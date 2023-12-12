41 Little Luxury Gifts That’ll Seriously ~Elevate~ Their Daily Routine

This sustainable product is made out of diatomaceous earth and recycled paper!

My boyfriend recently upgraded his bathroom with these, so I've been able to test them out in person. And I have to say, it really is just like how one reviewer described it: like the water is basically being sucked off your feet — and then the mats themselves dry super quickly, almost like magic. They're definitely a bit smaller than I anticipated (my partner ended up getting several and positioning them together) but since they work *so* well at drying your feet, you also don't need a ton of surface area. The dimensions (just so you know, in case you want to grab two) are 26.5" x 15.4".

Get a closer look at the white version on TikTok!

Promising review: "This is our second Dorai bath stone; we are adding them to all of our bathrooms. This design and usefulness of this product is undisputed. We no longer have water on our floors, reducing the chance of slipping on wet floors. These need to be in every home in the US." —B. Henricks

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).



Get it from Amazon for $65 (available in four colors).