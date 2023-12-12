41 Little Luxury Gifts That’ll Seriously ~Elevate~ Their Daily Routine

1. A luxe stone bath mat designed to absorb water *and* dry quickly — almost like magic — to eliminate moisture buildup and bad smells, a common problem with regular everyday bath mats. No risk of slipping on the wet bathroom floor or feeling that uncomfortable ~moistness~, AND the sleek modern look will add a little extra something to their b-room as well.
This sustainable product is made out of diatomaceous earth and recycled paper!
My boyfriend recently upgraded his bathroom with these, so I've been able to test them out in person. And I have to say, it really is just like how one reviewer described it: like the water is basically being sucked off your feet — and then the mats themselves dry super quickly, almost like magic. They're definitely a bit smaller than I anticipated (my partner ended up getting several and positioning them together) but since they work *so* well at drying your feet, you also don't need a ton of surface area. The dimensions (just so you know, in case you want to grab two) are 26.5" x 15.4".
Get a closer look at the white version on TikTok!
Promising review: "This is our second Dorai bath stone; we are adding them to all of our bathrooms. This design and usefulness of this product is undisputed. We no longer have water on our floors, reducing the chance of slipping on wet floors. These need to be in every home in the US." —B. Henricks
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $65 (available in four colors).
2. A refreshing ice roller they can keep in the fridge or freezer, then take out as needed to give their face a chilled massage and reduce puffiness and under-eye circles. Basically, they can start your day feeling like they just got a pricey facial.
Reviewers also swear by this migraines and cooling down on hot days, so it's multitalented.
Watch how it's used by one reviewer to address morning eye puffiness on TikTok!
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this product. I wasn't sure how it was much different than rolling any other frozen thing on your body. I'm beyond pleasantly surprised. I've used it for sinus pain, migraines, swollen neck glands, under-eye circles/bags, inflamed acne, TMJ pain, etc. Not to mention, when I used it on my face, it leaves my skin feeling tight and wakes me up in the mornings. It also stays cold for forever but never sweats or leaves water behind. It's like magic. I also bought one for my mom who suffers from nerve damage in her arms and legs. I think it'll really help when she has bad pain days." —Jessica McRee
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $15.19+ (available in 12 colors, including bundles with two types of rollers).
3. A pack of 23 Facetory sheet masks packed with all sorts of skin-friendly ingredients, from soothing rice bran extracts and brightening lemon to detoxifying charcoal and plumping collagen. They'll feel so luxurious having this many ~options~ to choose from when their skin needs a pick-me-up, and the positively adorable packaging is just the cherry on top. ✨
These would make the best stocking stuffers too!!
Facetory is a Korean brand that launched in 2016, and all of their products are made in Korea. The masks are also cruelty-free and free of sulfates, parabens, fragrances, and synthetic colors.
This sheet mask collection is one of my favorite purchases recently, and I already feel confident in saying I'll be going back for more (I've used several of the masks, which is why less than 23 are pictured above 😅). Each one has a few key benefits, which are detailed on the back along with the main ingredients (plus a super cute illustration with directions on how to use, in case you've never used sheet masks before). I leave each mask on for ~15 minutes, then pat the remaining product into my skin until it absorbs completely, and follow with a moisturizing cream to lock it all in. Doing this a few times a week has made my nighttime skincare routine feel so much more luxurious, and at less than $1 per mask, I think it's a sweet deal for something that's not only great for my skin but a mood-booster as well!
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get the variety pack from Amazon for $26.90 (also available in other packs).
4. And a gentle, TikTok-popular bubbly clay mask that also deserves a spot in their skincare routine ASAP. It's designed to deep clean pores and help remove blackheads, but ALSO it'll foam up to make their face look like a cloud!! Now that's just fun.
Check out a TikTok of the foaming mask in action.
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." —L. Shea
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.88.
5. A quality pair of silk pajamas worth every penny for how luxuriously soft and breathable they are — one reviewer even says they feel like being naked — with a slouchy oversized fit that won't feel suffocating. The best part: They're machine-washable!
