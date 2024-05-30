37 Pairs Of Sandals So Good, You’ll Wish You Found Them Years Ago

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. On-trend and comfortable heeled mules that come in a stunning range of styles, from quilted, suede, and mesh to satin, metallic, animal prints, and more. What I'm saying is you miiiight be tempted to come back for more than one pair, and I can't blame you.
Promising reviews: "This green was my summer color! I walked miles all summer with these sandals, I was extremely surprised at how comfortable I could walk with them! 10 stars!" —Shana Gold
"The white mesh is what brings the extra edge to these heels. Also it has a little stretch with some airy-ness. Love it. Wore it for hours and can do it again. Dress up or down... great all-around shoes." —Marsha
Get them from Amazon for $29.18+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 24 colors and styles, plus three metallic shades here).
2. Quick-drying Teva sandals, aka the stuff of dreams when it comes to a reliable, long-lasting pair of outdoor sandals — they have a rugged sole, making them ideal for light hikes, festivals, and everyday wear. Plus, they come in a bunch of cute designs, and water won't bother them one bit!
FYI, aside from their style and comfort, Tevas are *known* for their durability — one reviewer said their last pair lasted for EIGHT YEARS. This isn't your average sandal that falls apart after one season.
According to Amazon reviewers, these tend to run large so consider sizing down, especially if you're usually between sizes.
Promising review: "Got these for both daughters and myself for a beach hike trip. I walked over 6 miles with them and my feet didn’t hurt; they dry pretty quickly too. They quickly became one of my favorites." —Miss. Customer
Get them from Amazon for $32.44+ (available in sizes 5–12 and many styles). You can find a version available in men's sizes here.
3. Birkenstock Arizona sandals, a long-beloved classic worth splurging on if time-tested durability and comfort are your key footwear concerns. They've been known to last well over a decade with proper care, and the contoured footbed molds to your feet over time.
Several of my BuzzFeed Shopping colleagues *swear* by their Birks — you can read their thoughts here (#1) and here (#3).
Promising review: "I can walk five miles in Birkenstocks, and my feet don't hurt. Sometimes, when I wear my sneakers, my feet talk to me after a five-mile walk. In the winter, I put on warm wooly socks and my Birkenstocks, and my feet are happy." —rene h
Get them from Amazon for $44.36+ (available in a wide range of men's and women's sizes, including narrow sizes, and in dozens of styles).
4. Or some Cushionaire sandals made to fit your feet like a glove thanks to the flexible cork footbed and supportive, padded suede insole. They have over 52,000 5-star ratings and over 1,000 reviews (!) draw comparisons between these and Birkenstocks, with many claiming they're just as comfortable for a fraction of the price.
Promising review: "I bought these sandals before a three-week trip in Europe; I didn't want to pay for Birks but did want something in a similar style with good arch support. I was a little skeptical about the low price, but I gave them a shot...and they were the MOST comfortable sandals I've ever owned. I walked over 120 miles in them in three weeks on our trip and never once had foot pain. They broke in so quickly and were very supportive from the get-go — and still are! Highly recommend." —Han Lin
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and 21 styles).
5. And beyond-affordable double-buckle slides that honestly have no right being this cute for this cheap — and, yes, they're waterproof! If you want that thick-strap Birkenstock look without the high price tag, here ya go.
The seller recommends checking the size chart, which details the best size for your foot length. The back strap is also adjustable!
Promising review: "Comfy and trendy enough. I like 'em! I prefer not to wear shoes that don't have a back. It's my paranoia that I'll have to break out in a run at some point. But these work very well. I walk miles in them without discomfort. Plus, they're cute. Trends up any casual outfit. They are not Croc- or Birkenstock-level comfort because the sole is not cushioned, but it is carved out just right for the naked foot. Update: Just came back from a month in Costa Rica during rainy season, and I'm so glad I brought these! They held up so well getting through muddy pebble streets. The soles were thick enough to not feel the rocks beneath me and keep my toes from getting in the dirt. When I got in, I just washed them off. The white color held up in all that, and they never felt uncomfortable or as if they would come off my feet (a concern I have about sandals without ankle straps). They are excellent value. Get 'em!" —MelRay
Get them from Amazon for $18.99 (available in sizes 6–10 and two colors).
6. Braided Plaka sandals for a cool boho look you can easily dress up or down, taking them from the beach to a nice dinner (aka perfect for travel). The braided straps might look a tad scary, like they'd rub uncomfortably after a few hours, but they're soft, adjustable, and hold your feet securely without friction. And they come in the most gorgeous colors!
FYI, these are best suited for narrow to medium-sized feet.
