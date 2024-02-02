47 Little Luxuries That’ll Seriously ~Elevate~ Your Daily Routine In 2024

1. A set of two cooling pillows if sleeping on the "cool side" is something you like to do. No more flipping your pillow over constantly — reviewers say these keep you cool all night long, and they're filled with a plush gel fiber that provides just the right amount of support. If you've ever wish you could bring those fancy hotel pillows home with you...now you can.
Promising review: "These had great reviews but I was still a bit skeptical. I'm a bit of a pillow snob. I usually require about three pillows for just myself, not including my husband. I like to sleep propped up a bit so my sinuses don't get stopped up at night. My old pillows would require three to nine adjustments a night for me to be comfortable again. These pillows — these amazing, heavenly pillows — are now my favorite part of going to bed. Soft but firm. How does that work? It gives support for me to sleep slightly propped up but I sink into this comfortable personal cloud. Soft, but firm. My head isn't sinking through the pillow to rest on my mattress, but I feel comfortably enveloped. Now mind you, I have one very cheap Walmart pillow behind it so I'm not against my headboard, but even still. Heaven. I bought two but think that would be too much fluff so now my husband and I each have one. Buy them. Add to cart. Buy now with one click. Stop the research. You've found the pillows you were looking for." —Marissa Urey
Get a set of two down alternative pillows from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in queen and king sizes, and four material types). Psst — there's a 10% off coupon you can clip to save $$.
2. And to go with them: An affordable (but bougie-feeling) set of satin pillowcases good for both your hair and skin, *and* they stay refreshingly cool! Satin pillowcases help prevent breakage, frizz, and tangles in your hair, and your skin will feel happier too since these won't dry it out. PLUS, your bed will feel more ~luxurious~ for a fraction of the price that you'd spend on real silk.
These have a hidden zipper so your pillow stays put and doesn't slip out!
Promising review: "I really love this pillowcase! Not only is it super cute, but it really does what it's supposed to as far as preserving your hair overnight. As a member of the Natural Hair Community, a satin pillowcase is a MUST and this pillowcase really gets the job done! It really helps to retain the moisture in Black hair and keeps my kinky curly hair from being all over the place when I wake up. That is really beneficial for me because I'm a wild sleeper and having this pillowcase just makes it that much easier to tame my hair because it is not as dry as it would be from a regular pillowcase. I've also had no problems with washing it and it still keeping up. I've thrown it in the regular washer and dryer a couple of times, and it's still durable, satiny, and the color is not washed or faded. I definitely recommend this pillowcase for all hair types, but especially ones in the 3a–4c range." —Morgan123ThatsMe
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $5.87 (available in 25 colors, three sizes, and in one-packs).
3. A set of hotel-worthy cooling bed sheets to make your bed feel as luxurious as the one you slept in on vacation. Silky soft and breathable, these popular sheets feel ~expensive~ but aren't, with over 217,000 (!) 5-star ratings backing up their incredible value.
Promising review: "I am a very hot sleeper therefore, I am very picky about my sheets. These sheets are very comfortable and do not make me hot. They are soft and very comfortable. Also, the company is great to work with! Excellent customer service! When my sheets arrived, there was a small problem with the fitted sheet so I emailed them (the sheets came with a flier with their contact info) and they sent me another fitted sheet right away. They said they are a family owned business and really want the customer to have a great experience. I was impressed with that level of service especially in this day and age! Bottom line: great sheets, excellent customer service and great price! Do not hesitate to buy!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in twin–split king sizes and 45 colors).
4. And a shaggy faux-fur duvet cover lined with soft velvet on the underside to replace your rough, wrinkled one. With bedding this luxurious, who could blame you for wanting to hibernate...the whole year.
One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two. Don't forget to grab a duvet insert if you need one!
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and 34 colors).
5. Scented drawer liners with elegant floral designs to line your dresser drawers with. They'll make you smile every time you catch a glimpse of them underneath your clothes, and reviewers say they have the loveliest smell, too.
