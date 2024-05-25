BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    35 Products That'll Totally Change How You Put On Your Makeup

    You after trying this stamp-on eyeliner, color-changing blush oil, and volcanic face roller: 🤯

    Jenae Sitzes
    by Jenae Sitzes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A waterproof, smudge-proof liquid eyeliner stamp that addresses the bane of every makeup wearer's existence: creating the perfect, symmetrical cat-eye. Now you don't have to spend an hour redoing your wings — this easy-to-use stamp creates the same wing on each side, and no one will even know the difference. 🤫

    The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty

    Promising review: "Amazon makes all things possible, even the perfect winged liner. I’m speechless. I’ve never been able to do winged liner in the 30 years I’ve walked the Earth. This product is amazing, it’s seamless. Literally, it’s foolproof. Not to mention it has great staying power, it’s very dark, and hasn’t smudged all day. I seriously wasn’t expecting to like it this much, you’ve got a customer for life!" —Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three styles and a combo pack). 

    2. A reusable Revlon volcanic face roller designed to keep excess oil at bay throughout the day, absorbing shine in seconds without messing up your makeup or requiring you to pack on more powder. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, this clever roller might just be your new holy grail.

    Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
    Reviewer using Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
    Just twist the ring to pop out the stone, then wash it with a mild soap/cleanser and let it air dry after every use.

    Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." —Veronica Cooper

    Get it from Amazon for $10.15.

    3. A bottle of Nyx setting spray so your carefully crafted makeup look can survive up to 16 hours of wear, through humidity, sweat, rain, and snow, without any smudging or melting.

    Promising review: "I’ve been using this for a while, but finally needed to write a review. This morning, I put my makeup on and did some generous sprays of this setting spray. Then, I went into the 100-plus-degree heat and demonstrated a short workout at an outdoor event. Despite drinking as much water as I could handle, I overheated quickly and EMS had to come to my rescue. Between my boyfriend and EMS, there was a small crowd around me literally pouring ice water on me, mopping my face and neck with cold towels, and pressing ice packs on me. This continued for a while and I was sure that my makeup was gone, but this spray kept my face mostly intact! If this spray can keep my makeup on through an encounter with EMS and being essentially submerged in ice water, it can keep yours on through your (hopefully less eventful) day!" —Bugaboo

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in four finishes — matte, dewy, radiant, and plump — and also a jumbo size).

    4. A light, silky Touch in Sol No Poreblem primer to try if your foundation never goes on looking as smooth as you'd like — this'll hydrate the skin while also minimizing the appearances of spots, blemishes, and pores to help your foundation look its best on top. Just check out the difference on this orange below!

    Promising review: "I'm 44 and for the past four years my skin has been throwing a hissy fit. No matter what I tried my pores were screaming through my makeup. You know what I mean? Makeup sinking into the pores will turn any good foundation into a pool party on your face. Finally, a month ago I found this and it really works. I have combo-dry skin, weather depending and it doesn't make my skin oily. My foundation sets nicely over it (no sinking) and stays on for about eight hours before needing a touchup. And of course my pores...barely visible!!!! I'm happy!" —KPak

    Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in two styles).

    5. A bottle of Ecotools makeup brush cleansing shampoo, because chances are, your sponges and brushes are overdue for a good cleaning. Made with gentle, plant-based ingredients, this cleanser will remove all the built-up makeup, oil, and impurities from your tools — and watching all the gunk be washed down the sink is *so* satisfying.

    Jenae: "I've used Ecotools brush cleaning shampoo for years, and it makes cleaning my brushes so much easier. I just add a bit of the shampoo to my brush and gently rub it against a silicone mat under running water, and it makes quick work of removing all the makeup that's built up on my brush for, frankly, way too long. You'll see the water start running brown immediately, which is always super gross but also really satisfying, and once you see your brush return to its original color, you know you're done. And the bristles are always left as soft as before too!"

    Promising review: "I hate washing my brushes; I've always done it by hand, and it's always caused the big fluffy powder brushes to feel rougher or become matted no matter how hard I try to reshape them. I got this solution, and I couldn't BELIEVE how amazing my brushes were afterward! I also have insanely sensitive skin, and most any soap I put on a brush will cause me to break out when I use it later, no matter how well I typically rinse it. But I really think that this cleaner worked great, and I haven't had any sensitive bumps on my skin since using it." —Chelsea

    Get it from Amazon for $6.96.

    6. Essence Lash Princess mascara, beloved for its ability to give you bold, dramatic lashes while also separating them to prevent clumping — and, most of all, for its $5 price tag!

    Before shot of a Buzzfeed editor without mascara
    After shot of BuzzFeed editor with long lashes
    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    2024: The year we stop spending over $10 on mascara. 

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord says, "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."

    Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    7. Plus: An eyelash separator comb because when you've spent so much time crafting the perfect eye look, the *last* thing you want is clumpy, sticky lashes (and to risk messing up your makeup while fixing). With a slightly bent handle that makes it easier to hold, this stainless steel comb will gently separate your lashes and remove any clumps, leaving them perfectly ~wispy~. 

    close-up of reviewer's long, wispy lashes after using the comb
    reviewer hand holding the black eyelash separator comb
    It also comes with a cap to cover the comb end for travel and storage. 

    Promising review: "Game-changer! I'm not sure how long this type of product has been out, but I'm so glad I finally found it. I've been using a pin to separate my thick eyelashes after applying mascara. It terrifies onlookers, but I had no other way of doing it until I found this eyelash comb. It's absolutely made a difference." —Bronwyn E.

