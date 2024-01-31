Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    58 Simple Home Products That'll Help You Make Some Serious Improvements In 2024

    I've peered into my crystal ball and see a cleaner, more organized home in your future.

    Jenae Sitzes
    by Jenae Sitzes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An ultra-thin socket cover with an attached power strip — the cover lays flat so you can actually push your furniture up against the wall. It also looks *much* cleaner and is easier to hide while still giving you access to multiple outlets for your devices!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Sleek Socket is a small biz focused on sleek power outlet solutions for the home!

    Promising review: "Did y’all know they made these?!? Okay, I was moving some furniture around in the guest room and my beautiful bride just wasn’t happy with how far the dresser stood out from the wall because of the TV plug. She said there has to be some way to fix that in this day and time. Know what? She was right! I did some searching on the old internet and found these. I put it on the outlet behind the dresser and shoved it into place. Just so y’all know, the wall plug is indeed flat and it’s designed to cover the whole plug when you use it. Please don’t ask me how thin or thick it is, cause I already put it behind the dresser and I dang shore ain’t about to pull it out to measure it for someone’s question. Just know that it’s flatter’n a bug in a windscreen and works great!" —James P.

    Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 13 styles).

    2. A compact cutlery organizer cleverly designed to maximize your drawer space with stacked, angled compartments that take up waaay less space than the typical wide, flat organizers. Considering how many times a day you open this drawer, you'll be able to appreciate this space-efficient organization on the reg.

    the stacked utensil organizer in a drawer
    reviewer photo of two of the organizers inside of a drawer, neatly holding various utensils
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    See this "life-changing" drawer organizer on TikTok

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart has used this cutlery organizer to make her kitchen feel more organized: "It has freed up SO much space in our cutlery drawer that we can now store teas, small Tupperware, etc. vs. before it was just a mess of utensils."

    Promising review: "I had never seen this before I bought it, and holy crap it changed my life. So. Much. Room. There is so much room left in my drawer now that I moved stuff from another drawer and I have an entirely empty drawer in my kitchen now. Now only HALF the drawer is silverware and the other half is spatulas and cooking utensils. It is great. It also seems very sturdy. Highly recommend." —van31050

    Get it from Amazon for $11.98 (also available in bamboo and a smaller size).

    3. A pack of adhesive cable clips that'll straighten out that mess of cords tangled behind your home office desk that you've been trying very hard not to think about.

    a table with several cables organized using the clips
    closeup of three cords organized using the clips
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fixes a problem I didn't know how to fix! Keeps cords where I want them and prevents them from falling behind my nightstand. Especially helpful with working from home. Get them! You won't be disappointed." —Ally

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $6.97.

    4. A Squatty Potty if you're tired of spending so long in the bathroom. This handy tool props your feet up at the proper angle for a natural squat, which helps things *ahem* exit your body much, much easier.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've struggled with the #2 for the last couple of years. I've gone from Defecating Toxic Avenger to 'Dear GOD! I feel like I'm passing the Twin King Guardian Statues'. It's been a sphincter nightmare. No matter what I tried: prunes, more water, high fiber, Taco Bell, even White Castle — nothing was working. Usually, in a three-week interval, I'd get very sick and spend three to four hours going to the bathroom nine or 10 times. After my sphincter would be tender and I'm damn near positive if this had gone on, it would be the end of me. Then I saw this. I decided to go ahead and plunk down the $25. By day two of using it, I started to feel better and my cramps were gone. I swear to god, when I go on my next road trip, I'm taking the damn thing with me, and IDGAF if my friends laugh at me. This damn thing may have saved my health and possibly my life." —DJ_Malsidious

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes).

    5. Leather Honey conditioner to breathe new life into your well-worn leather boots, couch, or chairs. This nontoxic, non-oily conditioner softens and moisturizes your leather goods, and it'll also protect them against snow and rain thanks to the water-repellent formula.

    reviewer holding up the bottle of leather conditioner in front of several pairs of leather boots
    reviewer's leather couch looking dull and old, with an after photo of it looking cleaner and brighter after the leather conditioner is used
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    The formula is also water, snow, and rain repellent so it'll build a layer of protection for your belongings to last longer. It can be used on leather shoes, accessories, interiors, furniture, upholstery, saddles, jackets, and tack.

    Promising review: "I use this for my everyday boots as well as my dress shoes. I'm not always gentle with my boots and I thought I had ruined them the other day (worn out color, scuffs all over), but I cleaned the muck off, gave them a brushing, then applied this leather honey, and after letting it sit, my boots look almost like the day I bought them! It keeps the leather supple and restores color. You only need to use a small amount per use!" —David Horning

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).