Promising reviews: "These sandals are like cotton candy clouds for your feet. Basically the Rolls-Royce of sandals." —A. Alphonse
"Comfort is a key feature that sets Plaka sandals apart from the rest. The soft and flexible sole provides excellent cushioning and support, making them incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods. The sandals conform to the natural curves of my feet, offering a glove-like fit that feels like walking on clouds. The adjustable straps ensure a customized and secure fit, allowing me to walk with ease and without any discomfort or blisters." —Ashley
Get them from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 25 colors).
7. Sorel Kinetic sandals channeling fun, sporty sneaker vibes while giving you all the breathability and style of a good sandal. Their cushioned bouncy footbed is designed to keep you comfortable all day, even when the day's busy itinerary doesn't allow for a ton of sitting breaks.
Promising review: "Love my new sandals! Great cushioning and arch support, sporty look, and the adjustable strap is great for the Florida humidity that makes your feet swell when you walk a bit. I found them true to size. I'm usually between an 8 and 8.5 (usually the larger size in athletic shoes) and found the 8 in these to fit well. Got lots of compliments on them my first day wearing them! So comfy!" —Maggie
Get them from Amazon for $105.11+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in eight colors).
8. Soda flatform espadrilles to ~elevate~ your warm-weather wardrobe without unraveling and falling apart on you before August even rolls around. Not only are they a super cute option for denim, dresses, and everything in between; they're also ultra comfy, according to reviewers.
Promising reviews: "Don't hesitate any further, just buy them! I am super picky about shoes, especially sandals, and these are so comfortable. I wore them for hours walking around downtown, and no blisters, no discomfort, nothing. They look amazing, too!" —Summer
"The shoes are very amazingly comfortable. Working in a 'mostly standing job,' my feet do not hurt at the end of the day like with other shoes. I have a wide foot, so I ordered .5 size more, and it did not disappoint." —jhornedo8
Get them from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in 41 colors).
9. Skechers rhinestone slingbacks that add a little bit of ~bling~ to elevate any outfit. Underneath the sparkles is a cushioned yoga foam footbed that's ultra-soft on your feet. The elastic back heel strap keeps them securely on — a great feature if you've ever accidentally launched a flip-flop across a room (it's happened to me...more than once).
Promising reviews: "These Sketchers with yoga foam are incredibly comfortable. I wore them and walked almost 5 miles yesterday, and they were amazing! I also love the bling, as they can be worn for a fancy meal or out and about to a bazaar. I will definitely be buying another pair!" —Quilts2theHilt
"Love these! Very pretty and sooooo comfy! I can wear these while walking for hours and be fashionable at the same time!" —Dee
Get them from Amazon for $29.80+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide sizes, and eight colors).
10. Or Steve Madden studded sandals for an edgy vibe that says, "Don't mess with me or my (extensive) shoe collection." Whether you opt for a more neutral shade or rock these in neon orange, these are basically a magnet for compliments, and they're comfortable as well!
Promising review: "LOVE these sandals! So comfortable and stylish. I adore the Valentino Rockstud line and these sandals offer a similar look for $80 (a fraction of the cost). I found them true to size (same as my other open-toed sandals) and comfortable out of the box." —TJ
Get them from Amazon for $32.96+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 20 colors)
11. Strappy chunky heels that'll keep you supported and comfortable minus the dreaded break-in period, so go ahead and grab a pair for that upcoming trip or semi-formal occasion, or just keep them as a versatile option you can reach for any day. Oh, and they come in a ton of fun shades if you like to have a pop of color on your feet.
Promising reviews: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in, and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long-term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel
"Perfect work sandal. I needed a pair that was nice enough to wear to the office in the summer, but I also wanted something I’d wear outside of work too. The 2-inch heel makes them look a little bit dressier, and they’re still super comfortable to walk in and wear all day. They fit true to size." —Skylar
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–10 and 21 designs).
12. Dr. Martens gladiator sandals to take the place of your clunky boots in the summer, giving you a bit of stylish lift and ~punk vibes~ while still keeping your feet breezy when it's hot out. This leather pair is one you can break out year after year.
Promising review: "I bought these for walking long distances in my city. I wanted something to look cute but be comfortable. The leather is a bit stiff so I wore them for short distances a few times before wearing them out to do errands. I covered three miles in them yesterday, then went to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers and danced for two hours, and my feet felt great! I'm a high heel girl, but if you need comfortable soft sandals, these are the ones. If you don't wanna [take] the time to break them in (I mean they ARE Docs after all), just buy some moleskin and attach it to the stiff bits. BTW, TONS of compliments, too." —Chris Quinlivan & Dion Serene
Get them from Amazon for $71.07+ (available in sizes 5–11 and three colors).