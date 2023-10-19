42 Products Reviewers Called The “Perfect Solution” To Their Problem

See it in action on TikTok!

The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.

Promising review: "I have four cats and one dog so you can imagine there's pet hair everywhere. I constantly have to vacuum. This is the perfect solution for a quick hair removal on fabric, like a sofa cover. It's weirdly satisfying to use it. Whoever came up with this gadget is a GENIUS! It really does pick up hair easily. This is a MUST BUY!!" —teresa

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).