    6. A set of bed bands so you can cinch those bed corners tight and keep your sheets and mattress pad from sliding right off the bed, especially if you (or your bedmate) tend to toss and turn at night.

    Loose sheets on a bed
    Same sheets spread tightly across mattress
    www.amazon.com

    Bed Band is a US-based small business that specializes in bed bands for mattresses of various sizes. 

    Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets, and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February, and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in standard and extra-long sizes, multiple packs, and in black, white, and pink).

    7. A dishwasher-safe silicone soup cube tray to seriously up your meal prep game. Each slot is big enough to hold one serving of soup, broth, stew, or sauce so that when you're ready to whip up a meal, you can save yourself a *ton* of time by just reheating one of these.

    The silicone tray filled with soup next to a bowl with one of the frozen squares
    Amazon

    Souper Cubes is a family-run small business with a passion for better frozen meal prep and food waste reduction! Plus, their products are BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and it have fill lines on the side of the compartments for half and full cups.

    Promising review: "I'm extremely happy with my Souper Cubes! I cook chili and soup and always make too much, having the ability to freeze serving-size portions is perfect. Saves time and food quality by not having to thaw it all each time I want another serving. High quality and since it's silicone and not rigid plastic it won't crack in the freezer. Highly recommend!" —Alexander S. Waterman

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three colors and two-packs).

    8. A 33-inch dryer vent cleaner kit because yes, the machine that gets your clothes and bedsheets clean has been building up dust, dirt, and lint over the years. This connects right to your vacuum to suck all the gunk out of your vents.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the only thing that works to adequately clean the lint trap in my dryer without dissembling it. Happy so far." —Bonnie J. Patterson

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    9. An investmentworthy Zadro towel warmer so you always have a steaming-hot towel at the ready when you get out of the shower to warm you right up. Your body won't even have the CHANCE to get cold.

    A person taking a towel our of the warmer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Absolutely my favorite thing purchased from Amazon. You will never be able to take a shower without this once you have it. Just like right-out-of-the-dryer towels!" —Erin

    Get it from Amazon for $127.49 (available in eight colors).

    10. A super-strong scum and grime remover capable of dissolving the caked-on soap scum and grime that's taken up residence on your tub and shower doors — oh, so *that's* what my bathtub is supposed to look like.

    A customer review photo showing their bathtub before and after using the remover
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Sharing our nasty before picture so you can really see the difference! Our tub/shower has a grippy bottom, and scum and dirt cakes on there so easily. The only way I've been able to get it off before was literally scraping it inch by inch, I've spent hours and all it ever got was somewhat clean — never enough for me to want to take a real bath in it. This stuff is expensive but with the good reviews, I decided to try it. it works amazingly!! I sprayed it on (it came with a great spray nozzle and a lid) and left it for about 15–20 minutes. Then I took a brush with hard plastic bristles (I believe a soft brush would have even worked) and with less than 20 minutes of scrubbing the entire tub and walls, it was cleaner than when we moved in. The grime and scum almost, like, melted off. It smells pleasant, it's not crazy strong smelling but in an enclosed space I still felt the need to wear a mask while cleaning. The before picture is how the tub has looked forever and normally looks if cleaned with any cleaner/brush. The white spot towards the left with the brush next to it is where I tried a little area first. The second picture is after 20 minutes of work and I'm definitely taking a bath instead of a shower tonight!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available with and without the sprayer, and in two sizes).

    11. A set of 3-D printed under-cabinet tool holders for mounting your mixer attachments — because we love them, but they're kind of awkwardly shaped and tricky to store elsewhere. Plus, when you're scrambling to switch from your beater to your whisk, you don't need to be scrummaging around your cabinets trying to find where you left it last.

    KitchenAid Tool Holder set placed on the bottom of a cabinet
    McMaster3D on Etsy

    McMaster3D is a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop that specializes in 3D printing.

    Promising review: "Great item! Loved how they allowed me to organize my attachments and freed up some bulk in my drawers. They send Command Strips along with the product so you can attach basically anywhere, under the bottom cabinet or under a shelf in the cabinet. Would highly recommended if you are looking to organize your KitchenAid attachments." —jaki1281

    Get the set of three from McMaster3D on Etsy for $11+ (available in 12 colors). 

