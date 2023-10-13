32 Outdoor Halloween Decorations To Make Your House The Spookiest On The Block

1. A Ouija board welcome mat for your doorstep — don't worry, it's not the dead contacting you, just your mother-in-law dropping in for an unexpected visit. 🙃
Promising review: "This mat was perfect this Halloween. It adds the perfect amount of subtle eeriness, and it held up really well under our covered doorway. I'm sure this will last for at least another three years. The ink is clear, and the words are legible (which was a concern I had prior to it arriving). But, despite the inexpensive price tag, it's actually a well-made mat that's true to the provided picture." —Morgan Benedict
2. A haunted doorbell to give your delivery people, trick-or-treaters, and other visitors a delightful fright when they go to ring your door. Its green eye will open wide and turn to look at them, making a loud creepy sound as well!
3. A 21-inch jumping animatronic spider that'll have screams echoing from your doorstep all October long.
Also, if you want to hear the godforsaken sounds this thing makes, you can hear them in this video.
Promising review: "The is a great display item. The spider is about two feet across with its legs out. She jumps up and at you about a foot with a scream and background noises. I had just finished putting the batteries in and turned it on: I guess I made a noise or something, THE SPIDER JUMPED! I spilled my coffee, LOL. It appears to activate out to about three to four feet, and the cats don't like it at all! So if you want something to scare the crap out of you, get this spider!!" —Wes
4. A pack of decorative 3D bats in different sizes to bring a spooky flair to any front door or porch.
These come with adhesive that allows you to stick them on, and they adhere *very* well — though not necessarily designed for outdoor use, reviewers say they help up through very windy weather and even tropical storms. If you want to avoid any residue left behind as some reviewers mention, you could use double-sided mounting tape instead.
Promising review: "I put a few of these on my front door this year and loved the look!! The adhesives worked well, only one fell off. When removing, some of the adhesive ripped so some was on the bat, and some was on the door — not a major deal, just had to use a little heat to loosen up the adhesive and remove from door." —NateandAmanda
5. A classic cauldron letting everyone know a witch dwells within...and to enter if they dare.
To recreate the foggy glow like the photo on the left, grab a light-up mist maker. If you're looking for a lot of colorful smoke for a photo or short moment, the reviewer on the right used a smoke stick.
Promising review: "I got this to make a honey pot for my son’s Winnie the Pooh Halloween costume. This little witches cauldron worked great — I painted it and added some rope for a handle. By itself it would make a cute Halloween candy bowl, too!" —Claude Daigle
6. And a set of three hand-holding witches (a mini coven, if you will) either casting a protection spell on your home or placing a curse on all of your enemies — you decide. You could arrange them in front of a cauldron (like the one above) or around a few jack-o'-lanterns to help set the scene!
The heads come pre-lit but these don't make any sounds! They're battery-powered (two AA batteries each) and you can put them on a timer so they come on at the same time each night for six hours.
Promising review: "I started my collection three years ago and will continue to add to their coven! Well-made. Stand up to time. I tried a copycat and realized how much better the quality of this product than lesser priced versions. Adding ghosts this year. So cute our local paper put us on front page." —Beth12345
7. A noise-activated hanging cocoon corpse that'll let out a scream and open its glowing red eyes at the sound of chattering trick-or-treaters — better grab your candy and run, kiddos!
It uses three AAA batteries!
Promising review: "For the price, this was a great Halloween decoration. It came with a little loop that you can use to hang it up. While hanging it up, you’ve got to be careful, though. The exterior is made of the same stuff Halloween spiderwebs are made of — be careful not to let it drag on the ground; everything seems to get stuck to it. Overall a good value!" —Pita
8. A pair of skeleton flamingos (skele-mingos, if you will) to watch over your yard — they're so cute, you might just be tempted to leave them out well past Halloween.
Promising review: "These are super cute! I love mine — I had them out for most of October, and they held up well under a pine tree canopy; they look exactly like they did when I put them out. Once I put them in the ground, they stayed put, no issues with blowing over. The white paint on the bones (which are raised shapes, not just painted) is not the best, but you can't tell unless you are up close. Once it fades over time, I will repaint them properly." —Queen of the Yard
9. An inflatable UFO decoration that's ~out of this world~. Pair it with an inflatable cow to make it look like the poor thing is being sucked up into the mothership, with an alien figure looming at the top. You may want to keep your distance!
To be clear: The cow doll is not included! But you can get one on Amazon (frequently bought with this inflatable UFO) for relatively cheap. And if you like that alien abduction sign the reviewer used on the right above, you can get it here.
Promising review: "The hardest, most time-consuming part about putting this decoration up is how many neighbors and random passersby yell compliments from their cars and/or stop by to tell you how cool they think it looks while you’re trying to hang the thicc-boy cow inflatable inside with fishing wire. Seriously, it’s a neighborhood hit! 🛸🐄👽 Once you get past the initial setup, it deflates/inflates without issue and is a unique, cool Halloween decoration!!!" —Tiffany
10. A coffin letter board — it makes an awesome gothic decor piece year-round but offers sooo many possibilities around Halloween, whether you position it next to your candy jar at the front door or incorporate it into your outdoor display, like one clever sports fan did below.
Promising review: "Used it for Halloween decorations near our front door, but I can’t wait to use it year-round — great buy, super cute!" —JuneGemini
11. A light-up hanging ghost that'll beckon your guests and trick-or-treaters to come near...but only if they dare. The glowing blue light will bring an eerie ambiance as this lonely spirit stands watch outside your home at night.
Reviewers say this particular hanging ghost strikes a good balance between being cute, spooky, and not *too* scary for kids.
Promising review: "No one else in my neighborhood has anything like it. Their ghosts do not light up, or at least not blue. This beautiful, flowing blue ghost hanging under my porch creates a perfectly un-scary atmosphere, yet so Halloween. The blue lights do attract bugs, but they leave when the lights are off. I hope the lights will keep working to make this ghost so pretty at night. Not sorry that I bought this one at all." —Linda H.
12. Or a simple but amusing ghost designed to wrap around a tree, but you could also position it around a fence, balcony, or lamp post. It's almost like he's begging you to come play the most haunted game of hide-and-seek.
Promising review: "Sometimes he looks like a pole dancer ghost, and we love that for him. He really hangs on, too. We used him for a Halloween festival and left him out for a week, and he stayed up in the exact same spot the entire time." —Starr Joy
13. Classic stretchy spider webbing you can drape over bushes, under trees, along your porch, and more — the options are endless. The bags contain enough webbing to cover over 800 square feet, so you can really let loose and turn your home into a spider's nest if you like.
Promising review: "This bag of fake spider webbing is huge! I own a 3,000-square-foot house and was able to place webbing on the entirety of the first floor for a party. This included placing webbing on both the back deck and screened in porch. Imagine an entire corner of a room filled from floor to ceiling and about 3' wide on either side and multiply that by 7 or 8, and that's how much webbing this is. I used clear push pins to stretch the webbing over and it gave the party a great effect. This does not come with little black spiders." —Scott Hutchings
14. And some creepy black cloth that'll make a great backdrop for other hanging decor and ramp up the haunted house vibes.
Promising review: "I specifically ordered this cloth because of the amount you get for the price. I used it for a Halloween party for decoration, and it was exactly as pictured and as I expected. I cut it in half to use in different areas. It is thin, but that is the purpose of it. It drapes and hangs nicely and looks great over string lights." —Taryn M.
