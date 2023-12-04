50 Simple (But Impactful) Home Upgrades Under $30

1. A pack of adhesive cable clips that'll straighten out that mess of cords tangled behind your home office desk that you've been trying very hard not to think about.
2. A compact cutlery organizer cleverly designed to maximize your drawer space with stacked, angled compartments that take up waaay less space than the typical wide, flat organizers. Considering how many times a day you open this drawer, you'll be able to appreciate this space-efficient organization on the reg.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart has used the cutlery organizer to make her kitchen feel more organized. She says: "Just got this, and it has freed up SO much space in our cutlery drawer that we can now store teas, small Tupperware, etc. vs. before it was just a mess of utensils."
Promising review: "I had never seen this before I bought it, and holy crap it changed my life. So. Much. Room. There is so much room left in my drawer now that I moved stuff from another drawer and I have an entirely empty drawer in my kitchen now. Now only HALF the drawer is silverware and the other half is spatulas and cooking utensils. It is great. It also seems very sturdy. Highly recommend." —van31050
Get it from Amazon for $11.92.
3. Some faux stainless steel contact paper to upgrade your kitchen appliances. Because if it ain't broke, don't fix it — but you *can* still modernize the look fairly easily and cheaply.
And when you move or change your mind, you can easily remove or reposition it!
Promising review: "I was very skeptical, but also figured for [the price], what did I really have to lose. I am beyond blown away. It was super easy to trim to fit and apply to our black dishwasher, looks phenomenal, is super easy to clean, and while just a month into use is holding up really well. I worried the frequent sanitize loads we run and associated heat might compromise the adhesion, but so far so good. It has also fooled and then impressed many a family and friends who complimented us on our new dishwasher that finally matches the rest of the kitchen." —Amazon Customer
Get an 18-inch x 6-foot roll from Amazon for $14.60.
4. Or a bottle of Therapy Premium stainless steel cleaner & polish if you've already got stainless steel appliances but they've seen better days — this plant-based cleaner will get your stainless steel looking brand new in no time flat. Goodbye smudges, dust, dirt, and oil — hello, clean surfaces and a lovely lavender scent.
You'll also get a large microfiber cloth with the bottle.
My former colleague Brittany Ross says, "I don't know what kind of fairy dust this plant-based spray is hiding inside, but it made my mucked-up fridge sparkle within a MINUTE! I was skeptical when I first sprayed it onto my fridge because it took a second for the streaks to start fading, but lo and behold, there was *zero* residue left behind after a super brief wipe sesh. Once I saw how downright dazzling my fridge looked, I decided to put it to the ~real~ test — my filthy dishwasher. Again, a minute of buffing with a microfiber towel was enough to make it look like a brand new appliance, and it worked wonders on the greasy stainless steel edges of my oven, too. Oh, and it legit smells like lavender, which makes me look forward to cleaning! I can confidently say I will never be without at least two bottles of this magic spray in my house for as long as I live."
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
5. A three-layer door stopper you can install (and by "install" we mean peel and stick!) underneath your door if there's a pesky gap letting in cold drafts (or those creepy crawlies that seem to emerge in the fall — ugh).
Promising review: "I’m renting an apartment and my front door doesn’t brush up against the floor. There was about an inch gap which was annoying because it meant light, noise, and bugs could get in. Ever since I’ve installed this, I’ve had almost no bugs, no light, and so much less sound! It’s great. The sound-blocking is especially amazing because my bedroom is near the front door and I hated hearing my neighbors conversations clear as day in the stairwell. It’s not totally noise cancelling but it’s so much better." —airazedy
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four colors).
6. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner if the thought of what's lurking inside your disposal haunts you at night — these packets are made to deodorize while also removing the nasty grunge and buildup lurking within your pipes. No more gnarly smells or dirty water that just won't drain.
7. And dishwasher cleaning tablets capable of dissolving that built-up smelly residue inside your dishwasher. Just add a tablet, run a normal wash cycle, and watch lime and mineral buildup disappear. Now you don't have to worry about your dishes *actually* getting clean.
