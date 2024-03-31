36 Products For Anyone Who's Too Lazy For A Full Face Of Makeup Every Day

1. Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen that can double as your makeup primer, OR maybe it's the only thing you put on your face on those no-makeup days — that's OK too! This cult-fave offers broad-spectrum SPF 40 without feeling greasy or leaving a white cast. Because you don't need us to be the 100th person to tell you to wear sunscreen every day — but with this, incorporating it into your routine doesn't have to feel like a pain.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown says, "I have oily, acne-prone skin and use a prescription retinol to control things, which means I MUST use sunscreen on my face every day. My mom, who had been using this Supergoop stuff the whole time, got me a bottle of this cult-favorite for Christmas last year (moms do know best sometimes!!). I couldn't be happier with it! A dime-size amount covers my entire face, because it's translucent it leaves absolutely no white cast, and 10 minutes after putting it on, my face just feels like I applied a little bit of a nice moisturizer or makeup primer, not anything that's grease-central, like sunscreen usually is. It does pill if I put it on too soon after my morning topical acne prescription, but as long as I give that script about five minutes to sink in, I have no issues. I've been impressed by the way my matte foundation glides over it, looks with it, and lasts with it."
Promising review: "I have acne-prone skin, and it doesn’t make me break out, nor does it clog my pores. No white cast, and a little goes a long way, you don’t need to glop a whole bunch on. I just squeeze some on my ring finger and apply to my face and neck. It also seems to do well under makeup. It’s my favorite sunscreen." —Amazon Customer
2. L'Oreal's illuminating Lumi Glotion if you're going for a dewy no-makeup makeup look — this works beautifully as a lightweight foundation alternative or for adding a little glow on top of your makeup! And at under $15, it's a reviewer-fave swap for pricier options like Drunk Elephant's D-Bronzi Drops.
Check it out as part of a five-minute natural makeup look on TikTok.
Promising review: "This is EXACTLY what I was looking for. I apply after moisturizer and makeup, highlighting under my eyes and brow bones. Not too sparkly, just makes me look like I’ve had enough coffee. Seems to last through hot and sweaty Florida days, so that’s a plus. I’ve tried other luminizers, and for me they are usually too sparkly or weirdly colored. I tried an $$ Glossier one that remained strangely sticky the whole time it was on my skin. I will purchase again!" —DLW
3. Youthforia's unbelievably lightweight BYO Blush Oil, which reacts to your skin's natural pH level to create the *perfect* shade of flush for your skin tone so you never have to think about what shade to wear. This vegan, color-changing oil is made with 20 different plant-based ingredients that are so skin-friendly, you could even sleep in this!
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action!
I picked up a tube of BYO Blush Oil for myself because the concept sounded so cool — a blush oil? That creates your perfect shade?? It works exactly as advertised: I just make a couple of tiny swipes on each cheek and a lil' on my nose, and almost immediately the pink shade starts to appear. It blends REALLY easily and feels so lightweight, and it's also buildable, so for a more intense blush you could just add an extra swipe or two on each cheek. I love wearing it on no-makeup days when I want to add a bit of color to my cheeks just to feel ~alive~ but it looks great on top of makeup too. I love it so much, I even bought it for my sister-in-law for Christmas! BTW, in the pics above, I'm wearing no other makeup to show how it looks on bare skin, and there's no filter.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord is also a fan: "I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long-lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day."
4. Or Perricone MD's No-Makeup Blush because it's literally in the name: This sheer, buildable formula is designed to feel ~like nothing~ on your face, giving you a natural-looking flush of color that might be all you need to feel a bit more confident walking out the door.
Pro tip: They also suggest using it under concealer if you have dark circles!
