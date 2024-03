Just 31 Sneaky Things To Get If Your Goal Is To Look ~Expensive~ While Being Thrifty

This is water-based, non-comedogenic, and oil-, alcohol, and fragrance-free.

Note: It's designed for daily use, but since this is a retinoid, start slow and don't jump right into daily application, which may cause irritation. See how your skin handles it and work your way up from there, pairing with a good moisturizer and SPF.

Promising review: "I have had semi-severe acne for the past 10 years and have tried many different things that promise clear skin, but I have never found anything that worked. I even went to the dermatologist a few times and did not see any results with what they prescribed me. Even though I knew this probably would not work as everything does, I tried it out because $14 wasn't too much to waste. Oh boy. I have only used this for about three months, and my skin is COMPLETELY CLEAR!!!! I was literally crying to one of my friends yesterday about how happy I was to be able to do basic things without the pain from my acne distracting me. I haven't had a single pimple in the past month, while I used to get 3–4 a day. I can't believe the day has finally come when I can glide a finger over my skin, and it is completely smooth. I can finally wear makeup. I can sleep on the side of my face. I can wear a mask without changing it from getting acne gunk on it. I finally beat acne after 10 long years thanks to Differin." —Hailie Perry

Get it from Amazon for $14.49+ (available in four sizes and four styles).