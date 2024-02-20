32 Products That Prove You Don't Need An Expensive Skincare Routine To Get Results

1. A trio of serums letting you incorporate three powerhouse ingredients — retinol, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid — into your routine without breaking the bank. Together, they'll bring a noticeable difference to your skin, including a brighter tone, reduction of fine lines, and a smoother, plumper feel.
Be sure to follow the brand's instructions on how to use these together!
Promising review: "I'm in my mid-30s and realized it was time to step up my skincare game. I always looked younger than my age, but recently that's worn off a bit and makeup remover wipes and argan oil at night weren't cutting it. I happened across this trio and, for the price, thought I'd give it a try. My skin feels AMAZING!!! This trio is worth every penny. I don't even feel like I have to wear makeup all the time anymore and when I do, it goes on so much smoother. This is definitely going to be part of my routine for years to come!" —Caitlin
Get the pack of three from Amazon for $29.99.
2. CeraVe's Hydrating Facial Cleanser, which you've probably seen many times on drugstore shelves, but really is worth every ounce of hype. Non-comedogenic and fragrance-free, it's suuuuper gentle and doesn't strip your skin of its natural moisture while cleansing.
Promising review: "This was recommended to me by a dermatologist friend with beautiful skin. She uses CeraVe cleanser once in the morning, once at night, with the regular CeraVe lotion, and I was so jealous of her skin and tired of buying expensive junk that promises the moon, so I figured I'd give it a shot. I'm very glad I did! Full disclosure: I'm in my 30s with combination skin, blotchiness issues, occasional spots of acne, and deal with psoriasis on my face. This cleanser/lotion combo works beautifully. My skin is cleansed and refreshed, looks great, and never feels dry. It feels great to wash my face, too, not like I'm doing a chemical peel or scrubbing a layer of skin off. This is the One." —E. Giffen
Get it from Amazon for $13.49.
3. And CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, aka THE holy grail for people with dry, sensitive skin. Its essential ceramides bring relief to dry, flaky, itchy skin by hydrating and restoring the skin's protective barrier — keeping the moisture in and pollutants out.
Psst — This is the moisturizer I swear by for my dry, sensitive skin! I put it on as the last step in my morning and night skincare routine and it makes my face feel soft and plump for hours.
Promising review: "I have extremely dry skin that's also acne-prone and sensitive. That's a tough combination to treat because most products that heavily moisturizer also cause acne. This lotion is by far the best I've used! I can slather it on as much as I want without any irritation or acne and it soaks right in and soothes my dry skin. I'm a lifetime customer for sure." —Laura K.
Get it from Amazon for $16.91.
4. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a hydrating holy grail for many people with dry, sensitive skin and a gentler, cheaper alternative to many name-brand moisturizers and serums. It's effective on all skin types, and reviewers report seeing improvement after just a few uses! Acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines are about to meet their match.
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $13.55.
5. And SeoulCeuticals Snail Repair Cream for applying after any serums — this non-comedogenic moisturizer contains 97.5% snail mucin filtrate as well as vitamin E, organic aloe, and shea butter. Softer, smoother, brighter skin is in your future...and you didn't even have to splurge on Sunday Riley or Drunk Elephant.
SeoulCeuticals is a small business!
Promising reviews: "Perfect gel texture moisturizer for my combination skin. It absorbs quickly and leaves skin with a nice finish (not sticky or greasy). It layers really well under sunscreen and makeup too! It really reminds me of the Drunk Elephant Protini moisturizer but one-fourth the price! Will buy again!!" —AG
"Smells just like the Sunday Riley moisturizer! Super moisturizing and smells amazing!" —Emma Nava
Get it from Amazon for $20.
6. Paula's Choice 2% BHA liquid exfoliant with salicylic acid and smoothing green tea extract so you can say goodbye to blackheads, enlarged pores, and redness. It exfoliates dead skill cells on your face to leave it ultra-smooth, and it's gentle enough for daily use!
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Rachel Dunkel looooves this stuff: "Not my skin above, but I 100% vouch for this liquid exfoliant's amazingness. It's helped to even out my skin tone and control the hormonal acne around my mouth. It's the only thing I feel like has actually helped start to slow down those breakouts, and for that, I'm forever thankful. I apply a thin layer in the morning and at night after cleansing and before moisturizing."
Promising review: "GAME-CHANGER! I thought I had tried EVERYTHING on the market for congested skin (I don’t get breakouts anymore, but very clogged pores along T-zone) and enlarged pores. I’ve only been using it for a week and just at night and the difference in blackheads along my nose and enlarged/congested pores in almost unbelievable! This just might be my very favorite Amazon purchases EVER!" —AJDEX
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
7. Peach Slices acne spot dots for a *super* budget-friendly hydrocolloid acne patch option. Keep them around if you're prone to sudden breakouts, and they'll come in clutch: Just apply one to a zit, and it'll literally suck out all that nasty gunk, leaving the area noticeably flatter with less redness overnight. It'll also keep you from picking at the area!
Peach Slices is part of Peach & Lily, a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising reviews: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain." —Savannah Wilson
"So I have been usually these for about a year now. I have tried Mighty Patch and a few others, none I feel really worked or worked as well. This product is MY GO-TO and I have turned so many others to it." —Melodie G
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88.
