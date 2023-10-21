19 Things To Help You Deal With All The Damn Leaves In Your Yard

1. A leaf blower/vacuum with a built-in mulcher to make clearing the avalanche of fallen leaves and other debris from your yard and patio a breeze. It even has an angled snout to make cleaning underneath furniture easy.
It can chop up 16 bags of leaves so they fit into just one bag!
Promising reviews: "I really put it to work this fall. Did a fantastic job. What would have been 56 bags of leaves to put curbside, the Worx Electric TriVac reduced the bags to about eight or nine finely mulched leaves ready to use as compost. Very easy to use. Light. The blower is great, also. The only downside I experienced is that the debris bag needs to be replaced. The heavy duty stitching on the zipper has come apart, making it very hard to close the bag when mulching. I will have to invest in a new one. Other than that, it is a great mulcher/blower and it is not that noisy. Highly recommended." —ADI
"This made raking my yard in the fall a thing of the past. I was able to use this on my entire yard with ease. I was able to fill 13 bags full when normally it would be about 20–25 bags. It's great!" —AznFury
2. Or a budget-friendly electric leaf blower that's lightweight (only 4.4 pounds!), crucial if you've got a lot of surface area to cover and don't want your arm to feel like jelly after. Its built-in cord retention system will keep the extension cord from coming unplugged every 10 seconds, which makes an already tedious task even more frustrating.
Note: This doesn't come with an extension cord, so be sure to pick one up if you don't already own one!
Promising review: "I wasn't too sure this blower would be strong enough to clear the leaves in my yard but I was pleasantly surprised. It has very good power and was even blowing the wet leaves. I was thinking I would need one of the 12-amp much bigger blowers which would be hard for me to use but this works great for me. At 71-years-old, I find that it's easy to handle and very lightweight. Glad I took a chance and got it. Great price also." —L. Sullivan
3. Leaf Scoops, which give you Hulk-sized paws for scooping up all that fallen foliage and dropping it into your wheelbarrow. It'll cut time spent on the exhausting task in half, and your hands will be shielded from messy wet leaves, sticks, and weeds.
Promising review: "It was that time of year when all of the autumn leaves were falling and the crummy fall weather was settling in. The ground and leaves were soaked with freezing rain water and we began our miserable task of raking and bagging leaves for community curbside pickup. These Leaf Scoops made picking up the leaves SO MUCH easier than messing around with multiple rakes. Simply rake the leaves into a pile, then put on the Leaf Scoops to pickup and bag the leaves. The scoops really help grab a large amount of leaves and also save your back from bending all the way to the ground. I would definitely recommend these to family and friends! Pair these with a leaf chute for your paper bags and you will be scooping and bagging leaves like a pro..." —brian
4. A leaf chute that'll prop open a 30-gallon paper bag so you can more easily dump your leaves and other yard waste into it.
Promising review: "Greatest invention since sliced bread! Revolution of leaf raking. Slide in the bag then unfold it and turn the mouth inside out and drop it on the ground and start raking your leaves directly into the bag. You will probably need to buy a new one each season as they are plastic coated cardboard. But the best money you will spend in the fall!" —Amber
5. Or the Bag Butler if you're using big plastic leaf bags — pop this inside while they're either upright or on their side to rake leaves directly inside.
This works with 30- to 42-gallon leaf bags! BTW, the Bag Butler is made by a small business, and you can find informational videos on how to use the product at their site.
Promising review: "I hate raking leaves and I've tried other leaf solutions like the huge plastic taco thing. This one plain works and makes swift work of leaves, even raking alone. I use 39-gallon bags. Make sure to insert the Butler into the bag so the handle cutouts are toward the bag opening. That way you can lift the bag and hold onto the Bag Butler to shake the leaves down once or twice if desired (so you fit more leaves per bag). I find that I can rake to the end of the Bag Butler and shake down twice before raking to the top again and tying the bag." —CenTex
6. A pair of large garden bags for holding leaves, with a double bottom layer that's water- and tear-resistant — each bag can hold up to 110 pounds without breaking! It comes with handles at both the top and bottom for easy dumping, and you can even scoop up big piles of leaves with these directly.
Promising review: "I have over 30 oak trees on my property. Fall cleanup keeps me in shape. This purchase was a lifesaver. I drag these all around my yard cleaning up leaves, sticks, acorns. They get dragged over stone ledge and my crushed stone driveway. Still going strong and not a single rip or tear. I'm seriously impressed." —Loulee
"These are really good for the money. I use them for grass clippings and autumn leaves and couldn't be happier with them." —Nielsens
7. A pop-up leaf collector that utilizes the shape of something we all know, love, and trust: a taco. Yep — when you're done collecting leaves, tree branches, weeds, and more, fold it like a taco for easy dumping into the trash.