Promising reviews: "I am very pleased with these scented drawer liners! They are perfect for my bedroom chest of drawers. The paper is heavy and the scent is wonderful. I love it! I may buy them as gifts." —Jennifer
"This is a traditional scented drawer liner paper — the kind people used for decades before modern adhesive (plastic) papers — and it's beautiful. I purchased the royal bloom scent and it smells like fresh pears. The paper comes in a tight roll and I suggest reverse rolling or laying it flat and weighing it down for a night before installing it. I very much prefer non-adhesive paper like this because it is easy to install and replace, but also because it is old-school elegance." —Trillium
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).
6. A spa-esque towel warmer so you always have a steaming hot towel at the ready when you get out of the shower to warm you right up. Your body won't even have the CHANCE to get cold.
It can fit up to two oversized bath towels and heats up in just one minute, with a built-in auto-off feature for safety. You can throw your PJs in here, too, to warm them up before bed! This particular towel warmer also comes in some adorable colors, like light blue and pink.
Promising review: "So, I am one of those people that usually runs colder than most. I get out of the shower, and am usually FREEZING even with a towel wrapped around me. THIS CHANGED THE GAME!! I put my towel in before my shower (I like 15–20 minutes to heat it), and when I pull it out, it is warm throughout the entire towel and if I leave the lid off after pulling out my towel (I've turned off the machine at this point) the residual heat helps to heat the room. Since I have gotten this towel warmer, I have recommended it to almost every person in my family. I LOVE IT!! So worth it!! Update: The husband has also taken to using it for every shower. STILL so in love!" —Sara
Get it from Amazon for $106.99+ (available in five colors).
7. Oversized waffle-weave bath towels that are both lightweight and ultra-absorbent, similar to what you'd find at a spa. They dry *much* faster than the heavy plush kind, and you'll feel more luxurious every time you towel off with one.
Promising reviews: "These towels are large and the thickest towels we ever had, and I'm talking about the most expensive hotels we ever stayed at. I would imagine after dozens and dozens of washing and bleaching these towels may equal those used at the Waldorf-Astoria and the Plaza in New York City. You won't find much lint on your lint trap after drying. These will last a lifetime!!!" —PS
"Just finished washing towels and not one speck of lint! Just what I wanted. These towels are not plushy. They are quick dry, so they're textured and a lighter weight than a traditional thick plush towel. It is exactly what I wanted. In Europe they use towels like this because many homes do not have dryers; everything is line-dried. The thick plushy towels don’t dry well and easily get musty and odorous. These are A+++." —Sammi
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $39.99 (also available in a two-pack and as a 12-pack of washcloths, plus a grey color).
8. A luxe stone bath mat designed to absorb water *and* dry quickly — almost like magic — to eliminate moisture buildup and bad smells, a common problem with regular everyday bath mats. No risk of slipping on the wet bathroom floor or feeling that uncomfortable ~moistness~, AND the sleek modern look will add a little extra something to your b-room as well.
This sustainable product is made out of diatomaceous earth and recycled paper! Reviewers say the feel of it under your feet does take some getting used to (especially if you're used to a traditional bath mat), but they attest to how well this thing absorbs water and that the moisture seemingly just disappears afterward.
My boyfriend recently upgraded his bathroom with these, so I've been able to test them out in person. And I have to say, it really is just like how one reviewer described it: like the water is basically being sucked off your feet — and then the mats themselves dry super quickly, almost like magic. They're definitely a bit smaller than I anticipated (my partner ended up getting several and positioning them together) but since they work *so* well at drying your feet, you also don't need a ton of surface area.
Promising review: "This is our second Dorai bath stone; we are adding them to all of our bathrooms. This design and usefulness of this product is undisputed. We no longer have water on our floors, reducing the chance of slipping on wet floors. These need to be in every home in the US." —B. Henricks
Get it from Amazon for $90 (available in four colors).
9. Prismatic film for covering your sunniest windows, or alternatives like crystal ball suncatchers and window clings (or a combination of all three!) — because there's nothing quite like the effect dancing rainbows of light have on a room.
