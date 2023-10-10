BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Don’t ~Sit~ On These 36 Fall Prime Day Pet Deals, Because They Won’t Be Around Much Longer

    Worth-it discounts on treats for them and treat-yourself products to solve some little annoyances, so you can get back to matters most: cuddles on the couch.

    by Jenae Sitzes, Jessica Hall, Kit Stone

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    1. 37% off the ICONIC ChomChom pet hair roller. For the uninitiated, this iconic cleaning product traps pet hair inside without the use of any sticky tape, and it works wonders on fur-covered couches and chairs — I can attest to it myself.

    a blue velvet ottoman covered in cat hair, with an after photo of it 10 seconds later looking clean and hair-free after using the chomchom
    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.

    Price: $19.99 (originally $31.95)

    2. 30% off an immunity-boosting Zesty Paws allergy supplement for dogs with skin sensitivities. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aide digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

    Price: $20.97 (originally $29.97; available in several quantities and for specific ages).

    See the full Zesty Paws Prime Day sale for more deals!

    3. 20% off an XL Bedsure orthopedic dog bed that'll become your pup's favorite snooze spot and relieve pressure on their joints.

    a toy poodle laying on the bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My four legged baby is about 70 pounds and LOVES anything furry soft. This bed is that on the outside but durable enough she can grab it w her claws and push is all around the house without a single scratch. Had it for a few months now and it looks like the day we got it. I’ve taken the outside off many times for washing, throw in washer and dryer and it smells all fresh and goes right back on the pad (which has its own removable plastic barrier that unzips easily and protects the pad). Hope that all makes sense. Either way, I would recommend this to any dog owner." —tharris

    Price: $47.99 (originally $59.99; deal on select sizes and colors)

    4. 50% off a stainless steel automatic water fountain so your cat stops trying to drink out of the kitchen faucet — offering them a dedicated source of running water can actually encourage them to drink *more* so they stay healthy.

    a cat drinking from the white automatic water fountain
    amazon.com

    The front of the fountain has both a water level window and an LED light so you can always tell when you need to refill it!

    Promising review: "It’s a hit! My cat likes to drink water from the drip water system and didn’t always drink enough. Purchased this fountain and she took to it instantly. It seems well made and simply constructed. The led blue to red color change is pretty cool and a great reminder to clean and change the water. Lastly, the package includes cleaning tools and three filter pads sealing the deal. The circular pads are a common size and shape, giving you purchase options." —UrbanPhx

    Price: $19.99 (originally $39.99)

    5. *And* to complete your setup, 42% off an automatic cat food dispenser, because those early morning wake-up calls from your cat letting you know it's TIME TO EAT are plain exhausting. You just program this feeder to dispense a certain amount of food up to six times a day, and it'll make sure your cat gets fed at that time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We bought two of these for our cats because I think we are over feeding them and I wanted to space out their feedings consistently. It is a little tricky to set up the feedings initially, just a bit of a learning curve and then it is easy after that. Cats took to it right away and I love to hear the sound of that kibble hitting the bowl early in the morning while I am still snuggled in my bed, no longer having to get up." —Vivien Roman

    Price: $52.24+ (originally $89.99+; available in two colors and multiple sizes, plus a Wi-Fi model and a dual-tray accessory for feeding multiple cats)

    6. 43% off a Hoover ~PowerMax~ vacuum designed with pet households in mind — it has a HEPA filter, multipurpose pet tools, and an extra large dirt container so you can clean for longer. I stopped sneezing just thinking about this.

    Reviewer&#x27;s dog next to the vacuum full of pet hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This vacuum is AMAZING! I have two dogs and two cats, meaning I have a lot of hair, dander, sand, and dirt in my home. This vacuum gets ALL the hair off everything. Has attachments to reach hair in hard to reach areas! The suction power is so strong, gets every grain of sand." —Ally C.

    Price: $119.99 (originally $209.99)

    7. Or a 32% off a Shark vacuum designed for people with allergies (🙋‍♀️ it's me, a cat owner allergic to my own cats). It deep cleans *powerfully* according to reviewers, features a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and has an extra-large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.

