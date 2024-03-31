36 Products For Anyone Who's Too Lazy For A Full Face Of Makeup Every Day

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown says, "I have oily, acne-prone skin and use a prescription retinol to control things, which means I MUST use sunscreen on my face every day. My mom, who had been using this Supergoop stuff the whole time, got me a bottle of this cult-favorite for Christmas last year (moms do know best sometimes!!). I couldn't be happier with it! A dime-size amount covers my entire face, because it's translucent it leaves absolutely no white cast, and 10 minutes after putting it on, my face just feels like I applied a little bit of a nice moisturizer or makeup primer, not anything that's grease-central, like sunscreen usually is. It does pill if I put it on too soon after my morning topical acne prescription, but as long as I give that script about five minutes to sink in, I have no issues. I've been impressed by the way my matte foundation glides over it, looks with it, and lasts with it."

Promising review: "I have acne-prone skin, and it doesn’t make me break out, nor does it clog my pores. No white cast, and a little goes a long way, you don’t need to glop a whole bunch on. I just squeeze some on my ring finger and apply to my face and neck. It also seems to do well under makeup. It’s my favorite sunscreen." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $18+ (available in three sizes).