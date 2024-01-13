I Know Places You’ve Probably Never Cleaned In Your Home — And 32 Products To Help You Tackle Them

1. A looooooong Oxo microfiber duster my fellow renters will *especially* appreciate, because you'll be able to reach under the fridge, oven, and other impossible-to-reach areas and pull out all of the dust, crumbs, and small items that have fallen there that previous residents never bothered (or didn't know how) to clean.
Promising review: "Bought a new home and I noticed some dust under the stove and fridge so I bought this Oxo duster. Well, surprise, surprise! The previous owners were disgusting and I cleaned out much more than dust; dust, crumbs, toys, cereal, oats, nuts, and pills. Yuck yuck yuck. I don’t think I would’ve pulled out all this crap with any other duster." —Reading&Writing
2. A mattress vacuum because I'm willing to bet you haven't thought about cleaning your mattress, like, ever — you know, the thing you rest your head on for 7+ hours every day. Over time, it builds up with dust and mites that can cause allergy flareups — not fun! It comes equipped with a UV light to eliminate bacteria and sucks up all the nasty dust for dumping out afterward.
Promising review: "So I brought this originally for my son who gets really bad allergies to dust. At first we didn't know what was causing this until someone told me to check our beds and furniture. Even though we change our bed sheets regularly, there will be dust left over. So I decided to give this a try and they were right! I couldn't believe how many mites and how much dust there was. I took my time cleaning everyone's bed and our sofa which was easy to use and light. My son haven't had a reaction in a while for means this product works for my family!" —Lisa
3. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets capable of removing the nasty buildup inside your dishwasher that's looking so gross, you might be thinking about replacing the machine entirely. Just add a tablet, run a normal wash cycle, and watch lime and mineral buildup disappear, leaving your dishwasher clean and shiny.
Promising review: "My brand new LG dishwasher has stopped draining on several occasions. I recently noticed that there was an egg-ish odor and I had no clue how to fix this without hiring someone to come out for a service call and drop a minimum of $100. I bought this product, used once (put on very bottom of dishwasher) and ran without dishes. Very happy to see that the water was gone and my machine smells great. DEF worth buying because I think it unclogged pipes or something." —rebecca cohen
4. And washing machine cleaner tablets for the same reason — the thing that cleans your clothes needs to be clean itself! These tablets are the easiest way to quickly clean smelly residues and grime that build up inside your washing machine over time.
These are safe to use with front-load washing machines and top-load washing machines, and both high-efficiency and conventional machines. Recommended to use once a month!
Promising review: "Thought this was a needless item until the washer actually wasn’t working as well and clothes didn’t smell fresh, even with high-quality fabric softeners. Did it three times in a row as instructed for a machine with this problem. Immediately upon finishing, all clothes smelled fresh and noticed that all the dispensers are emptying completely and the washer is operating like it is new." —Steven
5. Plus, a vacuum hose attachment that'll suck out all that gross trapped lint clogging your dryer vents. In addition to being a fire hazard, that buildup could cause your machine to dry less efficiently and take longer, which just leads to higher energy bills. You'll also get a flexible lint brush, which is handy for cleaning other areas like the coils under your fridge.
Promising review: "This thing is seriously amazing. I figured out how to use it very quickly and it worked like a charm. I had a sock stuck wayy down in my vent and would've had no idea! I still can't believe how much lent and dust came out of my dryer. My husband is already talking about other uses for this unique tool, like getting into tight spaces in our cars." —J. Johnson
6. A cleaning brush kit for windowsills and sliding door bases — I don't need to see yours to know they're probably past due for a cleaning. It's hard to get into those narrow crevices with a regular rag or duster, but thankfully you'll get a set of five brushes meant for cleaning in narrow spaces.
This five-piece kit comes with a track cleaning brush, a tile lines brush, a window blind duster, a 2-in-1 windowsill sweeper, and a hand-held groove gap brush.
Promising review: "These little brushes are exactly what you’re missing. They’re the perfect size to clean all the annoying, hard-to-get to areas like window tracks, blinds, etc. They make these chores so much quicker to accomplish, so you can get on with your day. Also, the tiny microfiber cover for the blind cleaner is washable. Get these!" —Roseann
7. A bottle of Goo Gone kitchen degreaser that'll cut through the thick grime and grease layering your above-the-stove cabinets, the top of your fridge, and other out-of-sight (but definitely dirty) areas. There's nothing worse than feeling that slimy layer there and watching your usual cleaning attempts fall short of removing it all — with this stuff, it's about to be a thing of the past.