Plus, it folds up into the included carrying case for easy storage in the off-season.
Promising review: "I was able to pick up my leaves in record time using this leaf collector. I wish I had know about it years ago. It would have saved me so much money hiring people to do my leaves. I have told everyone I know about this product. They are all amazed when they see the video I did showing how I raked the leaves on the leaf collector. Folded up the ends like a taco and put it in the bag and released. SO EASY! Absolutely worth the money." —Ronnie
8. An expandable telescopic metal rake versatile enough for all your leaf and debris cleanup. It extends from 24 to 63 inches long, *and* the rake head can be widened from 8 inches to 23 inches, so it can reach into those tricky narrow areas for pulling out leaves as well as cover the whole lawn.
Promising review: "I was looking for a rake that could handle both wide and narrow leaf and debris pickup — especially in my flower and plant beds. They had very narrow openings to clean out dead leaves that had been there awhile. This product worked perfectly. I also used the widest angle of the leaf rake to quickly gather the leaves and debris on the lawn. The best part was that I was able to separate it into two pieces and store it away using very little space." —Farnino
9. A back-saving garden rake that lets you rake up the leaves, grab them, *and* pour them into your trash bag without having to bend over or constantly clean off stuck-on leaves.
Amazing Rake is a small business based in California and its products are made in the US.
Promising review: "We have a huge yard with lots of trees, so we deal with tons of leaves, twigs and gumballs. We have a yard rake that attaches to the back of our riding lawnmower, but it still requires picking up the piles of leaves. I used to do it with the circular hand rakes, which I thought were great, but that still requires bending over dozens of times and it was hard on my back. When I ran across this garden rake, I knew I had to try it and I’m so glad I did! It is a total game changer!! I had a ton of leaves that had piled up against the house and around the patio furniture over the winter months and was not looking forward to raking and picking up all those leaves. This awesome garden tool picked it up in no time with very little effort! I was able to easily reach into difficult-to-access places and pull out leaves, scoop them up and bag them. No more backbreaking bending over dozens and dozens of times to scoop up leaves!" —Kathy M.
10. Or a handle attachment to clamp onto your current rake or leaf gathering tool for a more ergonomic grip, since it'll let you stand up straighter and maneuver the tool more easily. Now you won't have to book a chiropractor appointment right after.
This clip-on handle will come in handy all year, as many reviewers say it's especially useful in the winter and makes shoveling snow so much easier.
Promising review: "This is a great little invention. It's meant to reduce the back stress of jobs that involve repetitive moves with the same tool — snow shoveling, raking the lawn, shoveling a pile of compost into wheelbarrows. It's well made and comes with a hex wrench that snaps right into the handle." —Wiota Pecatonica
11. A gutter scoop so you can address those gutters currently clogged up with dead leaves, animal nests, and mud while protecting your hand from scrapes.
12. Or a ~slightly more advanced~ gutter scoop designed with a mesh screen for water to pass through if you're dealing with matted, waterlogged leaves up there. It even has heavy-duty chisel-teeth to help break down thick material.
Promising review: "Not sure why it took me so long to find this item. After years of scraping out a packed silt in the bottom of my gutters, I saw this and ordered it. I was a little unsure if I could use it on my smaller than standard size 4-inch gutters, but if anything the smaller size lets this thing fit even tighter and scoop out more efficiently. (I do have to lift it over the gutter junctions but that's fine." —W. Steward
13. A GutterMaster water wand that measures 12 feet fully extended, tall enough to reach even most second-story gutters. The curved end delivers pressured water to blast away all the leaves and pine needles cluttering your gutters. This attachment is compatible with most water hoses!
Just be careful if you decide to use this with a ladder — you may not want to use it at maximum water pressure as it may be hard to remain stable on the ladder at the same time.
Promising review: "Don't think that this will make the job easy because the only way to make it easy is to hire someone to do the job! What this did for me was to make the job easier and also allow me to stay closer to the ground. I reached gutters 26 feet from the ground while standing on my stepladder. I sure did get a shoulder workout while using this but still, I'm glad I had this GutterMaster cleaner. It telescopes and locks easily, delivers a strong water stream to move leaves along the gutter and can actually enter the downspout drain area to aim a cleaning steam into the downspout. I was impressed how with ordinary water pressure it could deliver a strong cleaning stream; it really does the job!" —Mary K Hubert