    A reviewer&#x27;s image of the dust-filled vacuum with five star review text saying it&#x27;s amazing it&#x27;s a no brainer stop looking and buy this vacuum
    amazon.com

    And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

    Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. My cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and when it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally — for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the Dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. and would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing!" —Verenice B.

    Price: $149.99 (originally $219.99)

    8. 40% off a hair-removing glove because it'll curb your dog or cat's shedding as well as satisfy their endless desire for some rubbies. It's also great if your fur babe goes running at the sight of a brush.

    AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    BuzzFeed Shopping contributor AnaMaria Glavan says, "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works) but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5 and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: this is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand."

    Price: $5.99 (originally $9.99)

    9. 31% off a bestselling (and small biz-owned!) odor-eliminating spray you should have on hand for when you locate that accident, because it's *much* easier than a professional cleaning. Not only does it lift away stains; it also releases enzymes that break down the deep and persistent odors left behind.

    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Carpet messes are undoubtedly the worst to clean up, but you can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non-carpet use.

    Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat.

    Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let it dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

    Price: $13.98 (originally $19.97; also available in a gallon size)

    10. 45% off a Roomba robot vacuum (the cheapest it's ever been!) so you can watch all the stray fur and litter get sucked up off your floor without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

    Price: $164.99 (originally $299.99)

    11. 39% off a neat portable cat kennel if you have a long move or trip coming up that involves bringing multiple cats (or another small animal) — with this, you can create a cozy cove for them in the backseat with room for a small litter box, toys, blanket, and food/water. It straps onto the headrest and has seatbelt loops for added security, and the mesh panel sides means you can easily check in on your babies from the front seat!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    And bonus! This folds down completely flat in between uses and comes with a handy carrying case for transport.

    Promising review: "This made my 10-hour drive with two cats soooo much better than putting them in their normal carriers. Getting it installed in the car was super easy. Compared to other car cages, this felt more secure as the seatbelts anchored it in place. The instructions were clear. I know some people complained they could not get it folded back up correctly after but I had no problems. It took twisting it 3 or 4 times until the edges lined up, then the clips worked great. The size fit from door to door on my Honda Crv back seat. As other reviewers stated, there is not a solid bottom so this cannot be used to transport the cats from car to destination, so it did take some effort to transport kitties from a smaller carrier to the car carrier, and then from the car into a smaller carrier to exit the vehicle. However, the size was great, there was room for a small litter box, water and food bowl on the opposite side, a blanket, toys; and then both cats chose to cuddle next to each other in the middle where they could see up to the front seats. Very very happy!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $48.87 (originally $79.99)

    12. 36% off an outdoor play tent (its lowest price in a year!) for cats, bunnies, guinea pigs, and other small animals so they can lounge outside in the fresh air and sun instead of always just sadly watching through the window. It'll give them a 360-degree view with plenty of room while also keeping them safe and close by.

    two cats inside the tent next to a dog on the outside
    a cat walking through the mesh tunnel, and another cat hanging out in the tent
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    You can also fill it with their blankets, beds, and toys to really make it fun and cozy while they take in the fresh air. It comes with an attachable tunnel, as pictured on the right above. If your pet is an escape artist, you may want to weigh or stake down the corners of the tent just to be safe, and it's best not to leave them unattended in it either!

    Get a closer look at it on TikTok!

    Promising review: "My boys freaking LOVE this thing! Ended up getting a second tunnel so I could place the tent out into the yard more, but they took to it immediately. Construction seems excellent and all the parts zip together to make it escape-proof." —Brian B.

    Price$67.96 (originally $105.93; tent and tunnel also available separately and on sale for Prime Day!)

