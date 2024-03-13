Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    41 Ways To Pack Light And Save Space In Your Suitcase For An International Trip

    Because you don't need a heavy, jam-packed suitcase weighing you down while you're out exploring the world.

    Jenae Sitzes
    by Jenae Sitzes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Start with a packing checklist so you can identify the *essentials* for your trip, depending on length, location, and itinerary — and what should probably stay behind. If you (like me) are a chaotic packer whose typical process is throwing a bunch of things in your suitcase and praying it closes later, seeing everything laid out like this can ensure you're not over-packing — and that you don't forget your toothbrush, either.

    packing checklist that says pack this
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We travel frequently and have two children. As any parent knows, packing for yourself and your children can be overwhelming (especially for a trip longer than a few days). I have found this list to be a lifesaver, and I also give it as a gift for other traveling families. It is easy to plan, organize, and list out items that are easily forgotten. You can also list the quantity of each item needed. It has a variety of clothing options and space to add more. Overall, wonderful purchase and has likely saved me many forgotten items!" —I-really-bought-this

    Get it from Amazon for $7

    2. Or, try another approach: Start by laying everything you think you might need out on the bed, then going through one by one to identify what you *know* you'll wear versus items that are just a "maybe." Circle back to the "maybes" pile only once you've packed all the essentials — and see how much space you have left, if any.

    blogger packing clothes and accessories into their suitcase
    Hannah Haston / Camille Styles

    This great tip comes from blogger Katherine over at Camille Styles, who writes: "Once you have everything you need, lay it out on the bed and divide into sections so that you can easily find all your items once you reach your destination. I like to divide mine out by tops, bottoms, undergarments, shoes, accessories, and toiletries (including hair and makeup supplies).

    Lay it all out, then see if there’s anything you can omit from the piles. Only keep items that you know you will wear on your trip. Anything else that is a ‘maybe’ gets put into a separate pile, which you can go back to and pull from depending on how much space you have after you have packed all of your essentials. Once you have the necessary items, gently fold each one into a small square to try and prevent wrinkles forming once everything is stacked up in your suitcase."

    3. And if you have nooo idea where to even start — especially if it's your first time traveling out of the country — try following a ~formula~ like this blogger's 5-4-3-2-1 packing guide, which has you start with five flexible tops, and work your way down to one of each essential accessory: a hat, a watch, and sunnies.

    a graphic detailing the 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 packing rule and what items fall into each category
    Collective Gen

    This is *actually* genius, and you should check out blogger Geneva's full breakdown over at Collective Gen. Of course, be sure to keep in mind the climate you're traveling to and your itinerary as well!

    4. Weigh your suitcase using a digital luggage scale so there aren't any surprises (and unplanned over-capacity fees) when you get to bag drop-off and have to heave it onto that big scale. Plus, if you're traveling between several cities or hotels during your trip, it can help give you a reality check before you're in the middle of Seoul lugging a packed-to-the-brim suitcase up the subway stairs (side-eyeing my past self here). Do you reeeally want to carry 40+ pounds around with you from location to location?

    reviewer using a digital luggage scale to weigh a red suitcase by attaching it to the handle and lifting up
    reviewer using the digital luggage scale to weigh a small bag
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    To use, just hook the scale to your luggage handle, lift up, and the LCD display will show the weight! You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements. 

    BTW, BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly put this scale to the test while packing for a trip to Iceland — check out her demo of how it works on TikTok!

    Promising review: "Took this for a 10-day trip overseas with lots of flights. Weighed the luggage as things were added to it/purchased, and when we weighed in at the airport, it was perfectly accurate. Very important when the airline will charge $70 more for a suitcase that is too heavy or make you open the whole thing up and take stuff out in order to fly with it. Saved so much hassle." —B. M. O'Connor

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in six colors, as well as a two-pack and another style). 