Though I haven't tried this sleep set yet, I have a silk robe from Lunya that my sister-in-law got me a couple of years ago and it's hands-down the most luxurious thing I own. It's true 100% silk (like these PJs) and has the most incredible buttery soft texture to it — so I can only imagine what it'd feel like to fall asleep in one of their silk sets. Psst — you can check out more of their washable silk styles if your giftee would prefer a long-sleeve set, for instance. And see our guide to the best silk pajamas for more options elsewhere!
Promising reviews: "I am so obsessed with this silk set. It is so comfortable to wear and the material is so soft. I live in Southern California, and this is the only thing I can wear in the summer. Unlike other material, this silk won’t add any warmth to your body. Just feels like being naked! Silk material does get wrinkle easily, but I don’t think these PJs wrinkle that bad, at least I don’t mind." —Smart10
"I cannot say enough how much I love Lunya silk pajamas. The sleep top is VERY oversized and loose, but in a good way. I find the photos of the fit on Lunya's website accurate, with the back of the top's length going past the shorts (I'm 5'5) . I find the shorts to be true to size. The best thing is these actually wash well and are so silky soft. I'm more of a neutrals fan, but ordered the pink and I'm obsessed." —JBJBJB33
Shipping info (for Nordstrom): Free standard shipping available, along with expedited two-day and next-day shipping options at additional cost. See their full shipping info here.
Shipping info (for Lunya): Arrives within 3–7 business days after the order ships. See their FAQ page for more details.
Get them from Nordstrom or Lunya for $198 (available in women's sizes XS–2X and up to 16 colors).
6. A tub caddy, which will motivate them to set a good hour aside for a relaxing bath and pull out all the stops: candles, a cold glass of wine, a bath bomb, and a good novel (or Netflix).
It's not only size-adjustable to accommodate different tubs; it also comes equipped with a wine glass holder, edges that safely prop up a book or tablet, a candle holder, and extra space for whatever else your cozy heart desires.
Promising review: "When I placed my order for this tray I looked at the pics but did not realize how really cool this piece is. The ability to change the size is great, but I just love the different trays that are removable as well as the ability to put my phone and a Kindle in 'safe' areas of the tray. I found a perfect place for my TV remote should I want to watch TV and not read. I just got it and used it last night but it appears to be well-made, balanced, and offers versatility for the things you may want at your fingertips when taking a luxurious bath!" —SindiMcG
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $45.97 (available in 13 styles).
7. A popular pair of crisscross faux-fur slippers that'll make them feel so fancy when they're drinking their morning coffee or relaxing in the evening. Reviewers swear these are cozy and warm despite the open-toe design, which also allows for circulation so their feet don't get sweaty, and their waterproof, anti-slip soles mean they can step outside in them too.
Both the seller and reviewers suggest going one size up to ensure a proper fit!
Promising reviews: "Fluffy and luxurious. Have you ever wondered what walking on clouds feels like? Well, you should get these sandals! They are gorgeous and so fluffy! I got them just for fun, and I love walking around at home with them because they make me feel so fancy as I go make my coffee in my pajamas! I high recommend them if you want a nicer looking sandal to walk around at home." —Zumbatini
"These slippers feel like a hug on my feet. They have a hard bottom so you can wear them out. The top part is so incredibly soft!!! I love these! If you’re worried about sizing, size up." —Cyndi Lundeberg
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $23.99 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and seven colors).