    13. 30% off an Ancestry dog DNA kit in case you've ever wanted to know more about your beloved rescue pup, including a breakdown of their genetic makeup by breed (aside from being 100% Very Good Boy/Girl, of course).

    the ancestry box for the dog dna kit
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So happy we bought this! The breed estimates were right on with really useful and interesting breed information, the DNA matches are really cool and a great way to find dog park playmates, and the behavioral traits are AMAZING! These really helped us understand our dog better to make sure we care for him the best we can." —LD

    Price: $69 (originally $99)

    14. Up to 41% off a double-layered litter mat because of the sheer volume of litter being tracked out of your litter box(es) on a daily basis. It has a honeycomb design that catches and traps litter so it doesn't scatter across your floor. You can then press in on the sides to open up the mat and dump the trapped litter back into your litter box, or slide it into the trash can, whichever you prefer!

    amazon.com, Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    I've been using this trapper mat for over a year now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone multiple, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I do *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat.

    Price: $11.89+ (originally $19.99+; available in two sizes and three colors)

    15. 45% off a USB-powered flopping fish toy both kitties and pups will freak out over in the best way, plus just imagine the countless adorable action shots you'll get from this thing...

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It also comes with a charging cable and a catnip pouch!

    Promising review: "Got this for my two-year-old Bernedoodle for Christmas (yes I buy my dogs Christmas presents 😂). Anyway, my dog is very particular about his toys and he LOVES this thing. Hasn’t put it down since I gave it to him. It flips and flops every time he touches it. He prances around the house with it flopping in his mouth all day long, he’s very proud of his catch." —Melissa Odsather

    Price: $10.39 (originally $18.99; available in seven fish types)

    16. 62% off a heated outdoor cat house because winter is coming, and this'll give the stray cats you're always feeding a safe and warm spot to sleep when weather conditions get rough.

    a cat dozing inside the heated outdoor house
    amazon.com

    It's weather-resistant and comes with a plush heated cat bed, with two exits providing multiple escape routes. Each exit has a removable clear door flap so they can see out without exposure to the elements.

    Promising review: "We live on a ranch in central Texas and always depend on barn cats to keep the rodent population under control. These mousers live outside year round, even in single digit F temperatures. We've used one of these rectangular K&H houses for a year and liked it so much we bought four more to replace all of our old A-frame houses." —J. Canfield

    Price: $66.11 (originally $173.99)

    17. Up to 40% off a pee-proof blanket so your pet's latest accident doesn't have to ruin your day (or your couch/bed). It'll keep any liquid from coming into contact with your furniture so all you have to do is toss this in the wash!

    the blanket on a couch with a dog on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "An item has to be really great in order for me to leave a review. This blanket is excellent. Honestly. My dog has been having accidents. He is a miniature schnauzer — so fairly small — but when he urinates, he fully empties himself. I put this blanket on top of his bed and let him nestle into it. It’s very soft on both sides and he loves it. The first morning it was on his bed, he had an accident. My husband and I were prepared to do the full cleaning routine we had done so many mornings prior. This blanket was soaked to the touch, but not one drop of liquid seeped through to the other side. INCREDIBLE. Honestly, this is so worth the buy! I’m actually getting another one now, and will likely get a third so that I have one for the couch. This blanket also washed up very easily. Buy this if you need to protect a bed, chair, couch, rug, etc. It really works and it’s so soft and cozy. I highly recommend!" —Missy

    Price: $14.98+ (originally $24.99+; available in four sizes and six colors)

    18. Up to 34% off Churu creamy lickable cat treats that are high in moisture to help them stay properly hydrated — but more importantly, they're deliciously savory and irresistible to even the pickiest of kitties. You just tear one open, and they can lick it directly from the tube like it's Go-Gurt for cats, or you can squeeze some out into a bowl or on top of their regular food.

    cat licking the churu treat
    amazon.com

    These lickable cat treats are such a crowdpleaser — even my cat Chicho, who generally turns his nose up at crunchy treats, loves to get in on the action whenever I offer him one of these lil' tubes. It's so easy to tear open a pack, and I love being able to feed the treat to them directly like Go-Gurt. They also came in clutch a while back when my other cat Sneaky (who has a low-grade form of lymphoma) stopped eating and was throwing up from his stomach being so empty. The Churu lickable treats were the only thing I could coax him into eating — and while they're not a replacement for meals, they're high in moisture and were able to tide him over until his vet visit. And if you have to give your cats medications regularly, these can help disguise the flavor.

