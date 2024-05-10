45 Products With Before And After Pics So Unbelievable, I'm Convinced Witchcraft Was Involved

1. Lightweight Cosrx snail mucin essence, a hydrating holy grail for many people with dry, sensitive skin and a gentler, cheaper alternative to many name-brand moisturizers and serums. It's effective on all skin types, and reviewers report seeing improvement after just a few uses! Acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines are about to meet their match.
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I had suffered from minor acne for almost two years and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving onto k-beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable but it was gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone. Pictures [above] show my acne a while ago and a more recent picture." —Marc
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
2. A beloved Folex carpet cleaner to finally tackle that stain on your white carpet that simply won't disappear — or rescue it in an emergency. Whether it's a pet accident, red wine, or a mysterious stain of which you don't even know its origins, this odor-free cleaner will lift it right away, no rinsing needed.
Promising reviews: "I purchased this cleaner since the reviews were so great. No regrets since it did exactly what it said. Coffee, dirt, and wine stains removed, just like that! It’s easy to use and oh-so-fast too!" —empowered
"I just removed makeup from my favorite white shirt and my white pillow cases!!!!!!!!!!!! It doesn’t bleed the stain further down on cotton and removes on carpet just as well! They are both mind-blowing and easy to use! I love spending my money on products that do what they say they are going to do! No regrets. Stop wasting money and effort on everything else!" —JRreview
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in thre sizes and multiple packs).
3. An ink remover for that ink- or permanent marker-stained item you thought was a lost cause. Just apply this to the mark, let it sit (for up to 12 hours, depending on the stain), and run it through the laundry! You can use this for all sorts of stubborn stains besides just ink, like blood, wine, grass, coffee, and grease stains.
For permanent markers specifically, reviewers say it does take some time and scrubbing, but they were able to get most if not all of the stain out with persistence!
Promising review: "Imagine large blobs of permanent blue Sharpie on a white football uniform. Now imagine that the ink had sat on the garment for over a week before the uniform was washed and dried by a mom completely unaware of the ink blobs. This product took out 95%+ of the ink and was easy to use. Now said kiddo does not look like the only one with a spotted jersey. A+ result." —Baby B's Mom
Get it from Amazon for $7.86+ (available in three sizes and in multipacks).
4. A leather recoloring balm to bring new life to your well-worn, faded, and scratched-up leather, restoring its smooth, vibrant original appearance. It's great for leather furniture, car interiors, shoes, bags, and more!
Note: Furniture Clinic (the maker of this product) recommends testing to see if your leather is absorbent before using this product by seeing if a drop of water will soak into the undamaged part of the leather. If the water is able to soak in, use this balm! If it cannot soak in, they recommend using their leather repair paint instead.
Promising review: "The sofa in the pictures [above] is 10 years old and well used. My wife and I could not believe the results after using the balm. Really got rid of the cracks. Amazing stuff. Highly recommend it. The two pictures are before and after using the product on one arm of the sofa. Match the color, and it is magic!" —Loyal Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in six colors and three kits).
5. The iconic Brazilian Bum Bum body cream designed to tighten and smooth skin with its fast-absorbing formula that includes caffeine-rich guarana as the star ingredient, *plus* nourishing cupuacu butter, coconut oil, and acai oil to hydrate and support skin elasticity. And it smells soooo heavenly, you might end up using it as perfume too!
Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom, and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it." —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in three sizes).
6. A bottle of makeup brush-cleaning shampoo because chances are, your sponges and brushes are overdue for a good cleaning. Made with gentle, plant-based ingredients, this cleanser will remove all the built-up makeup, oil, and impurities from your tools — and watching all the gunk be washed down the sink is *so* satisfying.
This shampoo is hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.
I've used Ecotools brush cleaning shampoo for years, and it makes cleaning my brushes so much easier. I just add a bit of the shampoo to my brush and gently rub it against a silicone mat under running water, and it makes quick work of removing all the makeup that's built up on my brush for, frankly, way too long. You'll see the water start running brown immediately, which is always super gross but also really satisfying, and once you see your brush return to its original color, you know you're done. And the bristles are always left as soft as before too!
Promising review: "I've been skeptical about items that seem like glorified soap but got it as a gift. This cleaned my brushes like nothing else, with just a drop, a few seconds of spreading it around, and literally about 10 seconds of swishing in warm water. It was unbelievable. It took out weeks of caked-on 24-hour concealer and foundation, and left my brush soft and fluffy like it were brand new. I will always use this (and my brushes will always be clean!). It's nothing short of miraculous." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $6.96 (available in two styles and a two-pack).
7. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel here to save the day and rid your feet of those old, thick calluses that have been there for YEARS. It's a simple process of applying, waiting, and rinsing it off — then marveling at how your once-hardened feet could ever look and feel this baby soft.
