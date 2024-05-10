45 Products With Before And After Pics So Unbelievable, I'm Convinced Witchcraft Was Involved

Promising review: "I have a white tile floor and I was pretty sure the grout was white also, but it was hard to tell since it was so dirty. I had tried many different methods to clean the grout, with limited or no success, so I gave this product a whirl, and was very pleased with the results. Essentially, you squeeze the bottle, aiming for the grout lines, but in reality, it's a little hard to control, but eventually finds its way to the recessed grout lines, and then let it sit. I let mine sit for 10 minutes. You then need to use a scrub brush to 'agitate' the solution, and it lifted up an amazing amount of grime. You have to wipe up the dirty solution, which sometimes gets into the grout again, so a second application may be needed depending on how dirty your grout is. I have a 6'x6' tiled area on my bathroom floor, so it's a small area, and ended up using about half of the bottle, so this is fairly expensive, but in my opinion, it's well worth the expense because it's the only thing that's worked." —Joseph Canas

Get it from Amazon for $18.66 (also available in bundles with a brush).