28 Of The Best Nintendo Switch Games To Pick Up As Gifts This Holiday

Tears of the Kingdom, for those who have been living under a rock, is the direct sequel to 2017's mega hit Breath of the Wild, and it was easily the most anticipated Nintendo Switch game this year, maybe even the past *several* years. Graphics- and gameplay-wise, it very much feels like Breath of the Wild, but with more freedom than ever before to manipulate the environment and get creative with how you approach, well, pretty much anything. It's definitely not required that they've played Breath of the Wild before diving into Tears of the Kingdom, although those who played BOTW will recognize many familiar locations and characters.

Promising review: "I would not recommend this game to anyone who has things to do other than play this game. I neglected all responsibilities to play this for a few weeks straight. Breath of the Wild was amazing, but this makes that game seem like a demo. This game is so packed with content. More story content, more monsters, more areas, more gameplay mechanics, more more more. It’s amazing. Only thing I don’t like about this game is I played it already and can never have the experience of playing it for the first time again." —Jessica Johnson

