wow
