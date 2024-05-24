26 Skincare Products People Over 30 Heartily Recommend

Note: It shouldn't be used on your face, but your arms, legs, and the rest of your body are fair game!

My former colleague Jasmin Sandal vouches for this mitt: "I can attest, this thing is like witchcraft in a mitt. I use this weekly to rid my early-30s skin from dullness and dryness. And I'm not joking, my arms, legs, tummy, bum, literally everywhere this thing graces becomes 10x smoother. It's now part of my routine before I shave — and if you think a razor can give you slick skin...paired with THIS, oh boy, you haven't seen (or felt) anything yet.

"Is it gross to see a week's worth of skin trickle off your body and into the tub with you? Yes. But is it oh-so-satisfying to get a closer shave? You betcha. Oh, and for me, I feel like this has stopped ingrowns in their tracks, too, because it lifts layers of skin before they harden and become more of an ish'. Basically, if you're looking to up your shower time routine, give this a go. Being gentle for the first couple of uses is key, and then once your skin becomes more tolerant, you can increase the pressure you apply. I can't wait for you to see how you and your skin like it!"

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available as a pair).