47 Little Luxuries That’ll Seriously ~Elevate~ Your Daily Routine In 2024

These have a hidden zipper so your pillow stays put and doesn't slip out!

Check them out on TikTok.



Promising review: "I really love this pillowcase! Not only is it super cute, but it really does what it's supposed to as far as preserving your hair overnight. As a member of the Natural Hair Community, a satin pillowcase is a MUST and this pillowcase really gets the job done! It really helps to retain the moisture in Black hair and keeps my kinky curly hair from being all over the place when I wake up. That is really beneficial for me because I'm a wild sleeper and having this pillowcase just makes it that much easier to tame my hair because it is not as dry as it would be from a regular pillowcase. I've also had no problems with washing it and it still keeping up. I've thrown it in the regular washer and dryer a couple of times, and it's still durable, satiny, and the color is not washed or faded. I definitely recommend this pillowcase for all hair types, but especially ones in the 3a–4c range." —Morgan123ThatsMe

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $5.87 (available in 25 colors, three sizes, and in one-packs).