    5. Opt for clothing that can be styled different ways, especially if your trip spans a week or longer — don't worry, it's OK to be an outfit repeater (despite what Kate Sanders from Lizzie McGuire might have taught us). Except, you're not really repeating an outfit when you have a truly versatile piece like Hackwith Design House's Everything Top, which can be worn more than five ways!

    a model wearing the black long-sleeved wrap top in three ways: off the shoulder, tied in the front with a square neck, and tied in the back with a V-neck in front
    Hackwith Design House

    Hackwith Design House is a woman-owned small business that creates made-to-order apparel. This shirt can be worn as a V-neck, off-the-shoulder, boatneck, V-back, and even open as a jacket.

    Promising review: "I’m being honest when I tell you this is the most 'worth-it' top around. I read a review from some frequent flyer who claims this is her go-to for flying. She said aside from the top’s flexibility — which allows much less packing as the top itself looks and behaves like four shirts and a jacket — it’s a savior on planes because it allows you to get into a usually overheated plane, and to weather the transition to iceberg that happens about 20 minutes into most flights, and it holds its shape and looks great. I was skeptical, as I do not have the money to blow on someone else’s opinion, but my husband told me to try it as I have the same issues with temps. Long story short, I got it. It’s a gorgeous fabric despite my usually hating the ribbed thing. It’s nice. REALLY nice. Yes, it’s extraordinarily flexible, and yes, it’s like a jacket. Ordering in the off-white now." —Mary B. 

    Get it from Hackwith Design House for $145 (available in women's sizes XS–4X and in five colors). 

    6. One-piece outfits like rompers, jumpsuits, and dresses are a great option here, too, since they're an all-in-one fit and can more easily be styled in a variety of ways. This particularly cozy jumpsuit is even flight attendant-approved and boasts over 35,000 5-star Amazon ratings!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I bought the navy blue to take on vacation after reading an article about how easy care these jumpsuits are. I loved it so much I bought the green. I take them out of my suitcase, hang them up, and they are ready to go in a few hours, no ironing needed. I get compliments every time I wear one of them." —AKSunshine

    "This jumpsuit is super comfortable. I wore it on an international flight, and it was the best fly day outfit with a denim jacket over it. Comfortable and cool without looking like I'm wearing pajamas in public. Easy to slip on and off in the bathroom. Only complaint would be the little button in the back is hard to use on your own. Thankfully, I had enough give that I didn't have to undo it to get it on and off." —Leigh Ann

    Get it from Amazon for $26.98+ (available in women's sizes S–3XL and 32 colors/patterns).

    7. And where possible, reach for pieces made of thinner materials that'll allow room for more options in your suitcase, like a lightweight slip dress for a chic dinner or going out look! You can always layer a cardigan, jacket, or shawl over it for warmth — and to style it in different ways for different occasions!

    Writer in a black spaghetti-strap slip dress
    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    This dress is made from lightweight Japanese satin with a bias cut that gives it a slinkier, curve-hugging shape.

    Elizabeth says, "I've worn the hell out of this Aritzia dress since buying it in 2019. Here, I was dressed for rooftop aperitivos in Rome and have worn it on a number of occasions when I wanted to be as comfy as if I were in PJs, while looking as if I'm dressed for anything but going to sleep. I bought it again in deep red on Black Friday 2022. It's THAT good."

    Get it from Aritzia for $118 (available in women's sizes 2XS–2XL and in 21 colors). 

    Psst — for a cheaper slip dress in more sizes, we love this Amazon option!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great for a capsule wardrobe. I bought this for a summer trip to Italy. It paired beautifully with a cotton blouse. It's especially good for evening." —theof

    Get ir from Amazon for $54.90 (available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and in 25 colors).

    8. Roll your clothing instead of folding it into stacks — it'll take up less room and help prevent wrinkles!

    BuzzFeed Motion Pictures

    Also, it'll help you more easily see all of your clothing options at a glance, if you don't plan on fully unpacking your suitcase once you get to your destination. 

    9. Utilize compression packing cubes that are see-through so you can find what you need without having to tear them all open. These'll also tickle that itch if you love organization since you can pack them by outfit or by clothing type (jeans in one, tees in the other, etc.).

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The set comes with two large packing cubes, two medium packing cubes, a bag for dirty clothes (handy!), a cable organizer bag, and a shoe bag.