8. And a splurge-worthy Barefoot Dreams robe reviewers rave about for its luxurious softness and cozy warmth. It'll really come in clutch after a hot shower (because stepping out into the cold air is the *worst*), but they'll probably want to wear it all day and pretend they're living at a day spa.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "At first, I thought the robe was too big and bulky. I was ready to send it back. But one night I was really cold and put it on. Eureka! Now I know why my kids told me it has a cult following. It’s so soft and keeps me warm without making me overheated. Love it!!" —Brian L. Gesch
"If you want the softest, yummiest robe ever, this is for you! It engulfs you in softness, it breathes so you don’t *glisten* while wearing it. Mine is floor length, so I can pull my legs up on the couch or chair, and relax! I wish you could slip it on right now and feel its softness! It washes up beautifully too!" —Luvstawkin
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $87.88+ (available in four colors and three sizes — size 1 is 44 inches long, size 2 is 47 inches, and size 3 is 50 inches).
9. And on that note: A spa-esque towel warmer so they'll always have a steaming hot towel at the ready when they get out of the shower to warm them right up. Their body won't even have the CHANCE to get cold.
It can fit up to two oversized bath towels and heats up in just one minute, with a built-in auto-off feature for safety. They can throw their PJs in here, too, to warm them up before bed! This particular towel warmer also comes in some adorable colors, like light blue and pink.
Get a closer look at it on TikTok!
Promising review: "So, I am one of those people that usually runs colder than most. I get out of the shower, and am usually FREEZING even with a towel wrapped around me. THIS CHANGED THE GAME!! I put my towel in before my shower (I like 15–20 minutes to heat it), and when I pull it out, it is warm throughout the entire towel and if I leave the lid off after pulling out my towel (I've turned off the machine at this point) the residual heat helps to heat the room. Since I have gotten this towel warmer, I have recommended it to almost every person in my family. I LOVE IT!! So worth it!! Update: The husband has also taken to using it for every shower. STILL so in love!" —Sara
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $106.99+ (available in two colors).
10. Plus, oversized waffle-weave bath towels that are both lightweight and ultra-absorbent. They dry *much* faster than the heavy plush kind, and they'll feel more luxurious every time they towel off with one.
Promising reviews: "These towels are large and the thickest towels we ever had, and I'm talking about the most expensive hotels we ever stayed at. I would imagine after dozens and dozens of washing and bleaching these towels may equal those used at the Waldorf-Astoria and the Plaza in New York City. You won't find much lint on your lint trap after drying. These will last a lifetime!!!" —PS
"Just finished washing towels and not one speck of lint! Just what I wanted. These towels are not plushy. They are quick dry, so they're textured and a lighter weight than a traditional thick plush towel. It is exactly what I wanted. In Europe they use towels like this because many homes do not have dryers; everything is line-dried. The thick plushy towels don’t dry well and easily get musty and odorous. These are A+++." —Sammi
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $39.99 (also available in a two-pack and as a 12-pack of washcloths, plus a grey color).
11. Scented drawer liners with elegant floral designs to line their dresser drawers with. It'll make them smile every time they catch a glimpse of it underneath their clothes, and reviewers say the liners have the loveliest smell, too.
Promising reviews: "I am very pleased with these scented drawer liners! They are perfect for my bedroom chest of drawers. The paper is heavy and the scent is wonderful. I love it! I may buy them as gifts." —Jennifer
"This is a traditional scented drawer liner paper — the kind people used for decades before modern adhesive (plastic) papers — and it's beautiful. I purchased the royal bloom scent and it smells like fresh pears. The paper comes in a tight roll and I suggest reverse rolling or laying it flat and weighing it down for a night before installing it. I very much prefer non-adhesive paper like this because it is easy to install and replace, but also because it is old-school elegance." —Trillium
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).
12. An absolutely beautiful set of handblown colored wine glasses they'd never splurge on themselves, which is exactly why you should treat them to this gorgeous collection. These will make their evening glass of wine feel even more special, and they'll add a lovely pop of color if displayed in a wine cabinet.
Estelle Colored Glass is a Black woman–owned small business offering luxury glassware that's vintage-inspired.
Promising review: "I had heard about these and was happy to see them at Anthro. Beautiful. Yes, they are pricey, but they are stunning and unique. Can’t wait to entertain with them." —Jenniferinsd1
Shipping info: For arrival in time for Christmas, Anthropologie's order cutoff dates are Dec. 19 for standard shipping and Dec. 21 (at 9 a.m. ET) for express shipping. See their full shipping info here.