8. Black Girl Sunscreen offering broad-spectrum SPF 30 — it's designed by folks with melanated skin to NOT leave that horrible white cast, aka it actually rubs in quickly and easily. If anything deserves a permanent spot in your skincare bag, it's this lil' 3-ounce (travel-friendly!) bottle.
Black Girl Sunscreen is a Black woman-owned business whose sunscreen is designed not to leave a white cast on melanated skin. It's ultra sheer, water-resistant, and super nourishing thanks to its all-natural ingredients. Plus, it's cruelty-free! They also make sunscreen for kids with SPF 50.
Promising review: "I’ve tried many, many sunscreens that claim to blend and not leave a white cast when applied. This was so much better than I expected. A nickel-size amount goes a long way and blends into a smooth, dewy finish. I also didn’t notice a scent so there was no worries of walking around smelling like sunscreen." —Target Customer
Get it from Target for $15.99 or from Black Girl Sunscreen for $18.99.
9. Or a clear SPF 35 Glossier sunscreen with the lightweight consistency of a water-gel serum — they call it "Invisible Shield" for a reason! This isn't the gloopy sunscreen you hated growing up, so you don't have to dread adding it to your routine. In fact, you'll be kissing the bottle after it saves you from a painful sunburn or two.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly says, "I've bought this SPF 35 sunscreen over and over again because I've had far too many painful hair part sunburns (it's so easy to forget that strap of skin!). This blends in super easily but is also great for your face! BTW, it's cruelty-free and vegan!"
Promising review: "We use it every morning. We ran out before we could reorder and I think that's because it's hard to tell how much is in the bottle. That is the only downside. I am a dark skin Black woman and this is the only sunblock I will recommend. No film or greasy feeling. It doesn't affect my makeup and bc its so awesome it really encourages us to use it every day." —Lysapop
Get it from Glossier for $25.
10. And a set of sunscreen reminder stickers to be that *very responsible* friend reminding you to reapply sunscreen every couple of hours or so when you're at the beach, on a hike, attending a music festival, etc. — you'll know exactly when it's time, because this little dot will turn purple as it detects UV rays. Each sticker lasts up to 12 hours!
Check out a TikTok of the sunscreen stickers in action.
Promising review: "Just used this product on a recent trip to Florida. I made sure to wash my skin before application and it lasted about two days on my skin without coming off. When out of the sun or behind UV glass, like in a car, the spot turns clear. As soon as you step into the sun it turns purple. If you use a sunblock it starts to become clear or semi clear. After being on the beach and having gone into the water a few times the spot started seeing purple and I applied sunblock again. In a minute the spot was clear again. So this is very effective In alerting me when to reapply." —RGTorque
Get a 16-count pack from Amazon for $15.99 (also available in larger packs).
11. Eva Naturals' vitamin C serum, which is basically a skincare superhero with powerful ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid, niacinimide, and salicylic acid all rolled into one. This stuff might just spell the end for any acne, rough skin, fine lines, clogged pores, and dark spots you have.
Reviewers say it's *especially* effective for sensitive, acne-prone skin and oily/combination skin types (though reviewers with dry skin report great results too). And multiple people compare it to SkinCeuticals' vitamin C serum — which, if you're unaware, retails for a whopping $182, folks.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE this serum. I was spending an absurd amount of money on SkinCeuticals products. This serum is way better. My skin is clearer and more bright. The only negative about this serum is the smell. It's awful! I will tolerate it and continue to use it because of its effectiveness and price!" —Tish
"I am a licensed esthetician who deals with hormonal cystic acne that leaves scarring on my sensitive skin. My skin has improved so much since I started using this product!!! For the first couple of weeks, my skin purged out any underlying blemishes but afterward was clearer + smoother than I’ve seen it in YEARS! I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!! I love that it not only targets my acne scarring with the vitamin C but also soothes the redness with the niacinimide, has retinol, AND helps minimize my blackheads and pore size with the salicylic acid. 😭 It is the perfect product for my sensitive oily acne prone skin!" —Jackie
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
12. Some 24k gold collagen under-eye gels perfect for busy parents, stressed-out students, and anyone else who's just plain EXHAUSTED. This'll give your tired under-eyes some much-needed pampering and help reduce dark circles and puffiness, and you'll feel totally refreshed afterward!
I have these myself and personally love them! If I've had a particularly exhausting few days, I love to pop on these bad boys and let my undereyes drink in the hydration. The cooling sensation feels incredible, and I look and feel so much more refreshed after (and less like a zombie). And you get 20 pairs in one pack, which feels like a great deal!
Promising review: "This is really an amazing product, for such a good price too. These feel so refreshing under my eyes. It’s really relaxing having them on and just letting them do their magic! I don’t have so much of the puffy eyes but I have been noticing slight dark circles lately. Just after using this one time, I can really see a difference under my eyes and these left my under eyes so soft!" —Kayleena
Get 20 pairs from Amazon for $14.95 (also available in two other sets).
13. Plus, a polar bear-shaped hydrating eye balm to bring the cooling relief your dark, puffy undereyes are craving (because none of us are getting enough sleep, let's be real). This K-beauty essential contains Icelandic glacial water that nourishes and strengthens the skin barrier as well as minimizes the appearance of fine lines and crow's feet.
Promising review: "This hydrating eye stick does wonders for my puffy eyes in the morning. It smells amazing and it glides on so smooth my husband even started to use it. We’re in our mid-30s now and need all the help we can get and I would absolutely recommend this product. I have purchased it a number of times now." —Alexis Rheanna
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.