    12. A super bubbly Glisten drain and pipe cleaner if the thought of what's lurking inside your garbage disposal haunts you at night. It's made to deodorize while also removing the nasty grunge and buildup lurking within — no more gnarly smells or dirty water that just won't drain.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It not only works but also provides a satisfying cleaning experience. Deep cleans, removes buildup, and the lemon scent is a bonus. Five stars for a satisfyingly effective product!" —Tasha

    Get a bag of four from Amazon for $3.78 (available in multiple pack sizes).

    13. Clear fridge organizing bins for stashing your produce, drinks, and more. It won't just make your fridge look like something out of a magazine; it'll also help you get through all that expensive food you bought before it goes bad thanks to the clear design that lets you see everything at a glance. 

    Reviewer image of clear plastic bins with handles on them and fruit inside in a fridge
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ok, I'm a bit of an over-organizer (if there is such a thing). But my refrigerator was seriously lacking in organization. These beauties did the trick. No more fruit rolling around, grapes being crushed, cheese sticks everywhere, cold cuts hiding. I love them. And they make keeping the refrigerator clean easy, pop them out and rinse." —DLWH

    Get a set of eight bins for $19.99 (also available in other sets).

    14. A lasagna pan with three separate compartments so you can cook three dishes at once, or tweak the ingredients slightly for each one (especially if some people have dietary restrictions or preferences). You'll be making excuses to use this pan for how versatile it is!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This is made with an easy-release, silicone-based nonstick coating. The pan is dishwasher-safe, but hand-washing is recommended to extend product life.

    Promising review: "We already use several Chicago Metallic pans for bread and they're fantastic! This one was just like them, easy-release, hard to scratch, and a long-lasting nonstick surface. It's heavy enough to cook evenly, and all-around great. It's about 2 3/4 inches at the very bottom, angling out to maybe 3 inches at the top of each channel. We wouldn't want to put this in the dishwasher, although they say you can. The nonstick is really very good. Plus, the lip makes it a whole lot easier to lift in and out of the oven." —Craig L.

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99.

    15. A set of magnetic decorative hinges to bring a vintage-y touch to your garage doors. They attach magnetically and add that classic carriage house style to ~elevate~ your home's aesthetic.

    A customer review before and after photo showing garage door with and without the hinges
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The only thing I don’t like is that kids think they are real and walk up and try to hang on the handles, which obviously just come right off. I have to admit it’s hysterical, it does teach the kids to quit messing around with things they shouldn’t because they think they break them... it’s downright comical. Other than that, you would never know they are magnetic. They stay on, you can pull them off easily to wash the doors and then just put right back on. Heavy rains and they didn’t come off. It’s -20 degrees outside now, and they're still stuck on with no problems. I got three sets — one double door and one single door, looks perfect." —Rummy3

    Get the six-piece set from Amazon for $11.10+ (available in four styles).

    16. A hard-working jar of The Pink Stuff, an internet-beloved, all-purpose cleaning paste made to tackle stains, dirt, and grime practically anywhere. Put it to the test on that pan, bathtub, or wall you've long given up on and watch this versatile paste work its magic.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This. Stuff. Is. Amazing. Just buy it. I have never loved a cleaning product so much. Just moved into a new house and my oven and stove both set the fire alarm off every time. No product (organic or chemical) could get them fully clean except this stuff. I was ready to buy a whole new oven because I couldn’t stand it. I have now gone on a cleaning spree and have used this to remove the rust on my kitchen sink, marker from a dresser (darn kids), grout in the bathroom. The list goes on. I would probably still use a Magic Eraser on painted wood/walls because this is pretty abrasive but other people have done it and had success. The smell/scent is so minimal. Didn’t even notice it. It’s so easy to use. Some things will require more elbow grease than others but that should be expected with any cleaning product. AND this is 99% natural and non-toxic! This part seems too good to be true because of how well it cleans." —NYC Livin

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    17. An awesome Mystical Fire Flame Colorant so you can pretend you're a wizard when you drop a couple of these packets onto your backyard bonfire and green, blue, purple, and yellow flames start to emerge. This one's a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love these. Whenever we have company over, we throw them in the fire. It doesn't matter if it is in the house or in the fire pit. People are awed by the beautiful colors of the flames. Each pouch typically lasts about 30 minutes. It only burns the color where you place the pouch. So I would recommend putting in two for a more evenly spread out color. Definitely a good buy!!" —Laura A Fama

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $6.61.

    18. A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic Keurig cleaning cups if your morning cup of joe is starting to taste a little funky. Just run a regular cycle using one of these bad boys, and it'll remove the built-up grinds and residue without you needing to lift a finger.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big Mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in a 12-pack and 18-pack).