Get the set of six from Anthropologie for $185 (available in three styles).
13. And a wine decanter designed to aerate their wine and release its natural aromas for an even better taste...but also because it's pretty.
After being kept in an airtight bottle, wine needs to breathe. Pouring into a wine carafe releases its natural aromas and flavors for better taste!
Promising review: "My family loves this decanter. It improves the taste of all kinds of wines and looks very nice when displayed. It is much cheaper than many $100 or $200 decanters while looking and working just as nicely. While these can be a bit tricky to clean, I've been using a quick trick to make it look like new! 1) Rinse with warm water (if you have time, let it soak for an hour). 2) Fill about 1 centimeter with salt and add 2 centimeters of white wine vinegar. 3) Swirl the solution and CAREFULLY shake if stains are higher up. 4) Rinse with warm water. That should get your decanter ready for the next bottle! Hope this helps!" —Jackson L.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $54.99.
14. A beautiful jade roller and gua sha set, because once they start using these on the daily, there's no going back. These popular beauty tools are great for using with serums, helping the product absorb more deeply, *and* they can help reduce puffiness, tighten skin, improve blood circulation, and even provide relief from headaches and sinus congestion. Few beauty tools feel like pampering yourself as much as this trusty duo.
They're crafted with natural jade! FYI, I use a very similar set at home when I'm applying serums as part of my skincare routine (literally morning and night), and they definitely feel like they're helping the product sink in better and faster. Plus, they always feel really cooling against my skin in the most refreshing way.
Promising review: "I love this roller!! Don't even need to put it in the fridge because it's always cold. It feels so, so good applying a bit of pressure and following videos on how to drain the nodes. So relaxing. It makes me happy using it and feels good. It's also gorgeous — very pretty pink and rose gold colors! So luxurious and makes me feel like royalty!" —Uzma
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
15. A bestselling Elizavecca collagen-coating hair treatment that'll deeply repair and hydrate their hair thanks to restorative ingredients like collagen and ceramide 3. They'll just apply it after shampooing, wait as little as five minutes, then rinse it out for hair that looks *and* feels luxuriously soft. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex.
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.
Promising review: "This is the first product that I have ever used where I saw immediate results. For those out there who have tried Olaplex at home, it's very similar in consistency but I think I see better results and this product is much cheaper. I shampooed my hair, towel-dried so my hair was damp, then ran the product through all my hair, mostly concentrating on my ends. I left it in for as long as I could and rinsed it out and my hair felt smooth and soft immediately. I let my hair air dry and it was soooo shiny! It is a small bottle but you don't need to use much so I can see it lasting for a while if you only do a treatment once a week or once every two weeks." —Samantha Ellis
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $7.84.
16. A portable facial humidifier for pampering their skin and delivering a concentrated dose of moisture, leaving it so ~dewy~, people will think they just got a facial. It can even help with sinus congestion and allergies!
This is the newer wireless model, which means they can take it to the office, keep it with them in the car, and pack it for a trip. This rechargeable 12.4-ounce humidifier can run for up to eight hours straight!
Hey Dewy was cofounded by Cindy Kang, a Korean-born entrepreneur who spent 15 years in dry, stale offices before dreaming up a portable cordless humidifier that could be used anywhere.
Promising reviews: "I love my little humidifier! I work in private aviation and travel for a living. I bring this on every flight to add some moisture in the air (guests on board love it) and it’s great for those dry hotel rooms. I also use it when I’m sick and a lot of the time I will hold it up to my face for extra moisture. Very happy with this purchase!" —Sydney B.
"I loveeee this little machine. It helped so much with my allergies at night, and my nasal passages! They aren’t so dry anymore. I AM literally about to order more as I type this!💗" —Jai M.
Shipping info: 2- to 3-day express shipping available at add