    Price: $21.93 for a chicken variety pack (originally $32.99) — you can also get a tuna and seafood variety pack for $18.95 (originally $26.99) if your cat prefers those flavors to chicken.

    19. 38% off a 400-pack (!) of dog grooming wipes gentle enough for use on your pup (with soothing ingredients like aloe, shea butter, chamomile, and cucumber) but super effective at wiping off the mud, dirt, and stuck-on poop after daily walks.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These wipes have been a life changer! They are so useful especially when you have a 3-month-old puppy and need something on hand right away. After our walks, when it's time to wash his feet I just grab one wipe and clean all four of his paws. There is no way that I would be able to leave him alone for a few seconds to take off my shoes, run to the bathroom to get a fresh wet towel and rush back to him before he runs off. Of course, this is a process and eventually he will learn the command wait, but in the meantime, these are just so useful and convenient. I don't just use them to wash is feet, but they work AMAZING to wipe him down in between washes. The towels have great moisture, not dry and are a good size. This is definitely something that I will be repurchasing in the future." —Stacy Gartvich

    Price: $25.89 (originally $41.99)

    20. Up to 54% off a multi-level cat tower so your kitties can jump up high for prime window views and a cozy nap spot. It even has a built-in scratching post that maaaybe they'll decide to use instead of your couch.

    the beige cat tower
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Bought this for my beautiful girl to climb and attack, and store her stolen hair ties. She loves sleeping up too or in the side hammock. It’s pretty sturdy. Great price. Just don’t put it by your plants or anything they can use to jump to." —Ashly Carbone

    Price: $35.99+ (originally $78.99+; available in six colors and three sizes)

    21. Or 57% off a tropical tower for when they need to take a little vacay from the energetic dog or rowdy kids. It's cute enough to double as decor, especially next to your houseplants!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "First off — the easiest home you’ll ever put together!!! Next: We have two cats. Both love this thing. Although, they don’t use the closed in home, I find them sleeping on the outside. 5/5 stars for functionality, assembly, and overall look. Quality is a 4/5 just because some of the pieces are like cardboard quality." —Brittany

    Price: $28.99 (originally $66.99)

    22. 31% off a Furbo camera so you can check in on your fur babes when you're at work, on a trip, or anywhere outside the home. You can get push notifications when a dog is barking and talk to them through the app to calm them — you can even toss them a treat!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It features realtime two-way audio, color night vision, and a 360-degree rotating 1080p camera.

    Promising review: "Having cameras inside the house is nice for checking on the dogs. Having a feeder where you can watch your dogs eat is better. Having a camera that can swivel to check where your dogs went and feed them? Perfect. Setup was easy and I was up and running in no time. I have no regrets making this purchase and I’ve gotten my dogs used to the new camera and they definitely enjoy all the treats being dispensed. It’s also nice to be able to talk to the pups and stop them from doing stuff through the mic. Highly recommend for people who aren’t at home a lot and worry about their pets and just want to give them some loving while you’re busy." —Eugene

    Price: $145 (originally $210)

    23. Over 50% off a window perch so your kitty can not only have a place to lounge, but they can look out the window and see nature like they're on a front row seat at their favorite concert. The concert? The Backyard ft. Squirrels.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It can hold more than 40 pounds of weight, so multiple kitties can curl up on it. If you have small dogs, don't be surprised if you find them napping here too!

    Promising review: "This is perfect for our situation. We needed something sturdy that could easily be placed, moved, replaced, and not lose its integrity or leave any marks/wear behind. I was worried when purchasing if the suction cups would hold, and if the material of the hammock would be easily cleaned of hair, etc. After receiving and placing the item, I saw how sturdy the general frame, hammock, and suction cups were. This was clearly designed my someone who has cats as well. The wire that attaches it to the window is sturdy and thick. It seems like it will stand the test of time against my cats teeth. I have 3 cats under a year old and one two year old cat. There is a lot of energy, and lots of chewing. Immediately I felt at ease that the structure will not be tampered with by their fangs. I am extremely picky when it comes to the safety of my cats, and what I leave them with unattended. I feel comfortable with this window seat, and I’m very happy with my purchase." —The Cat Mom

    Price: $17.90 (originally $39.99; available in two colors) — be sure to apply the 10% off coupon on the listing to see the full discount!