    19. A very handy USB candle lighter that'll just fuel your candle obsession even more. No more burned fingers, no more throwing away disposable lighters when they run out — you can charge up this little guy over and over (though a single charge will last you a while) and use its long neck to light wicks without you getting anywhere close.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    Promising review: "This is seriously the coolest device of my winter holiday. It makes lighting candles a breeze. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super-minor annoyance. It's a super-intuitive device. Plug the lighter in with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" —Jee W

    Get it from Amazon for $7.22+ (available in 11 colors).

    20. A jetted bathtub cleaner (appropriately named 'Oh Yuk') to clean up your bathtub, jetted tub, or whirlpool so you can go back to relaxing without worrying about dirty soap buildup, leftover oils, and black flakes. Even if you *think* your jetted tub is clean, you might be shocked at the gunk that's lurking in your jets.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Oh Yuk is a small, family-owned business based in Minnesota that specializes in PhD chemist-formulated cleaning products for home appliances, from dishwashers and washing machines to hot tubs and jetted bathtubs.

    Promising review: "This is amazing! I have never left a review but this stuff worked so well I thought it deserves one. I moved into a house that had a jetted tub. I cleaned it with bleach and other cleaners and it still just did not seem clean. I would fill the tub up with clean water and when I turned on the jets occasionally something black and flat would come out. I refused to use the tub and I was about to replace it. This showed up when I was searching tub cleaners and I said I would give it a try. It’s super easy to use just fill up the tub with hot water pour a little cleaner in and turn the jets on for 15 minutes. When you come back after the 15 minutes it’s up be prepared for the yuck you will see!!! It is truly an awesome product." —A

    Get it from Amazon for $17.84.

    21. A set of nonstick oven liners, because scraping burnt food off the bottom of your oven is a task no one wants to spend time doing. They're easily cut if needed to match your oven size and even easier to clean — just rinse them off or toss in the dishwasher for a deeper wash!

    An oven with liners protecting the bottom
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I expected to be happy, but I'm thrilled! Each mat is pliable and fits the entire width of my standard oven. When the mat is against the back wall, it extends up to but not over the front lip of the floor. On first use, pizza cheese and sauce dripped onto the front edge of the mat and onto that uncovered lip. The baked-on cheese and sauce slid right off the mat! Effortlessly! After I cleaned up the lip, I layered a second mat to cover the lip. These mats are so great that I almost want food to drip on them so I can show off how wonderful they are." —Artset Outset

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in a combo pack).

    22. A watermark remover cloth to rescue your wood furniture from the white rings and haze from years of use — it can also help conceal scratches, remove marker stain, and restore the finish to its former glory.

    A before and after customer review photo of their dining table with and without watermarks.
    amazon.com

    You can also use it for polishing metal and chrome!

    Promising review: "This table has been in my family for 60+ years, the watermarks were not horrible but they always bugged me. This product works!!! Needs elbow grease but well worth it!!! I really don't know how it works but it does." —Sandra Mercer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.26.

    23. A pack of light-dimming stickers designed to cover up those gosh darn blinking lights keeping you up in the middle of the night.

    A customer review photo of the lights on their device before and after placing the stickers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best thing you never knew you needed. I own a digital clock with the numbers displayed in red LED light, and every night I've blocked the light with a cover so it doesn't shine in my eyes as I sleep. Silly I know, but I like my room pitch black and cave-like. On a whim, I bought this product. OH MY GOD! Game changer!! For the first night EVER I didn't have to cover the clock display before I went to bed!! I had no idea how big a difference this little dimmer could make, but I'm more than pleased with the result. I can still see the time display just fine, but now my room is a happy cave! Some commenters argue you could get the same effect using electrical tape, regular tape covered in sharpie, etc, but true to the name of these products if you're looking for something to DIM, then this is for you. Also, the product is easy to remove and doesn't leave a sticky residue at all, which can't be said for most tapes. I did notice a slight lag in response when I covered my TV LED sensor, so if you're trying to block something that actually senses inputs I would maybe not suggest this. Other than that, excellent product!" —Logan M

    Get a sheet of over 100 dimming stickers (in multiple sizes and shapes) from Amazon for $4.49.

    24. A brilliant power scrubber brush that straight-up attaches to a drill to handle all the muscle power of cleaning for you. If you've got stains, hard-water marks, and mold and mildew buildup that you just haven't been able to get rid of, this could be the thing that finally does the trick.