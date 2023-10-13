32 Outdoor Halloween Decorations To Make Your House The Spookiest On The Block

Also, if you want to hear the godforsaken sounds this thing makes, you can hear them in this video.

Promising review: "The is a great display item. The spider is about two feet across with its legs out. She jumps up and at you about a foot with a scream and background noises. I had just finished putting the batteries in and turned it on: I guess I made a noise or something, THE SPIDER JUMPED! I spilled my coffee, LOL. It appears to activate out to about three to four feet, and the cats don't like it at all! So if you want something to scare the crap out of you, get this spider!!" —Wes



Get it from Amazon for $69.99.