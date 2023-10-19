42 Products Reviewers Called The “Perfect Solution” To Their Problem

1. A no-buckle stretch belt for when you need all the effectiveness of a good belt, minus the annoying bulky clasp at your front.
Promising review: "The perfect solution for sliding pants! I hate belts. So does my husband. They are constricting, create a ugly lump under shirts, and are annoying to buckle and unbuckle all day. Unfortunately, they are a necessity. So when I saw the ad for this product, I ordered two — one for me and one for my daughter. She has since placed an order, as have my two sisters-in-law. I’ve also purchased two more for my husband, who had stolen mine. He loves them! The quality is great. They are easily adjustable. They look like they will last for years. And, best of all, they keep pants firmly and comfortably in place!" —JB
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in sizes 23"–72" and in different colors).
2. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo if your hair is thinning and you're eager to do something about it. In addition to volumizing biotin, this shampoo contains other natural ingredients like keratin, rosemary oil, and tea tree oil that moisturize the scalp to help your mane grow in thicker and healthier than ever.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "The biotin shampoo is a perfect solution for those with thinning hair and dandruff problems. I tried it the first time about two years back and have not stopped using it ever since. The shampoo is incredibly gentle to hair while washing away dandruff, and mild enough to be used everyday! I also feel that it delays graying. Absolutely love this product and highly recommended!" —Savvy Shopper
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
3. A clever Door Buddy latch that holds the door open just wide enough for a cat to slip through, but narrow enough to keep a dog out. It's perfect for blocking off a room with a litter box or cat food, or even for keeping the bedroom door a little propped open so the cat doesn't cry to be let out in the middle of the night. The strap is adjustable so you can find the gap size you need!
Promising review: "The Door Buddy is the perfect solution to keep my puppy out of the cat litter. She loves the tootsie rolls the cat leaves, which is really gross! I tried turning the cat box and baby gates, which did not work. The cat door in the gates were not small enough to keep the puppy out. With this door strap I could adjust it to allow the cat in but the puppy stays out. It is easy to install and easy to open and shut the door as needed. My puppy now has "tootsie rolls" eliminated from her diet!" —Barbara B.
Get it from Amazon for $16.94.
4. And a ChomChom pet hair roller if pet hair has taken over your entire home. The ChomChom roller doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
See it in action on TikTok!
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
Promising review: "I have four cats and one dog so you can imagine there's pet hair everywhere. I constantly have to vacuum. This is the perfect solution for a quick hair removal on fabric, like a sofa cover. It's weirdly satisfying to use it. Whoever came up with this gadget is a GENIUS! It really does pick up hair easily. This is a MUST BUY!!" —teresa
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
5. A three-pack of noise-reducing inflight earplugs that'll be a godsend for anyone who experiences painful pressure and ear popping when the plane is landing or taking off. They'll also reduce the noise from that loud passenger behind you who's already telling their life story to their neighbor. Sweet, sweet relief.
Promising review: "As an adult who always has problems with ear stuffiness, blockage, and popping, these EarPlanes were the perfect solution to flying! The last time I flew (years ago), I experienced pain, popping, and a few days of plugged ears. This time, flying was great, with only very slight pressure feeling upon take off. No pain, no popping, and no plugged ears upon landing. I will definitely purchase these again for the next time I need to fly!" —Kamy K
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $18.49.
6. A set of washer and dryer bedsheet detanglers because you're tired of pulling your bedding out of the machine, only to find that part of it is balled up, wet, dirty, and wrinkly. This prevents your sheets from tangling and twisting during wash/dry cycles so they come out clean and dry the first time.
Wad-Free is a woman-owned small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads. You might remember Wad-Free from Shark Tank!
Promising review: "Perfect solution! I don't hate washing, drying, or folding bed sheets anymore! At 5'3", I get swallowed up when handling today's gigantic bed sheets, and the Wad-Free is really helpful. Not only is this a good solution to sheets balling up into one big wad in the washer and dryer, it saves me time (as well as my sanity) in folding the sheets, because the corners are already matched up, right out of the dryer! I'm ordering a second pair of Wad-Free so that I can wash a second set of sheets while the first set is drying in the dryer." —Sharolyn Molle
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $19.99.
7. Plus! A far-reaching dryer vent lint brush capable of getting deeeep in there to scoop out all that gross trapped lint clogging your vents.
8. A set of bed bands so you can cinch those bed corners tight and keep your sheets and mattress pad from sliding right off the bed, especially if you (or your bedmate) tend to toss and turn at night.
Bed Band is a US-based small business that specializes in bed bands for mattresses of various sizes.
Promising review: "Found these on a BuzzFeed list and figured for the price they were worth a try. Such a good value! We have a deep mattress and even after buying sheets for deep mattresses we still had an issue with the corner sliding off on at least one edge. This was the perfect solution. Easy to clip on to the sheets and work exactly as they should!" —Abby Scanlon
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in standard and extra-long sizes, multiple packs, and in black, white, and pink).
9. A stackable cutlery drawer organizer to keep your knives, forks, and spoons compactly organized while taking up minimal space in your drawer. (Great for small kitchens!)
Promising review: "This is the perfect solution for a narrow drawer or a smaller kitchen drawer, because the utensil holder I had was way too wide for the drawer. So I ordered this and it works. I definitely measured the height and length of my drawer and made sure that this item would work and I suggest everybody do that! Don't blindly order! Measure your space! ❤️🍴" —Kabuki
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available for utensils and knives).