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in five colors). 

    8. A tube of Nyx eyebrow gel if your brows have a mind of their own and you want some serious help taming those hairs. This clear gel shapes your brows and works with your pencils and powders to seal in the color and hold them in place. Bonus: It can even be used as a clear mascara to enhance your natural curl!

    Promising review: “I absolutely love this stuff. I have a 'bare minimum' makeup look and this stuff is part of it! I actually use it even if I don't fill in my brows at all. This stuff is able to go on thin enough for me to not feel it but thick enough to hold the hairs where I want them until I take it off. I don't have any extra wax or residue, it lasts until I remove it, and does not have any smell or tint to it. I take my brow shape pretty seriously since that seems to be what I'm complimented on more than anything else. The picture I've included is what my brows looked like with the gel but without any makeup on them. You will not find anything this good for a price in the same ballpark.” —Nina

    Get it from Amazon for $6.13.

    9. Or a two-piece eyebrow soap kit to help you sculpt your brows so they have the exact shape, volume, and texture you're going for — and keep them looking defined and fluffy throughout the day.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this and am amazed at how much fuller my brows look! Application is also super easy and quick! I took three pictures — the top picture is before I applied it, the middle picture is after application, and the third picture is after I've drawn a line under my brow to clean up the look and filled in some sparse areas." —P.A.

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    10. A perfectly pigmented Han cheek and lip tint, because we loooove a 3-in-1 makeup product! This hydrating multi-stick adds a lovely pop of color to your lips and eyes as well as a natural flush to your cheeks so you don't have to reach for (or travel with) a product for each step.

    Promising review: "I’ve used Nars blush sticks for years now. Fluctuated between the peachy-color Portifino and pinky-color Malibu. This Han color is absolutely perfect — no sparkle but enough highlighter look. Very natural when you blend it in. When you first put it on its a bright peach but I use a blender blush and it’s magnificent. For the price, compared to Nars, I’ll never buy Nars again. I spray tan so my skin is usually sunkissed bronze and this color matches perfectly." —Lauren shaw

    Get it from Amazon for $22 (available in eight shades).

    11. A stainless-steel skin spatula that'll take your exfoliation game to the next level. It issues high-frequency vibrations to deeply clean and remove blackheads, dead skin, oil, and dirt from deep within your pores. The results: Your skincare products will absorb better and your makeup will look smoother!

    Just make sure to use it on wet skin!

    Promising review: "I love this sonic cleaner!! I used to have one a few years ago, but this one is soooo much better. Let me explain the picture: I wet my face with warm water and use this cleaner BEFORE my shower, with the curve side up using the ion setting. It gets so much gunk out my pores. My face creams and makeup go on so smoothly later. Get this product, you won't be sorry!" —Meghan

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in four colors).

    12. A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer because if you're applying eyeshadow without a base, you're not getting its full effect. Not only will it make your eyeshadow look bolder and extra pigmented, but it'll also combat oil and creasing so your smoky eye looks flawless all night long.

    Promising review: "I feel so stupid...I'm 65 years old and have always been annoyed by the fact that by mid-afternoon, my upper lids would be oily, shiny, and sporting a stripe from my eyeliner. I didn't think there was a cure. This stuff ROCKS!! At the end of a hot Texas day, my lids are still as fresh and dry as they were at 6 a.m. And it only takes a pinhead-sized drop to cover one entire lid from lashes to eyebrow, with enough left to cover the lower lid area as well. It's creamy, but dries very quickly. Awesome! The only thing that keeps this product from being 100% perfect is that it has a chemical smell when you first put it on...BUT...after a few minutes, the smell is gone and my eye makeup looks impeccable for 12+ hours. Obviously, I highly recommend this product. They've found a lifetime customer with me." —ShortieTX

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    13. And a pack of eyeshadow shields to catch excess makeup while applying it and leave your under-eye area looking clean afterward.

    four step process of an eyeshadow look created using the eyshadow shields to catch excess makeup that falls underneath the eye
    Promising review: "I've been a certified makeup artist for 12 years. Used for my cousin's wedding makeup, and they worked really well as far as catching fallout and shaping goes, but taking them off, they really stick so just be gentle. Still great." —Andrea

    Get a box of 120 pieces from Amazon for $6.99.

    14. Long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint if you like a little color on your lips but can't be bothered with lipsticks that constantly need touch-ups. This'll give your pout a smooth, ultra-pigmented stain with a silky finish, *and* it also has a lightweight feel that's not sticky or clumpy!

    A customer review photo of them wearing and holding the bottle for Ink Velvet 05
    reviewer wearing the lip stain in deep rose shade
    Reviewers compare to products like Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution, YSL Velvet Cream, and Tartist Creamy Matte Lip Paint. 

    Promising reviews: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." —Lexi Lee

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 41 shades). 

    15. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer, perfect for a quick touch-up (without cakiness!) on days when you're not feeling a full face of makeup. Dark, puffy under-eye circles and redness are no match for it.

    former BuzzFeed editor applying the concealer under eyes
    former BuzzFeed editor showing the under-eye coverage
    Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like 'OK, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS' before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. 11/10 subscribe." 

    Promising review: "This is my all-time favorite concealer. It goes on creamy, covers under-eye circles without looking chalky. I hope they never stop making it." —YVonneM

    Get it from Amazon for $8.80+ (available in 18 shades).

    And check out our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer review for more deets!