    24. Up to 37% off Himalayan yak cheese chews made to outlast your dog's heavy gnawing — at least longer than standard rawhide and bully sticks. They're 100% all natural and free of lactose, gluten, and grains.

    a dog chewing on a yak chew
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Tough treat for heavy chewers! Our AmStaff can finish a bully stick in minutes. We had to stop giving her bones because she’d gnaw them to shards! This is the first treat we’ve tried that lasted more than an hour. It’s been two days and she’s not even 1/4 of the way through! They do have a smell, but it’s not strong. It’s like a faint smoky smell. Our girl loves them! And I love that she’s no longer trying to eat my furniture!" —monster_mommy

    Price: $7.63 for a three-pack (originally $12.10; available in five dog weight ranges)

    25. 21% off a cat calming diffuser starter kit designed to help reduce stress behavior like urine marking and scratching by releasing pheromones that help them relax. It can help multiple cats get along too — great if you're introducing a new pet to the household.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I was very skeptical but desperate. My kitten was very very skittish after we moved into a new home. He literally got spooked by his own shadow and hid as soon as he heard ANY sounds. I'm not a fan of collars so no calming collars for my baby at all. I popped this in the wall and within less than 5 days, my kitten had more confidence and hid less and less. After about 2-3 weeks, he's walking around like he owns the place. This stuff is magic!" —Mu & Gu

    Price: $19.75 (originally $24.99) — plus deals on regular and multi-cat calming refills.

    26. 53% off an interactive treat-dispensing toy to slow down your eager pup who basically inhales treats in a split second, instantly begging for more. This'll turn it into a game where they sniff, paw, and play to get the treats out, which just makes them even more rewarding.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My dog is part Aussie, so he has a natural instinct to herd (or nose boop as we call it). He absolutely loves his Snoop because he can boop and paw it all around the floor and get his food along the way! I like it because I can fit his 2-cup meal in the large-size Snoop. At meal time he will literally bring me the empty Snoop to fill for him — even if there is food in his bowl. I was surprised that it was mint-flavored/scented, but my dog doesn’t seem to mind." —Ashley Wetherill

    Price: $7.97 (originally $16.99)

    27. 36% off a pair of food storage containers for particularly smart dogs and cats who will tear open their food bags if left out. These BPA-free airtight bins keep their food fresh for longer and also make it easy to reach in and scoop out the amount you need. 

    The food storage containers next to a cat and bag of food
    the two-compartment food storage containers filled with dry pet food
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    FYI, I use a similar bin from this brand for storing my cats' dry food and love it — especially the fact that their products are made of food-safe polypropylene, aka are BPA-free.  

    Promising reviews: "Not only are these containers airtight; they are also dog-proof! I left my three boxers inside the house with two sets of these containers and came home to find them in various places in the house, with numerous scratches and bite marks, but still closed and the contents safe! Attempts at self-feeding were foiled! Great product!" —Diana Nicholson

    "Not only airtight, but also cat-proof. My hungry little tiger does try to chew on the corners of the container when he thinks his bowl needs to be filled, and it's been holding up fine. Love that it's on wheels and have used the little box to hold toys, catnip, treats, and other kitty accessories. Recommended!" —AL

    Price$23.49 (originally $36.99; deal available on select colors)

    28. 39% off a Litter Genie to make daily scooping much less of a pain. You can deposit the waste into this pail, which completely locks in odors and prevents you from having to put litter bags in the trash or carry it outside every day.

    the gray litter genie next to a cat
    amazon.com

    Refills are also on sale for Prime Day if you want to stock up (for literally two whole years) in advance!

