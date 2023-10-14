25 Products You'll Probably Want If Your Cat Is A Little Tyrant Sometimes

1. A jar of clear Museum Gel, a reusable nontoxic gel that'll secure your belongings so they don't get knocked over by your mischievous cat who needs attention RIGHT NOW, or else... (*cue the sound of glass shattering on the floor*).
Promising review: "When our spicy baby cat needs attention RIGHT NOW, she employs her skills of destruction and mayhem by knocking anything and everything off every surface her lil' paws can reach. Typical terror time is around 4:30 a.m. to make sure she gets her 5 a.m. breakfast. So unnecessary — that’s where this museum gel proved itself to be a miracle product. She was distraught to realize she could no longer push my fragile vase and perfume bottles, my wife’s glasses holder, ANYTHING to make a commotion alarm. I think she was surprised when she still got her 5 a.m. breakfast without setting off her usual crashing/banging/breaking chain of events. Great product with dozens of uses to discover." —Lexie
Get it from Amazon for $11.46.
2. A calming spray designed to help tense, aggressive cats chill the heck out. Whether they're attacking other cats in the household or flip out when it's time to go to the vet, this calming formula can give them a little bit of zen and make your life easier.
Promising review: "Is your cat actually the devil? Does it poop up walls or start fights with the couch for no reason? Try this. Works like magic. I don't know what kind of dark magic is in it. I don't care. All I know is my cat does not try to eat the face of my other cats anymore. WIN." —graphicsgoddess13
Get it from Amazon for $8.80.
3. Or a Feliway multi-cat calming diffuser if you have a cat who's aggressive and constantly bullying other animals in the household. This plugs into your wall and releases pheromones that mimic a nursing mother's, helping to not only calm cats down but also encourage social acceptance of each other.
This starter kit gets you the diffuser head and one vial of Feliway; refills are also available on Amazon. Keep in mind that if you're introducing a new cat, you should *still* take proper precautions like keeping them separate for a while, doing smell introductions first, etc.
Promising review: "I can’t express enough how much this has changed mine and my cats' lives. Merging two households wasn’t easy on the cats. One male cat had a hard time moving into a new house with new pets. He had terrible behavior problems and would cause us and the other cats a lot of stress. His bullying led to the other two cats having health problems. He would get into moods where he would chase and attack the others and would not let up. We tried everything the vet suggested to reduce theses incidences, but getting Feliway was the only thing that worked.
"He is a completely different cat now. He is calm and his outbursts rarely happen. He has become a couch cat and has turned into the sweetest boy. The other cats aren’t stressed anymore and neither are we. We couldn’t believe that this one product could fix everything, but it did. If he starts to act out again we check the diffusers, and sure enough, one of them will be out. If your cats are having any behavior problems or stress please try this!" —Kristine Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $22.05.
4. A cord protector to end your cat's cable-chewing days for good so you're not constantly having to keep a close eye on them. It can also double as a cable organizer if you have multiple in one area to conceal.
I decided to finally give these cord protectors a go recently and can absolutely vouch for their effectiveness. One of my cats, Sneaky, is a notorious cord chewer and particularly loves going to town on the charging cable for his automatic water fountain — you can check out the damage above. I was getting to the point where I was afraid it'd stop working entirely, so I ordered these protectors in the 1/2-inch size. They snap on and off *so* easily — flexible enough for removal, but thick and durable enough that your kitty's teeth are no match against the thick wire loom. Sneaky pretty quickly realized he'd finally been defeated once he discovered these on his favorite chewing spots (I also applied a protector to my poor MacBook charging wire, which was another target), and I haven't seen him even attempting to chew anymore.
I like that these come in multiple colors as well as different lengths and sizes so you can order as much as you actually need. You just snip off as much as you need for a particular area, so I used a shorter piece for my water fountain cable and a much longer one for my MacBook charging cable to protect the whole area. I ordered the 1/2-inch diameter ones, but you could definitely go down to the 1/4-inch or even 1/8-inch sizes if you're only planning to cover a single thin cable so it's not quite as bulky as mine looks above. If you're planning to cover multiple cables at once, you'd want to stick with the bigger sizes.
