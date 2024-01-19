Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    29 Parenting Hacks To Use In 2024 That’ll Make You Think "Why Haven’t I Tried That Already"

    These genius DIYs and highly recommended products will help you feel more like you've mastered this whole parenting thing.

    by
    Jenae Sitzes
    by Jenae Sitzes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Chandni Reddy
    by Chandni Reddy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Popular products from this list

    • Make family game night a little easier on them by using one blogger's brilliant tutorial for making a card wheel, which will hold all of their Uno cards in place instead of their little fingers dropping them during an intense game.

      View in list

    • And for curly-haired kiddos, meet what might become your new holy grail product: SoCozy's leave-in spray conditioner that detangles *and* restores their curls, leaving them soft, defined, and bouncy.

      View in list

    • Does the word "s'mores" make your child light up like no other, but you're hesitant about bringing them anywhere *near* an open flame? Invest in an indoor electric s'mores maker that'll make it safe and easy to assemble their favorite snack anytime. And maybe you'll even break it out when they're not around. 👀

      View in list

    1. Reuse those old, broken crayons by melting them down — into the shape of your little one's name! It couldn't be easier (all you need is a silicone alphabet mold), and once they're cooled, the "letters" will be ready for more doodling. Plus, the bigger shape will be easier for their hands to grip!

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of the melted crayons turned into alphabets
    agirlandagluegun.com

    Take a look at the instructions at A Girl and a Glue Gun.

    Get the silicone alphabet mold from Amazon for $9.99.

    Promising review: "We made crayon names for my daughter's class. The kids absolutely LOVED them! Once the crayon dried, it was super easy to get the letter out! I do recommend buying more than one mold. I only bought one, and it took long because I never realized how much the letter 'a' is used in names!" —Nicole

    2. Of course, it'd be *nice* if their crayons didn't break from their vigorous doodling in the first place. Opt for a set of sturdy all-natural, pure beeswax crayons that'll be nearly impossible for them to snap in half, and the chubby shape also makes them more ergonomic.

    Top down view of colorful crayons
    Amazon

    These crayons are made using 100% pure New Zealand beeswax and food-grade pigments for color. They're non-toxic and free from the chemical nasties, so you can have peace of mind knowing they're safe (just in case your toddler tries to eat them?!).

    Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $16.07.

    Promising review: "So I bought these worried about my 2-year-old potentially eating a crayon and having that toxic kind of stuff in her system. But, I really should have been more worried about my dogs eating crayons which so far they've snagged one and a half of these babies with no health problems for them after, so I'd say that's a major win. What's also fantastic about these crayons is that they are the perfect size for little hands. My daughter just loves to color with them and they color as smooth as Crayola and they're not all plastic and waxy like the crayons you get at the dollar store. So I'd definitely recommend these to anyone with a toddler, just watch for sneaky dogs. They'll gobble them up." —Cassandra S.

    3. When the activity of the day is at-home mani-pedis, keep sugar close by in case of an accidental nail polish spill from your enthusiastic kiddo. Just sprinkle the sugar on top of the mess, and you'll be able to sweep it right up!

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of sugar sprinkled on nail polish spilled on the floor
    amumntheoven.blogspot.com

    Check out the tip at A Mum 'n the Oven.

    And if your little one is prone to spills, before graduating to "real" nail polish, try some nontoxic Disney Princess nail polishes that dry quickly and peel off easily, according to reviewers. Get a pack of 18 from Amazon for $17.99.

    4. Does the word "s'mores" make your child light up like no other, but you're hesitant about bringing them anywhere *near* an open flame? Invest in an indoor electric s'mores maker that'll make it safe and easy to assemble their favorite snack anytime. And maybe you'll even break it out when they're not around. 👀

    amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my daughter who LOVES s'mores. We used to make them in the microwave until I found this little beauty. She's old enough to do this on her own since there isn't an open flame. She plugs it in and toasts her own marshmallow! It actually gives the burnt/crunch taste/ smell/ feel and she absolutely loves it. I love that I no longer have to clean messes in my microwave. It's a win win!" —Denice

    5. If detangling spray is absolutely *essential* to your mornings, save money by whipping up your own in a refillable spray bottle! Simple household ingredients like apple cider vinegar and olive oil are all you need to tame the mane so your comb passes through with ease.

