33 Products Pet-Owning Reviewers Say Are Totally Pet-Proof

I've used this exact gate in the past and found it really easy to set up in my doorway, and it's *extremely* sturdy once you adjust the tension properly — I can't see any dogs being able to break through, and it's made of metal, which discourages chewing. I personally used it when I adopted my younger cat and needed to slowly introduce him to my older cat. The space between the bars were wide enough for them to see and sniff each other without any possibility of them fighting. I will say that once the younger cat got braver, he was able to leap over the top of it, but my older, bigger cat could not (which meant the younger cat always had a means of escape). So keep that in mind, depending on your use case. You can also install it a few inches above the ground to get some extra height.

Promising reviews: "We just rescued a kitty but already have a dog at home. They are getting to know each other slowly, but the dog is very curious and tends to play 'follow the leader' with the cat wherever she goes. We bought this gate so that when the cat wants some time to herself she can go into the spare room, and the dog can't follow. It works VERY well. It's a nice height." —SC128

"After using several gates, this one is amazing. It stays up even when my dogs are pouncing up against it. My friends comment that it's like Fort Knox is in our house now with this gate. There is also somewhat of a toddler-proof latch that makes it difficult to open with one hand, but there are ways to close it without using it so we love it!" —Erin M. Cassidy

Get it from Amazon for $34.99.