Get it from Amazon for $7.63+ (available in 15 sizes and three colors).
5. A handy device so everyone in your house can stop asking each other, "Did you feed the cat" multiple times a day. Turns out, she's overweight because she's tricking everyone into getting four cans of wet food a day. 🙃
It has magnets, so just stick it on your fridge for some easy, nonverbal communication with the members of your household. If you want to stick it somewhere that's not magnetic, it also comes with adhesive for doing so.
Promising review: "Don't be manipulated by your feline resident! She may look cute, but she likes to yell at me first thing in the morning for her wet food. So, of course, I feed her. When my partner gets up later, she tries again, yelling at him like the starving kitty she is NOT. Sometimes he falls for it, and then she gets first and second breakfast. Well, we will be suckered no more! This feeding tracker is magnetic, so we stuck it on the fridge, where the wet food lives. Now we will always know that she was fed, no matter how much she meows at us. We may not win the war, but we did this win battle!" —Purple Lotus
Get it from Amazon for $12.95 (also available in versions for dogs, fish, and more).
6. A pair of food storage containers for particularly smart kitties who will tear open their food bags if left out. These BPA-free bins keep your pet food fresh for longer, keeps pests out, and also make it easy to reach in and scoop out the amount you need.
You get a large 33-quart bin and a smaller, stackable 12-quart bin, so you could store cat food and treats separately, or just use the top bin to store other pet supplies. You could also use the bottom bin for storing a cat's litter bag and the top bin for food — the options here are endless! The wheels on the bottom bin make it easy to roll around, a helpful feature for those with limited mobility or less arm strength. A scoop is included!
FYI, I use a similar bin from this brand for storing my cats' dry food and love it — especially the fact that their products are made of food-safe polypropylene, aka are BPA-free.
Promising review: "So I rescued a feral cat after months of befriending her. She is the sweetest and so grateful. One thing, though, she has not forgot her times of hunger. She will literally tear bags of cat food open when she has a full bowl just to eat a few pieces. Shreds of paper and random cat food pieces no more! Thank you for this mobile fortress for feline food. It's purrrrfect." —Christa Franklin
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in eight colors).
7. A set of transparent couch protectors when absolutely nothing else will distract your kitty from the grand appeal of ripping your sofa to shreds. You get 10 large self-adhesive pieces to apply around the spots they target the most, and eventually they will learn they have to scratch elsewhere.
Promising reviews: "Our cat was destroying the corner of our brand-new sectional, so I was excited to try these out. I didn’t want to try sprays or anything with pins that puncture the couches. I was a little worried about the quality of the adhesive, but the screen has been holding up and my cat no longer scratches that corner. There are plenty of screens in the package to add more if she finds a new spot." —NKakanis
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $18.99.
8. A motion-activated spray deterrent for cats who just LOOOOOVE to scratch your bedroom door at night or yank on the door handle (truly the loudest, most annoying sound ever). When it detects their presence within 3 feet, it'll release a harmless spray to scare them off and (hopefully) teach them to avoid the area.
It's a somewhat pricey solution, but if you're someone who can't get a good night's sleep because of your cat's late-night antics, this might just put an end to your issue for good. You could also use this if you're trying to keep your cat off the kitchen counter.
Note that it uses four AAA batteries to operate.
Promising review: "As a newlywed, I inherited five cats which love to sleep on our bed. Their constant rhythmical motion of their paws pushing in and out against our blankets kept me awake all night. I started putting them out of the room and closing the doors. This brought more sleepless nights staring at the ceiling as they would not stop scratching the door to be let back in. Nothing has work to deter this behavior until I learned about the PetSafe SSScat.
"It worked as advertised, flawlessly from day one. What kept me awake the first night was the sound of the psssssss compressed air scaring the heck of each one of the cats and their subsequent landing. Apparently each had to test the SSScat and when it worked, they jumped high up in the air, based on the loud thump they made when landing and taking off down the hall. It was hilarious! After only two nights, I can now sleep soundly because there are no more cats scratching my doors. When we open the bedroom doors in the morning, we find five cats sitting in front of the door, just out of the SSSCat motion detector range, patiently waiting to be fed and loved." —Jose Esteban
Get it from Amazon for $49.95 (replacement cans available for $16.95).
