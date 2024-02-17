39 Products That'll Totally Change How You Put On Your Makeup

1. A waterproof, smudge-proof liquid eyeliner stamp that addresses the bane of every makeup wearer's existence: creating the perfect, symmetrical cat-eye. Now you don't have to spend an hour redoing your wings — this easy-to-use stamp creates the same wing on each side, and no one will even know the difference. 🤫
2. A reusable Revlon volcanic face roller designed to keep excess oil at bay throughout the day, absorbing shine in seconds without messing up your makeup or requiring you to pack on more powder. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, this clever roller might just be your new holy grail.
Just twist the ring to pop out the stone, then wash it with a mild soap/cleanser and let it air dry after every use.
Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." —Veronica Cooper
3. A bottle of Nyx setting spray so your carefully crafted makeup look can survive up to 16 hours of wear, through humidity, sweat, rain, and snow, without any smudging or melting.
4. A light, silky Touch in Sol No Poreblem primer to try if your foundation never goes on looking as smooth as you'd like — this'll hydrate the skin while also minimizing the appearances of spots, blemishes, and pores to help your foundation look its best on top. Just check out the difference on this orange below!
5. A bottle of Ecotools makeup brush cleansing shampoo, because chances are, your sponges and brushes are overdue for a good cleaning. Made with gentle, plant-based ingredients, this cleanser will remove all the built-up makeup, oil, and impurities from your tools — and watching all the gunk be washed down the sink is *so* satisfying.
6. Essence Lash Princess mascara, beloved for its ability to give you bold, dramatic lashes while also separating them to prevent clumping — and, most of all, for its $5 price tag!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord says, "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
7. Plus: An eyelash separator comb because when you've spent so much time crafting the perfect eye look, the *last* thing you want is clumpy, sticky lashes (and to risk messing up your makeup while fixing). With a slightly bent handle that makes it easier to hold, this stainless steel comb will gently separate your lashes and remove any clumps, leaving them perfectly ~wispy~.
It also comes with a cap to cover the comb end for travel and storage.
Promising review: "Game-changer! I'm not sure how long this type of product has been out, but I'm so glad I finally found it. I've been using a pin to separate my thick eyelashes after applying mascara. It terrifies onlookers, but I had no other way of doing it until I found this eyelash comb. It's absolutely made a difference." —Bronwyn E.
8. A tube of Nyx eyebrow gel if your brows have a mind of their own and you want some serious help taming those hairs. This clear gel shapes your brows and works with your pencils and powders to seal in the color and hold them in place. Bonus: It can even be used as a clear mascara to enhance your natural curl!
9. Or a two-piece eyebrow soap kit to help you sculpt your brows so they have the exact shape, volume, and texture you're going for — and keep them looking defined and fluffy throughout the day.
10. A perfectly pigmented Han cheek and lip tint, because we loooove a 3-in-1 makeup product! This hydrating multi-stick adds a lovely pop of color to your lips and eyes as well as a natural flush to your cheeks so you don't have to reach for (or travel with) a product for each step.
11. A stainless-steel skin spatula that'll take your exfoliation game to the next level. It issues high-frequency vibrations to deeply clean and remove blackheads, dead skin, oil, and dirt from deep within your pores. The results: Your skincare products will absorb better and your makeup will look smoother!
12. A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer because if you're applying eyeshadow without a base, you're not getting its full effect. Not only will it make your eyeshadow look bolder and extra pigmented, but it'll also combat oil and creasing so your smoky eye looks flawless all night long.
13. And a pack of eyeshadow shields to catch excess makeup while applying it and leave your under-eye area looking clean afterward.
14. Long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint if you like a little color on your lips but can't be bothered with lipsticks that constantly need touch-ups. This'll give your pout a smooth, ultra-pigmented stain with a silky finish, *and* it also has a lightweight feel that's not sticky or clumpy!
Reviewers compare to products like Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution, YSL Velvet Cream, and Tartist Creamy Matte Lip Paint.
Promising reviews: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." —Lexi Lee
15. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer, perfect for a quick touch-up (without cakiness!) on days when you're not feeling a full face of makeup. Dark, puffy under-eye circles and redness are no match for it.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like 'OK, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS' before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. 11/10 subscribe."
Promising review: "This is my all-time favorite concealer. It goes on creamy, covers under-eye circles without looking chalky. I hope they never stop making it." —YVonneM
16. Live Tinted's Huestick Corrector, which uses orange pigments to counterbalance blue and purple found in dark circles, spots, and hyperpigmentation — put this on underneath your concealer and watch them ~vanish~. This 4-in-1 multi-stick *also* delivers gorgeous color to your eyes, lips, and cheeks, so just pick this back up after foundation (if you wear it) to finish the job, and you're done!
Live Tinted was founded by Deepica Mutyala, who first went viral for her red lipstick hack for under-eye circles in 2015. The Huestick was the first product the company launched, making waves as the first multi-stick with clean ingredients to also balance out dark circles and spots. It's made with hyaluronic acid, squalane, and vitamins C and E.
Promising reviews: "I'll admit, I was totally skeptical of these Huesticks. I am 34-years-old, of Sri Lankan descent (medium to deep tan skin) and I've NEVER been good at makeup. I was excited to try these Huesticks, made by and vouched for by a fellow South Asian, but was worried it would look like I was ACTUALLY wearing makeup. I was pleasantly surprised after using Rise under my eyes and around my mouth, blending with a BeautyBlender and then using my same amount of cc cream and powder foundation. You really still can't tell I'm wearing makeup. I even asked my BF if he could see the orange 'glow' under my eyes before I put on the cc cream and he couldn't see it! It really was color correcting!" —Reviewer
"I love this pencil. I'm fair and cool-toned and got the peachy pink color. I've previously used other rose pink under eye correctors and brighteners that are pretty good, but the peachy tone and the texture of the pencil are the best I've found. I just pat some concealer over top and it covers my dark circles beautifully. Will repurchase for sure!" —NickiName
