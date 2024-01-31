58 Simple Home Products That'll Help You Make Some Serious Improvements In 2024

1. An ultra-thin socket cover with an attached power strip — the cover lays flat so you can actually push your furniture up against the wall. It also looks *much* cleaner and is easier to hide while still giving you access to multiple outlets for your devices!
2. A compact cutlery organizer cleverly designed to maximize your drawer space with stacked, angled compartments that take up waaay less space than the typical wide, flat organizers. Considering how many times a day you open this drawer, you'll be able to appreciate this space-efficient organization on the reg.
See this "life-changing" drawer organizer on TikTok!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart has used this cutlery organizer to make her kitchen feel more organized: "It has freed up SO much space in our cutlery drawer that we can now store teas, small Tupperware, etc. vs. before it was just a mess of utensils."
Promising review: "I had never seen this before I bought it, and holy crap it changed my life. So. Much. Room. There is so much room left in my drawer now that I moved stuff from another drawer and I have an entirely empty drawer in my kitchen now. Now only HALF the drawer is silverware and the other half is spatulas and cooking utensils. It is great. It also seems very sturdy. Highly recommend." —van31050
Get it from Amazon for $11.98 (also available in bamboo and a smaller size).
3. A pack of adhesive cable clips that'll straighten out that mess of cords tangled behind your home office desk that you've been trying very hard not to think about.
4. A Squatty Potty if you're tired of spending so long in the bathroom. This handy tool props your feet up at the proper angle for a natural squat, which helps things *ahem* exit your body much, much easier.
5. Leather Honey conditioner to breathe new life into your well-worn leather boots, couch, or chairs. This nontoxic, non-oily conditioner softens and moisturizes your leather goods, and it'll also protect them against snow and rain thanks to the water-repellent formula.
The formula is also water, snow, and rain repellent so it'll build a layer of protection for your belongings to last longer. It can be used on leather shoes, accessories, interiors, furniture, upholstery, saddles, jackets, and tack.
Promising review: "I use this for my everyday boots as well as my dress shoes. I'm not always gentle with my boots and I thought I had ruined them the other day (worn out color, scuffs all over), but I cleaned the muck off, gave them a brushing, then applied this leather honey, and after letting it sit, my boots look almost like the day I bought them! It keeps the leather supple and restores color. You only need to use a small amount per use!" —David Horning
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).
6. A set of bed bands so you can cinch those bed corners tight and keep your sheets and mattress pad from sliding right off the bed, especially if you (or your bedmate) tend to toss and turn at night.
Bed Band is a US-based small business that specializes in bed bands for mattresses of various sizes.
Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets, and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February, and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in standard and extra-long sizes, multiple packs, and in black, white, and pink).
7. A dishwasher-safe silicone soup cube tray to seriously up your meal prep game. Each slot is big enough to hold one serving of soup, broth, stew, or sauce so that when you're ready to whip up a meal, you can save yourself a *ton* of time by just reheating one of these.
8. A 33-inch dryer vent cleaner kit because yes, the machine that gets your clothes and bedsheets clean has been building up dust, dirt, and lint over the years. This connects right to your vacuum to suck all the gunk out of your vents.
9. An investmentworthy Zadro towel warmer so you always have a steaming-hot towel at the ready when you get out of the shower to warm you right up. Your body won't even have the CHANCE to get cold.
10. A super-strong scum and grime remover capable of dissolving the caked-on soap scum and grime that's taken up residence on your tub and shower doors — oh, so *that's* what my bathtub is supposed to look like.
11. A set of 3-D printed under-cabinet tool holders for mounting your mixer attachments — because we love them, but they're kind of awkwardly shaped and tricky to store elsewhere. Plus, when you're scrambling to switch from your beater to your whisk, you don't need to be scrummaging around your cabinets trying to find where you left it last.
12. A super bubbly Glisten drain and pipe cleaner if the thought of what's lurking inside your garbage disposal haunts you at night. It's made to deodorize while also removing the nasty grunge and buildup lurking within — no more gnarly smells or dirty water that just won't drain.
13. Clear fridge organizing bins for stashing your produce, drinks, and more. It won't just make your fridge look like something out of a magazine; it'll also help you get through all that expensive food you bought before it goes bad thanks to the clear design that lets you see everything at a glance.
Promising review: "Ok, I'm a bit of an over-organizer (if there is such a thing). But my refrigerator was seriously lacking in organization. These beauties did the trick. No more fruit rolling around, grapes being crushed, cheese sticks everywhere, cold cuts hiding. I love them. And they make keeping the refrigerator clean easy, pop them out and rinse." —DLWH
Get a set of eight bins for $19.99 (also available in other sets).