9. Or a carpet scratch stopper in case they have a fixation on the carpet under your door, which isn't just waking you up at night — it's causing damage that might force you to kiss your security deposit goodbye if you rent. It slides right underneath your door so that when they go to scratch, their claws won't find anything to grip onto, eliminating the habit for good.
KittySmart is a small business that invented the CarPet Scratch Stopper so scratched carpet would never be a concern, hoping to reduce declawing in cats.
Promising review: "My kitten used to be obsessed with scratching the carpet at door entry. Slipped this right in and the problem no longer exists. Now she rests on top of it. The clear plastic isn’t an eyesore either." —Rita Serrano
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in five sizes).
10. A pair of professional cat nail clippers to trim those sharp claws before they're used on your furniture, another cat in the household, or your own skin. If your cat loves to dive at your feet and attack them "playfully" (🙄) or frequently tussles with other cats in the household, you'll want to use these regularly.
Not to scare you, but I once had to take a cat to the vet because the other one accidentally scratched his ear while playing (unbeknownst to me) and it got infected. Now I make *extra* sure I trim those nails when they start to get extra sharp. If you're new to trimming your cats' nails, you can start with just one or two nails at a time to get them used to the process — and of course, be sure to give them a treat afterward for some positive association. 😊
Promising review: "These were way better than expected. Most of my life, I have used human nail clippers for cats. I have tried nail scissors unsuccessfully. We also tried another brand of cat claw trimmers that were guillotine style, but splintered their nails. These cut so smoothly, easily (without needing a lot of pressure), and so cleanly with no splintering at all. Just mad at myself I waited this long to get them. I truly didn’t expect such an affordable pair would perform this well." —interiorlulu
Get them from Amazon for $7.68.
11. A tear-proof screen if your cat likes to use your screen door as a scratching post. It's made of tough polyester yarn so your kitty can enjoy some fresh air without bolting through the screen at the sight of a bird (causing yet another piece of destruction you have to replace).
Promising review: "I have cats who like to hang on my screens and this stuff has held up now for almost two months without even one spot that has ripped. It is a little darker than my old screen but once it was in window, you can hardly tell difference. Regret not getting this years ago." —jen k
Get it from Amazon for $16.78+ (available in four sizes).
12. And a roll of very handy window screen repair tape in case you already have cat-shaped tears in your screen door — this'll let you patch them up until you're ready to replace the whole thing.
Promising review: "Cats. Can’t live with them, sometimes. Managed to create a nice long rip in my front door screen. And then, the dogs had to prove they could do the same in the back screen door. It was a tie, with me the loser. Not wanting to replace or perform a DYI replacement at the time, I opted for this tape. So easy! So effective! Here’s an installation tip for you: If the screen you are repairing isn’t backed by something solid, like a sliding glass storm window, you may need two people to successfully apply the tape. It needs pressure from inside in order to achieve good adhesion. Now I can take the time to replace the screens when I am ready." —Prairie94
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in black or gray, and three sizes).
13. An organic cat grass growing kit if they love to taste-test your indoor plants (some of which can be toxic!) or struggle with hairballs. Give them a taste of the outdoors with this cat-safe, fiber-rich grass, which includes a healthy mix of wheat grass, oat, barley, and rye and helps digestion.
Plus, it comes in an adorable cat face mug!
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo, who wanted to create unique, organic, non-toxic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising review: "As far as the flavor goes; the kitties seem to find it top notch! Was tall enough after only five days; but we held off for day six to make sure 'little destroyer' didn't pull it out by the roots! The cup opening keeps the shoots tight together unlike some you buy in the pet store. We couldn't be more pleased. We ordered a refill at the same time and plan to order again just to have two cups so my kids don't fight for position. No mold problems if you follow watering directions." —Kathleen M.
Get it from Amazon for $19.94.