Promising reviews: "I have been looking for something like this for ages. It’s the most natural-looking blush: very subtle, easy to apply and gives the perfect, natural tint and makes your face glowy (without a metallic shine) like they do post-workout! I am amazed at how well this matched my skin. Also it’s a bit pricey but a little goes a long way. I would HIGHLY recommend it!" —NB
"I'm not a makeup person, as the older I get, less is more. I have more fair Irish skin (but not pale as I live in the southeast US with lots of sun). Gives you a nice glow on the cheeks and even on the eyes. I love it so much, it's my new go-to to freshen your face. Also lasts a long time as very little is needed for a day." —C.A. Dougherty
5. Another option you simply can't go wrong with: Glossier Cloud Paint, a long-standing cult-favorite in the beauty community. Tons of self-proclaimed lazy makeup wearers swear by it, mainly because it goes on *so* easily using your fingers and blends to give you the softest, most natural-looking flush. You can even pick it up in a slightly darker shade and use it as contour too!
Psst — you can check out our Glossier Cloud Paint review for more on why it's "a lazy girl's dream."
Promising reviews: "If you are fair like I am, Cloud Paint in Dusk is like Contouring for Dummies. I just swipe some into the hollows of my cheeks and pat until it's blended, and voila! A contoured face for the girl who has never contoured in her life and certainly doesn't have the patience to do so. The final touch is Puff on the tops of the apples of my cheeks and I've managed to finger paint my face into looking well-rested and sculpted." —Faith
"Listen, I am a LAZY makeup wearer, L-A-Z-Y. I have mountains of blushes and I never wear any of them, I really wanted something that was quick (brush free). I bought this in Beam and I love it; it is bright, happy and a bit peach-orange. I think it is great for summer, and it is so easy to apply. I definitely want at least one more (or every) shade. If you are trying to work something simple into your routine, pick this up — it is not heavy or over the top and it literally lasts on my face from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m." —Mc K.
6. Nourishing Mario Badescu facial spray to spritz on your face anytime you want to feel ~refreshed~ and look soft and dewy without using a ton of makeup products to achieve that same glistening look. Packed with soothing aloe, herbs, and rosewater, it's perfect for days when you don't even want to *think* about reaching for your makeup bag but also need a pick-me-up.
You can also apply this over makeup to add moisture and keep your face from looking dry or cakey! Multiple reviewers said they love it so much, they bought an extra bottle to keep with them at all times.
I have this bad boy at home and, like the Youthforia Blush Oil, this is one of my go-tos on no-makeup days, especially while working from home (because I refuse to put on makeup just because I have a few Zoom meetings on the cal 🤷♀️). With just a couple of spritzes on my face, I feel *immediately* more refreshed and hydrated after using this facial spray, and it really soothes my dry, sensitive skin. It gives your skin this really healthy, dewy look, and bonus points for smelling absolutely incredible. If you're too lazy to put on a full face of makeup, keep this spray on hand as it can make you look and feel more ~alive~ without foundation, concealer, etc.
Promising review: "I am seriously obsessed with Mario Badescu's products, and this is my ultimate favorite spray. I use it all the time. When I don't want to wear makeup, I use it to add a natural glow. I use it to set my makeup. I use it after my nightly beauty routine. I also have an extra bottle with me at all times to spray during the day for a little boost of hydration. It also smells amazing." —Eloisa
7. A simple but *highly* effective Stila color-correcting palette in case you're more interested in covering dark circles, redness, or sallowness in your skin tone than putting on a full face of makeup. This handy lil' palette might become a new staple, with five sheer (but buildable) color-correcting creams and two translucent finishing powders designed to address all sorts of skin tone imperfections.
The palette includes these five creams: peach to neutralize blue/purple under-eye circles on fair/medium skin; pink to brighten the eye area and mask fatigue; green to neutralize red from rosacea, acne, sunburn, and more; yellow to neutralize purple/brown from hyperpigmentation and dark spots, and orange to neutralize purple/blue under-eye circles on darker skin.
It also includes these two powders: yellow to neutralize purple/brown and help set any of the above color-correcting creams, or to use all over to even out skin tone; and lavender to neutralize yellow, set the pink cream, or use all over to brighten sallow/yellow skin.