Just presoak feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok. My feet were sort of rough, and I used it as directed — after four applications, my feet are baby smooth. Now, I didn’t soak my feet properly the first three times, but the fourth time I did, and it made a big difference. Some did get on my skin, but it didn’t burn." —Coresa
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A pumice cleaning stone to tackle the buildup in your toilet — it's capable of removing the rust, mineral deposits, and stains that you can't bear to look at for one more day without damaging your porcelain.
This pumice stone cleaner is free of chemicals and odors. It also has a heavy-duty plastic handle so you'll have a solid grip while you clean. Use gentle back-and-forth motions to remove stains and deposits from inside the toilet bowl, and voila!
Promising review: "Will definitely buy again. Almost 30 years of hard-water buildup of green, and I tried everything for years to remove the green stain. This product rocks. It takes a little elbow grease but sure is worth it. Just don't use it on surfaces that will scratch. In my case, the fiberglass tub aggravates and is hard to clean. After 30 years, I scrubbed away and didn't regret it one bit, and the tub looks almost new." —Debra L.
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (also available in a two-pack).
9. A zero-effort, once-a-week Wet & Forget cleaner that works on soap scum without *any* scrubbing or wiping needed — yes, you read that correctly! All you have to do is shower and then spray this on afterward; it'll handle all the grime and residue from there.
Promising review: "I wish I took before and after pictures because the results are unbelievable with no scrubbing or elbow grease. We have a stone floor/wall shower with stupid large and annoyingly mold prone grout lines. I used it per the directions and rinsed with hot hot water the next morning, and couldn’t believe all the crap that rinsed off. Seriously worth every penny!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $20.93+ (available in two scents and two sizes and a two-pack).
10. An ultra-hydrating TruSkin vitamin C serum concocted with hyaluronic acid (which locks in moisture), organic aloe vera, and vitamin E. It not only brightens and smoothens the skin; it also fades blemishes. Many reviewers say it's a worthy swap for SkinCeuticals' pricey CE Ferulic serum.
It's recommended that you do a patch test 24–48 hours before applying this all over your face, as it's a strong, concentrated formula. After that, apply three to five drops once daily and follow with a moisturizer (ideally one with SPF if you apply in the morning!). Though the bottle looks small, reviewers say it'll last you several months with daily use.
Promising review: "I should have started using this years ago! I’m in my mid-30s and I’ve tried everything including much more expensive brands, Korean skincare, Japanese skincare, etc. but I’ve always had breakouts and problems with texture. This is by far the best vitamin C product I’ve tried. I’ve tried multiple vitamin C serums in the past, but they always broke me out or had a slimy or gritty texture. This serum has a smooth texture, soaks in quickly, does not pill with other products, and has noticeably cleared up my skin." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.97+ (available in two sizes).
11. Or a trio of serums letting you incorporate three powerhouse ingredients — retinol, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid — into your routine without breaking the bank. Together, they'll bring a noticeable difference to your skin, including a brighter tone, reduction of fine lines, and a smoother, plumper feel.
Be sure to follow the brand's instructions on how to use these together!
Promising review: "I'm in my mid-30s and realized it was time to step up my skincare game. I always looked younger than my age, but recently that's worn off a bit and makeup remover wipes and argan oil at night weren't cutting it. I happened across this trio and, for the price, thought I'd give it a try. My skin feels AMAZING!!! This trio is worth every penny. I don't even feel like I have to wear makeup all the time anymore and when I do, it goes on so much smoother. This is definitely going to be part of my routine for years to come!" —Caitlin
Get the pack of three from Amazon for $34.99.
12. A professional-strength grout cleaner if the grout on your tile floors and walls is so dirty, you've forgotten what it used to look like. This heavy duty cleaning can remove years of stains to unearth your grout's original color beneath. Prepare to be like 🤯 when you see it.
Promising review: "I have a white tile floor and I was pretty sure the grout was white also, but it was hard to tell since it was so dirty. I had tried many different methods to clean the grout, with limited or no success, so I gave this product a whirl, and was very pleased with the results. Essentially, you squeeze the bottle, aiming for the grout lines, but in reality, it's a little hard to control, but eventually finds its way to the recessed grout lines, and then let it sit. I let mine sit for 10 minutes. You then need to use a scrub brush to 'agitate' the solution, and it lifted up an amazing amount of grime. You have to wipe up the dirty solution, which sometimes gets into the grout again, so a second application may be needed depending on how dirty your grout is. I have a 6'x6' tiled area on my bathroom floor, so it's a small area, and ended up using about half of the bottle, so this is fairly expensive, but in my opinion, it's well worth the expense because it's the only thing that's worked." —Joseph Canas
Get it from Amazon for $18.66 (also available in bundles with a brush).