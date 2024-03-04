Just 31 Sneaky Things To Get If Your Goal Is To Look ~Expensive~ While Being Thrifty

1. A sleeveless bodycon maxi dress if you can't justify the cost of Skims but *would* like to look snatched for nights out. This versatile piece stretches beautifully to hug your curves, with adjustable spaghetti straps and a fishtail hem adding to its flawless fit. You can accessorize this endlessly and get sooo much wear out of it.
Promising review: "I have the Skims bodycon as well, and this is a great alternative! The Skims dress is ribbed, and the fabric is thinner and softer, but I don’t think that the Skims dress quality increases proportionally with the higher price point. If I were to purchase another bodycon dress, it would hands down be this one. It hugs my figure beautifully and can be layered and styled for all seasons. It’s one of the most versatile pieces in my wardrobe!" —Makayla Curtis
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in women's sizes XXS–XL and in 10 colors).
2. A sleek time-marked water bottle that looks super luxe, but it's equally practical since it has time markers that'll help you drink a gallon of water over the course of the day. Who knew hydration could be so elegant?
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look, and it cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate me. Definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in two colors and two sizes).
3. An Anua heartleaf pore-clearing cleansing oil if you're ready to enter your glass skin era, because this K-beauty staple will do the trick. It'll dissolve makeup residue and pull blackhead-causing gunk out of your pores. Reviewers say you can actually see the yuck that's come out, which is both gross and satisfying — but not as satisfying as how good your skin will look after.
Reviewers say they use this as a step in their double cleansing routine, which is a method of cleansing your face twice — first with an oil-based cleanser, and then again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the gross stuff out of your pores.
Promising review: "This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I’m so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could visibly see my white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin. However, my face has never looked better. After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom, and my scarring doesn’t look as deep! The cleanser has a light, clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua heartleaf soothing toner to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" —Myshel Cagle
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
4. A delightfully chunky oversized scarf with a cashmere feel that you can actually afford (and not be terrified to wash). It honestly doesn't matter what else you're wearing on your body because this single accessory will give off such a luxurious vibe.
Promising reviews: "Would 100% buy again. The SOFTEST material ever. And it is oversized to perfection. Looks just like the picture, which I was skeptical lol. I love it. I need another color." —Heather
"This scarf is exactly what I was looking for and more. Has a beautiful, cashmere feel and looks absolutely chic with every outfit. Did I mention it kept me extremely warm? 10/10." —Denise
Get it from Amazon for $11.79+ (available in 13 colors).
5. A set of Glamnetic's press-on nails in case you don't have the time or money to invest in regular salon visits but still want that polished look. Whether you're going for chic subtlety or cute designs, these make it ridiculously easy, *plus* they're reusable for up to two weeks per wear!
Glamnetic is a small business that specializes on uniquely-designed, reusable press-on nails.
Promising review: "I saw these all over my TikTok FYP and was so curious to try them. They are absolutely beautiful, and just after two days I have gotten so many compliments. The glue holds super well and the application process was super simple. I don't think that I will ever get acrylic nails again, as a set like this would likely be three times the price." —Leslie and Paige
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in many styles).
6. Or some nail concealer designed to illuminate nails while concealing any yellowing or staining, coating them in a milky shade that looks natural and gorgeous. Yeah, it costs more than cheaper nail polish, but it gives a professional look without the hefty price tag, and reviewers say it lasts up to two weeks!
Promising review: "Wow, what a find! If you’re always bummed with the look of your light color nail polish after a few days, this will not disappoint. This product gives full coverage over stained or discolored nails. Other whites, nudes, or light pink polish always end up looking messy when I do my nails at home. This stuff is magic! It can be used either sheer or with a few coats, and it corrects the dreaded 'smoker’s nails.' It lasts better than the professional manicures I have had. Is it pricey? I say no, based on either wasting your money on subpar polish or paying for a manicure at a salon. I finally have the perfect product. My nails look goooood." —Nadnor
Need more details? Check out our full Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer review!
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in five shades).
