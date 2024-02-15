I Bet You Didn’t Know These 44 Problem-Solving Products Exist To Solve Your Kinda Embarrassing Issues

1. A pumice cleaning stone to tackle the buildup in your toilet — it's capable of removing the rust, mineral deposits, and stains that you can't bear to look at for one more day without damaging your porcelain.
Use gentle back-and-forth motions to remove stains and deposits from inside the toilet bowl, and voila!
Promising review: "I have very hard water that leaves hard water buildup and nasty stains. It’s embarrassing to have guests over because the toilets are so gross! I have tried so many products and cleaning solutions — from natural essential oils to harsh chemicals so strong I was lightheaded for the rest of the day. I had many failed experiments and one that was semi-successful. The before picture [above] of the toilet was after five sessions of an hour plus scrubbing with the semi-successful option (you can see where the ring is more faint to the left). Well, I tried out this pumice stone after reading about it in a BuzzFeed article, and honestly the hype is real! It does take some elbow grease, but the after picture is from only 20 minutes of scrubbing, light enough that I didn’t break a sweat! The stone does get used up, but I think this one should last me a couple of years at least. So if you have embarrassing toilets, try this!" —Stephanie Ray
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in a two-pack).
2. A tube of antiperspirant hand cream if you're always reluctant to shake or hold hands because yours are always clammy. This helps quick-dry your skin to reduce sweat while moisturizing in a nongreasy way.
Promising reviews: "Love this product!!! I have struggled with sweaty hands and feet for as long as I can remember, making interviews, high fives, or any handshake/ hold situations uncomfortable and embarrassing. Summertime and warm weather was my nightmare. For years I have been going to my dermatologist for help with no luck. [With this product] I experienced immediate results. I still experience some sweating at times but it is not close to the amount of sweat I've experienced at times. No more sweat pools left behind! It does leave my hands a little dry and almost sticky like if I miss a day or so between applications. But overall love this product!!" —Caitlyn smith
Get it from Amazon for $15.96 (available in two scents).
3. A travel-friendly mattifying powder shampoo you won't want to go anywhere without once you see how effective it is at mattifying oily roots. Just dab it on to release an ultra-fine powder that absorbs oil and revives ~volume~ so it's not immediately evident to everyone that your hair hasn't been washed in days.
BTW, this is vegan, cruelty-free, and benzene-free! Check out this dry shampoo on TikTok.
Promising review: "As someone who has tried more dry shampoos than hairstyles, I never thought I'd find one that actually lives up to the hype. But this is a game-changer! The compact size is a blessing for my on-the-go lifestyle. It fits snugly in any purse or pocket, ready to rescue my hair from oily disaster wherever I am. No more embarrassing 'I haven't washed my hair in days' situations — just a quick pat and shake, and voila! Instantly refreshed locks! I was skeptical about a non-aerosol powder, but let me tell you, this stuff works wonders without leaving me looking like I just had a flour fight. The 15% root boosting powder is like a magician's wand, adding volume and fullness to my hair in seconds. And the black ginseng and biotin? They're the secret ingredients for hair that looks so good, people might start thinking I have a personal stylist on call." —Guy and Brandy
Get it from Amazon for $18.
4. A bottle of Angry Orange citrus deodorizer for those reeeally strong pet odors that make you gag and form excuses to never invite guests over. It targets those awful pee smells and destroys them, leaving behind a heavenly citrusy scent that — bonus points — your cat or dog will hate, so it may even encourage them to stop targeting a certain area.
Use a UV blacklight (as shown above) to find urine spots you didn't even know were there!
Angry Orange is a small biz that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.
Promising reviews: "We have three cats, two of which are Maine Coons, and one of our young female Maine Coon cats has been urinating on the rug in the bathroom. We bought this stuff, sprayed it on the rug, and she went in to investigate — smelled the rug, pretty much gagged, and hasn't been in the bathroom since. Highly recommend, this stuff smells great!" —TBOZ
"I love my dogs, stink and all. But I get embarrassed when non-dog owners come over and my house smells like pond. Y'all know what I'm talking about. I keep a clean house but I can't afford the water to wash their beds every week. I decided to try Angry Orange, and let me tell you, it works. Just two sprays on each dog bed and the odor was gone. Also four hours later after the orange smell had dissipated, still no doggie smell. 👍👍👍" —ocdmax
Get it from Amazon for $17.96+ (available in two sizes).
5. A pack of two Venus Visage teeth whitening pens, minty fresh without the weird aftertaste and completely painless — no discomfort for sensitive teeth and gums! But most importantly, it leaves your teeth noticeably whiter, and at a fraction of the cost of the dentist (and Crest Whitestrips).
Also, if you have teeth crowding that makes it hard for a toothbrush to reach certain teeth (like the reviewer above is showing), this lets you more easily target those severe areas of discoloration.
Promising review: "After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a pack of two pens from Amazon for $18.95.
6. Quick-acting Nizoral dandruff shampoo so you can find relief from those annoyingly itchy and embarrassingly visible white flakes hanging out on your scalp. It's made with 1% ketoconazole, which binds to your hair's natural proteins to kill dandruff.
Reviewers across all hair types, from thin, straight hair to coarse 4c hair, report a positive experience with this dandruff shampoo, i.e. that it's kept their hair itch- and flake-free.
HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian says, "I get dandruff from time to time, and when I do the flakes are stubborn and hard to get rid of. Nizoral is a godsend and the only thing I will use for getting rid of it. Because it's antifungal, it actually gets at the root of the problem so you get fast relief. I make sure I never run out — it's the only thing that'll take care of my dandruff effectively and quickly."