    Blogger&#x27;s before and after photo showing their child&#x27;s curly hair before using the spray and after photo showing shiny curls after using the spray
    andreadekker.com

    Get the all-natural DIY recipe *or* an even simpler traditional recipe (which basically involves mixing any regular hair conditioner with distilled water) at Andrea Dekker.

    Annnnnd, do yourself a favor and stock up on this spray bottle that reviewers say is a cut above regular squirt bottles because it releases a *continuous* fine mist to evenly coat your hair. Get it from Amazon for $5.99.

    6. And for curly-haired kiddos, meet what might become your new holy grail product: SoCozy's leave-in spray conditioner that detangles *and* restores their curls, leaving them soft, defined, and bouncy.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before photo showing their child&#x27;s curly hair before using the spray
    amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $8.26.

    Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny and soft. It's also free of any toxic stuff like parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. (BTW, SoCozy is a small biz!) 

    Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my subscribe and save every month!" —Tamira McLelland

    7. This one's truly genius: Give new life to old socks by transforming them into knee pads that'll protect your crawling baby's precious legs from making contact with hard floors.

    bonzaiaphrodite.com

    Get the step-by-step instructions at Bonzai Aphrodite.

    Or, get a readymade pack of baby knee pads that comes in five pairs so your baby can look like the ~bee's knees~ every day. Get a pack of five anti-slip kneepads from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three color combos).

    Promising review: "I hate to let babies crawl around on the hard floor — there's nothing to prevent them from cutting or their knees from turning black. I found these knee covers on here and tried them. They're long in length, the texture is soft and comfortable. I can say that they stay in place the whole time my baby moving around and they have the rubber print for slipping purposes. I also gifted them to my friend and she loves them just as well." —Candis

    8. And prevent potential injuries from sharp corners on coffee tables and other furniture by using inconspicuous corner guards. These transparent bumpers will be hardly noticeable, but you'll be grateful they were there when your toddler accidentally knocks against the table while waddling at full speed.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $8.98.

    Promising review: "Must-have. I love these. We just moved in with family, and they had a coffee table with super-sharp corners and I have a little one who pulls up on everything and is trying to walk. To say I was on edge is an understatement. My sister-in-law didn’t want an obnoxious baby proof item around her house, but these were so discreet she didn’t even notice that I had installed them. They are so soft that my little one started gumming on them to soothe his gums, LOL. They were super easy to install, stuck on very well and with not much effort, and came with plenty so if I need them I’ll have them handy. Super satisfied! If you’re thinking about getting, them please do!" —Amazon Customer

    9. Entice picky eaters into scarfing down their breakfast by adding just a few drops of food coloring into their morning waffles. I mean, what's more exciting than eating a rainbow?

    brooklynfarmgirl.com

    Find the full recipe at Brooklyn Farm Girl.

    Get a pack of 12 gel food colors from Amazon for $15.95.

    Promising review: "I am an amateur baker and this is my first time using a gel food coloring like this and I will never look back! The colors are so much more vibrant than the liquid food colors and you only need a little bit. This will last forever so it is a great price! I do not think there was a flavor in my cake. It is easy to use and I used a toothpick to poke a hole through the foil seal so I did not get too much out at a time. I think the packaging could be better in a dropper bottle though. Also the 12 pack could definitely use an orange! Overall, I am happy with this and will definitely repurchase if I ever run out!" —J

    10. And fly through pancake breakfasts at light speed using a simply revolutionary Whiskware pancake batter dispenser. You just add the ingredients directly to it and shake — there's a built-in whisk!! — then dispense the batter *directly* onto your skillet with no splatters or dribbles. A dozen pancakes coming right up!

