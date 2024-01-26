12 Recliner Slipcovers If Your Favorite Chair Has Seen Better Days

1. A recliner slipcover made from a spandex-polyester blend designed to streeetch to the size of your recliner, with an elastic bottom to secure everything tightly. It comes in bigger sizes for a reclining loveseat and three-seater sofa (so you can match all your furniture), and with over 21,000 5-star ratings, it's a reviewer fave on Amazon!
Promising review: "These are awesome! I was skeptical that these would fit well or stay in place. But they are PERFECT! Have had on for weeks now and they still haven’t had to be reattached or tucked in. Fit perfectly on our recliners and are a beautiful color. We had people ask if we bought new chairs. Not your typical chair cover. They are soft and durable. The side pocket makes an excellent addition for tucking away the remote out of sight." —Elizabeth Chaffee
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in 37 colors and two recliner chair sizes as well as recliner loveseat and recliner sofa sizes).
2. A PU leather recliner slipcover if you're looking to maintain that classic leather look while covering up those claw marks the family cat left on your recliner chair — and prevent further damage. It's 100% waterproof and has a side pocket to hold your essentials!
Promising review: "Found an electric recliner on the side of the road that structurally was in great shape, but had a lot of wear on the leather coating. Slapped this baby on there, swapped a new power cable, and it's like a brand new chair. I personally used a medium duty staple gun to staple the cover down on the undersides of the chair cushions, because I have no intention of removing it, and it keeps it in place better. If you study the chair, you can obviously tell there's a cover on it, but drape a throw blanket over the back or the seat, and nobody is going to give it a second thought. The fabric feels nice and smooth, and as long as your chair dimensions match the description roughly, you'll be in good shape — but more importantly, so will your chair!" —Ben Aware
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in 10 colors and three sizes).
3. An eight-piece jacquard recliner sofa set so your three-seater also has protection from accidental spills and scratches, whether from pets, kids, or adults who've had one beer too many.
Promising review: "Got new furniture and with three kids, three dogs, and two cats, this makes cleanups easy and keeps the furniture new. Love the looks of them and being so fitted to the couches. Water resistant, so no spills getting through to the actual couch cushion. Soft to the touch and easy to install/remove, and clean!" —Damon
Get it from Amazon for $74.99 (available in 13 colors as well as reclining chair and reclining loveseat sizes).
4. A one-piece velvet option to give your trusty La-Z-Boy a luxe makeover (because you love it, but that muddy brown is *not* meshing with your bright modern decor).
Promising review: "Truly fits a full-size La-Z-Boy. Super easy and fits perfectly. Saved a family heirloom just because it was brown and I wanted gray." —Dana Nicar
Get it from Amazon for $39.49 (available in 13 colors).
5. Or an ultra-soft, anti-slip velvet slipcover that'll let you decorate like you have a West Elm budget — chic neutrals, here we come. Bonus: It has a lil' pocket on the side for holding your remote, a book, and snacks so you never have to leave your favorite chair.
Promising review: "It fits my small Serta recliner perfectly. I wasn’t sure how it would fit this chair, but I’m very impressed! You see in the photos [above, left] that I had a dark sage green textured recliner and it completely covers that color and texture, which I was also concerned about. I got this to lighten up my new space because it’s very small and it works, plus it’s incredibly soft !!! I would say that if this were on a bigger recliner than this, I could see that it would probably have to stretch quite a lot. It was perfect for mine though!" —Lilium Deaurabis
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in 18 colors).
6. An Italian-made recliner slipcover made with stretchy bi-elastic fabric that gives it a unique, expensive look — no one will know that your dogs totally ripped up the poor sofa underneath.
Promising review: "Look man, I have two big dogs and they destroyed the fabric on one of my couches. Can't replace it just yet, and I was sick of trying to use blankets to cover it. I didn't think any company makes covers for reclining couches so I bought this IMMEDIATELY when I saw it! It fits great and looks 5000% better. The only thing I need to figure out is a better way to keep the edges tucked into the corners. I'm going to try a pool noodle." —lightsyouonfire
Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (available in three sizes and 12 colors).
7. A decorative recliner slipcover in dozens of patterns if you're looking to add a pop of color or interesting design to an otherwise plain room.
Promising review: "I was hesitant to buy a slipcover for my recliner because in the '80s I remember trying several and none of them worked. I was pleasantly surprised how easily this went on, how well it fit, and how nice it looks. Wish I had bought one before the cats ruined the chair but at least it looks nice now. Well worth the money if you have the right size chair." —J. Perry
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in 41 designs).
8. A reclining loveseat slipcover so you can kick back with your S.O. and relax with a big smile on your face knowing your living room just got a major aesthetic upgrade — and you didn't have to spend hundreds on replacing your old, scratched-up recliner to achieve it.
Promising reviews: "This is like the GOAT of reclining loveseat slipcovers. Install was intense, but ultimately, it looks like this sucker is gonna be sturdy and great! It fits like a second skin, and is super comfy." —Cynthia
"As someone who has been through my fair share of slipcovers... this set is completely superior! While it isn't the easiest to put on, it does fit snuggly and stays in place! I love that it's individual pieces versus one large cover, as it makes the couch look so nice... but I absolutely LOVE that I can take just 1 section off to wash if needed. It's definitely soft, and has held up well (I have dogs, cats, bunnies and a house pig)." —Skyfoxx
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in 11 colors).
9. A machine-washable textured leaf recliner in vibrant red sure to make you feel extremely elegant, even if you're just sitting in it to do today's Wordle.
According to one reviewer, this cover can collect lint on it over time — running a lint brush over it as needed should help!
Promising review: "I love it! The cover was easy to put on the chair, and stays in place very well. Little straightening is necessary after sitting with a squirming 2-year-old at story time. The color is rich and vibrant matching the roses in my rug to a T." —Anonymous
Get it from Wayfair for $34.99.
10. A 100% polyester option that'll look like your chair's original upholstery, minus the cheese dip stain from last year's Super Bowl. 😬 If you have a wingback recliner, it comes in that style as well — reviewers say it fits like a glove!
Promising review: "I have two cats…one likes using my La-Z-Boy wingback recliners as her own personal scratching posts. When I have company, I introduce the chairs as early American shreddings, but truthfully, they are embarrassing. The chairs, themselves, are in great shape, just shredded. On a lark, I googled 'wingback recliner covers' and this came up. The cover wasn’t too difficult to put on and the result is amazing! I immediately ordered a second one for my other chair. Time will tell what the cats will think, but this was a perfect low-cost solution." —Lyn
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in seven colors and other sizes, including versions for wingback recliners and lift recliners).
11. A sectional recliner slipcover made to fit an L-shaped five-seater sofa — because your biggest couch probably needs the *most* protection from everyday wear and tear. Each piece is machine washable, so you can finally breathe a sigh of relief when the kids pile up on it for afternoon cartoons.
You'll receive two arm pieces, four seat and back pieces, and one corner piece, with 16 foam fixed shafts.
Promising review: "We bought a new couch and were scared because of the five cats we have...but after having this on, it's strong and doesn't rip easy; also, it's so easy to get pet hair off. You literally wipe the couch with your hand and it rolls the hair right up and easy to pick off. Best couch cover ever." —Jerrod C
Get it from Amazon for $84.99 (available in eight colors and two material types: milk silk or velvet).
12. Finally, a partial slipcover if you'd rather not deal with the hassle of covering your entire recliner. This beautiful, quilt-like slipcover has a soft suede finish that'll feel like a dream to lounge on, and it hooks at the back to help keep it in place — plus, it'll be so easy to pull off and wash as needed.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.