Don’t ~Sit~ On These 36 Fall Prime Day Pet Deals, Because They Won’t Be Around Much Longer

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1. 37% off the ICONIC ChomChom pet hair roller. For the uninitiated, this iconic cleaning product traps pet hair inside without the use of any sticky tape, and it works wonders on fur-covered couches and chairs — I can attest to it myself.
2. 30% off an immunity-boosting Zesty Paws allergy supplement for dogs with skin sensitivities. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aide digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.
3. 20% off an XL Bedsure orthopedic dog bed that'll become your pup's favorite snooze spot and relieve pressure on their joints.
4. 50% off a stainless steel automatic water fountain so your cat stops trying to drink out of the kitchen faucet — offering them a dedicated source of running water can actually encourage them to drink *more* so they stay healthy.
5. *And* to complete your setup, 42% off an automatic cat food dispenser, because those early morning wake-up calls from your cat letting you know it's TIME TO EAT are plain exhausting. You just program this feeder to dispense a certain amount of food up to six times a day, and it'll make sure your cat gets fed at that time.
6. 43% off a Hoover ~PowerMax~ vacuum designed with pet households in mind — it has a HEPA filter, multipurpose pet tools, and an extra large dirt container so you can clean for longer. I stopped sneezing just thinking about this.
7. Or a 32% off a Shark vacuum designed for people with allergies (🙋♀️ it's me, a cat owner allergic to my own cats). It deep cleans *powerfully* according to reviewers, features a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and has an extra-large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.
8. 40% off a hair-removing glove because it'll curb your dog or cat's shedding as well as satisfy their endless desire for some rubbies. It's also great if your fur babe goes running at the sight of a brush.
9. 31% off a bestselling (and small biz-owned!) odor-eliminating spray you should have on hand for when you locate that accident, because it's *much* easier than a professional cleaning. Not only does it lift away stains; it also releases enzymes that break down the deep and persistent odors left behind.
10. 45% off a Roomba robot vacuum (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you can watch all the stray fur and litter get sucked up off your floor without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.
11. 39% off a neat portable cat kennel if you have a long move or trip coming up that involves bringing multiple cats (or another small animal) — with this, you can create a cozy cove for them in the backseat with room for a small litter box, toys, blanket, and food/water. It straps onto the headrest and has seatbelt loops for added security, and the mesh panel sides means you can easily check in on your babies from the front seat!
12. 36% off an outdoor play tent (its lowest price in a year!) for cats, bunnies, guinea pigs, and other small animals so they can lounge outside in the fresh air and sun instead of always just sadly watching through the window. It'll give them a 360-degree view with plenty of room while also keeping them safe and close by.
You can also fill it with their blankets, beds, and toys to really make it fun and cozy while they take in the fresh air. It comes with an attachable tunnel, as pictured on the right above. If your pet is an escape artist, you may want to weigh or stake down the corners of the tent just to be safe, and it's best not to leave them unattended in it either!
Get a closer look at it on TikTok!
Promising review: "My boys freaking LOVE this thing! Ended up getting a second tunnel so I could place the tent out into the yard more, but they took to it immediately. Construction seems excellent and all the parts zip together to make it escape-proof." —Brian B.
Price: $67.96 (originally $105.93; tent and tunnel also available separately and on sale for Prime Day!)
13. 30% off an Ancestry dog DNA kit in case you've ever wanted to know more about your beloved rescue pup, including a breakdown of their genetic makeup by breed (aside from being 100% Very Good Boy/Girl, of course).
14. Up to 41% off a double-layered litter mat because of the sheer volume of litter being tracked out of your litter box(es) on a daily basis. It has a honeycomb design that catches and traps litter so it doesn't scatter across your floor. You can then press in on the sides to open up the mat and dump the trapped litter back into your litter box, or slide it into the trash can, whichever you prefer!
15. 45% off a USB-powered flopping fish toy both kitties and pups will freak out over in the best way, plus just imagine the countless adorable action shots you'll get from this thing...
16. 62% off a heated outdoor cat house because winter is coming, and this'll give the stray cats you're always feeding a safe and warm spot to sleep when weather conditions get rough.
17. Up to 40% off a pee-proof blanket so your pet's latest accident doesn't have to ruin your day (or your couch/bed). It'll keep any liquid from coming into contact with your furniture so all you have to do is toss this in the wash!
18. Up to 34% off Churu creamy lickable cat treats that are high in moisture to help them stay properly hydrated — but more importantly, they're deliciously savory and irresistible to even the pickiest of kitties. You just tear one open, and they can lick it directly from the tube like it's Go-Gurt for cats, or you can squeeze some out into a bowl or on top of their regular food.
19. 38% off a 400-pack (!) of dog grooming wipes gentle enough for use on your pup (with soothing ingredients like aloe, shea butter, chamomile, and cucumber) but super effective at wiping off the mud, dirt, and stuck-on poop after daily walks.
20. Up to 54% off a multi-level cat tower so your kitties can jump up high for prime window views and a cozy nap spot. It even has a built-in scratching post that maaaybe they'll decide to use instead of your couch.
21. Or 57% off a tropical tower for when they need to take a little vacay from the energetic dog or rowdy kids. It's cute enough to double as decor, especially next to your houseplants!
22. 31% off a Furbo camera so you can check in on your fur babes when you're at work, on a trip, or anywhere outside the home. You can get push notifications when a dog is barking and talk to them through the app to calm them — you can even toss them a treat!
23. Over 50% off a window perch so your kitty can not only have a place to lounge, but they can look out the window and see nature like they're on a front row seat at their favorite concert. The concert? The Backyard ft. Squirrels.
24. Up to 37% off Himalayan yak cheese chews made to outlast your dog's heavy gnawing — at least longer than standard rawhide and bully sticks. They're 100% all natural and free of lactose, gluten, and grains.
25. 21% off a cat calming diffuser starter kit designed to help reduce stress behavior like urine marking and scratching by releasing pheromones that help them relax. It can help multiple cats get along too — great if you're introducing a new pet to the household.
26. 53% off an interactive treat-dispensing toy to slow down your eager pup who basically inhales treats in a split second, instantly begging for more. This'll turn it into a game where they sniff, paw, and play to get the treats out, which just makes them even more rewarding.
27. 36% off a pair of food storage containers for particularly smart dogs and cats who will tear open their food bags if left out. These BPA-free airtight bins keep their food fresh for longer and also make it easy to reach in and scoop out the amount you need.
FYI, I use a similar bin from this brand for storing my cats' dry food and love it — especially the fact that their products are made of food-safe polypropylene, aka are BPA-free.
Promising reviews: "Not only are these containers airtight; they are also dog-proof! I left my three boxers inside the house with two sets of these containers and came home to find them in various places in the house, with numerous scratches and bite marks, but still closed and the contents safe! Attempts at self-feeding were foiled! Great product!" —Diana Nicholson
"Not only airtight, but also cat-proof. My hungry little tiger does try to chew on the corners of the container when he thinks his bowl needs to be filled, and it's been holding up fine. Love that it's on wheels and have used the little box to hold toys, catnip, treats, and other kitty accessories. Recommended!" —AL
Price: $23.49 (originally $36.99; deal available on select colors)