    Amazon

    You can even store leftover batter in the bottle and pop it in the fridge for a time-saving weekday breakfast!

    Get it from Amazon for $13.37.

    Promising review: "Ohhhh, what a lifesaver. My husband is the pancake maker in our house, it's something special he does with the kids on weekends while he lets me sleep in a bit. However, when I wake up and come downstairs, I always found a huge mess to clean up. He cooks them, but never cleaned up. I never complained (hey, I get to sleep in!!) but offered suggestions on how to cook without making such a mess. We're talking not only mixing bowls not rinsed out with now dried pancake batter caking them, but drips of batter on my stove, on the floor, and in my CLEAN cast-iron skillet that sits next to the stove. I had enough when I came down to find dried pancake batter on THREE of the stoves burners. I had to dismantle the stove to clean it. Making memories with the kids is great, making more work for Mom is NOT! I saw this pancake mixer in passing while browsing Amazon and knew I had to get it. It works. Great. Messes are gone. The only thing I need to do is rinse out this product when I get up, and then put it in the dishwasher. Thank you, thank you, thank you, Blenderbottle. You took a lot of stress off my shoulders!!" —Dugrace

    11. Make family game night a little easier on them by using one blogger's brilliant tutorial for making a card wheel, which will hold all of their Uno cards in place instead of their little fingers dropping them during an intense game.

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of their child using the card wheel to hold a few Uno cards
    deliacreates.com

    Take a look at the full how-to at Delia Creates.

    Psst, if you have kids you try these (nearly) indestructible Waterproof Uno cards that'll stand up to rowdy antics *and* water play. Get a pack from Amazon for $9.43.

    12. Help form ~healthy dental habits~ by sticking a vinyl toothbrushing chart on their mirror, which they can use to check off their morning and night brushing instead of you having to remind them...every single time.

    dukesandduchesses.com, Della Designs / Etsy

    Check out the tutorial at Dukes & Duchesses. They also recommend using stick-on adhesive to attach the dry eraser marker to the mirror for easy access (of course, you could just store it in a bathroom drawer too).

    You can also buy a readymade teeth brushing chart vinyl decal that's super easy to apply. Get it from Della Designs on Etsy for $6.99 (available in eight colors and three font styles). To personalize, add your kids' names to the personalization box.

    Della Designs is a small biz based in Utah that specializes in personalized gifts for every occasion.

    13. And give their toothbrushing situation an even bigger upgrade by installing a TikTok-viral toothbrush holder and dispenser. It'll squeeze toothpaste onto their brush for them (!!) and store the brushes hygienically (with the tops covered) in between use. Goodbye, toothpaste smears on the counter.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    TBH, this is an upgrade for the whole family. It has slots for up to five brushes!

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).

    Promising review: "So glad we found this! With a 4- and 5-year-old, I was constantly cleaning toothpaste off everything in the bathroom! This is great, they basically need zero help from me now. And it keeps my counter less cluttered with everything in one handy place. Highly recommend especially if you have kids!" —Maggie Byers

    14. Make an art project out of your old clipboards using glitter and spray paint to ~add a little spice~ — then, hang your kids' artwork like it's in a museum!

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of their kids&#x27; artwork displayed on clipboards on the wall
    eighteen25.com

    Get the full instructions at Eighteen 25.

    Here's what you need: clipboards ($8.90 at Amazon), white spray paint ($12.09 at Amazon), Tacky Glue ($2.44 at Amazon), gold glitter ($6.76 at Amazon), and paint brushes ($6.99 at Amazon).

    15. Or! Use photo-hanging strings and clips for displaying their doodles, drawings, and other works of art.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    The set comes with 10 self-adhesive 3M wall discs, five eye splice white twine cords, and 30 mini wooden clothespins.