    Promising review: "I am a carry-on-only girl. I frequently do 10+ day international travel and only use a carry-on size backpack. Thus, adding any extra bulk or weight just does not work. Ta da! Enter these compression packing cubes! They're lightweight, see-through (making it a snap to locate what I am looking for in my bag), and able to compress, allowing me to take an extra outfit. These cubes are one of my all time favorite traveling accessories. Love, love, love them!" —Voracious reader

    Get the set of seven from Amazon for $25.99 (available in seven colors).

    10. Or, for a particularly long stint abroad, consider vacuum storage bags designed to squeeze out every bit of air and increase your storage space by a whopping 80%. If you're traveling with bulky apparel like coats and sweaters — or just want to bring a wider variety of clothing options — they're a lifesaver.

    Open suitcase before and after using space-saving bags, showing increased packing capacity
    www.amazon.com

    This highly rated set comes with a small travel hand pump.

    Pro tip: Pack an empty one of these at the bottom of your suitcase in case you buy more clothes while on your trip and need to condense!

    Promising review: "We needed to travel for a long trip to Japan, which included two days of skiing, and make all our clothes and gear fit in carry-on luggage. These bags were incredible. They worked well without any issues, and they were able to compress ski pants and gloves and warm sweaters down to a nearly flat surface. Everyone in our family used at least two in their carry-on bag, and that was what allowed us to pack everything we needed. Each bag worked well repeatedly, as we opened and shut them during the trip. Highly recommend when traveling and space is an issue." —whitnch

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four sizes, as well as other multipacks).

    11. Toss in a 50-count set of laundry soap sheets for easily washing your clothes on the go so you *can* wear them on repeat and not have to fill up a bulky "dirty clothes" bag over the course of your trip. They'll come in clutch whether you're hiking or camping or just don't want to use your hotel's expensive laundry services — plus, you can pack them in your carry-on since they're nonliquid!

    reviewer photo of the orange pack of laundry soap sheets on top of a blanket
    www.amazon.com

    These work best with hand-washing! If you have quick-drying clothing you can pack, even better. 

    Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets, I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski

    Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $11.17 (also available in hand soap sheets).

    12. And prepare for the possibility that you miiiight accidentally drip pasta sauce on your nicest shirt while dining at that fancy Italian restaurant — and problem-solve ahead of time by packing a little Tide stain-removing pen. It'll take up HARDLY any space, but it'll let you spot-treat your visibly dirty top (instead of having to rely on one of the precious few non-stained shirts you have left). 

    hand holding tide to go pen
    www.amazon.com

    This pack comes with three, but you could just pack one (and leave the other two at home where they will, no doubt, get plenty of use in everyday life).

    Promising review: "Now I'm a believer! Always had one in my desk at work. Now I have one with me whenever I travel. If I've worn something for just a couple of hours for dinner and gotten a few drops of coffee on it, I can't see sending the garment to the hotel laundry. I just use my Tide Pen. Works great on men's ties. At first it looks like nothing's happening but keep working it and suddenly the spot magically disappears! It helps to put a tissue or paper towel behind the area you're cleaning. They take out just about anything and don't leave a ring like my prior spot-cleaning efforts did. The pens are small so they're not practical for huge stains but for small mishaps, they're amazing." —GlamGalLovesStuff

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $7.88.

    13. And! Plan to freshen up your wrinkled blouses and dresses from your *tightly* packed suitcase with a mini steam iron so small and lightweight, you'll hardly notice it in your travel bag — but its effectiveness more than warrants its inclusion. Bonus: It's dual-voltage and comes with a travel bag, so it'll be ready to go for all of your worldwide jet-setting. 

    the mini steam iron in a suitcase
    before/after of super wrinkled shorts that look smooth after being ironed
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Yes, some hotels have irons in the rooms, but many don't (or they're broken/have seen better days) — and that's if you're even staying in a hotel!

