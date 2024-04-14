45 Products With Before And After Pics So Unbelievable, I'm Convinced Witchcraft Was Involved

This shampoo is hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.

I've used Ecotools brush cleaning shampoo for years, and it makes cleaning my brushes so much easier. I just add a bit of the shampoo to my brush and gently rub it against a silicone mat under running water, and it makes quick work of removing all the makeup that's built up on my brush for, frankly, way too long. You'll see the water start running brown immediately, which is always super gross but also really satisfying, and once you see your brush return to its original color, you know you're done. And the bristles are always left as soft as before too!

Promising review: "I've been skeptical about items that seem like glorified soap but got it as a gift. This cleaned my brushes like nothing else, with just a drop, a few seconds of spreading it around, and literally about 10 seconds of swishing in warm water. It was unbelievable. It took out weeks of caked-on 24-hour concealer and foundation, and left my brush soft and fluffy like it were brand new. I will always use this (and my brushes will always be clean!). It's nothing short of miraculous." —Chloe

Get it from Amazon for $6.96.