    Promising review: "Ladies and gentlemen, pet lovers and secret superheroes, let me introduce you to the Litter Genie Easy Roll Pail!  This thing is like a magic trash can for cat litter. It swallows up those stinky cat deposits and seals them away like they never existed.  And that rolling feature? It's like a workout for your arms and a source of endless entertainment. Rolling up the bag is oddly satisfying, and it's become my new stress-relief ritual. Plus, it's excellent for building upper body strength, so you can thank your Litter Genie for your newfound muscles." —Jenny

    Price: $21.27 (originally $34.99)

    29. 20% off a durable Snuggle Puppy your dog can cuddle up with in a variety of anxious situations, from crate training to travel anxiety. This stuffed toy has a "Real Feel" heartbeat that's comforting to dogs who curl up next to it, and yes, it's as adorable as it sounds. And thankfully, this is a toy that lasts — multiple reviewers say it's chew- and tear-proof!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Now you can rest assured your pup won't get lonely when you go off to work or run errands. It comes with AAA batteries and a heat pack!

    Promising review: "I bought this a year and a half ago and I’m so impressed with the durability of this product that I feel compelled to write a review. It has survived, not one, but two puppies! The new puppy has a habit of dragging it around, outside, upstairs, downstairs...everywhere. Both puppies slept through the night right away with the help of this product. If I forget to put it in the new one's crate, he whines until I bring it. I was reluctant to spend $40 on this thing, but after a year and a half it’s the only thing that’s lasted. I would pay $100. I don’t know what they make it with, but it’s extremely chew-proof. I wish all plush dog toys were made this well. If you splurge on anything for your new puppy — this is worth it." —Nicole H.

    Price: $31.96 (originally $39.95; available in six colors)

    30. 29% off a grooming kit to save you money on trips to a professional groomer and help you keep your pet's fur looking neat and healthy right at home. It comes with a small vacuum and five attachments — don't worry, reviewers say the noise is remarkably quiet to where their cats and dogs weren't spooked!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    You'll receive a small, low-noise vacuum and five tools: a grooming brush, deshedding brush, trimmer, cleaning brush, and nozzle head.

    Promising review: "Best money ever spent. I love this. I have a lab and we all know how much they shed. He doesn’t like when I vacuum the floor. He gets scared and runs off. He loves this product. He acts like it is soothing to him. Brushing him has always been a struggle and I am exhausted by the time I’m through. Not to mention I have hair everywhere that I have to clean up. I have used this every day since it arrived and I absolutely love it. My lab lays down and lets me brush him for as long as I want. He actually enjoys getting brushed with this. Also there is no hair to clean up. This has saved me so much time and energy. Should have purchased a long time ago." —Kristy Cruse

    Price: $99.99 (originally $139.99)

    31. 49% off some campfire s'mores dog treats so your pup can get in on the delicious action when everyone's roasting marshmallows by the fire pit this fall/winter. Each treat has just 10 ingredients, including peanut butter, oat flour, and vanilla.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    BTW, Bocce's Bakery offers these in all sorts of delicious flavors like pumpkin spice, birthday cake, and berries and cream!

    Promising review: "My Yorkie goes absolutely wild for these in any flavor. I was a bit skeptical about the flavor choices myself compared to the standard flavors you find for dog treats, but my dog loves these way more! They are a bit on the larger side if you have a smaller dog, but you can easily break them in half or so. Luckily any crumbs that fall, my dog cleans up 100% so there's no mess. A great product and definitely worth their weight in value!" —R

    Price: $3.79 (originally $7.50)

    32. 48% off a 12-pack of Fancy Feast wet food toppers if you need to stock up for cheap on feline-favorite flavors like tuna, shrimp and whitefish. These are great for mixing in with their regular food if you have a picky eater or need to disguise the taste of medicine!

    the 12-pack of food toppers
    Amazon

    They also add more hydration to your cat's meals!

    Promising review: "My cat wasn't finishing his dinner, so I switched him to this food. Now he finishes his meal in one sitting! He absolutely loves this food, and it's just as good for him and inexpensive as the one we were using before." —Sabrina

    Price: $9.49 (originally $18.19; available in multiple packs and flavors)

    Check out the full Purina Prime Day sale for more deals on cat food and treats!