14. An automatic cat feeder because those early morning wake-up calls from your cat letting you know it's TIME TO EAT are plain exhausting. You just program this feeder to dispense a certain amount of food up to four times a day, and it'll make sure your cat gets fed at that time.
It plugs into the wall, but it also accepts batteries in case of power outages. Also, you can record a 10-second clip of your voice saying something like, "Maggie! It's time to eat!" so they get a consistent verbal cue that they recognize.
Promising review: "Cat-proof and easy to program. We purchased this automatic feeder because we wanted to feed our cat smaller, more frequent meals since he would start meowing about an hour prior to his usual times. This has worked wonderfully so far! The best part is that it's sturdy, and the lock feature and secure lid and bowl make it impossible (though he will keep trying) to break into it or knock it over. The schedule was easy to program, and the reference guide made it easy to figure out an appropriate number of portions." —Evelyn M.
Get it from Amazon for $67.99.
15. And an automatic water fountain sturdier than that flimsy water bowl your cat is always flipping over, creating a big 'ol watery mess for you to clean up. Plus, it ensures they always have access to fresh water, and the steady stream should actually encourage them to drink more water (because most cats aren't getting enough hydration — they're just like us)!
It comes with three replacement filters and a mat.
I have this exact fountain (though I did pair it with a cuter mat), and both of my cats took to it immediately — I do feel like they drink *way* more water with it around, and I love not having to stress about refilling their water bowl every single day. It's super quiet with only the lightest trickling sound (which is honestly kind of relaxing), and it gets louder when the water gets low inside, signaling to you that it's time to refill. I always do a quick clean with soap and water at that point, too — it takes no more than a few minutes. Just be sure to do a deep clean of the filter every so often, too. It pops open really easily for cleaning!
Promising review: "My cats love this! It works very well and no mess! My cats get a kick out of flipping their water bowl over for fun, and this has solved that issue! The noise it makes is a quiet hum, and you really don't hear it." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.13 (available in two colors) — be sure to apply the coupon for $3 off.
16. A self-grooming cat toy for cats who are borderline aggressive about demanding neck and cheek scratches at all times of the day — or, on the opposite end of the spectrum, who don't love being touched by humans. Either way, they'll enjoy being able to brush up against this on their own, anytime they like.
Promising review: "Perfect for my indifferent-to-humans demon. It was very easy to set up. I recommend applying a firm hold iteratively over the course of the first hour or so if you have semi textured walls (ours are painted plaster). My cat uses it all of the time. My only complaint is that the insert pops off sometimes, but it’s very easy to reseat and stays a while. My cat enjoys occasional affection (until he doesn’t — beans first as a warning, means come in hot after), so I like that he has this if the urge hits and we’re not available to satisfy his whimsy." —Yvonne D
Get it from Amazon for $7.19.
17. A genius Pop Up Pet Door you can install in a sliding glass door or window to stop your cat from constantly begging to go outside...and then begging to come back in 10 minutes later. That starts to get old *real* fast.
Pop Up Pet Door is a Carlsbad, California-based Etsy shop specializing in easy to install pet doors.
Promising review: "SO great! The pet door is everything they said it would be: lightweight, easy to install, and transportable! My cat loves being able to go on the balcony without having someone open the door for her. I love it already." —Kita
Get it from Pop Up Pet Door on Etsy for $74.99+ (available in two sizes).
18. A whisker-friendly lick mat that'll slow down any fast eaters who gobble down their meals in a flash — and sometimes throw them up afterward. By prolonging their own meal, it can also keep them from chowing down on other cats' food!
The grooves on this feeder also help add enrichment to the meal, so it can help with fussy eaters / kitties who need encouragement to eat more.
Psst — Get a look at it on TikTok!
Promising review: "Definitely worth the buy. I bought two and boy was it worth it. I have one cat who scarfs and barfs, and another cat who takes their time, but by the time that my other cat is done scarfing it goes to the other plate and bullies my cat into being 'done early'. This mat has given my scarf-and-barf cat more time to enjoy with all the grooves for boredom and slow her down enough to give my other cat time to eat. He's even eating faster too. TRY IT! You won't be disappointed." —Cristina R.
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $16.95 (also available in single packs, including three different colors).