    Promising review: "Great product. Easy to install and has stayed put after a couple of months. Cute way to display photos and change them out quickly." —thelaurissa

    16. On busy days when you haven't even had a *chance* to think about dinner, just grab a jar of pasta sauce and liven it up with ingredients you might even have in your fridge already, like veggies and pesto. We're guessing no one will be able to tell it's *not* made from scratch.

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of a bowl of pasta
    handmadeintheheartland.com

    Check out the recipe at Handmade in the Heartland.

    17. And here's another game-changing secret for lunch prep: Make your own Smuckers Uncrustables at-home (and save yourself from spending $10 per box) using a sandwich cutter and sealer. You can even prep a bunch ahead of time and freeze them!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $15.96.

    Promising review: "These have been a GAME CHANGER in this house!! My son has always begged me for Uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them. I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with! I make two weeks' worth of sandwiches at a time and store them in sandwich bags in the freezer so in the morning during the school year we can just grab and go! Love them!" —Katherine Smaczniak

    18. Create more hanging space for their magnetic toys using steel pizza pans from the dollar store if the outside of the fridge is full (or you'd rather not cover every inch of it in kids' magnets — understandable).

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of the pizza pans doubling as magnetic toy storage on their wall
    dollarstorecrafts.com

    Find the tutorial at Dollar Store Crafts.

    Pro tip: Make sure you look for steel pans and don't get the disposable aluminum pans, which are not magnetic. If you can't find them at your local dollar store, there are similar steel pizza pans available on Amazon. Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.50+ (available in eight sizes).

    19. And speaking of magnets: Hang a magnetic calendar in their room as a fun way of helping them learn about days of the week, months, seasons, weather, and more. They might get so excited to update it that they start doing it without you!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $17.49.

    Promising review: "My 4-year-old loves loves loves this! He gets excited to change the magnets every morning. I had some magnet strips and made additional magnets for activities (preschool, zoo, library, grandma's house). I am really happy I bought this, and it has helped teach him months, and days of the week. Determining the weather is fun too. One day we came home after school and he couldn't wait to change the weather from sunny to raining. I highly recommend this for preschoolers, it's a lot of fun." —Hammyg3

    20. Make more room for baby clothes in your drawers by rolling each piece of clothing — it'll keep the whole drawer tidy, save space, *and* you'll be able to see all of the outfit options at a glance.

    Blogger&#x27;s before photo of baby clothes in the drawers and after photos of the clothes neatly rolled up
    onecrazyhouse.com

    Get all the deets at One Crazy House.

    21. Give all of their rubber animals and other toys a dedicated home by installing a bath organizer that'll keep them out of the way *and* able to dry completely in between baths. Reviewers say it actually suctions securely to the wall with enough strength to hold up your kiddo's mountain of toys.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes and pre-stocked with toys or by itself).

    Promising review: "For the price, this thing is unbeatable! The suction cups have held tight to the shower wall since I installed this stuff. It holds all my kid's toys and allows the water to run off of them to prevent mold. I think this is a must-have for bath-time organization!"—internalburn

    22. Eliminate those nasty vomit smells (that have withstood all of your cleaning efforts thus far) with a powerful homemade solution that'll get the job done. Now there will be zero traces left of that nasty stomach bug from months back...yuck.

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and liquid dish soap
    meaningfulmama.com

    Find the DIY cleaning recipe at Meaningful Mama.

    23. And *finally* get the stains (from food, grass, diaper leaks, and who knows what) out of their clothes using a cult-favorite spot remover you'll probably want to buy in bulk once you witness its effectiveness. Just spray the stain, let it sit, then run the clothes through the washer — voilà, pristine once more!

    amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in three sizes and multipacks).

    Promising review: "This is the best stain remover I have ever used! I wish I would have found it years ago! My daughter is 6 and I can't think of how many stains this product hasn't gotten out for us. Even old set in stains that I thought were hopeless. A friend turned me on to this stuff and now I will never go without it! A must-have for anyone with kids." —Lauren Ruffin

    24. When your poor kiddo is running a fever, apply a soothing stick-on gel pad to their forehand for cooling relief that can help bring down the fever. Reviewers say they actually stay on well and taking them off is a breeze, with no residue left on the skin.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.99 (each pack contains four sheets).

