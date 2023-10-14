38 Ways To Pack Light And Save Space In Your Suitcase For An International Trip

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jasmin Sandal is a fan: "I swear by these bad boys not only for general storage purposes, but also if I know I'm going to be traveling for an extended period of time. As someone who tends to pack for every eventuality (who doesn't like to be prepared?!), I have learned that it's better to travel with them than without — especially since it's more or less a guarantee that my clothes are gonna take up a ~substantial~ amount of room in my suitcase. And if I can use something that's gonna shrink the size of my bulky hoodies and/or big tees in order for me to create more space, I'm sure as heck gonna do it. Plus, the satisfaction is indeed guaranteed because when you see those chunky layers flatten into a pancake...it's just *chef's kiss*."

Promising review: "We needed to travel for a long trip to Japan, which included two days of skiing, and make all our clothes and gear fit in carry-on luggage. These bags were incredible. They worked well without any issues, and they were able to compress ski pants and gloves and warm sweaters down to a nearly flat surface. Everyone in our family used at least two in their carry-on bag, and that was what allowed us to pack everything we needed. Each bag worked well repeatedly, as we opened and shut them during the trip. Highly recommend when traveling and space is an issue." —whitnch

Get a six-pack from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four sizes, as well as other multipacks).