10. A gold candle snuffer that's beautiful, functional, and a little ~extra~ all at the same time. With this, you can extinguish your candles without having to blow them out (which potentially spreads embers and wax), and it'll look SO pretty sitting on your mantle or coffee table.
Promising reviews: "This snuffer does the job. I bought it to snuff out my tea candles so that I'm not blowing wax everywhere. It works perfectly. I like the weight and it looks very pretty sitting on the mantle. The price is perfect also." —Mary Lesane
"This is a candle must-have! I used to blow my candles out but sometimes I get nervous I’ll blow ember all over the place, no good. But this helps snuffing out the candles." —Jennifer Frances Castro
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11. A jar of Capri Blue Volcano scent booster to spread this cult-favorite scent to your clothes, sheets, and towels when you do laundry. It'll make them smell deliciously fresh when they come out and add a little ~luxury~ to your laundry routine.
Promising reviews: "I read many reviews of the volcano scent booster and knew I had to try it to freshen up my laundry. I’m so glad I tried it because I love the scent and my laundry smells divine, and so far it really seems to last. It’s out of stock often from what I gather, so I bought two to start with and all set for a while now. I love this stuff and will definitely be repurchasing as needed." —Kelli E.
"I am in love with this scent booster! I have sensitive skin and always thought I couldn't use scented laundry items, but no issues! Particularly love on my towels and bed linens, but also when I wash dog beds and kid backpacks :) in addition to my clothes. Love!!" —Melissa D.
Get it from Capri Blue for $22.
12. A genius water bottle with a built-in infuser for adding lemons, berries, mint leaves, ginger, or other ingredients to your water. It'll kick up the flavor, yes, but it'll also make you feel ridiculously fancy (it's the little things, OK!!) — plus, no seeds or pulp will slip through! It even has handy time markers on the side to keep you on top of your hydration schedule.
It comes with an insulation sleeve, cleaning brush, and recipe booklet!
My former colleague Britt Ross says, "I am one of those people who has, until recently, gone through life thinking, 'Why would I drink water when there are other beverages that actually taste good to be had?' Well, I received this gizmo as a birthday gift from my water-loving husband as a not-so-subtle hint to change my ways, and lo and behold, it's been a revelation. I often have lemon remnants left over from cooking and baking, and they're the perfect things to throw into the infuser section of the bottle to liven things up. It's amazing what a little fruitiness can do — I can guzzle a whole bottle easily! Plus, it's much easier to clean than you'd think (each section comes apart and there's an included brush!), and there's a grippy section on the side so it doesn't slip out of your hand. Oh, and did I mention it has not ever leaked?! 10/10, no notes, buy it NOW!!!"
Promising review: "This is my new obsession! I can’t believe how much joy a little thing like this can bring, but I just love it! I love experimenting with new fruit and herb combos (orange/blackberry/mint, and lemon/ cucumber are my favorites so far). I drink much more water now, and my skin is glowing! And it's so cheap but feels so fancy. Buy it, of course!" —Kindle Customer 1
Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in seven colors).
13. A bestselling Elizavecca collagen-coating hair treatment that deeply repairs and hydrates your hair thanks to restorative ingredients like collagen and ceramide 3. You just apply it after shampooing, wait as little as five minutes, then rinse it out for hair that looks *and* feels luxuriously soft. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex. (And that's over three times the price!)
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.
Promising review: "This is the first product that I have ever used where I saw immediate results. For those out there who have tried Olaplex at home, it's very similar in consistency but I think I see better results and this product is much cheaper. I shampooed my hair, towel-dried so my hair was damp, then ran the product through all my hair, mostly concentrating on my ends. I left it in for as long as I could and rinsed it out and my hair felt smooth and soft immediately. I let my hair air dry and it was soooo shiny! It is a small bottle but you don't need to use much so I can see it lasting for a while if you only do a treatment once a week or once every two weeks." —Samantha Ellis
Get it from Amazon for $6.85.