    Promising review: "This iron is so cool. It operates on dual voltage. I often go to Europe and this was so helpful for me. Super lifesaver. Also it worked very well in UK. This does get super hot, so if you forget to turn it off, it may burn the cloth. Be aware of that. It clears out tough wrinkles (like cotton fabrics). It's very lightweight, so you can carry this in your carry-on. It's TSA approved. 100% recommend this item for all travelers." —Honey Kohli

    Get it from Amazon for $20.49 (available in two colors).

    14. Pack up to three pairs of shoes in a single, space-efficient shoe bag — like your sneaks for walking tours, sandals for the beach, and flats for a nice dinner. It's a great compromise between wearing the same shoes the *entire* trip and, well, bringing along your entire Carrie Bradshaw-level collection. Plus, it'll help keep the dirty soles from touching your freshly laundered clothes.

    reviewer image of the shoe bag in pink, filled with shoes
    reviewer image showing the show bag open with a pair of sneakers and two pairs of flip flops in it
    www.amazon.com

    Of course, sticking to just one pair (that you wear on the plane) is the *most* space-efficient option, but if your trip includes a mixed itinerary of casual days and fancier reservations, this is a great way to cover all of your bases.

    Promising review: "You can totally fit three pairs of shoes in this! (I wear a women's size 6.5 shoe, and it fits heels, wedges, and sandals.) I bought two and will absolutely be buying more for my husband. 10/10 would recommend! I travel frequently, and I always overpack; this helped cut down space and stress immensely!" —Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in nine colors and patterns). 

    15. Aaaand fill shoes with smaller items like socks, bras or underwear — because every inch of space counts! If you're only bringing one extra pair, stash them in a shower cap that won't add any bulk but *will* keep dirty soles from making a mess in your suitcase.

    a pair of shoes in a shower cap with socks and undies inside them
    BuzzFeed Motion Pictures

    16. Take some time to research what items are provided by the hotel or Airbnb you're staying at as well as any tours you're going on (or what you can borrow from your local friend, lol) so you don't waste space packing items you don't need!

    Arrow pointing to people on rented beach towels under an umbrella
    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    This tip comes from Elizabeth, who says, "For example, will you be visiting French Riviera beach clubs that'll rent a towel to you for a few euros? (The one above in Nice did!) Do you need some athletic sneakers for zip-lining through the jungle? Or, will the whitewater-rafting company have water shoes you can wear as you paddle through some picturesque canyon?"

    17. Don't forget your universal travel adapter, especially if you're planning to hit a number of countries on your trip — it'll ensure you're never left looking in confusion at a strange new outlet shape like, "Um...what am I supposed to do with that?" No need to pack separate adapters, either — and your USB cables can plug right into it!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    This style has one universal input and three USB ports, including two USB-A and one USB-C, so you can charge up to four devices at once. It works with outlets in most parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Dubai.

    Note: This isn't a voltage converter, so be sure to check what voltages your devices are rated for.

    Ceptics is a small business that makes travel plug adapters for worldwide travel.

    Promising review: "I bought this adapter some three months ago and it worked perfectly in Vietnam, Cambodia, Bahrain, Oman, and Italy (where I saw two different outlet types). My phone is at the stage where it needs to be charged once or twice per day. This is my 'need to pack item' when traveling. I also like the fact that it has USB outlets because I often have to charge my phone and something else at the same time. By the way, it also worked well in the Delta One cabin and in the ANA All Nippon Business cabin. This is also what I use for charging my phone, iPod, and smartwatch using the USB connections right here at home in the US." —Mark, WV

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    18. And instead of packing a slew of chargers, streamline the process with a 3-in-1 magnetic wireless charger that folds up *so* small but can juice up your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once! It's so slim, you could literally carry it in your pocket (and free up your backpack for other items). 

    The white charger pad laid out to charge a phone, watch, and AirPods
    gif of reviewer pulling out the black version from its compact size all the way out to the three part mat
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines, and all of the previous stand version chargers don't fit well in my bags, or I am always worried I will break them. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit it in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well, and it is the best compact one you can find on the market. Love it and been using it for two months now with no issues!!" —Sbreddy

    Get it from Amazon for $28.88 (available in nine colors). 