10. A set of NoNo Brackets that make mounting curtains over blinds a breeze — just attach these to the top of your existing blinds, and you won't have to drill any holes.
Promising review: "Perfect solution to covering up the bland Venetian 'apartment blinds' in my condo with very minimal effort. The fact that no tools were needed other than a screw driver was my favorite part. Just tighten them onto the existing framework and voila! No drilling needed. Extends out enough so you can slide your curtains easily. Buying a second set for my bedroom." —A.C.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.95 (also available in other colors).
11. An easily installed TV wall mount if the whole concept of studs and anchors is something you can't quite wrap your head around — with just some small nails and about 10 minutes, you'll have your mount ready to go, capable of holding TVs up to 55 inches!
Promising review: "I have always wanted a TV in my kitchen but I have an old house with lath and plaster walls and heaven knows what is behind that. Hanging things on these walls has always been problematic as the plaster seems to crumble as soon as you get near it however, this hanging system worked great. I installed this all by myself with no help and no problems. PERFECT SOLUTION!!" —LillyVonS
Get it from Amazon for $28.02 (available for 26- to 55-inch TVs).
12. A genius treat-dispensing licky mat to distract pups when they're anxious, like when you need to give them a bath!
Promising review: "This was such an ingenious idea! Dogs usually love peanut butter. Dogs don’t usually like bath time. Perfect solution. Our dog now gets excited when he sees us get this out because he knows he’s going to get peanut butter, without even realizing he’s also getting a bath. Stays put well and easier to clean than you’d think. Definite thumbs up." —Dani Elle
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
13. A felt purse insert if you've ever had your lip balm seemingly *vanish* in the deep void that is your everyday purse, causing you to pull everything out and dig until you finally locate it. This genius 13-pocket organizer lets you see where everything is a glance — and when you need to switch purses, just lift this out and place it in the new one!
Before you order, measure the inside of your bag to get the best fit!
Promising review: "Perfect solution to the bottomless purse! I found this purse organizer to be just what I needed! It fit nicely into my medium-sized bag and has plenty of pockets and sections for all of my stuff. I like the fact that I can just lift it out and place it into another bag without dumping everything out. I would recommend it!" —Tami A. Jaegel
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in seven sizes and 20 colors).
14. Speaking of dark voids into which items disappear: A Drop Stop car seat gap filler that'll prevent your phone, keys, and other items from slipping down between your seat and the center console, which is the absolute WORST when you're driving and can't exactly go looking for them right away.
Drop Stop is a small biz that sells car accessories. You might have seen them on Shark Tank!
The package comes with two Drop Stops (one for each side), plus two bonus gifts: a slide-free pad for your phone and a slim LED light (about the size of a credit card) that can fit in your wallet.
Promising review: "I bought these for my car, and then turned around and bought them for my five boys. They are seriously the best item for your car. I no longer have to fish under my seat for my dropped phone, or food items that fall through the cracks. Functional, easy to install and such a perfect solution." —Vicki Adams
Get a set of two from Amazon for $24.99.
15. An under-door draft stopper to slide under a door or place in a window to put an end to that pesky draft you keep feeling as you walk by *and* keep out noise as well as heat or cold.
Promising review: "Perfect solution to our problem! We live in an apartment and our front door is adjacent to a row of garages. We get a lot of wind tunnel issues and our front door automatically slams shut when it's opened. We were having a lot of issues with hallway noise, hearing garage doors, and hearing other doors slam from the breezeway wind tunnel. This didn't eliminate it 100%, but I would say it's definitely at least a 50% improvement, which is huge. We tried more than a dozen other things prior to this, assuming this wouldn't work, but this ended up being what we needed all along." —Cassi
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors, including a set of two).
16. A simple pack of adhesive cable clips that'll straighten out that mess of tangled cords that you've been trying very hard not to think about (while keeping them easily accessible).
Promising review: "Wonderful little things! After buying a new desk, I realized that I was constantly struggling with all my cords and power adaptors (one for the iPad, one for the iPhone, another for the Kindle, another for the computer). These are the perfect solution. Not only are they small enough to not be bothersome, they keep all of my cords organized and in one place without having to fumble around and look for the ones I need. Seriously an amazing product. I've already recommended them to my friends and family who have had the same struggles that I did. Haha!" —Shannon Lee
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $6.97.
17. A pack of light-dimming stickers designed to cover up those gosh darn blinking lights keeping you up in the middle of the night.
Promising review: "Recently bought a new kitchen stove and found out the kitchen clock light had the same effect as someone having a flashlight in your face in the middle of the night. This was the perfect solution! I needed something that was capable of lowering the brightness without completely removing the ability to still see it. If the need arises, you can even stack the stickers to increase the tint level. I also used this on my air purifier which I keep near my bed — extremely multipurpose!" —Jr Hernandez
Get a sheet of over 100 dimming stickers (in various sizes and shapes) from Amazon for $4.49.
18. A set of attachable glasses ear hooks if your glasses are constantly sky-diving down your nose — these'll keep them securely in place while maintaining a comfortable fit on your ears.
Promising review: "Perfect solution. I have a small face and nose so any glasses I wear slip off, even with those nose guards on metal frames. It’s an inconvenience when you have to go to the doctor’s office to have your eyeglasses tightened. They either get loose very frequently and/or you need them so tight it gives you a headache. These silicone ear hooks are such a lifesaver! The material is soft but won't slip off the arms. It comes with so many pairs, for a great price. it will last you a long long time." —NicoleB
Get a pack of 12 pairs from Amazon for $6.98 (available in five color sets).