It's safe for use on tile, ceramic, and sealed stone surfaces *and* even safe for food prep areas!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I haven't cleaned the top of my kitchen cabinets in a very long time (like never). I got in the mood to start at the top and deep clean my kitchen and whew! The tops of the cabinets were greasy kitchen grime so thick I thought I was never going to get through it. So I did a little research and this stuff came up. I bought a bottle and IT IS AMAZING! EASY spray it on and wipe it off. A few passes and it's clean. I spent a total of 10 minutes cleaning it all off ALL my kitchen cabinets. Highly recommended." —JMP
8. A keyboard cleaning gel, because while it's always tempting to take lunch at your desk while continuing to work, that means there are likely tons of little crumbs building up between your keyboard keys, not to mention dust and grime. All you have to do is gently press this gel against the keyboard, and it'll pick up the mess between your keys.
Promising review: "Working from home like a lot of people I eat at my desk. Crumbs were getting everywhere. Plus my cat loved to lay on my keyboard if I was using my laptop. It does such a great job of getting fur and crumbs up. I used a little bit at first because some of the reviews were saying it was sticking. But I didn't have that problem at all. It only now it's sticking to my keyboard and hands more. But that makes sense it's just a glob if junk. So much better than an air can. A must-have for all office desks." —Ashley
9. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner if the thought of what's lurking inside your disposal haunts you at night. It's made to deodorize while also removing the nasty grunge and buildup lurking within — no more gnarly smells or dirty water that just won't drain.
Promising reviews: "Made hard water spots disappear, cleaned both sides of my sinks, and freshened up the nasty smelling disposal. Don’t know how I lived without it for so long." —KristinJA
"Ever since I got a new LG dishwasher four years ago I have been struggling with a foul odor. No amount of cleaning or cleaners helped. I have tried numerous disposal cleaners as well that have been a waste of time and money. Then I found these. My sink and dishwasher has been completely odor free and I couldn't be happier! No more embarrassment with the death smell that came every time I opened my dishwasher. Will definitely order more." —Ferg4914
10. And a sturdy Mr. Scrappy garbage disposal brush to break up the caked-on gunk and debris clogging your disposal. Goodbye, funky smells — hello, easy draining.
Promising review: "This product can be a major kitchen product if you have issues with odors in your garbage disposal. We eat a lot of cereals for breakfast and almost all are loaded with preservatives, which are like glue when they get wet. For two years, we could not get rid of a foul odor for more than a day or two. I purchased this as a last resort, but only expected it to help a little. The first time I used it, I was amazed at how much gunk was brushed away and the odor was reduced." —C. D. Cornett
11. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system because anything that makes keeping your toilet clean as hands-free as possible is worth it in our book. After a simple install, it'll clean and deodorize with every flush — plus, it'll save you time and money in the long run by slowing down wear and tear on internal tank parts.
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "Wife and I used chlorine tablets for years. Kept bowl nice and clean. However the chlorine eats away at tank components. After five years or so while on vacation we got a leak at the tank bolts. $10,000 in hardwood floor damage and we decided no more chlorine. Until we found this product. No chlorine goes into tank. Goes directly into porcelain bowl so no problems and just a clean bowl. Best of both worlds, clean bowl and zero chlorine in tank. The tabs sit in this device and water breaks down the tabs. When you flush the water inside device transfers to bowl directly. This product should last our four toilets a lifetime. Wish I'd found this product $10,000 ago..." —whatever
12. A super-long extendable duster to make up for the fact that it's not physically possible for us to extend our own arms over 8 feet long to reach our ceiling fans and other high-up areas collecting dust — thankfully, this bb can! It's also great for cleaning ceiling vents, chandeliers, and underneath furniture.
The microfiber duster head is removable and washable!
Promising review: "I love my new duster. The ability to extend the pole makes it easy to clean the ceiling fan blades, chandeliers, and the AC vents. Because it’s so light weight it makes reaching very easy." —Linette L.
