15 Loveseat Slipcovers That’ll Protect It From Stains And Refresh Your Space

1. A super stretchy three-piece loveseat slipcover with individual covers for each cushion for a more natural look. The knitted fabric has a geometric maze design that adds some subtle decorative flair.
Promising review: "We had some flimsy couch covers (had to fight ALWAYS to keep them on) and were so fed up. I found these ones, and they are working out wonderfully so far. I got a set for the loveseat and our couch in gray. We washed them first (our preference is to wash everything before using), and they had no issues. It’s super easy to put in the couch, and we didn’t need to use the strap underneath — but nice it’s included. Both our couch and loveseat look amazing, and thank GOD the covers are staying put!! I highly recommend!!" —Carrie Circosta
2. A one-piece water-repellent option that'll slip over your loveseat and stay in place thanks to its adjustable elastic bottom and non-slip foam anchors to secure the shape. It's machine-washable, so you won't have to break out into a cold sweat when your accident-prone pup jumps up on it.
Promising review: "I have a sleeper loveseat that has doubled as a scratching post for my cat, shredding both arms. This slipcover was easy to use, stays in place relatively well, and makes my loveseat feel like a new piece of furniture. I am going to purchase a second one in a different color so I can change things up whenever I want. The fabric is lightweight and stretchy, which is good for me since I have advanced arthritis and not a lot of strength in my hands and wrists. I can change the cover without needing to call in help." —Christine Budzowski
3. A 100% duck cotton loveseat slipcover with a relaxed straight skirt design and cute corner ties for a little flourish. It's durable, so you won't have to worry about the cat's sharp claws ruining your furniture.
Promising review: "I'm always looking for that rustic yet luxe look for less, and I think this $40 slipcover did that. It's giving RH/Sixpenny home furniture vibes. It fits my Ikea loveseat sofa perfectly. I used a combination of the dryer machine and steamer for de-wrinkling, but I enjoy the 'lived-in' look so I didn't spend too much time or energy on that task. This loveseat slipcover sells out often on Amazon, so had to try it. The fabric seems very durable (I got the duck canvas fabric one), and it's exactly what I was expecting it to look like." —Amazon Customer
4. A printed loveseat slipcover that'll give your loveseat a stylish makeover so it looks more like something you picked up at the vintage market instead of on the side of the street. 😬 It comes with two free pillowcases to dress up your throw pillows, too!
Promising review: "Really love this pattern, and the fabric is very soft and stays in place. It is a modern spin on a floral print and goes very well with my green chairs. Just using it to cover an older traditional loveseat that is still in great shape. Keeps my cushions in place well. Came with two pillowcases that fit perfectly with my existing pillows. Definitely a great price." —Sandra Stilianessis
5. An Italian-made loveseat slipcover made with stretchy bi-elastic fabric that gives it a unique, expensive look — one reviewer said their sofas looked like they'd been reupholstered entirely.
Promising review: "I was so tired of fixing my slipcover on my leather couch. It was always a mess. This cover doesn’t slip at all. UPDATE: I’ve had this cover for almost five years now, and it still looks great. Got it in the cream and have two very active dogs that are on it constantly. It always looks neat and clean. It’s expensive… But BY FAR the longest-lasting and most used cover I’ve bought. You get what you pay for." —DB222
6. A velvet option bringing luxe vibes and soft texture to your space, because you don't *have* to splurge for a high-end aesthetic. This three-piece set includes individual cushion covers for a natural look — get ready for shocked faces when your visitors find out your couch isn't actually velvet.
Promising review: "This is the third cover I've had on my loveseat and by far the best. Right out of the package, I noticed it was a heavier, more durable-feeling fabric that was thicker than the others I've had. It's super soft, the color is exactly as pictured, the sizing was great, too. My parents were just here and didn't even realize it was a cover; they thought it was a different couch. I just ordered the same brand and color for my recliner." —Stephanie Covert
7. A jacquard slipcover with an intricate raised pattern for some timeless glam. This two-piece cover stretches and contours to your furniture, accommodating a variety of shapes for a fit that looks custom.
Promising review: "This cover was purchased as a gift for my sister who has multiple pets and a loveseat in ghastly green. She had tried other covers, some of which were a job of work to install and some which didn't laundry well. This Sure-Fit slipcover was the solution to all these problems! It was a snap to put on, washes and dries well, covers the loveseat completely, and looks great!" —M.S.
8. A reclining loveseat slipcover so you can kick back and relax with a big smile on your face knowing your living room just got a major aesthetic upgrade — and you didn't have to spend hundreds on replacing your old, scratched-up recliner to achieve it.
Promising reviews: "This is, like, the GOAT of reclining loveseat slipcovers. Install was intense, but ultimately, it looks like this sucker is gonna be sturdy and great! It fits like a second skin, and is super comfy." —Cynthia
"As someone who has been through my fair share of slipcovers...this set is completely superior! While it isn't the easiest to put on, it does fit snuggly and stays in place! I love that it's individual pieces versus one large cover, as it makes the couch look so nice...but I absolutely LOVE that I can take just one section off to wash if needed. It's definitely soft, and has held up well (I have dogs, cats, bunnies, and a house pig)." —Skyfoxx
9. A textured grid slipcover designed to be durable and maintain its color even after multiple runs through the washer. It's also breathable and wear-resistant — aka it's more than ready to withstand cat scratches, stains from your Chinese takeout, and more.
Promising review: "One of the best purchases made this year. Huge amount of compliments. Our old loveseat had 'good bones' and very comfortable but had its day! We spent very little for such a major impact. Washes beautifully and family still can’t believe it’s the old sofa!" —Dawn
10. A country-style slipcover that'll give your loveseat a cozy, inviting look — it might just replace your full-length sofa as your favorite reading spot in the house. Its one-piece design means you can have it set up in a matter of minutes!
Promising review: "I bought this slipcover for a small loveseat we’ve had for years. It attracts more lint, dust, hair, etc. than you can imagine, it needed vacuuming constantly, and the bottom has a curved base without having actual legs. I had looked at other covers for a while but didn’t think they would cover the bottom right. This little slipcover is the perfect solution. The skirt just hangs down and covers the bottom and looks really cute! The color is perfect, it was really easy to put on, and now the loveseat looks great!" —Jane
11. A velvet slipcover for a Chesterfield-style loveseat, designed to accommodate higher couch arms that are equal with the height of the back. If you hate the feel of a tufted couch (but it's what you're working with), this can smooth things out for more comfort.
Promising review: "I got this cover for my tuxedo-style sofa, and it fits excellently. I thought it was overpriced until it arrived and now must begrudgingly admit it is very well designed. Super soft, pretty, and easy to clean. There are tags on the inside that are labeled so you know which way to face the cover, GENIUS. (I want this feature on fitted sheets!) It also includes little foam rollers that you tuck into the couch creases to improve the fit and smooth out wrinkles. Easy and brilliant. Worth the money." —Lyz
12. A paisley floral option that's giving me serious Vera Bradley vibes — now you just need the matching bag to go with it.
Promising review: "It’s perfect, and I never thought I would ever want a paisley sofa, but this is really cool. Reminds me of the '60s, and it’s got just a unique vibe." —Laura Rose
13. A colorful loveseat slipcover in 10 vibrant designs that'll make it the star of your living room (while concealing those distracting stains that just won't come out).
Promising review: "Yesss!!!! My Cindy Crawford loveseat was saved with this mid-sized two-seater slipcover. This was my next-best solution after the upholstery cleaners were unable to remove those 'tough stains.' Thank you again! I can’t wait to revisit." —MrsMindGames
