32 Skincare Products Reviewers In Their 30s Swear By

Blume is a POC-owned small biz cofounded by sisters Taran and Bunny, who wanted to create a line of transparent, eco-conscious self-care products that destigmatize and de-mystify the shame-centered talk around periods and puberty.

Check out a TikTok of the Meltdown Acne Oil in action.



Promising review: "I have had adult acne for 15 years. Painful cystic acne. Major redness and melasma. I’ve been embarrassed of my skin for as long as I can remember, spending a small fortune on various serums, creams, spot treatments, washes. Nothing worked. I would spend so much of my day applying layers of foundation and concealer because I was mortified of my skin. I’m turning 38 and was just too dang old to be dealing with this nonsense. I found Blume Meltdown Oil on a FB ad. My pores that were so big and prominent and shrinking daily. Pesky blackheads are virtually gone, the redness on my face is calmed drastically, and my huge, painful, cystic acne on my forehead, cheeks, chin and neck are G-O-N-E. Even the wrinkles on the sides of my eyes (crows feet) are practically gone, and I used to have serious, deep grooves in my forehead and now they are subtle lines. It’s wild." —J&V

Get it from Amazon for $27.95.