    Promising reviews: "I can't rave enough about these gel sheets! They really help cool the temperature down and in my case, my daughter sometimes shows immediate (5–10 minutes) relief after I apply the sheet on her forehead. Each box contains four gel sheets contained in two separate packs. You can easily tear the packaging without using scissors, so that is a good thing about it. A gel sheet will last up to eight hours. I never had any issues of the unused ones getting dry or hard inside the original packaging. The gel sheet adheres pretty well to the skin of a child. It does not slide or come off even when the child sleeps sideways. It does not hurt to peel it off. My daughter is three and she likes when I put one on her. Mommies, stock up on them. They are good!"Gracie's Choice

    "My son had a fever of 102.9 earlier this evening. We still had hours before we could give any oral meds and we're getting concerned. Within 15 min his fever went down to 102.5 and continued to go down to 102.3. Not only did it keep it down but it helped us make it to the next dosage of oral meds and we were so relieved! We LOVE these and ALWAYS have them around the house for when our son gets a fever. They help bring the fever down in between doses of Tylenol. They also help bring down a high fever a few more degrees. Our house will NEVER be without!"Sarah

    25. And make a simple label for the side of their medicine bottle for keeping track of doses, especially when cold and flu season rolls around. That's just one more thing you don't have to worry about forgetting during your busiest days!

    Blogger&#x27;s photo of a medicine dose chart on a bottle
    athriftymom.com

    Get all the deets at A Thrifty Mom.

    26. Create your own "trash can" for the car by lining a plastic cereal dispenser with a plastic bag — finally, a place for their drive-thru trash, empty snack bags, and more (that's not the floor of your vehicle).

    27. Or simply hang a waterproof trash can over the headrest that they can toss their trash right into. You'll probably get plenty of use out of it yourself! (Those crumpled receipts, used napkins, and empty water bottles pile up fast.)

    lunch box-sized black car trash can with liner bags
    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (also available in a larger size with a lid).

    Promising review: "By far, this is the best trash can for a car I’ve had in my life! And yes, I have tried others! I have a small SUV, and this is large enough to collect the trash from receipts, napkins, and apple sauce pouches from my kid, and straps to the back of my console so it’s in easy reach! The snaps on the side keep a trash bag in place, but if there is a spill it’s very easy to clean! And the lid keeps everything inside if it happens to get kicked! I definitely recommend!" —Kristi

    28. Instead of continuing to buy those sugary pouch drinks at the store, invest in reusable food pouches you can fill with homemade smoothies, juices, applesauce, yogurt, and more. They're great for kids of all ages (and even adults)!

    amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.48 (available in three colors and multiple packs).

    These reusable pouches have an extra wide zipper opening at the bottom making them easy to fill.

    Promising review: "These pouches are wonderful! I bought the large size and they work for all my kids ages 1–10 years. The little one gets his purees and the older ones use it in their lunch bags for anything from porridge to yogurts to smoothies. I love that they are reusable and are super easy to fill with a funnel. As for the cleaning, yes it can get all dried and caked on after several hours in a lunch bag, but I just leave them to soak in hot water and soap and then clean with a brush. I leave them to dry semi open and there are usually no lingering smells, but when needed I will rinse in vinegar to get them perfectly fresh smelling. Great product!" —NT

    29. And for store-bought baby food, here's a clever way to store it: Hang an over-the-door shoe organizer with transparent pouches so you can see what's inside! This is great for organizing all sorts of food (as well as toys), and it frees up space in your pantry and drawers.

    reviewer&#x27;s photo of their baby food pouches and jars in the shoe organizer
    amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $8.47 (available in five colors).

    Promising review: "I purchased this to organize all the baby food. I hated how the baby food was taking up all our space and it just was so disorganized, purchased this and it solves all my problems also stores sippy cups and bottles perfectly!" —Leslie

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.