Promising review: "This stuff works!! No more white residue on ALL my dishes! I tried everything, and nothing made it any better until I used this. I did two at once because I had so much buildup. I will continue to use once a month. Worth every penny!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.95.
8. A TikTok-famous sunset lamp that'll drench the room in rosy warm light, basically making it look like golden hour 24/7. It might seem like a little thing, but reviewers say this *dramatically* enhances a room and gives it the coziest glow.
The distance determines how wide and intense the light is — position it farther away for a softer diffused light, or closer up to focus the colorful beam on a specific spot.
Promising review: "Immediately, out of the box, it makes any room more aesthetically pleasing. It's such a simple but beautiful light to make your room feel cozy. The warm color also adds calm and serenity to your space. I am so satisfied with it, I will be buying another. My space has weird geometric angles and this light makes them feel even cooler." —-jordan_
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three styles).
9. A set of breathable, cooling bed sheets to make your bed (and any guest beds) feel as luxurious as the one you slept in on vacation. Silky soft, breathable, and cooling, these popular sheets feel ~expensive~ but aren't, with over 200,000 (!) 5-star ratings backing up their incredible value.
Promising review: "I am a very hot sleeper therefore, I am very picky about my sheets. These sheets are very comfortable and do not make me hot. They are soft and very comfortable. Also, the company is great to work with! Excellent customer service! When my sheets arrived, there was a small problem with the fitted sheet so I emailed them (the sheets came with a flier with their contact info) and they sent me another fitted sheet right away. They said they are a family owned business and really want the customer to have a great experience. I was impressed with that level of service especially in this day and age! Bottom line: great sheets, excellent customer service and great price! Do not hesitate to buy!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available under $30 in sizes twin–queen, and in other sizes at higher price points; available in many colors).
10. And a set of bed bands so you can cinch those bed corners tight and keep your sheets and mattress pad from sliding right off the bed, especially if you (or your bedmate) tend to toss and turn at night.
Bed Band is a US-based small business that specializes in bed bands for mattresses of various sizes.
Promising review: "We have a rather deep mattress and added a memory foam topper, which gave our fitted sheet a real stretch to be able to securely tuck at the corners and not slip off. It would hold some of the time, but we frequently had a corner or two slip off during the night. It was disrupting sleep, so I was ready to safety pin the fitted sheet corners in place. However, no need for safety pins. After giving Bed Band a try our fitted sheet slipping problem is solved! The clamp design grips like iron, but the best part is the adjustable bands that allow for a quick final fit after installing the clamps. The other designs require that you adjust the bands first, and then stretch the clamps into place under tension. With Bed Band, you clamp each band into place without tension, then you use the quick adjuster to apply tension as needed. This makes for a much simpler installation, and with a product that by its nature needs to removed and re-installed repeatedly (sheet washing), ease of installation is critical. Bed Bands is the clear design winner here for both function and ease of installation. A stellar product design at an affordable price!" —David K
Get a pack of four bands from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three colors, two sizes, and multiple packs).
11. A set of blackout curtains that'll block out between 85% to 99% of light so your bedroom feels like the coziest cave when you want to hide away from the world (and, you know, sleep in for once). They can also help insulate the room against winter chill and summer heat.
If you don't want to drill into the wall to install curtains, we recommend going with either a tension rod, Command hooks, or brackets that connect to existing blinds.
Promising review: "I don’t know why I didn’t buy these years ago. I live in a dorm with old curtains that barely helped block the parking lot light at night, let alone the blazing morning sun out of my east-facing room. I got these curtains and can now get my room pitch dark at night and darker than I had ever had it before even with the harshest light. The curtain itself lights up a little with the most direct sunlight, but it is still easy to sleep through and doesn’t ever wake me up. One of the best decisions ever and I have no complaints." —MallardTop
Get them from Amazon for 14.75+ (available in many sizes and colors; some sizes are priced higher than $30).