7. L'Oreal's illuminating Lumi Glotion as a cheat code for dewy, shimmery skin, and for less than half the cost of alternatives like Glossier Futuredew. This works beautifully as a lightweight foundation alternative or for adding a little glow on top of your makeup.
Check it out as part of a five-minute "dewy no-makeup makeup look" on TikTok.
Promising review: "This is EXACTLY what I was looking for. I apply after moisturizer and makeup, highlighting under my eyes and brow bones. Not too sparkly. Just makes me look like I’ve had enough coffee. Seems to last through hot and sweaty Florida days, so that’s a plus. I’ve tried other luminizers, and for me, they are usually too sparkly or weirdly colored. I tried an $$ Glossier one that remained strangely sticky the whole time it was on my skin. I will purchase again!" —DLW
Get it from Amazon for $13.43 (available in four shades).
8. A highly rated pair of hoop earrings if you have designer jewelry taste but not a designer jewelry budget (join the club). Reviewers compare these to Jennifer Fisher hoops that go for up to hundreds of dollars and say they don't hurt your ears!
Jewelry is not one of those things I like to splurge on, so when I found this budget-friendly pair, I decided to ~treat myself~. And wow, they look amazing in person! I'm sort of obsessed with this brand in general now (I wore one of their tennis bracelets to a wedding recently and got so many compliments!) and may finally be able to build up a collection of jewelry staples without going broke.
Promising review: "This product is AMAZING! If you are looking for a good [swap] for the Jennifer Fisher earrings, these are it! They are super lightweight, effortless, and so cute!" —Anna Weir
Get it from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in four sizes, four colors, and two metal types).
9. A sophisticated laptop tote bag that'll have you looking and feeling so put together, especially if you're trying to embrace that whole "dress for the job you want" mantra. It's stylish and well-designed, with ample depth and pockets for holding all your on-the-go essentials.
Promising review: "It’s much more spacious than it looks. It’s very sleek and stylish. I use it as my work bag and find that it looks professional and has enough space for all of my stuff. I carry a laptop, pencil case, two books, makeup bag, water bottle, wallet, lotion, phone and laptop charger, and other small miscellaneous objects. Still plenty of space. And when you carry it, it doesn’t feel bulky or cumbersome. The bag does sag a bit after use. But has held up to wear and tear. I would recommend." —Su
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in 10 styles).
10. The Cosrx snail mucin repairing essence because you're tired of watching all those skincare videos on TikTok, only to find they're pushing products that would cost a large portion of your paycheck. This K-beauty fave is gold for deep hydration and can help reduce the appearance of acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines, leaving your skin looking bright and dewy. (Yup, nice skin isn't only for rich influencers.)
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month, I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer, and it doesn't leave a disgusting, greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once-non-believer: you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $17.
11. And Differin gel, which is immensely popular among folks with acne (dozens of reviewers literally describe it as "magical"). It's a prescription-strength retinoid designed to promote cell turnover, targeting the two main causes of acne: clogged pores and inflammation. With some patience, it can help your skin look clearer and more radiant!
This is water-based, non-comedogenic, and oil-, alcohol, and fragrance-free.
Note: It's designed for daily use, but since this is a retinoid, start slow and don't jump right into daily application, which may cause irritation. See how your skin handles it and work your way up from there, pairing with a good moisturizer and SPF.
Promising review: "I have had semi-severe acne for the past 10 years and have tried many different things that promise clear skin, but I have never found anything that worked. I even went to the dermatologist a few times and did not see any results with what they prescribed me. Even though I knew this probably would not work as everything does, I tried it out because $14 wasn't too much to waste. Oh boy. I have only used this for about three months, and my skin is COMPLETELY CLEAR!!!! I was literally crying to one of my friends yesterday about how happy I was to be able to do basic things without the pain from my acne distracting me. I haven't had a single pimple in the past month, while I used to get 3–4 a day. I can't believe the day has finally come when I can glide a finger over my skin, and it is completely smooth. I can finally wear makeup. I can sleep on the side of my face. I can wear a mask without changing it from getting acne gunk on it. I finally beat acne after 10 long years thanks to Differin." —Hailie Perry
Get it from Amazon for $14.49+ (available in four sizes and four styles).