Promising review: "I’ve had dandruff for my entire life and I didn’t know what caused it. I came across a dermatologist on TikTok saying this may be due to some fungus infection and recommended this product. I literally just used it two times a week for couple of weeks and I can see almost no dandruff anymore. Also the smell is good, it doesn’t smell like medicine and I kinda like it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $15.88 (also available in a larger size).
7. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel here to save the day and rid your feet of those old, thick calluses that have been there for YEARS. It's a simple process of applying, waiting, and rinsing it off — then marveling at how your once-hardened feet could ever look and feel this baby soft.
Just presoak feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok. My feet were sort of rough and I used it as directed — after four applications my feet are baby smooth. Now I didn’t soak my feet properly the first three times, but the fourth time i did and it made a big difference. Some did get on my skin but it didn’t burn." —Coresa
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. Plus, a foot peel mask that conditions and repairs dry, flaky feet with an all-over treatment. Sit somewhere where you can be comfy for about an hour, wrap these masks around your feet, then watch them peel over the next week or two, revealing new, ultra-soft skin below! It's disgusting, but oh-so satisfying.
It's suggested that after you use the peel, you soak your feet in warm water for 10 minutes once a day for optimal results!
Promising review: "Alrighty. I saw this on TikTok and HAD to try it. This is honest, I wasn't expecting the results or the process. It's definitely a commitment. First thing I'll say is to follow the directions... All of them. It says to soak feet daily for several days after to maximize results. If you shower/bathe daily that counts as long as your feet get good and soft. Second: RESIST THE URGE TO PICK AND PEEL WHEN IT STARTS. Don't do it. It will come of by itself. Third: expect to have gnarly peeling from day 3–14. Definitely not the time to be showing off the feet. But seriously, these things are great! My feet have never been softer." —Brandi Castro
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two scents).
9. A bottle of dentist-approved mouthwash so you won't blast anyone with horrid dragon breath in the mornings — it targets sulfur-producing bacteria causing that bad oral stink and has a mild mint taste that's not too strong and its alcohol-free formula doesn't burn either.
Promising review: "Why didn't I find it before? It's very embarrassing to admit, but I had very stinky breath. I tried many products that didn't work. Just follow instructions and 'deep throat' gargle for 30 seconds or so for best results. I can say that my breath has improved by 50%, which is a huge huge difference. Morning breath is not as bad. I can talk to people with confidence and that all it counts. Thank you Amazon!!!" —Shopper5
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.34.
For more deets, check out our TheraBreath mouthwash deep dive.
10. And a stainless-steel tongue scraper — fighting the battle against stinky breath can be a real struggle without this surgical grade tool, which helps remove odor-causing plaque and bacteria. Now your friends can stop offering you breath mints out of the blue. 😬
Dr. Tung's is a small biz that makes breath-improving dental products.
Promising review: "For YEARS, my tongue had been a whiteish-covered organ. It was more white-covered than pink. It looked like it had been born permanently stained with streaks of vanilla ice cream. I secretly envied the wet, pink, glistening tongues of others. Over the years and with countless attempts of desperation, I scrubbed and scrubbed my tongue with the fronts and backs of toothbrushes, all to no avail. Until tonight. As I pulled the gentle scraper down across my tongue, I couldn't believe my eyes. I HAD FINALLY UNCOVERED WHAT MY SOUL HAS CRIED FOR FOR YEARS — A PINKISH-RED TONGUE! [Short version]: BUY THIS SCRAPER. It will take years off your tongue and add them back upon your life." —Stewart Clyde
Get it from Amazon for $7.50.
11. A beloved Folex carpet cleaner to finally tackle that stain on your white carpet that simply won't disappear — or rescue it in an emergency. Whether it's a pet accident, red wine, or a mysterious stain of which you don't even know the origins, this odor-free cleaner will lift it right away, no rinsing needed.
Promising reviews: "I purchased this cleaner since the reviews were so great. No regrets since it did exactly what it said. Coffee, dirt, and wine stains removed, just like that! It’s easy to use and oh-so-fast too!" —empowered
"I just removed makeup from my favorite white shirt and my white pillow cases!!!!!!!!!!!! It doesn’t bleed the stain further down on cotton and removes on carpet just as well! They are both mind-blowing and easy to use! I love spending my money on products that do what they say they are going to do! No regrets. Stop wasting money and effort on everything else!" —JRreview
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
12. A nose hair wax kit if you can't stand those long, pesky nose hairs but dread the thought of an agonizing (and expensive) salon visit. Many reviewers say these are nearly painless, and they'll get rid of nose hairs for 4–6 weeks!
You'll get 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 15 paper cups at your disposal. FYI, if you're concerned about the pain, one reviewer describes it on the level of "when you leave a Band-Aid on your skin too long and you pull it off."
Promising review: "I highly recommend this product. The instructions were super easy to follow, and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up; however, it didn't even hurt. I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! If you wanna get rid of them pesky nose hairs...snag this product!!!" —Julie J.
Get it from Amazon for $13.85.
13. Some wart-removing pads you stick on like regular bandages — from there, they'll get to work removing your stubborn growths while concealing and cushioning the area for max comfort.
This reviewer (who posted the progress pics + after photo above) gives a lot of great details about what to expect from the process.
Promising review: "I had a wart on my finger that I had been trying to get rid of for a while. I used all different kinds of freezing medicines and wart removers and ended up with this as a last resort before going to a doctor. These had my wart come off my finger within a week — no pain, literally just came off when I decided to change my bandage. Amazing!!" —K Pic
Get a 14-pack from Amazon for $7.29.