Promising review: "Though a little pricey, I think this will be a new staple for me. I don't often wear makeup and I don't even wear a full face anymore, mostly concealer, mascara, and bronzer/blush. I have deep and dark genetic under eyes that get very red and dry during allergy season. This palette is pretty tacky so you can build it up even on top of thick moisturizer, and it doesn't look too cakey when covered with concealer. I have very sensitive skin and have not had any reactions to this. Just get it! You'll use it." —Jessica Medrzycki
8. Anastasia Beverly Hills clear brow gel if brows are that one thing you'll always make time for, even if you're leaving the rest of your face untouched. With this, you can make those caterpillars look presentable in a matter of seconds, sculpting those hairs into place (without feeling stiff!) for a polished, defined look.
Promising review: "Wow wow wowwww. Best eyebrow gel ever! Especially for the price! Once I brush my brows up with this gel it literally stays all day and it’s so clear, it leaves no residue or mess! love it, will continue to only get this one and shipping was very fast, only took a day!" —Nicolett
9. Lilac St. Original Lashes meant to be worn for up to 10 (!) days — if you hate putting on mascara every day and don't want to deal with professional extensions, these might just fit into your low-effort routine. These vegan, cruelty-free silk lash fibers have an ultra-thin band, adhere well, and look *super* wispy and natural.
Check out why these are a fave in this TikTok.
Promising review: "Y’all I have been a loyal Lilac St. customer since they started and I will never leave them. These are the absolute best quality. I get so many compliments. They are the most natural and most comfortable to wear. I use multiple times by using makeup remover and water to remove any glue. Seriously will never stray." —Katiew
10. Or Glossier's Lash Slick, which might trick people into thinking you're wearing falsies, and that's A-OK. It's water-resistant — enough to resist smudging and flaking, but still easy to remove at the end of the day without harsh rubbing. It's buildable (without clumping) so you can achieve the exact level of ~drama~ you're going for without much time or effort.
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor AnaMaria Glavan says, "If you’ve ever wanted lash extensions but didn’t want the hassle associated with them, you will fall unconditionally and irrevocably in love with the Glossier Lash Slick. (That’s a Twilight reference, don’t h8.) I admit that I didn’t think I would like it — I’m not an eyeliner gal (I lack the patience required) and rely heavily on blush and mascara to make me look half awake, so I usually prefer formulas that add a crap ton of drama. But this! This is so surprisingly good! It doesn’t flake, doesn’t clump, lengthens a ton, and looks *extremely* natural. It’s also incredibly easy to remove! My regular face wash is able to take off every last speck, no intense rubbing required. It’s also very buildable, so I can add on multiple swipes to give my look some extra oomph if I wanted to… and it still doesn’t look clumpy or smudge. I’ve stopped wearing mascara every day due to *looks around* these times, but this is my holy grail eye product and will eventually become my ~wear this every single day~ mascara once I get back to the office."
11. Too Faced Born This Way Concealer so you can skip foundation because really, who has the time? It's a lightweight, full-coverage formula that conceals, contours, highlights, *and* retouches all at the same time, significantly cutting the time spent on just getting your base ready.
Check it out as part of this five-minute makeup look on TikTok!
Promising review: "I am lazy when it comes to makeup. I don't wear a lot of makeup and hate foundation. I like products that require little effort. Not only does this concealer do an amazing job of coverage under my eyes and on my red cheeks, but also a little goes a long way. For someone like me who doesn't wear a lot of makeup, a small amount provides an impressive amount of coverage." —snw17
12. Or Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer, perfect for a quick touch-up (without cakiness!) when you don't feel like using a bunch of different products on your face. Dark, puffy under-eye circles and redness are no match for it.
Ulta has a helpful shade finder tool for this on their listing if you're not sure which shade to get!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like 'OK, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS' before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. 11/10 subscribe."
