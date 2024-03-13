41 Ways To Pack Light And Save Space In Your Suitcase For An International Trip

To use, just hook the scale to your luggage handle, lift up, and the LCD display will show the weight! You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.

BTW, BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly put this scale to the test while packing for a trip to Iceland — check out her demo of how it works on TikTok!

Promising review: "Took this for a 10-day trip overseas with lots of flights. Weighed the luggage as things were added to it/purchased, and when we weighed in at the airport, it was perfectly accurate. Very important when the airline will charge $70 more for a suitcase that is too heavy or make you open the whole thing up and take stuff out in order to fly with it. Saved so much hassle." —B. M. O'Connor

Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in six colors, as well as a two-pack and another style).